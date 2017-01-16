College results for January 16

Colleges
Men’s basketball
BIG 12
Team
Conf.
Rec.
Kansas
6-0
17-1
Baylor
4-1
16-1
West Virginia
4-1
15-2
Texas Christian
3-2
14-3
Iowa State
3-3
11-6
Kansas State
2-3
13-4
Texas Tech
2-3
13-4
Oklahoma
1-4
7-9
Texas
1-4
7-10
Oklahoma State
0-5
10-7
Monday’s result
Kansas 76, Iowa State 72
Tuesday’s game
Texas at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Kansas State at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
SEC
Sunday-Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi, 8 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
Monday’s results
No. 2 Kansas 76, Iowa State 72
No. 1 Villanova 76, Seton Hall 46
No. 7 Creighton 72, No. 22 Xavier 67
No. 9 North Carolina 85, Syracuse 68
No. 13 Butler 88, Marquette 80
Tuesday’s games
No. 5 Kentucky at Miss. State, 6 p.m.
Texas at No. 6 Baylor, 6 p.m.
Illinois at No. 21 Purdue, 6 p.m.
Michigan at No. 17 Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI-KANSAS
Monday’s results
Benedictine 81, Culver-Stockton 53
Central Missouri 81, Missouri Western 68
Ottawa 74, Southwestern 70
William Jewell 89, Avila 62
Tuesday’s games
Wichita State at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Kansas City Kansas CC at Hesston CC, 3:30 p.m.
Penn Valley CC at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Park at Hannibal-LaGrange, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s summaries
CENTRAL MISSOURI 81
MISSOURI WESTERN 68
Missouri Western (6-11): Clearman 20, Emmanuel 16, Bonifas 10, Evans 8, Hamilton 3, Mesmacque 6, Rajovic 3, Jones 2, Baker 0, Hughes 0. Totals 24-58 9-14 68.
Central Missouri (10-5): Richardson 16, Lawrence 13, Reaves 8, Rice 6, Wolf 5, Lowrance 19, Locke 7, Smith 3, Woodson 2, O’Neil 2. Totals 24-39 24-30 81. Half: Central Missouri 36-33. Att: 3,000.
OTTAWA 74, SOUTHWESTERN 70
Ottawa (8-11): Bullinger 30, Mitchell 12, Hasty 0, Lindsay 8, Rice 15, Perez 7, McKinney 0, Neidig 2, Brown 0, Stark 0. Totals 23-62 19-24 74.
Southwestern (13-7): Wallace 18, Smith 0, Hodge 0, Fisher 0, Hunt 26, Hamm 0, Horsch 17, Howard 6, Hunter 3, McCoy 0. Totals 26-69 7-11 70. Half: Southwestern 41-30.
WILLIAM JEWELL 89, AVILA 62
Avila (3-14): Dekraai 9, Bales 3, Anyieth 3, Boone 0, Head 0, Spencer 14, Ward 13, Troutner 7, Minor 6, Benford 5, Aromona 2, Schock 0, Sanchez 0. Totals 23-66 11-17 62.
William Jewell (4-10): Ostafiicuic 14, Perez-Laham 12, Fitzgerald 10, Whelan 9, Regier 8, Lassen 19, Zajicek 6, Koch 5, Bradley 3, De La Blanca 2, Morrison 1, Minnifield 0, Scheer 0, Skipworth 0. Totals 29-61 18-25 89. Half: William Jewell 56-22. Att: 198.
Women’s basketball
BIG 12
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s game
Oklahoma at Texas, 6 p.m.
SEC
Monday’s results
Mississippi State 73, Mississippi 62
Tennessee 71, Notre Dame 69
Tuesday-Wednesday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s games
Texas A&M at Missouri, 8 p.m.
Tennessee at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Mississippi at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s results
Missouri 74, Vanderbilt 68
Arkansas 68, Alabama 50
Kentucky 82, Georgia 61
MISSOURI-KANSAS
Monday’s results
Benedictine 66, Culver-Stockton 56
Central Missouri 69, Missouri Western 49
Kansas City Kansas CC 63, Missouri Valley JV 43
Ottawa 92, Southwestern 74
William Jewell 74, Avila 59
Tuesday’s games
Kansas City Kansas CC at Hesston CC, 1:30 p.m.
Hannibal-LaGrange at Park, 5:30 p.m.
Monday’s summaries
CENTRAL MISSOURI 69
MISSOURI WESTERN 49
Missouri Western (12-5): Faavae 10, Torres 10, Richardson 9, Tate 8, Dewey 6, Anderson 2, Korovou 2, Goe 2, Peterson 0, Lentz 0. Totals 19-62 10-12 49.
Central Missouri (13-2): Crockett 19, Redmond 18, Lee 12, Williams 5, M. Skaggs 2, S. Skaggs 8, Gladbach 3, Duffy 2, Taylor 0. Totals 22-46 16-17 69. Half: Missouri Western 37-30. Att: 1,000.
OTTAWA 92, SOUTHWESTERN 74
Ottawa (12-8): Stewart 27, Kramer 12, A. Romig 12, Williams 10, Hendricks 3, King 12, Lewman 5, Hughes 5, Speer 4, Parker 2, M. Romig 0. Totals 35-63 10-13 92.
Southwestern (9-11): Taylor 21, Miller 20, Laskey 13, Henderson 9, Rogers 3, Demel 5, Myers 2, Parker 1, Van Gieson 0, Adams 0. Totals 27-58 12-19 74. Half: Ottawa 52-43.
Team
Conf.
Rec.
Kentucky
5-0
15-2
Florida
5-0
14-3
South Carolina
4-0
14-3
Mississippi State
3-1
12-4
Alabama
3-1
10-6
Georgia
3-2
11-6
Arkansas
2-3
13-4
Tennessee
2-3
9-8
Vanderbilt
2-3
8-9
Auburn
1-4
11-6
Mississippi
1-4
10-7
LSU
1-4
9-7
Texas A&M
1-4
9-7
Missouri
0-4
5-11
BIG 12
Team
Conf.
Rec.
Baylor
6-0
17-1
Texas
6-0
12-4
Oklahoma
5-1
14-4
Kansas State
4-2
14-4
Texas Tech
3-3
11-6
West Virginia
2-4
14-4
Oklahoma State
2-4
12-5
Iowa State
1-5
10-7
Texas Christian
1-5
9-8
Kansas
0-6
6-11
Team
Conf.
Rec.
Mississippi State
5-0
19-0
South Carolina
5-0
15-1
Texas A&M
4-1
14-4
Auburn
3-1
13-5
LSU
3-2
14-4
Kentucky
3-2
12-6
Tennessee
2-2
11-6
Alabama
2-3
14-4
Mississippi
2-3
12-4
Missouri
2-3
12-7
Georgia
2-3
10-8
Arkansas
1-4
12-6
Vanderbilt
0-5
10-8
Florida
0-5
9-9
