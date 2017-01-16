Scores & Stats

January 16, 2017 10:28 PM

College results for January 16

Colleges

Men’s basketball

BIG 12

Team

Conf.

Rec.

Kansas

6-0

17-1

Baylor

4-1

16-1

West Virginia

4-1

15-2

Texas Christian

3-2

14-3

Iowa State

3-3

11-6

Kansas State

2-3

13-4

Texas Tech

2-3

13-4

Oklahoma

1-4

7-9

Texas

1-4

7-10

Oklahoma State

0-5

10-7

Monday’s result

Kansas 76, Iowa State 72

Tuesday’s game

Texas at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Kansas State at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

SEC

Sunday-Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi, 8 p.m.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

Monday’s results

No. 2 Kansas 76, Iowa State 72

No. 1 Villanova 76, Seton Hall 46

No. 7 Creighton 72, No. 22 Xavier 67

No. 9 North Carolina 85, Syracuse 68

No. 13 Butler 88, Marquette 80

Tuesday’s games

No. 5 Kentucky at Miss. State, 6 p.m.

Texas at No. 6 Baylor, 6 p.m.

Illinois at No. 21 Purdue, 6 p.m.

Michigan at No. 17 Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI-KANSAS

Monday’s results

Benedictine 81, Culver-Stockton 53

Central Missouri 81, Missouri Western 68

Ottawa 74, Southwestern 70

William Jewell 89, Avila 62

Tuesday’s games

Wichita State at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Kansas CC at Hesston CC, 3:30 p.m.

Penn Valley CC at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Park at Hannibal-LaGrange, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s summaries

CENTRAL MISSOURI 81

MISSOURI WESTERN 68

Missouri Western (6-11): Clearman 20, Emmanuel 16, Bonifas 10, Evans 8, Hamilton 3, Mesmacque 6, Rajovic 3, Jones 2, Baker 0, Hughes 0. Totals 24-58 9-14 68.

Central Missouri (10-5): Richardson 16, Lawrence 13, Reaves 8, Rice 6, Wolf 5, Lowrance 19, Locke 7, Smith 3, Woodson 2, O’Neil 2. Totals 24-39 24-30 81. Half: Central Missouri 36-33. Att: 3,000.

OTTAWA 74, SOUTHWESTERN 70

Ottawa (8-11): Bullinger 30, Mitchell 12, Hasty 0, Lindsay 8, Rice 15, Perez 7, McKinney 0, Neidig 2, Brown 0, Stark 0. Totals 23-62 19-24 74.

Southwestern (13-7): Wallace 18, Smith 0, Hodge 0, Fisher 0, Hunt 26, Hamm 0, Horsch 17, Howard 6, Hunter 3, McCoy 0. Totals 26-69 7-11 70. Half: Southwestern 41-30.

WILLIAM JEWELL 89, AVILA 62

Avila (3-14): Dekraai 9, Bales 3, Anyieth 3, Boone 0, Head 0, Spencer 14, Ward 13, Troutner 7, Minor 6, Benford 5, Aromona 2, Schock 0, Sanchez 0. Totals 23-66 11-17 62.

William Jewell (4-10): Ostafiicuic 14, Perez-Laham 12, Fitzgerald 10, Whelan 9, Regier 8, Lassen 19, Zajicek 6, Koch 5, Bradley 3, De La Blanca 2, Morrison 1, Minnifield 0, Scheer 0, Skipworth 0. Totals 29-61 18-25 89. Half: William Jewell 56-22. Att: 198.

Women’s basketball

BIG 12

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s game

Oklahoma at Texas, 6 p.m.

SEC

Monday’s results

Mississippi State 73, Mississippi 62

Tennessee 71, Notre Dame 69

Tuesday-Wednesday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s games

Texas A&M at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s results

Missouri 74, Vanderbilt 68

Arkansas 68, Alabama 50

Kentucky 82, Georgia 61

MISSOURI-KANSAS

Monday’s results

Benedictine 66, Culver-Stockton 56

Central Missouri 69, Missouri Western 49

Kansas City Kansas CC 63, Missouri Valley JV 43

Ottawa 92, Southwestern 74

William Jewell 74, Avila 59

Tuesday’s games

Kansas City Kansas CC at Hesston CC, 1:30 p.m.

Hannibal-LaGrange at Park, 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s summaries

CENTRAL MISSOURI 69

MISSOURI WESTERN 49

Missouri Western (12-5): Faavae 10, Torres 10, Richardson 9, Tate 8, Dewey 6, Anderson 2, Korovou 2, Goe 2, Peterson 0, Lentz 0. Totals 19-62 10-12 49.

Central Missouri (13-2): Crockett 19, Redmond 18, Lee 12, Williams 5, M. Skaggs 2, S. Skaggs 8, Gladbach 3, Duffy 2, Taylor 0. Totals 22-46 16-17 69. Half: Missouri Western 37-30. Att: 1,000.

OTTAWA 92, SOUTHWESTERN 74

Ottawa (12-8): Stewart 27, Kramer 12, A. Romig 12, Williams 10, Hendricks 3, King 12, Lewman 5, Hughes 5, Speer 4, Parker 2, M. Romig 0. Totals 35-63 10-13 92.

Southwestern (9-11): Taylor 21, Miller 20, Laskey 13, Henderson 9, Rogers 3, Demel 5, Myers 2, Parker 1, Van Gieson 0, Adams 0. Totals 27-58 12-19 74. Half: Ottawa 52-43.

Team

Conf.

Rec.

Kentucky

5-0

15-2

Florida

5-0

14-3

South Carolina

4-0

14-3

Mississippi State

3-1

12-4

Alabama

3-1

10-6

Georgia

3-2

11-6

Arkansas

2-3

13-4

Tennessee

2-3

9-8

Vanderbilt

2-3

8-9

Auburn

1-4

11-6

Mississippi

1-4

10-7

LSU

1-4

9-7

Texas A&M

1-4

9-7

Missouri

0-4

5-11

BIG 12

Team

Conf.

Rec.

Baylor

6-0

17-1

Texas

6-0

12-4

Oklahoma

5-1

14-4

Kansas State

4-2

14-4

Texas Tech

3-3

11-6

West Virginia

2-4

14-4

Oklahoma State

2-4

12-5

Iowa State

1-5

10-7

Texas Christian

1-5

9-8

Kansas

0-6

6-11

Team

Conf.

Rec.

Mississippi State

5-0

19-0

South Carolina

5-0

15-1

Texas A&M

4-1

14-4

Auburn

3-1

13-5

LSU

3-2

14-4

Kentucky

3-2

12-6

Tennessee

2-2

11-6

Alabama

2-3

14-4

Mississippi

2-3

12-4

Missouri

2-3

12-7

Georgia

2-3

10-8

Arkansas

1-4

12-6

Vanderbilt

0-5

10-8

Florida

0-5

9-9

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

View more video

Sports Videos