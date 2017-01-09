Scores & Stats

January 9, 2017 10:36 PM

High school results for January 9

High schools

Boys basketball

Monday’s results

KC Christian 70, Butler 55

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

Lawson 55, West Platte 19

Penney 63, North Platte 34

Tuesday’s games

Basehor-Linwood at Lansing

Bishop Miege at St. James Academy

Blue Springs at Park Hill

Blue Valley at Blue Valley West

De Soto at Spring Hill

Eudora at Paola

Frontenac at Louisburg

Grandview at Winnetonka

Hogan Prep at Harmon

Hyman Brand at Cristo Rey

Immaculata at Oskaloosa

KC Christian at Sherwood

Lawrence at SM West

Lawrence Free State at Leavenworth

LS North at Lee’s Summit

Maur Hill at Pleasant Ridge

McLouth at Heritage Christian

Midway at Lutheran

Mill Valley at Gardner Edgerton

Oak Park at Central

Olathe East at SM East

Olathe Northwest at SM Northwest

Olathe South at SM South

Orrick at Santa Fe

Piper at Bishop Ward

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit West

St. Paul Lutheran at Lone Jack

St. Thomas Aquinas at BV Southwest

Staley at Ruskin

Sumner Academy at Atchison

Tonganoxie at Bonner Springs

Washington at Schlagle

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

Richmond vs. Gallatin, 9 p.m.

Monday’s summary

KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN 70, BUTLER 55

Butler: Swatosh 2, Cennell 5, Page 6, Gabriel 7, Kauffman 21, Holt 14. Totals 20 12-21 55.

KC Christian: Engel 4, Tally 8, Palmer 10, Paul 17, Dougan 15, Gunnigle 14, Coleman 2. Totals 26 12-16 70.

BUT

7

10

14

24

55

KCC

13

19

16

22

70

Three-point goals: Cennell, Page, Gabriel; Paul 3, Dougan 2, Tally.

Girls basketball

Monday’s results

Belton 57, Summit Christian 20

Bishop Miege 68, St. James Academy 29

Blue Springs South 58, Raymore-Peculiar 26

North Kansas City 56, Liberty North 30

Oak Park 55, Ruskin 39

Park Hill 52, Blue Springs 48

Park Hill South 44, Raytown 36

St. Thomas Aquinas 54, BV Southwest 40

Smithville 57, Platte County 28

KEARNEY BULLDOG CLASSIC

Kearney 45, Southeast 39

Notre Dame de Sion 75, Raytown South 30

St. Joseph Lafayette 59, Fort Osage 28

LATHROP TOURNAMENT

Northland Christian 41, Cameron 33

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

Penney 52, Gallatin 47, OT

West Platte 60, North Platte 49

PLEASANT HILL TOURNAMENT

Grandview 48, Pembroke Hill 33

Tuesday’s games

Basehor-Linwood at Lansing

Burlington at Osawatomie

De Soto at Spring Hill

Eudora at Paola

Frontenac at Louisburg

Immaculata at Oskaloosa

KC Christian at Sherwood

Lawrence at SM West

Lawrence Free State at Leavenworth

McLouth at Heritage Christian

Mill Valley at Gardner Edgerton

Olathe East at SM East

Olathe North at SM Northwest

Olathe Northwest at SM North

Olathe South at SM South

Piper at Bishop Ward

Sumner Academy at Atchison

Tonganoxie at Bonner Springs

William Chrisman at Staley

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

Richmond at Lawson, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s summaries

BELTON 57, SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 20

Summit Christian: Schorley 3, Nelson 5, Ginther 2, K. Lunn 4, R. Lunn 2, Hunter 2, Sprouse 2. Totals 8 2-6 20.

Belton: Hobson 4, Lewis 13, Carter 2, Gamble 4, Hunsaker 2, Faulkner 2, Asaeli 4, Staats 2, Estell 13, Frasher 5, Bandy 6. Totals 25 5-10 57.

SC

5

5

7

3

20

BEL

19

12

16

10

57

Three-point goals: Schorley, Nelson; Frasher, Bandy.

BISHOP MIEGE 68

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 29

Bishop Miege: Gonzalez 9, Mannebach 4, Homoly 2, Russell 8, Harms 7, McDonald 0, Bentley 13, Heins 10, Gillilian 4, Zerhulst 7, Green 4. Totals 29 4-5 68.

St. James Academy: Kaufman 4, Kempf 3, Streeter 5, Setter 3, Russell 5, Jones 2, Duker 0, Kearney 0, Hall 5, Feldcamp 2. Totals 11 3-4 29.

BM

22

12

19

15

68

SJA

9

5

5

10

29

Three-point goals: Gonzalez, Russell, Harms, Bentley, Heins 2; Kempf, Streeter, Russell, Hall.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 58

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 26

Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 4, Tauai 10, Abernathy 0, Aboora 7, Conners 2, Hardings 0, Reynolds 4, Davenport 24, Fowler 7, Ford 0, Stanton 0. Totals 22 9-10 58.

Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 8, Tearl 6, King 2, Schubert 0, Gardner 1, Houston 0, Martinez 7, Dosch 2, Hilger 0. Totals 10 4-6 26.

BLSS

17

15

20

6

58

RP

9

7

9

1

26

Three-point goals: Aboora, Davenport 4; Kruse 2.

GRANDVIEW 48, PEMBROKE HILL 33

Grandview: Chambers 9, Rounds 4, Scott 6, Osborne 2, Partee 12, Moore 2, Byrd 10, Crusoe 3. Totals 20 6-9 48.

Pembroke Hill: Hughes 2, Kopaken 2, Tinoco 6, Wall 0, Ervin 14, Long 2, Pepitone 7. Totals 10 11-14 33.

GV

8

19

8

13

48

PH

7

19

2

5

33

Three-point goals: Chambers, Byrd; Tinoco 2.

KEARNEY 45, SOUTHEAST 39

Southeast: Garner 0, Wilson 2, Jefferson 3, Welch 2, Gunnels 28, Gaddis 0, Bables 4. Totals 15 8-9 39.

Kearney: A. Couch 2, Yakle 5, Burkemper 0, E. Couch 10, Runions 12, Weakley 0, Smith 0, Schwarzenbach 16. Totals 17 8-9 45.

SE

9

4

17

9

39

KEA

8

7

17

13

45

Three-point goals: Jefferson; Runions 2, Yakle.

LS NORTH 55, LEE'S SUMMIT 51

Lee’s Summit: Johnson 16, Lock 16, Elston 11, Burch 6, Benton 2. Totals 20 6-8 51.

LS North: Aa. Johnson 23, Ai. Johnson 18, Frazier 7, Jennings 3, Stewart 2, Griffin 2. Totals 22 10-15 55.

LS

13

8

16

14

51

LSN

12

13

8

22

55

Three-point goals: Johnson 3, Lock, Elston; Aa. Johnson.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 56

LIBERTY NORTH 30

Liberty North: Wolkey 2, Jackson 2, Emerson 6, Ojigoh 1, Stark 2, Burns 0, Cox 0, Johnson 0, Gist 17. Totals 7 16-25 30.

North Kansas City: Turner 16, Prater 19, Kelsey 1, Boyland 11, R. McCullough 0, Conner 0, Callaway 2, Weeks 5, Lee 2, L. McCullough 0, Tate 0. Totals 20 11-18 56.

LN

8

5

8

9

30

NKC

15

18

21

2

56

Three-point goals: Turner 4, Weeks 1.

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 41, CAMERON 33

Cameron: Spencer 4, H. Robinson 1, Nichols 14, Smith 1, Wench 3, A. Robinson 0, Harper 4, Nelson 6. Totals 12 7-22 33.

Northland Christian: Rothacher 13, Fountain 2, Schouten 0, Duncan 1, Lockridge 0, E. Kruse 16, V. Kruse 7, Wray 2, Xolo 0. Totals 14 12-22 41.

CAM

6

11

7

9

33

NC

2

7

18

14

41

Three-point goals: Nichols, Wenck; Rothacher.

NOTRE DAME DE SION 75

RAYTOWN SOUTH 30

Raytown South: Johnson 3, Garth 7, Milligan 5, Armstrong 0, Davis 0, Dirks 3, Billups-Cambelle 6, Griddine 6. Totals 9 10-14 30.

Notre Dame de Sion: Whitcomb 0, Lynn 7, McLey 0, Dercher 21, Orrick 2, Allen 2, Totta 4, Foerking 0, Adams 19, Uhda 12, Fennewald 6, Long 2, Smith 0, Rogers 0. Totals 34 2-5 75.

RS

10

3

13

4

30

ND

34

19

16

6

75

Three-point goals: Garth 2; Dercher 2, Lynn, Adams, Uhda.

OAK PARK 55, RUSKIN 39

Oak Park (4-6): Sanchez 1, P. Allen 26, Dorsey 2, Westberg 5, Stigger 4, Frazier 5, M. Allen 12. Totals 20 14-26 55.

Ruskin (4-7): Love 0, White 13, Lewis 0, McCray 3, D. Brown 15, A. Brown 5, Walton 3. Totals 15 9-26 39.

OP

13

11

18

13

55

RUS

7

7

19

6

39

Three-point goals: P. Allen.

PARK HILL 52, BLUE SPRINGS 48

Blue Springs: Grisolano 8, Pratt 0, Sample 0, Swanson 7, Andrews 0, Bello 2, Smith 1, Mooneyham 16, Helms 12, Kanagawa 2. Totals 15 13-17 48.

Park Hill: Powell 0, Hopkins 7, Walls 5, Winebrenner 2, Bryant 7, Berger 21, Shelby 8, Smith 2. Totals 14 22-41 52.

BLSP

17

7

7

17

48

PH

12

15

11

14

52

Three-point goals: Mooneyham 4, Swanson; Berger 2.

PARK HILL SOUTH 44, RAYTOWN 36

Park Hill South: Eichews 2, DJ. Guillory 10, Cunningham 11, Gardner 2, Dk. Guillory 7,Westbrook 9, Matthews 0, Dq. Guillory 0, Dinovo 3. Totals 16 9-13 44.

Raytown: Collins 3, Brown 2, Thomas 15, Wesley 0, Yoder 10, Bivins 0, Tuberville 2, Washington 4. Totals 13 7-7 36.

PHS

14

10

9

11

44

RAY

11

11

8

6

36

Three-point goals: Dj. Guillory, Cunningham, Dinovo; Thomas 2, Collins.

ST. JOSEPH LAFAYETTE 59

FORT OSAGE 28

Fort Osage: Preyor 0, Young 0, Buntin 0, Boone 0, Miller 4, Fenner 0, Simer 2, Monday 7, Sage 4, Chase 6, Hubber 0, Harris 5. Totals 12 2-2 28.

St. Joseph Lafayette: L Book 7, Ja. Winn 0, Jo. Winn 0, Johnson 6, Byrd 6, Kneale 6, Huffer 9, Ezzell 0, Byans 5, Dotson 16, Langley 4. Totals 25 1-5 59.

FO

7

8

9

4

28

SJL

12

15

17

15

59

Three-point goals: Monday, Harris; Johnson 2, Kneale 2, Book, Huffer.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 54

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 40

St. Thomas Aquinas: Hartnett 6, Pearson 6, Townsell 15, Morgan 2, Jackson 3, Weledji 18, Thomas 4. Totals 19 9-11 54.

BV Southwest: Renzi 4, Forcellini 9, Loeffelbien 13, Appleby 0, Sargent 8, Fowler 6. Totals 15 5-10 40.

STA

9

16

15

14

54

BVS

6

7

15

12

40

Three-point goals: Hartnett 2, Pearson 2, Townsell, Jackson, Weledji; Loeffelbien 2, Fowler 2, Forcellini.

SMITHVILLE 57, PLATTE COUNTY 28

Platte County: Farr 2, Valentine 5, White 4, Walker 2, Amos 0, Carroll 0, Barmann 0, Stubbs 9, Peterson 0, Kohler 0, Lett 0, Chambers 6. Totals 12 0-0 28.

Smithville: Andrews 11, Mosby 10, Langhus 4, Kadel 1, McKimers 11, Moes 18, Gredgenett 2. Totals 15 8-13 57.

PC

10

8

7

3

28

SMI

18

11

19

9

57

Three-point goals: Stubbs 3, Valetine 1; Andrews 3, Mosby 2.

WEST PLATTE 60, NORTH PLATTE 49

North Platte: Fulton 9, Sans 2, Rickel 11, Fisher 2, Brockhoff 4, Manville 5, Rice 7, Roach 7, Smith 2. Totals 14 17-24 49.

West Platte: Moose 5, Norman 2, Heili 7, McGovern 7, Raney 4, Stevens 11, Niemeier 24. Totals 21 15-21 60.

NP

13

9

13

14

49

WP

6

13

16

25

60

Three-point goals: Rickel 3, Roach; Moose, Heili, McGovern.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KU guard Svi Mykhailiuk previews OU game

View more video

Sports Videos