January 10, 2017 8:55 PM

Missouri men’s basketball summary for Jan. 10

AUBURN 77, MISSOURI 72

Auburn

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

McLemore

14

0-0

0-1

4

0

4

0

Wiley

10

2-2

1-3

3

0

5

5

Harper

26

2-9

5-8

4

2

2

10

Heron

29

4-14

6-7

9

2

3

16

Lang

15

1-2

0-0

0

0

1

3

Spencer

144

5-5

0-0

5

1

4

10

Brown

23

4-10

1-2

2

2

2

13

L.Smith

17

1-1

0-6

4

0

0

2

Dunans

17

2-7

1-2

3

2

3

5

Johnson

15

4-9

4-4

2

4

2

13

Waddell

10

0-0

0-0

0

0

3

0

Purifoy

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-60

18-33

36

13

29

77

Percentages: FG .417, FT .545. Three-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Brown 4-8, Heron 2-4, Lang 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Harper 1-8, Dunans 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocked Shots: 11 (McLemore 3, Spencer 3, Wiley 2, Brown, Heron, L.Smith). Turnovers: 12 (Spencer 4, Dunans 3, McLemore 2, Harper, Johnson, Lang). Steals: 4 (Harper 2, Brown, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Wiley.

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Barnett

35

6-17

6-6

5

0

3

20

Puryear

34

1-10

2-2

9

0

4

4

Woods

30

2-8

3-5

8

0

4

7

Geist

19

4-6

1-3

1

1

4

10

Walton

29

2-5

4-6

12

2

4

8

Phillips

32

3-8

5-8

6

6

4

12

Hughes

13

3-9

2-3

2

2

1

9

VanLeer

4

0-1

0-0

0

0

1

0

Nikko

3

1-1

0-0

1

0

1

2

Totals

200

22-67

23-33

44

11

26

72

Percentages: FG .328, FT .697. Three-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Barnett 2-8, Geist 1-2, Phillips 1-2, Hughes 1-5, VanLeer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Blocked Shots: 4 (Phillips 3, team). Turnovers: 16 (Phillips 5, Barnett 3, Geist 3, Walton 2, Hughes, Puryear, Woods). Steals: 6 (Phillips 2, Walton 2, Woods, team). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Missouri 35-34.

