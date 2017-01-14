Scores & Stats

January 14, 2017 6:42 PM

Kansas State men’s basketball summary - January 14

No. 1 BAYLOR 77, No. 25 KANSAS STATE 68

Baylor

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Lual-Acuil

31

3-10

0-0

12

3

6

Motley

19

3-8

1-2

9

5

7

Freeman

28

4-6

5-7

1

1

15

Lecomte

28

8-13

6-7

1

4

26

Wainright

38

6-10

0-0

4

2

15

Maston

24

2-2

2-3

3

4

6

Lindsey

18

1-5

0-0

1

2

2

McClure

7

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

Omot

7

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

27-56

14-19

31

21

77

Percentages: FG .482, FT .737. Three-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Lecomte 4-6, Wainright 3-7, Freeman 2-3, Lindsey 0-1, McClure 0-1, Motley 0-1, Omot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 16 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Lual-Acuil). Turnovers: 16 (Motley 4, Freeman 2, Lindsey 2, Lual-Acuil 2, Maston 2, Wainright 2, Lecomte, McClure). Steals: 10 (Lecomte 2, Wainright 2, Freeman, Lindsey, Maston, McClure, Motley, Omot). Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Iwundu

31

1-9

3-6

5

2

6

Johnson

33

9-13

2-3

4

3

20

Wade

35

2-5

0-0

2

2

5

Brown

31

3-7

5-6

5

3

13

Stokes

32

2-8

4-4

1

4

10

Sneed

20

4-7

2-2

1

3

12

Maurice

12

1-2

0-0

5

2

2

Ervin

6

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

22-51

16-21

23

19

68

Percentages: FG .431, FT .762. Three-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Sneed 2-3, Brown 2-6, Stokes 2-7, Wade 1-2, Iwundu 1-4, Maurice 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 15 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Johnson 3, Maurice 2, Sneed). Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 4, Wade 4, Iwundu 3, Sneed 2, Stokes 2). Steals: 5 (Sneed 3, Brown, Wade). Technical Fouls: None.

Half: Baylor 31-30. Attendance: 12,528.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KU coach Bill Self on win over Oklahoma State: 'I didn't think it was one of our better games'

View more video

Sports Videos