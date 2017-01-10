Missouri men’s basketball summary for Jan. 10

AUBURN 77, MISSOURI 72
Auburn
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
McLemore
14
0-0
0-1
4
0
4
0
Wiley
10
2-2
1-3
3
0
5
5
Harper
26
2-9
5-8
4
2
2
10
Heron
29
4-14
6-7
9
2
3
16
Lang
15
1-2
0-0
0
0
1
3
Spencer
144
5-5
0-0
5
1
4
10
Brown
23
4-10
1-2
2
2
2
13
L.Smith
17
1-1
0-6
4
0
0
2
Dunans
17
2-7
1-2
3
2
3
5
Johnson
15
4-9
4-4
2
4
2
13
Waddell
10
0-0
0-0
0
0
3
0
Purifoy
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-60
18-33
36
13
29
77
Percentages: FG .417, FT .545. Three-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Brown 4-8, Heron 2-4, Lang 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Harper 1-8, Dunans 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocked Shots: 11 (McLemore 3, Spencer 3, Wiley 2, Brown, Heron, L.Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Spencer 4, Dunans 3, McLemore 2, Harper, Johnson, Lang). Steals: 4 (Harper 2, Brown, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Wiley.
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnett
35
6-17
6-6
5
0
3
20
Puryear
34
1-10
2-2
9
0
4
4
Woods
30
2-8
3-5
8
0
4
7
Geist
19
4-6
1-3
1
1
4
10
Walton
29
2-5
4-6
12
2
4
8
Phillips
32
3-8
5-8
6
6
4
12
Hughes
13
3-9
2-3
2
2
1
9
VanLeer
4
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
Nikko
3
1-1
0-0
1
0
1
2
Totals
200
22-67
23-33
44
11
26
72
Percentages: FG .328, FT .697. Three-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Barnett 2-8, Geist 1-2, Phillips 1-2, Hughes 1-5, VanLeer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 3, team). Turnovers: 16 (Phillips 5, Barnett 3, Geist 3, Walton 2, Hughes, Puryear, Woods). Steals: 6 (Phillips 2, Walton 2, Woods, team). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Missouri 35-34.
