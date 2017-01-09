High school results for January 9

High schools
Boys basketball
Monday’s results
KC Christian 70, Butler 55
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
Lawson 55, West Platte 19
Penney 63, North Platte 34
Tuesday’s games
Basehor-Linwood at Lansing
Bishop Miege at St. James Academy
Blue Springs at Park Hill
Blue Valley at Blue Valley West
De Soto at Spring Hill
Eudora at Paola
Frontenac at Louisburg
Grandview at Winnetonka
Hogan Prep at Harmon
Hyman Brand at Cristo Rey
Immaculata at Oskaloosa
KC Christian at Sherwood
Lawrence at SM West
Lawrence Free State at Leavenworth
LS North at Lee’s Summit
Maur Hill at Pleasant Ridge
McLouth at Heritage Christian
Midway at Lutheran
Mill Valley at Gardner Edgerton
Oak Park at Central
Olathe East at SM East
Olathe Northwest at SM Northwest
Olathe South at SM South
Orrick at Santa Fe
Piper at Bishop Ward
Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit West
St. Paul Lutheran at Lone Jack
St. Thomas Aquinas at BV Southwest
Staley at Ruskin
Sumner Academy at Atchison
Tonganoxie at Bonner Springs
Washington at Schlagle
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
Richmond vs. Gallatin, 9 p.m.
Monday’s summary
KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN 70, BUTLER 55
Butler: Swatosh 2, Cennell 5, Page 6, Gabriel 7, Kauffman 21, Holt 14. Totals 20 12-21 55.
KC Christian: Engel 4, Tally 8, Palmer 10, Paul 17, Dougan 15, Gunnigle 14, Coleman 2. Totals 26 12-16 70.
BUT
7
10
14
24
—
55
KCC
13
19
16
22
—
70
Three-point goals: Cennell, Page, Gabriel; Paul 3, Dougan 2, Tally.
Girls basketball
Monday’s results
Belton 57, Summit Christian 20
Bishop Miege 68, St. James Academy 29
Blue Springs South 58, Raymore-Peculiar 26
North Kansas City 56, Liberty North 30
Oak Park 55, Ruskin 39
Park Hill 52, Blue Springs 48
Park Hill South 44, Raytown 36
St. Thomas Aquinas 54, BV Southwest 40
Smithville 57, Platte County 28
KEARNEY BULLDOG CLASSIC
Kearney 45, Southeast 39
Notre Dame de Sion 75, Raytown South 30
St. Joseph Lafayette 59, Fort Osage 28
LATHROP TOURNAMENT
Northland Christian 41, Cameron 33
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
Penney 52, Gallatin 47, OT
West Platte 60, North Platte 49
PLEASANT HILL TOURNAMENT
Grandview 48, Pembroke Hill 33
Tuesday’s games
Basehor-Linwood at Lansing
Burlington at Osawatomie
De Soto at Spring Hill
Eudora at Paola
Frontenac at Louisburg
Immaculata at Oskaloosa
KC Christian at Sherwood
Lawrence at SM West
Lawrence Free State at Leavenworth
McLouth at Heritage Christian
Mill Valley at Gardner Edgerton
Olathe East at SM East
Olathe North at SM Northwest
Olathe Northwest at SM North
Olathe South at SM South
Piper at Bishop Ward
Sumner Academy at Atchison
Tonganoxie at Bonner Springs
William Chrisman at Staley
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
Richmond at Lawson, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s summaries
BELTON 57, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 20
Summit Christian: Schorley 3, Nelson 5, Ginther 2, K. Lunn 4, R. Lunn 2, Hunter 2, Sprouse 2. Totals 8 2-6 20.
Belton: Hobson 4, Lewis 13, Carter 2, Gamble 4, Hunsaker 2, Faulkner 2, Asaeli 4, Staats 2, Estell 13, Frasher 5, Bandy 6. Totals 25 5-10 57.
SC
5
5
7
3
—
20
BEL
19
12
16
10
—
57
Three-point goals: Schorley, Nelson; Frasher, Bandy.
BISHOP MIEGE 68
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 29
Bishop Miege: Gonzalez 9, Mannebach 4, Homoly 2, Russell 8, Harms 7, McDonald 0, Bentley 13, Heins 10, Gillilian 4, Zerhulst 7, Green 4. Totals 29 4-5 68.
St. James Academy: Kaufman 4, Kempf 3, Streeter 5, Setter 3, Russell 5, Jones 2, Duker 0, Kearney 0, Hall 5, Feldcamp 2. Totals 11 3-4 29.
BM
22
12
19
15
—
68
SJA
9
5
5
10
—
29
Three-point goals: Gonzalez, Russell, Harms, Bentley, Heins 2; Kempf, Streeter, Russell, Hall.
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 58
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 26
Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 4, Tauai 10, Abernathy 0, Aboora 7, Conners 2, Hardings 0, Reynolds 4, Davenport 24, Fowler 7, Ford 0, Stanton 0. Totals 22 9-10 58.
Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 8, Tearl 6, King 2, Schubert 0, Gardner 1, Houston 0, Martinez 7, Dosch 2, Hilger 0. Totals 10 4-6 26.
BLSS
17
15
20
6
—
58
RP
9
7
9
1
—
26
Three-point goals: Aboora, Davenport 4; Kruse 2.
GRANDVIEW 48, PEMBROKE HILL 33
Grandview: Chambers 9, Rounds 4, Scott 6, Osborne 2, Partee 12, Moore 2, Byrd 10, Crusoe 3. Totals 20 6-9 48.
Pembroke Hill: Hughes 2, Kopaken 2, Tinoco 6, Wall 0, Ervin 14, Long 2, Pepitone 7. Totals 10 11-14 33.
GV
8
19
8
13
—
48
PH
7
19
2
5
—
33
Three-point goals: Chambers, Byrd; Tinoco 2.
KEARNEY 45, SOUTHEAST 39
Southeast: Garner 0, Wilson 2, Jefferson 3, Welch 2, Gunnels 28, Gaddis 0, Bables 4. Totals 15 8-9 39.
Kearney: A. Couch 2, Yakle 5, Burkemper 0, E. Couch 10, Runions 12, Weakley 0, Smith 0, Schwarzenbach 16. Totals 17 8-9 45.
SE
9
4
17
9
—
39
KEA
8
7
17
13
—
45
Three-point goals: Jefferson; Runions 2, Yakle.
LS NORTH 55, LEE'S SUMMIT 51
Lee’s Summit: Johnson 16, Lock 16, Elston 11, Burch 6, Benton 2. Totals 20 6-8 51.
LS North: Aa. Johnson 23, Ai. Johnson 18, Frazier 7, Jennings 3, Stewart 2, Griffin 2. Totals 22 10-15 55.
LS
13
8
16
14
—
51
LSN
12
13
8
22
—
55
Three-point goals: Johnson 3, Lock, Elston; Aa. Johnson.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 56
LIBERTY NORTH 30
Liberty North: Wolkey 2, Jackson 2, Emerson 6, Ojigoh 1, Stark 2, Burns 0, Cox 0, Johnson 0, Gist 17. Totals 7 16-25 30.
North Kansas City: Turner 16, Prater 19, Kelsey 1, Boyland 11, R. McCullough 0, Conner 0, Callaway 2, Weeks 5, Lee 2, L. McCullough 0, Tate 0. Totals 20 11-18 56.
LN
8
5
8
9
—
30
NKC
15
18
21
2
—
56
Three-point goals: Turner 4, Weeks 1.
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 41, CAMERON 33
Cameron: Spencer 4, H. Robinson 1, Nichols 14, Smith 1, Wench 3, A. Robinson 0, Harper 4, Nelson 6. Totals 12 7-22 33.
Northland Christian: Rothacher 13, Fountain 2, Schouten 0, Duncan 1, Lockridge 0, E. Kruse 16, V. Kruse 7, Wray 2, Xolo 0. Totals 14 12-22 41.
CAM
6
11
7
9
—
33
NC
2
7
18
14
—
41
Three-point goals: Nichols, Wenck; Rothacher.
NOTRE DAME DE SION 75
RAYTOWN SOUTH 30
Raytown South: Johnson 3, Garth 7, Milligan 5, Armstrong 0, Davis 0, Dirks 3, Billups-Cambelle 6, Griddine 6. Totals 9 10-14 30.
Notre Dame de Sion: Whitcomb 0, Lynn 7, McLey 0, Dercher 21, Orrick 2, Allen 2, Totta 4, Foerking 0, Adams 19, Uhda 12, Fennewald 6, Long 2, Smith 0, Rogers 0. Totals 34 2-5 75.
RS
10
3
13
4
—
30
ND
34
19
16
6
—
75
Three-point goals: Garth 2; Dercher 2, Lynn, Adams, Uhda.
OAK PARK 55, RUSKIN 39
Oak Park (4-6): Sanchez 1, P. Allen 26, Dorsey 2, Westberg 5, Stigger 4, Frazier 5, M. Allen 12. Totals 20 14-26 55.
Ruskin (4-7): Love 0, White 13, Lewis 0, McCray 3, D. Brown 15, A. Brown 5, Walton 3. Totals 15 9-26 39.
OP
13
11
18
13
—
55
RUS
7
7
19
6
—
39
Three-point goals: P. Allen.
PARK HILL 52, BLUE SPRINGS 48
Blue Springs: Grisolano 8, Pratt 0, Sample 0, Swanson 7, Andrews 0, Bello 2, Smith 1, Mooneyham 16, Helms 12, Kanagawa 2. Totals 15 13-17 48.
Park Hill: Powell 0, Hopkins 7, Walls 5, Winebrenner 2, Bryant 7, Berger 21, Shelby 8, Smith 2. Totals 14 22-41 52.
BLSP
17
7
7
17
—
48
PH
12
15
11
14
—
52
Three-point goals: Mooneyham 4, Swanson; Berger 2.
PARK HILL SOUTH 44, RAYTOWN 36
Park Hill South: Eichews 2, DJ. Guillory 10, Cunningham 11, Gardner 2, Dk. Guillory 7,Westbrook 9, Matthews 0, Dq. Guillory 0, Dinovo 3. Totals 16 9-13 44.
Raytown: Collins 3, Brown 2, Thomas 15, Wesley 0, Yoder 10, Bivins 0, Tuberville 2, Washington 4. Totals 13 7-7 36.
PHS
14
10
9
11
—
44
RAY
11
11
8
6
—
36
Three-point goals: Dj. Guillory, Cunningham, Dinovo; Thomas 2, Collins.
ST. JOSEPH LAFAYETTE 59
FORT OSAGE 28
Fort Osage: Preyor 0, Young 0, Buntin 0, Boone 0, Miller 4, Fenner 0, Simer 2, Monday 7, Sage 4, Chase 6, Hubber 0, Harris 5. Totals 12 2-2 28.
St. Joseph Lafayette: L Book 7, Ja. Winn 0, Jo. Winn 0, Johnson 6, Byrd 6, Kneale 6, Huffer 9, Ezzell 0, Byans 5, Dotson 16, Langley 4. Totals 25 1-5 59.
FO
7
8
9
4
—
28
SJL
12
15
17
15
—
59
Three-point goals: Monday, Harris; Johnson 2, Kneale 2, Book, Huffer.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 54
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 40
St. Thomas Aquinas: Hartnett 6, Pearson 6, Townsell 15, Morgan 2, Jackson 3, Weledji 18, Thomas 4. Totals 19 9-11 54.
BV Southwest: Renzi 4, Forcellini 9, Loeffelbien 13, Appleby 0, Sargent 8, Fowler 6. Totals 15 5-10 40.
STA
9
16
15
14
—
54
BVS
6
7
15
12
—
40
Three-point goals: Hartnett 2, Pearson 2, Townsell, Jackson, Weledji; Loeffelbien 2, Fowler 2, Forcellini.
SMITHVILLE 57, PLATTE COUNTY 28
Platte County: Farr 2, Valentine 5, White 4, Walker 2, Amos 0, Carroll 0, Barmann 0, Stubbs 9, Peterson 0, Kohler 0, Lett 0, Chambers 6. Totals 12 0-0 28.
Smithville: Andrews 11, Mosby 10, Langhus 4, Kadel 1, McKimers 11, Moes 18, Gredgenett 2. Totals 15 8-13 57.
PC
10
8
7
3
—
28
SMI
18
11
19
9
—
57
Three-point goals: Stubbs 3, Valetine 1; Andrews 3, Mosby 2.
WEST PLATTE 60, NORTH PLATTE 49
North Platte: Fulton 9, Sans 2, Rickel 11, Fisher 2, Brockhoff 4, Manville 5, Rice 7, Roach 7, Smith 2. Totals 14 17-24 49.
West Platte: Moose 5, Norman 2, Heili 7, McGovern 7, Raney 4, Stevens 11, Niemeier 24. Totals 21 15-21 60.
NP
13
9
13
14
—
49
WP
6
13
16
25
—
60
Three-point goals: Rickel 3, Roach; Moose, Heili, McGovern.
