Kansas State men’s basketball summary - January 14

No. 1 BAYLOR 77, No. 25 KANSAS STATE 68
Baylor
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Lual-Acuil
31
3-10
0-0
12
3
6
Motley
19
3-8
1-2
9
5
7
Freeman
28
4-6
5-7
1
1
15
Lecomte
28
8-13
6-7
1
4
26
Wainright
38
6-10
0-0
4
2
15
Maston
24
2-2
2-3
3
4
6
Lindsey
18
1-5
0-0
1
2
2
McClure
7
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Omot
7
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
27-56
14-19
31
21
77
Percentages: FG .482, FT .737. Three-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Lecomte 4-6, Wainright 3-7, Freeman 2-3, Lindsey 0-1, McClure 0-1, Motley 0-1, Omot 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 16 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Lual-Acuil). Turnovers: 16 (Motley 4, Freeman 2, Lindsey 2, Lual-Acuil 2, Maston 2, Wainright 2, Lecomte, McClure). Steals: 10 (Lecomte 2, Wainright 2, Freeman, Lindsey, Maston, McClure, Motley, Omot). Technical Fouls: None.
Kansas State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Iwundu
31
1-9
3-6
5
2
6
Johnson
33
9-13
2-3
4
3
20
Wade
35
2-5
0-0
2
2
5
Brown
31
3-7
5-6
5
3
13
Stokes
32
2-8
4-4
1
4
10
Sneed
20
4-7
2-2
1
3
12
Maurice
12
1-2
0-0
5
2
2
Ervin
6
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
22-51
16-21
23
19
68
Percentages: FG .431, FT .762. Three-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Sneed 2-3, Brown 2-6, Stokes 2-7, Wade 1-2, Iwundu 1-4, Maurice 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 15 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Johnson 3, Maurice 2, Sneed). Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 4, Wade 4, Iwundu 3, Sneed 2, Stokes 2). Steals: 5 (Sneed 3, Brown, Wade). Technical Fouls: None.
Half: Baylor 31-30. Attendance: 12,528.
