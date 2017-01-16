ECHL standings for January 16

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Allen
24
13
2
1
51
152
112
Idaho
22
12
3
2
49
135
127
Colorado
22
12
1
3
48
131
113
Alaska
20
11
1
4
45
123
114
Utah
16
18
3
1
36
116
135
Missouri
14
17
2
4
34
112
131
Rapid City
12
17
7
0
31
108
131
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Monday’s results
Missouri 5, Allen 4, OT
Norfolk 3, Atlanta 1
Reading 6, Elmira 2
Tulsa 5, Quad City 3
Manchester 5, Adirondack 3
Utah 5, Idaho 4, SO
Tuesday
No games scheduled
Sunday’s results
Allen 4, Missouri 3, OT
Toledo 6, Brampton 4
Greenville 3, Cincinnati 2
Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 2
Fort Wayne 6, Indy 2
Monday’s summary
MAVERICKS 5, AMERICANS 4, OT
Missouri
3
0
1
1
5
Allen
0
2
2
0
4
First Period: 1, Missouri, Obuchowski 3 (Schempp, Illo), 2:10. 2, Missouri, Fox 12 (Verhaeghe, Tansey), 11:56 (PP). 3, Missouri, Carzo 13 (Fox, Verhaeghe), 17:50 (PP). Second Period: 4, Allen, Roy 7 (Costello, Makowski), 14:02 (PP). 5, Allen, Roy 8 (Hall, Costello), 14:24 (PP). Third Period: 6, Allen, Steffes 9 (Asuchak, Brittain), 5:52. 7, Missouri, Fox 13 (Juha, Elbrecht), 11:41. 8, Allen, Makowski 4 (Roy, Costello), 16:32. Overtime: 9, Missouri, Nowick 12 (Fox), 1:22. Shots on Goal: Missouri 34, Allen 33. Power-plays: Missouri 2-8, Allen 2-7. Saves: McAdam, Missouri, 29; Murray, Allen, 29. Att: 3,808.
Eastern Conference
Atlantic
GP
W
L
OT
Pts
GF
GA
Montreal
45
27
12
6
60
138
113
Boston
47
23
19
5
51
117
117
Ottawa
41
22
15
4
48
105
107
Toronto
41
20
13
8
48
128
120
Florida
45
20
17
8
48
106
122
Tampa Bay
45
21
20
4
46
125
133
Detroit
44
19
19
6
44
112
127
Buffalo
43
17
17
9
43
101
120
Metropolitan
GP
W
L
OT
Pts
GF
GA
x Washington
43
29
9
5
63
131
86
Columbus
42
29
9
4
62
141
95
x Pittsburgh
42
26
11
5
57
145
124
NY Rangers
44
28
15
1
57
152
116
Philadelphia
46
22
18
6
50
132
148
Carolina
43
21
15
7
49
121
117
New Jersey
45
18
18
9
45
101
129
NY Islanders
42
17
17
8
42
120
128
Western Conference
Central
GP
W
L
OT
Pts
GF
GA
Minnesota
42
28
9
5
61
138
92
Chicago
46
27
14
5
59
126
116
St. Louis
44
23
16
5
51
124
129
Nashville
43
20
16
7
47
119
114
Dallas
45
18
19
8
44
119
138
Winnipeg
47
20
23
4
44
129
145
Colorado
41
13
27
1
27
82
137
Pacific
GP
W
L
OT
Pts
GF
GA
Anaheim
46
24
13
9
57
123
116
San Jose
44
26
16
2
54
117
102
x Edmonton
45
23
15
7
53
128
121
Calgary
46
23
20
3
49
119
125
Los Angeles
44
22
18
4
48
111
110
Vancouver
45
20
19
6
46
111
130
x Arizona
42
13
23
6
32
90
134
x-late game not included
