Kansas State men’s basketball summary for Jan. 10

TEXAS TECH 66
No. 25 KANSAS STATE 65
Kansas State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
34
2-7
5-6
3
3
2
9
Johnson
29
3-6
5-7
5
0
5
11
Wade
29
5-6
0-0
1
2
5
12
B.Brown
37
3-11
1-2
6
2
2
9
Stokes
35
6-9
0-1
0
5
1
17
Sneed
19
2-3
0-0
2
0
3
5
Ervin
14
0-0
2-2
2
0
2
2
Budke
2
0-0
0-0
1
0
3
0
Maurice
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
21-42
13-18
20
12
24
65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .722. Three-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Stokes 5-6, Wade 2-3, B.Brown 2-7, Sneed 1-2, Iwundu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Blocked Shots: 3 (Iwundu 2, Ervin). Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 4, Iwundu 3, Stokes 3, Budke, Sneed, Wade). Steals: 5 (B.Brown 2, Iwundu, Johnson, Sneed). Technical Fouls: coach Bruce Weber, 00:05 second. Fouled Out: Johnson, Wade.
Texas Tech
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Gray
25
2-2
0-0
3
0
1
4
Livingston
15
1-5
1-2
0
0
2
4
Smith
37
4-10
7-11
6
3
0
16
Evans
24
7-11
2-2
2
1
3
18
Thomas
35
3-5
0-0
1
4
3
6
Ross
21
2-6
5-5
1
0
3
10
Stevenson
20
0-3
3-4
4
0
1
3
Temple
13
1-2
2-2
2
0
1
5
Millinghaus
8
0-2
0-0
3
0
2
0
Brandsma
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Francis
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
20-46
20-26
22
8
17
66
Percentages: FG .435, FT .769. Three-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Evans 2-4, Temple 1-1, Livingston 1-2, Ross 1-2, Smith 1-3, Millinghaus 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith, Temple). Turnovers: 9 (Evans 2, Gray, Livingston, Millinghaus, Ross, Smith, Stevenson, Temple). Steals: 4 (Thomas 3, Evans). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Kansas State 31-28. Att: 8,217.
