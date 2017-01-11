High school results - January 11

High schools
Boys basketball
Wednesday’s results
Metro Academy 71, East 53
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
Carrollton 63, North Platte 42
Thursday’s games
Atchison at Schlagle
Blue Valley Southwest at St. James Academy
Bonner Springs at Piper
Grandview at Ruskin
Lutheran at Adrian
Oskaloosa at Maur Hill
Sumner Academy at Harmon
Wentworth Military Academy at Orrick
Tuesday’s results
Atchison 56, Sumner Academy 55
Bishop Miege 69, St. James Academy 63, OT
Blue Springs South 49, Raymore-Peculiar 43
Blue Valley 54, Blue Valley West 38
Blue Valley North 61, East 14
Frontenac (Kan.) 70, Louisburg 58
Gardner Edgerton 70, Mill Valley 53
Grandview 74, Winnetonka 52
Hogan Prep 79, Harmon 48
KC Christian 80, Sherwood 68
Lathrop 70, Van Horn 55
Lawrence 65, Shawnee Mission West 55
Lawrence Free State 50, Leavenworth 45
Lee’s Summit North 77, Lee’s Summit 57
Lee’s Summit West 58, Rockhurst 46
Oak Park 60, SJ Central 52
Olathe Northwest 64, Shawnee Mission North 47
Olathe South 67, Shawnee Mission South 56
Park Hill 58, Blue Springs 56
Piper 80, Bishop Ward 32
Ruskin 63, Staley 60
Shawnee Mission East 67, Olathe East 66
Shawnee Mission Northwest 63, Olathe North 53
Spring Hill 64, De Soto 45
St. Paul Lutheran 50, Lone Jack 20
St. Thomas Aquinas 75, Blue Valley Southwest 51
KEARNEY BULLDOG CLASSIC
Fort Osage 69, Northeast 67
Kearney 64, Excelsior Springs 24
North Kansas City 63, Smithville 27
Platte County 42, William Chrisman 37
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
Trenton 72, Carrollton 54
PLEASANT HILL TOURNAMENT
Grain Valley 59, Clinton 27
St. Joseph Benton 67, Pleasant Hill 58
Summit Christian 85, Odessa 53
Pembroke Hill 66, Belton 62
Wednesday’s summary
METRO ACADEMY 71, EAST 53
Metro Academy: Janssen 18, Meyers 0, C. Unruh 0, Jackson 12, Ream 3, Ross 2, J. Unruh 15, Ferrel 4, Hall 0, Staedy 0, Kent 0, Frisbie 4, Bolz 13, Berends 0. Totals 28 6-11 71.
East: Pryor 5, Williams 0, Hill 0, Tabon 0, Brown 14, Hatcher 5, Murphy 9, Wiggins 0, DeShazer 0, Marks 11, Oliver 9, Totals 20 8-11 53.
MA
12
14
22
23
—
71
EAST
12
10
15
16
—
53
Three-point goals: Janssen 4, Jackson 2, J. Unruh 2, Ream; Murphy 3, Hatcher, Pryor.
Tuesday’s summaries
ATCHISON 56, SUMNER ACADEMY 55
Atchison: Downing 2, Schrick 9, Smith 11, Bateman 9, Helms 17, Birch 8. Totals 19 15-23 56.
Sumner Academy: Watson 5, Jackson 14, McClaine 18, Bagley 2, Schultz 7, Coleman 6, Nash 3, Houston 0. Totals 20 9-18 55.
ATCH
11
21
12
12
—
56
SA
15
11
19
10
—
55
Three-point goals: Helms 2, Smith; McClaine 3, Coleman 2, Nash.
BISHOP MIEGE 69
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 63, OT
Bishop Miege (5-1): Ray 11, Lopes 8, Earl 21, Early 2, Weber 9, Bodachi 18. Totals 23 15-21 69.
St. James Academy (4-3): Spradlin 7, Kayifes 2, Thornhill 19, McKee 16, Hornung 2, Dekraii 2, Fitzmorris 15. Totals 23 12-12 63.
MIE
17
10
14
13
15
—
69
SJA
14
15
15
10
9
—
63
Three-point goals: Weber 3, Lopes, Ray; McKee 2, Fitzmorris, Spradlin, Thornhill.
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 49
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 43
Raymore-Peculiar (3-8): McKinzy 4, Williams 2, Jones 0, Sorrells 3, Shockley 14, McCullough 15, Scroggins 3, Bailey 2. Totals 13 13-28 43.
Blue Springs South (6-5): Swanegan 3, Roustic 21, Thomas 5, Connors 2, Wright 8, Sprouse 0, Mauck 7, Gillig 3. Totals 17 9-15 49.
RP
5
10
12
16
—
43
BLSS
13
13
12
11
—
49
Three-point goals: McCullough 2, Shockley, Sorrells; Wright 2, Roustic, Swanegan, Thomas.
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 61, EAST 14
East: Pryor 0, Hill 0, Brown 8, Hatcher 2, Murphy 0, Toban 0, Mayo 0, Wiggins 0, Marks 4, Deshazer 0. Totals 6 2-6 14.
Blue Valley North: Freeman 2, Rhyner 3, Gittemeier 0, Bullock 15, Hendershot 2, Baston 8, Turner 6, Emery 14, Hunter 0, Freberg 5, Shanahan 6. Totals 24 9-11 61.
EAST
6
4
2
2
—
14
BVN
21
19
12
9
—
61
Three-point goals: Turner 2, Bullock, Rhyner.
LATHROP 70, VAN HORN 55
Van Horn: Baker 8, Marrero 0, Thornton 5, Weeks 0, Seddens 17, Fuerking 2, Crocker 10, Wilson 9, Montano 4. Totals 22 6-14 55.
Lathrop: Martin 5, D. Lewis 6, B. Lewis 13, Gordan 6, Suling 5, G. Lewis 11, Vanderkooi 14, Nichols 3, Burns 4, Breckenridge 3. Totals 24 16-29 70.
VH
16
24
7
8
—
55
LATH
21
20
16
13
—
70
Three-point goals: Baker 2, Crocker 2, Wilson; B. Lewis 4, Burns, Gordan.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 50
LEAVENWORTH 45
Lawrence Free State: Hicks 0, Luirstra 22, Edwards 0, McCafferey 6, Dineen 3, Thomsen 6, Cordes 4, Clark 7, Robinson 2. Totals 14 15-26 50.
Leavenworth: Johnston 6, Sweet 8, J. Williams 2, Berry 14, Sauer 3, Thiel 5, R. Williams 7. Totals 15 10-14 45.
LFS
12
13
12
13
—
50
LEAV
9
17
9
10
—
45
Three-point goals: Luirstra 2, McCafferey 2, Thomsen 2; Berry 2, Johnston, Sauer, Sweet.
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 77
LEE’S SUMMIT 57
Lee’s Summit North (5-5): Spriggs 10, Hawkins 7, Jenkins 6, Bynum 12, Bradford 6, Farr 10, Hairston 14, Aeilts 10, Root 2, Parker 0. Totals 26 16-21 77.
Lee’s Summit (3-4): Hangust 20, Eames 8, Hill 4, Langenbahn 4, Romi 2, Pressly 10, Brewer 1, Moore 8, Cleeves 0, Jones 0, Davis 0. Totals 21 13-26 57.
LSN
26
19
15
17
—
77
LS
10
16
14
17
—
57
Three-point goals: Aeilts 2, Spriggs 2, Bradford, Bynum, Farr, Hawkins, Jenkins; Hangust 2.
PEMBROKE HILL 66, BELTON 62
Pembroke Hill: Lewis 24, Allen 4, Cobb 5, Winn 0, El-Scari 9, Ramza 3, Powell 8, Kagwanja 13. Totals 20 24-33 66.
Belton: Keith 10, Clark 18, White 4, S. Brown 5, Lind 20, T. Brown 2, Harrell 0. Totals 18 16-21 62.
PH
15
9
9
33
—
66
BELT
13
17
11
21
—
62
Three-point goals: El-Scari 3, Ramza; Lind 5, Keith 2.
Girls basketball
Wednesday’s results
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, St. Teresa’s Academy 23
Washington 48, Northeast 28
William Chrisman 52, Truman 39
KEARNEY BULLDOG CLASSIC
Chillicothe 55, Notre Dame de Sion 47
Kearney 43, SJ Lafayette 35
Southeast 42, Fort Osage 26
PLEASANT HILL TOURNAMENT
Grain Valley 61, Grandview 46
Belton 46, Odessa 26
Pleasant Hill 46, Pembroke Hill 39
Summit Christian 49, Clinton 38
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
Gallatin 56, North Platte 27
Thursday’s games
Atchison at Schlagle
Blue Valley Southwest at St. James Academy
Bonner Springs at Piper
Grandview at Ruskin
Lutheran at Adrian
Oskaloosa at Maur Hill
Sumner Academy at Harmon
Wentworth Military Academy at Orrick
Tuesday’s results
Basehor-Linwood 51, Lansing 43
Columbia Hickman 50, LS West 34
Gardner Edgerton 52, Mill Valley 40
Lawrence 52, Shawnee Mission West 44
Leavenworth 36, Lawrence Free State 33
Lone Jack 38, St. Paul Lutheran 24
Louisburg 50, Frontenac (Kan.) 27
Lutheran 54, Midway 39
O’Hara 52, Oak Grove 46
Olathe East 68, Shawnee Mission East 45
Olathe North 61, Shawnee Mission Northwest 59
Olathe Northwest 49, Shawnee Mission North 32
Piper 61, Bishop Ward 30
Pleasant Ridge 62, Maur Hill 57, OT
Spring Hill 49, De Soto 34
St. Pius X 65, Bishop LeBlond 25
Sumner Academy 54, Atchison 23
William Chrisman 38, Staley 37
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
Trenton 63, Carrollton 33
Lawson 50, Richmond 38
Wednesday’s summaries
CHILLICOTHE 55
NOTRE DAME de SION 47
Chillicothe: Han. Jones 13, Harf. Jones 0, Clark 2, Kiethly 12, Clampitt 10, Reater 0, Leamer 0, Leatherman 2, Parkey 16, Kiefer 0. Totals 13 26-34 55.
Notre Dame de Sion: Lynn 0, Dercher 7, Allen 0, Totta 7, Frerking 3, Adams 11, Uhde 11, Fenneweld 4, Tourtilott 4, Long 0, Roger 0. Totals 18 8-11 47.
CHIL
14
9
15
17
—
55
NDS
5
14
15
13
—
47
Three-point goals: Han. Jones 2, Parkey; Uhde 3.
KEARNEY 43
ST. JOSEPH LAFAYETTE 35
St. Joseph Lafayette: Brook 9, Winn 0, Johnson 0, Byrd 6, Kneale 0, Huff 0, Ezell 0, Byous 0, Dotson 20. Totals 14 4-4 35.
Kearney: A. Couch 3, Yakle 9, Burkemper 0, E. Couch 16, Runions 9, Weakley 0, Smith 0, Schwarzenbach 6. Totals 16 5-8 43.
SJL
7
15
5
8
—
35
KEAR
4
11
13
15
—
43
Three-point goals: Dotson 2, Brook; Yakle 3, Runions 2, A. Couch.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 55
ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 23
St. Thomas Aquinas (8-1): Corrigan 9, Hartnett 4, Pearson 4, Townsell 14, Jacobs 2, Weledji 11, Thomas 11, Morgan 0, Jackson 0, Ebert 0, Patton 0. Totals 20 8-10 55.
St. Teresa’s Academy (5-7): Harrington 9, Trujillo 0, Kauten 0, Slattery 0, Woodberry 3, Coleman 2, Keller 2, Blaich 0, Hull 7. Totals 10 1-6 23.
THO
13
17
16
9
—
55
TER
10
4
6
3
—
23
Three-point goals: Corrgian 3, Townsell 3, Weledji; Harrington, Hull.
SOUTHEAST 42, FORT OSAGE 26
Southeast: T. Wilson 2, Garner 3, J. Wilson 5, Jefferson 0, Welch 0, Gunnels 22, Gaddis 2, Watson 0, Bables 8. Totals 12 17-26 42.
Fort Osage: Young 4, Buntin 0, Miller 5, Fenner 0, Simer 0, Monday 11, Sage 0, Chase 6, Harris 0, Totals 8 9-15 26.
SE
6
9
6
21
—
42
FO
5
7
2
12
—
26
Three-point goals: J. Wilson; Monday.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 49, CLINTON 38
Summit Christian Academy: Schooley 13, Brown 0, Nelson 8, Sprouse 4, Pemberton 2, Ginther 14, K. Lunn 6, Painter 0, Glidewell 2, R. Lunn 0, Lake 0. Totals 20 1-5 49.
Clinton: Mantonga 3, Adams 8, Pogue 0, Mills 8, Vernon 1. Petry 11, Potter 2, McClain 5. Totals 14 5-6 38.
SCA
16
8
17
8
—
49
CLIN
14
6
11
7
—
38
Three-point goals: Schooley 3, K. Lunn 2, Nelson 2, Ginther; Petry 3, Mantonga, McClain.
WASHINGTON 48
NORTHEAST OF ARMA 28
Northeast of Arma: Martinez 4, Nguyen 10, Mitchell-Goody 2, Canchola 5, Porter 6. Totals 7 11-21 28.
Washington: Sykes 18, Todd 5, Gibson 6, Stewert 1, Williamson 3, Freeman 1, Johnson 3, Doran 11. Totals 19 10-23 48.
NEA
6
8
8
6
—
28
WASH
11
13
8
16
—
48
Three-point goals: Nguyen 2, Canchola.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 52, TRUMAN 39
Truman: E. Davis 7, Bradley 2, Byrd 5, Hart 3, Monroe 18, S. Davis 0, Simonds 4. Totals 14 10-23 39.
William Chrisman: Adreal Bell 3, Jaggers 6, Burns 13, Acevedo 11, Erickson 12, Adreon Bell 7. Totals 17 11-12 52.
TRUM
9
10
6
14
—
39
WC
18
9
12
13
—
52
Three-point goals: Byrd; Acevedo 3, Burns 3, Adreal Bell.
Tuesday’s summaries
LOUISBURG 50, FRONTENAC (Kan.) 27
Frontenac (Kansas): K. Harper 11, L. Harper 0, Osborn 7, Smalley 3, Young 2, Peterson 2, Randall 2. Totals 10 7-15 27.
Louisburg: Simpson 22. C. Buffington 10, P. Buffington 2, Renner 9, Hankinson 3, Lancaster 2, Cain 2. Totals 16 13-19 50.
FRO
9
5
6
7
—
27
LOU
17
16
9
8
—
50
Three-point goals: Simpson 4, Hankinson.
LAWSON 50, RICHMOND 38
Lawson: Dolt 10, Cress 12, Birkinbine 0, Gondran 6, Rash 14, Black 8. Totals 12 20-28 50.
Richmond: Millsap 8, Caldwell 0, Pierson 4, Varitrump 14, Maddox 12. Totals 11 13-20 38.
LAWS
16
12
4
18
—
50
RICH
12
8
10
8
—
38
Three-point goals: Cress 3, Gondran 2, Dolt; Millsap 2, Maddox.
LEAVENWORTH 36
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 33
Lawrence Free State (4-2): Lawrence 5, Thomas 7, Bishop 2, Kesten 5, Piper 12, Cushing 2. Totals 9 13-21 33.
Leavenworth (6-1): Moore 6, Cole 2, A. Brown 6, Hayward 6, Bowen 2, Robinson 2, Lister 12, J. Brown 0. Totals 14 8-11 36.
LFS
4
9
7
13
—
33
LEAV
6
8
13
9
—
36
Three-point goals: Kesten, Lawrence.
PLEASANT RIDGE 62, MAUR HILL 57, OT
Maur Hill: Siebert 7, Ronnebaum 15, Rocour 3, H. Ronnebaum 16, Dulac 3, Joyce 4, Griffin 9, Cordis 0. Totals 19 15-29 57.
Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 22, Ewert 0, Wilburn 0, Nutsch 3, Adams 3, G. Wagner 2, Heim 14, Noener 9, A. Herbig 4, Miller 5. Totals 20 16-25 62.
MH
17
7
13
13
7
—
57
PR
11
11
17
11
12
—
62
Three-point goals: Griffin, Joyce, Ronnebaum, Siebert; Heim 3, Nioener 2, Adams.
Bowling
BOYS
1. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 2,358; 2. Schlagle, 1,644. High series: Kinsella, SMNW, 592. At Olathe Lanes East.
GIRLS
1. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 1,999; 2. Blue Valley North, 1,562; 3. Blue Valley Northwest, 1,534; 4. Schlagle, 1,382; 5. Blue Valley Southwest, 1,347; 6. Blue Valley, 1,342. High series: Burris, SMNW, 608. At Olathe Lanes East.
Tuesday’s results
BOYS
1. Shawnee Mission West, 2,330; 2. Shawnee Mission South,2,329; 3. Shawnee Mission East, 2,163. High series: Peak, SMW, 659. At College Lanes.
GIRLS
1. Shawnee Mission South, 1,832; 2. Shawnee Mission West, 1,683; 3. Shawnee Mission East, 1,514. High series: Thomas, SMW, 563. At College Lanes.
Girls swimming
Tuesday’s results
Blue Springs South 195, LS North, 120
Wrestling
Shawnee Mission Northwest 48, Olathe East 36
Tuesday’s results
Lee’s Summit West 43, Rockhurst 26
Pembroke Hill 39, Lone Jack 12
Harmon 56, Lone Jack 24
Harmon 56, Pembroke Hill 21
