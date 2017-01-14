Scores & Stats

High school results - January 14

High schools

Boys basketball

Friday’s results

LATHROP TOURNAMENT

Lathrop 49, Northland Christian 48

Thursday’s results

Barstow 90, Father Tolton 56

Blue Springs 79, LS North 71

Bonner Springs 81, Piper 74

Kearney 79, Fort Osage 62

Lone Jack 45, Knob Noster 40

LS West 61, Raymore-Peculiar 28

Nevada 57, St. Pius X 52

Northeast 51, Excelsior Springs 38

Park Hill South 55, Liberty North 54

Piper 84, Bonner Springs 81

Platte County 41, North Kansas City 37

Ruskin 78, Grandview 73

Schlagle 53, Atchison 46

William Chrisman 44, Smithville 36

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

Hamilton 50, Trenton 45

Lawson 44, Richmond 32

PLEASANT HILL TOURNAMENT

Belton 49, Odessa 48

Pleasant Hill 52, Clinton 39

Pembroke Hill 86, Summit Christian 74

Grain Valley 49, St. Joseph Benton 48

Friday’s summary

BROOKFIELD 61

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 48

Northland Christian: N. McCubbin 12, S. McCubbin 12, Wilson 0, Babb 2, Nace 0, Atkinson 8, Brown 14, Bond 0. Totals 19 7-15 48.

Brookfield: Lizerd 5, Masasom 24, Horton 8, Dightberry 2, Day 2, Gunn 8, Dodd 6, Fay 6, Reed 0. Totals 23 12-19 61.

NC

14

11

5

18

48

BRO

16

17

8

20

61

Three-point goals: S. McCubbin 3; Masasom 2.

Girls basketball

Friday’s results

LATHROP TOURNAMENT

Lathrop 49, Northland Christian 48

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

Gallatin 61, Richmond 31

Lawson 47, West Platte 32

Thursday’s results

BV Southwest 44, St. James Academy 34

Center 60, Warrensburg 54

LS North 55, Blue Springs 19

LS West 41, Raymore-Peculiar 26

North Kansas City 68, Ruskin 22

Park Hill 62, Blue Springs South 60

Park Hill South 50, Liberty North 46

Piper 83, Bonner Springs 11

Smithville 63, Barstow 40

LATHROP TOURNAMENT

Northland Christian 42, KC East Christian 38

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

Hamilton 53, West Platte 38

Trenton 40, Lawson 20

Friday’s summary

LATHROP 49

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 48

Lathrop: Berghager 10, A. Huitt 9, B. Huitt 1, Sellers 15, Schnatz 2, Morgan 3, Jennings 9, Crawford 0, Vonderfecht 0. Totals 16 12-21 49.

Northland Christian: Rothacher 7, Fountain 0, Schouten 5, Duncan 1, L. Kruse 21, G. Kruse 10, Wray 4, Xolo 0, Lockridge 0. Totals 18 7-12 48.

LATH

7

8

15

19

49

NC

9

11

16

12

48

Three-point goals: A. Huitt 3, Berghager 2; G. Kruse 2, Rothacher 2, Schouten.

