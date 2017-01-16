Scores & Stats

January 16, 2017 10:26 PM

ECHL standings for January 16

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Allen

24

13

2

1

51

152

112

Idaho

22

12

3

2

49

135

127

Colorado

22

12

1

3

48

131

113

Alaska

20

11

1

4

45

123

114

Utah

16

18

3

1

36

116

135

Missouri

14

17

2

4

34

112

131

Rapid City

12

17

7

0

31

108

131

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s results

Missouri 5, Allen 4, OT

Norfolk 3, Atlanta 1

Reading 6, Elmira 2

Tulsa 5, Quad City 3

Manchester 5, Adirondack 3

Utah 5, Idaho 4, SO

Tuesday

No games scheduled

Sunday’s results

Allen 4, Missouri 3, OT

Toledo 6, Brampton 4

Greenville 3, Cincinnati 2

Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 2

Fort Wayne 6, Indy 2

Monday’s summary

MAVERICKS 5, AMERICANS 4, OT

Missouri

3

0

1

1

5

Allen

0

2

2

0

4

First Period: 1, Missouri, Obuchowski 3 (Schempp, Illo), 2:10. 2, Missouri, Fox 12 (Verhaeghe, Tansey), 11:56 (PP). 3, Missouri, Carzo 13 (Fox, Verhaeghe), 17:50 (PP). Second Period: 4, Allen, Roy 7 (Costello, Makowski), 14:02 (PP). 5, Allen, Roy 8 (Hall, Costello), 14:24 (PP). Third Period: 6, Allen, Steffes 9 (Asuchak, Brittain), 5:52. 7, Missouri, Fox 13 (Juha, Elbrecht), 11:41. 8, Allen, Makowski 4 (Roy, Costello), 16:32. Overtime: 9, Missouri, Nowick 12 (Fox), 1:22. Shots on Goal: Missouri 34, Allen 33. Power-plays: Missouri 2-8, Allen 2-7. Saves: McAdam, Missouri, 29; Murray, Allen, 29. Att: 3,808.

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

GP

W

L

OT

Pts

GF

GA

Montreal

45

27

12

6

60

138

113

Boston

47

23

19

5

51

117

117

Ottawa

41

22

15

4

48

105

107

Toronto

41

20

13

8

48

128

120

Florida

45

20

17

8

48

106

122

Tampa Bay

45

21

20

4

46

125

133

Detroit

44

19

19

6

44

112

127

Buffalo

43

17

17

9

43

101

120

Metropolitan

GP

W

L

OT

Pts

GF

GA

x Washington

43

29

9

5

63

131

86

Columbus

42

29

9

4

62

141

95

x Pittsburgh

42

26

11

5

57

145

124

NY Rangers

44

28

15

1

57

152

116

Philadelphia

46

22

18

6

50

132

148

Carolina

43

21

15

7

49

121

117

New Jersey

45

18

18

9

45

101

129

NY Islanders

42

17

17

8

42

120

128

Western Conference

Central

GP

W

L

OT

Pts

GF

GA

Minnesota

42

28

9

5

61

138

92

Chicago

46

27

14

5

59

126

116

St. Louis

44

23

16

5

51

124

129

Nashville

43

20

16

7

47

119

114

Dallas

45

18

19

8

44

119

138

Winnipeg

47

20

23

4

44

129

145

Colorado

41

13

27

1

27

82

137

Pacific

GP

W

L

OT

Pts

GF

GA

Anaheim

46

24

13

9

57

123

116

San Jose

44

26

16

2

54

117

102

x Edmonton

45

23

15

7

53

128

121

Calgary

46

23

20

3

49

119

125

Los Angeles

44

22

18

4

48

111

110

Vancouver

45

20

19

6

46

111

130

x Arizona

42

13

23

6

32

90

134

x-late game not included

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

View more video

Sports Videos