Scores & Stats

January 11, 2017 10:17 PM

High school results - January 11

High schools

Boys basketball

Wednesday’s results

Metro Academy 71, East 53

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

Carrollton 63, North Platte 42

Thursday’s games

Atchison at Schlagle

Blue Valley Southwest at St. James Academy

Bonner Springs at Piper

Grandview at Ruskin

Lutheran at Adrian

Oskaloosa at Maur Hill

Sumner Academy at Harmon

Wentworth Military Academy at Orrick

Tuesday’s results

Atchison 56, Sumner Academy 55

Bishop Miege 69, St. James Academy 63, OT

Blue Springs South 49, Raymore-Peculiar 43

Blue Valley 54, Blue Valley West 38

Blue Valley North 61, East 14

Frontenac (Kan.) 70, Louisburg 58

Gardner Edgerton 70, Mill Valley 53

Grandview 74, Winnetonka 52

Hogan Prep 79, Harmon 48

KC Christian 80, Sherwood 68

Lathrop 70, Van Horn 55

Lawrence 65, Shawnee Mission West 55

Lawrence Free State 50, Leavenworth 45

Lee’s Summit North 77, Lee’s Summit 57

Lee’s Summit West 58, Rockhurst 46

Oak Park 60, SJ Central 52

Olathe Northwest 64, Shawnee Mission North 47

Olathe South 67, Shawnee Mission South 56

Park Hill 58, Blue Springs 56

Piper 80, Bishop Ward 32

Ruskin 63, Staley 60

Shawnee Mission East 67, Olathe East 66

Shawnee Mission Northwest 63, Olathe North 53

Spring Hill 64, De Soto 45

St. Paul Lutheran 50, Lone Jack 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 75, Blue Valley Southwest 51

KEARNEY BULLDOG CLASSIC

Fort Osage 69, Northeast 67

Kearney 64, Excelsior Springs 24

North Kansas City 63, Smithville 27

Platte County 42, William Chrisman 37

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

Trenton 72, Carrollton 54

PLEASANT HILL TOURNAMENT

Grain Valley 59, Clinton 27

St. Joseph Benton 67, Pleasant Hill 58

Summit Christian 85, Odessa 53

Pembroke Hill 66, Belton 62

Wednesday’s summary

METRO ACADEMY 71, EAST 53

Metro Academy: Janssen 18, Meyers 0, C. Unruh 0, Jackson 12, Ream 3, Ross 2, J. Unruh 15, Ferrel 4, Hall 0, Staedy 0, Kent 0, Frisbie 4, Bolz 13, Berends 0. Totals 28 6-11 71.

East: Pryor 5, Williams 0, Hill 0, Tabon 0, Brown 14, Hatcher 5, Murphy 9, Wiggins 0, DeShazer 0, Marks 11, Oliver 9, Totals 20 8-11 53.

MA

12

14

22

23

71

EAST

12

10

15

16

53

Three-point goals: Janssen 4, Jackson 2, J. Unruh 2, Ream; Murphy 3, Hatcher, Pryor.

Tuesday’s summaries

ATCHISON 56, SUMNER ACADEMY 55

Atchison: Downing 2, Schrick 9, Smith 11, Bateman 9, Helms 17, Birch 8. Totals 19 15-23 56.

Sumner Academy: Watson 5, Jackson 14, McClaine 18, Bagley 2, Schultz 7, Coleman 6, Nash 3, Houston 0. Totals 20 9-18 55.

ATCH

11

21

12

12

56

SA

15

11

19

10

55

Three-point goals: Helms 2, Smith; McClaine 3, Coleman 2, Nash.

BISHOP MIEGE 69

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 63, OT

Bishop Miege (5-1): Ray 11, Lopes 8, Earl 21, Early 2, Weber 9, Bodachi 18. Totals 23 15-21 69.

St. James Academy (4-3): Spradlin 7, Kayifes 2, Thornhill 19, McKee 16, Hornung 2, Dekraii 2, Fitzmorris 15. Totals 23 12-12 63.

MIE

17

10

14

13

15

69

SJA

14

15

15

10

9

63

Three-point goals: Weber 3, Lopes, Ray; McKee 2, Fitzmorris, Spradlin, Thornhill.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 49

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 43

Raymore-Peculiar (3-8): McKinzy 4, Williams 2, Jones 0, Sorrells 3, Shockley 14, McCullough 15, Scroggins 3, Bailey 2. Totals 13 13-28 43.

Blue Springs South (6-5): Swanegan 3, Roustic 21, Thomas 5, Connors 2, Wright 8, Sprouse 0, Mauck 7, Gillig 3. Totals 17 9-15 49.

RP

5

10

12

16

43

BLSS

13

13

12

11

49

Three-point goals: McCullough 2, Shockley, Sorrells; Wright 2, Roustic, Swanegan, Thomas.

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 61, EAST 14

East: Pryor 0, Hill 0, Brown 8, Hatcher 2, Murphy 0, Toban 0, Mayo 0, Wiggins 0, Marks 4, Deshazer 0. Totals 6 2-6 14.

Blue Valley North: Freeman 2, Rhyner 3, Gittemeier 0, Bullock 15, Hendershot 2, Baston 8, Turner 6, Emery 14, Hunter 0, Freberg 5, Shanahan 6. Totals 24 9-11 61.

EAST

6

4

2

2

14

BVN

21

19

12

9

61

Three-point goals: Turner 2, Bullock, Rhyner.

LATHROP 70, VAN HORN 55

Van Horn: Baker 8, Marrero 0, Thornton 5, Weeks 0, Seddens 17, Fuerking 2, Crocker 10, Wilson 9, Montano 4. Totals 22 6-14 55.

Lathrop: Martin 5, D. Lewis 6, B. Lewis 13, Gordan 6, Suling 5, G. Lewis 11, Vanderkooi 14, Nichols 3, Burns 4, Breckenridge 3. Totals 24 16-29 70.

VH

16

24

7

8

55

LATH

21

20

16

13

70

Three-point goals: Baker 2, Crocker 2, Wilson; B. Lewis 4, Burns, Gordan.

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 50

LEAVENWORTH 45

Lawrence Free State: Hicks 0, Luirstra 22, Edwards 0, McCafferey 6, Dineen 3, Thomsen 6, Cordes 4, Clark 7, Robinson 2. Totals 14 15-26 50.

Leavenworth: Johnston 6, Sweet 8, J. Williams 2, Berry 14, Sauer 3, Thiel 5, R. Williams 7. Totals 15 10-14 45.

LFS

12

13

12

13

50

LEAV

9

17

9

10

45

Three-point goals: Luirstra 2, McCafferey 2, Thomsen 2; Berry 2, Johnston, Sauer, Sweet.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 77

LEE’S SUMMIT 57

Lee’s Summit North (5-5): Spriggs 10, Hawkins 7, Jenkins 6, Bynum 12, Bradford 6, Farr 10, Hairston 14, Aeilts 10, Root 2, Parker 0. Totals 26 16-21 77.

Lee’s Summit (3-4): Hangust 20, Eames 8, Hill 4, Langenbahn 4, Romi 2, Pressly 10, Brewer 1, Moore 8, Cleeves 0, Jones 0, Davis 0. Totals 21 13-26 57.

LSN

26

19

15

17

77

LS

10

16

14

17

57

Three-point goals: Aeilts 2, Spriggs 2, Bradford, Bynum, Farr, Hawkins, Jenkins; Hangust 2.

PEMBROKE HILL 66, BELTON 62

Pembroke Hill: Lewis 24, Allen 4, Cobb 5, Winn 0, El-Scari 9, Ramza 3, Powell 8, Kagwanja 13. Totals 20 24-33 66.

Belton: Keith 10, Clark 18, White 4, S. Brown 5, Lind 20, T. Brown 2, Harrell 0. Totals 18 16-21 62.

PH

15

9

9

33

66

BELT

13

17

11

21

62

Three-point goals: El-Scari 3, Ramza; Lind 5, Keith 2.

Girls basketball

Wednesday’s results

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, St. Teresa’s Academy 23

Washington 48, Northeast 28

William Chrisman 52, Truman 39

KEARNEY BULLDOG CLASSIC

Chillicothe 55, Notre Dame de Sion 47

Kearney 43, SJ Lafayette 35

Southeast 42, Fort Osage 26

PLEASANT HILL TOURNAMENT

Grain Valley 61, Grandview 46

Belton 46, Odessa 26

Pleasant Hill 46, Pembroke Hill 39

Summit Christian 49, Clinton 38

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

Gallatin 56, North Platte 27

Thursday’s games

Atchison at Schlagle

Blue Valley Southwest at St. James Academy

Bonner Springs at Piper

Grandview at Ruskin

Lutheran at Adrian

Oskaloosa at Maur Hill

Sumner Academy at Harmon

Wentworth Military Academy at Orrick

Tuesday’s results

Basehor-Linwood 51, Lansing 43

Columbia Hickman 50, LS West 34

Gardner Edgerton 52, Mill Valley 40

Lawrence 52, Shawnee Mission West 44

Leavenworth 36, Lawrence Free State 33

Lone Jack 38, St. Paul Lutheran 24

Louisburg 50, Frontenac (Kan.) 27

Lutheran 54, Midway 39

O’Hara 52, Oak Grove 46

Olathe East 68, Shawnee Mission East 45

Olathe North 61, Shawnee Mission Northwest 59

Olathe Northwest 49, Shawnee Mission North 32

Piper 61, Bishop Ward 30

Pleasant Ridge 62, Maur Hill 57, OT

Spring Hill 49, De Soto 34

St. Pius X 65, Bishop LeBlond 25

Sumner Academy 54, Atchison 23

William Chrisman 38, Staley 37

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

Trenton 63, Carrollton 33

Lawson 50, Richmond 38

Wednesday’s summaries

CHILLICOTHE 55

NOTRE DAME de SION 47

Chillicothe: Han. Jones 13, Harf. Jones 0, Clark 2, Kiethly 12, Clampitt 10, Reater 0, Leamer 0, Leatherman 2, Parkey 16, Kiefer 0. Totals 13 26-34 55.

Notre Dame de Sion: Lynn 0, Dercher 7, Allen 0, Totta 7, Frerking 3, Adams 11, Uhde 11, Fenneweld 4, Tourtilott 4, Long 0, Roger 0. Totals 18 8-11 47.

CHIL

14

9

15

17

55

NDS

5

14

15

13

47

Three-point goals: Han. Jones 2, Parkey; Uhde 3.

KEARNEY 43

ST. JOSEPH LAFAYETTE 35

St. Joseph Lafayette: Brook 9, Winn 0, Johnson 0, Byrd 6, Kneale 0, Huff 0, Ezell 0, Byous 0, Dotson 20. Totals 14 4-4 35.

Kearney: A. Couch 3, Yakle 9, Burkemper 0, E. Couch 16, Runions 9, Weakley 0, Smith 0, Schwarzenbach 6. Totals 16 5-8 43.

SJL

7

15

5

8

35

KEAR

4

11

13

15

43

Three-point goals: Dotson 2, Brook; Yakle 3, Runions 2, A. Couch.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 55

ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 23

St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1): Corrigan 9, Hartnett 4, Pearson 4, Townsell 14, Jacobs 2, Weledji 11, Thomas 11, Morgan 0, Jackson 0, Ebert 0, Patton 0. Totals 20 8-10 55.

St. Teresa’s Academy (5-7): Harrington 9, Trujillo 0, Kauten 0, Slattery 0, Woodberry 3, Coleman 2, Keller 2, Blaich 0, Hull 7. Totals 10 1-6 23.

THO

13

17

16

9

55

TER

10

4

6

3

23

Three-point goals: Corrgian 3, Townsell 3, Weledji; Harrington, Hull.

SOUTHEAST 42, FORT OSAGE 26

Southeast: T. Wilson 2, Garner 3, J. Wilson 5, Jefferson 0, Welch 0, Gunnels 22, Gaddis 2, Watson 0, Bables 8. Totals 12 17-26 42.

Fort Osage: Young 4, Buntin 0, Miller 5, Fenner 0, Simer 0, Monday 11, Sage 0, Chase 6, Harris 0, Totals 8 9-15 26.

SE

6

9

6

21

42

FO

5

7

2

12

26

Three-point goals: J. Wilson; Monday.

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 49, CLINTON 38

Summit Christian Academy: Schooley 13, Brown 0, Nelson 8, Sprouse 4, Pemberton 2, Ginther 14, K. Lunn 6, Painter 0, Glidewell 2, R. Lunn 0, Lake 0. Totals 20 1-5 49.

Clinton: Mantonga 3, Adams 8, Pogue 0, Mills 8, Vernon 1. Petry 11, Potter 2, McClain 5. Totals 14 5-6 38.

SCA

16

8

17

8

49

CLIN

14

6

11

7

38

Three-point goals: Schooley 3, K. Lunn 2, Nelson 2, Ginther; Petry 3, Mantonga, McClain.

WASHINGTON 48

NORTHEAST OF ARMA 28

Northeast of Arma: Martinez 4, Nguyen 10, Mitchell-Goody 2, Canchola 5, Porter 6. Totals 7 11-21 28.

Washington: Sykes 18, Todd 5, Gibson 6, Stewert 1, Williamson 3, Freeman 1, Johnson 3, Doran 11. Totals 19 10-23 48.

NEA

6

8

8

6

28

WASH

11

13

8

16

48

Three-point goals: Nguyen 2, Canchola.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 52, TRUMAN 39

Truman: E. Davis 7, Bradley 2, Byrd 5, Hart 3, Monroe 18, S. Davis 0, Simonds 4. Totals 14 10-23 39.

William Chrisman: Adreal Bell 3, Jaggers 6, Burns 13, Acevedo 11, Erickson 12, Adreon Bell 7. Totals 17 11-12 52.

TRUM

9

10

6

14

39

WC

18

9

12

13

52

Three-point goals: Byrd; Acevedo 3, Burns 3, Adreal Bell.

Tuesday’s summaries

LOUISBURG 50, FRONTENAC (Kan.) 27

Frontenac (Kansas): K. Harper 11, L. Harper 0, Osborn 7, Smalley 3, Young 2, Peterson 2, Randall 2. Totals 10 7-15 27.

Louisburg: Simpson 22. C. Buffington 10, P. Buffington 2, Renner 9, Hankinson 3, Lancaster 2, Cain 2. Totals 16 13-19 50.

FRO

9

5

6

7

27

LOU

17

16

9

8

50

Three-point goals: Simpson 4, Hankinson.

LAWSON 50, RICHMOND 38

Lawson: Dolt 10, Cress 12, Birkinbine 0, Gondran 6, Rash 14, Black 8. Totals 12 20-28 50.

Richmond: Millsap 8, Caldwell 0, Pierson 4, Varitrump 14, Maddox 12. Totals 11 13-20 38.

LAWS

16

12

4

18

50

RICH

12

8

10

8

38

Three-point goals: Cress 3, Gondran 2, Dolt; Millsap 2, Maddox.

LEAVENWORTH 36

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 33

Lawrence Free State (4-2): Lawrence 5, Thomas 7, Bishop 2, Kesten 5, Piper 12, Cushing 2. Totals 9 13-21 33.

Leavenworth (6-1): Moore 6, Cole 2, A. Brown 6, Hayward 6, Bowen 2, Robinson 2, Lister 12, J. Brown 0. Totals 14 8-11 36.

LFS

4

9

7

13

33

LEAV

6

8

13

9

36

Three-point goals: Kesten, Lawrence.

PLEASANT RIDGE 62, MAUR HILL 57, OT

Maur Hill: Siebert 7, Ronnebaum 15, Rocour 3, H. Ronnebaum 16, Dulac 3, Joyce 4, Griffin 9, Cordis 0. Totals 19 15-29 57.

Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 22, Ewert 0, Wilburn 0, Nutsch 3, Adams 3, G. Wagner 2, Heim 14, Noener 9, A. Herbig 4, Miller 5. Totals 20 16-25 62.

MH

17

7

13

13

7

57

PR

11

11

17

11

12

62

Three-point goals: Griffin, Joyce, Ronnebaum, Siebert; Heim 3, Nioener 2, Adams.

Bowling

BOYS

1. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 2,358; 2. Schlagle, 1,644. High series: Kinsella, SMNW, 592. At Olathe Lanes East.

GIRLS

1. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 1,999; 2. Blue Valley North, 1,562; 3. Blue Valley Northwest, 1,534; 4. Schlagle, 1,382; 5. Blue Valley Southwest, 1,347; 6. Blue Valley, 1,342. High series: Burris, SMNW, 608. At Olathe Lanes East.

Tuesday’s results

BOYS

1. Shawnee Mission West, 2,330; 2. Shawnee Mission South,2,329; 3. Shawnee Mission East, 2,163. High series: Peak, SMW, 659. At College Lanes.

GIRLS

1. Shawnee Mission South, 1,832; 2. Shawnee Mission West, 1,683; 3. Shawnee Mission East, 1,514. High series: Thomas, SMW, 563. At College Lanes.

Girls swimming

Tuesday’s results

Blue Springs South 195, LS North, 120

Wrestling

Shawnee Mission Northwest 48, Olathe East 36

Tuesday’s results

Lee’s Summit West 43, Rockhurst 26

Pembroke Hill 39, Lone Jack 12

Harmon 56, Lone Jack 24

Harmon 56, Pembroke Hill 21

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chiefs game plan: Terez A. Paylor previews the AFC Divisional playoff

View more video

Sports Videos