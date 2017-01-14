High school results - January 14

High schools
Boys basketball
Friday’s results
LATHROP TOURNAMENT
Lathrop 49, Northland Christian 48
Thursday’s results
Barstow 90, Father Tolton 56
Blue Springs 79, LS North 71
Bonner Springs 81, Piper 74
Kearney 79, Fort Osage 62
Lone Jack 45, Knob Noster 40
LS West 61, Raymore-Peculiar 28
Nevada 57, St. Pius X 52
Northeast 51, Excelsior Springs 38
Park Hill South 55, Liberty North 54
Piper 84, Bonner Springs 81
Platte County 41, North Kansas City 37
Ruskin 78, Grandview 73
Schlagle 53, Atchison 46
William Chrisman 44, Smithville 36
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
Hamilton 50, Trenton 45
Lawson 44, Richmond 32
PLEASANT HILL TOURNAMENT
Belton 49, Odessa 48
Pleasant Hill 52, Clinton 39
Pembroke Hill 86, Summit Christian 74
Grain Valley 49, St. Joseph Benton 48
Friday’s summary
BROOKFIELD 61
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 48
Northland Christian: N. McCubbin 12, S. McCubbin 12, Wilson 0, Babb 2, Nace 0, Atkinson 8, Brown 14, Bond 0. Totals 19 7-15 48.
Brookfield: Lizerd 5, Masasom 24, Horton 8, Dightberry 2, Day 2, Gunn 8, Dodd 6, Fay 6, Reed 0. Totals 23 12-19 61.
NC
14
11
5
18
—
48
BRO
16
17
8
20
—
61
Three-point goals: S. McCubbin 3; Masasom 2.
Girls basketball
Friday’s results
LATHROP TOURNAMENT
Lathrop 49, Northland Christian 48
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
Gallatin 61, Richmond 31
Lawson 47, West Platte 32
Thursday’s results
BV Southwest 44, St. James Academy 34
Center 60, Warrensburg 54
LS North 55, Blue Springs 19
LS West 41, Raymore-Peculiar 26
North Kansas City 68, Ruskin 22
Park Hill 62, Blue Springs South 60
Park Hill South 50, Liberty North 46
Piper 83, Bonner Springs 11
Smithville 63, Barstow 40
LATHROP TOURNAMENT
Northland Christian 42, KC East Christian 38
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
Hamilton 53, West Platte 38
Trenton 40, Lawson 20
Friday’s summary
LATHROP 49
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 48
Lathrop: Berghager 10, A. Huitt 9, B. Huitt 1, Sellers 15, Schnatz 2, Morgan 3, Jennings 9, Crawford 0, Vonderfecht 0. Totals 16 12-21 49.
Northland Christian: Rothacher 7, Fountain 0, Schouten 5, Duncan 1, L. Kruse 21, G. Kruse 10, Wray 4, Xolo 0, Lockridge 0. Totals 18 7-12 48.
LATH
7
8
15
19
—
49
NC
9
11
16
12
—
48
Three-point goals: A. Huitt 3, Berghager 2; G. Kruse 2, Rothacher 2, Schouten.
