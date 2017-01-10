Scores & Stats

January 10, 2017 10:35 PM

Kansas State men’s basketball summary for Jan. 10

TEXAS TECH 66

No. 25 KANSAS STATE 65

Kansas State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

34

2-7

5-6

3

3

2

9

Johnson

29

3-6

5-7

5

0

5

11

Wade

29

5-6

0-0

1

2

5

12

B.Brown

37

3-11

1-2

6

2

2

9

Stokes

35

6-9

0-1

0

5

1

17

Sneed

19

2-3

0-0

2

0

3

5

Ervin

14

0-0

2-2

2

0

2

2

Budke

2

0-0

0-0

1

0

3

0

Maurice

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

21-42

13-18

20

12

24

65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. Three-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Stokes 5-6, Wade 2-3, B.Brown 2-7, Sneed 1-2, Iwundu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Blocked Shots: 3 (Iwundu 2, Ervin). Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 4, Iwundu 3, Stokes 3, Budke, Sneed, Wade). Steals: 5 (B.Brown 2, Iwundu, Johnson, Sneed). Technical Fouls: coach Bruce Weber, 00:05 second. Fouled Out: Johnson, Wade.

Texas Tech

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Gray

25

2-2

0-0

3

0

1

4

Livingston

15

1-5

1-2

0

0

2

4

Smith

37

4-10

7-11

6

3

0

16

Evans

24

7-11

2-2

2

1

3

18

Thomas

35

3-5

0-0

1

4

3

6

Ross

21

2-6

5-5

1

0

3

10

Stevenson

20

0-3

3-4

4

0

1

3

Temple

13

1-2

2-2

2

0

1

5

Millinghaus

8

0-2

0-0

3

0

2

0

Brandsma

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Francis

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Totals

200

20-46

20-26

22

8

17

66

Percentages: FG .435, FT .769. Three-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Evans 2-4, Temple 1-1, Livingston 1-2, Ross 1-2, Smith 1-3, Millinghaus 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith, Temple). Turnovers: 9 (Evans 2, Gray, Livingston, Millinghaus, Ross, Smith, Stevenson, Temple). Steals: 4 (Thomas 3, Evans). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Kansas State 31-28. Att: 8,217.

