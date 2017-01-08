High school results for January 8

1:25 These 130 Salvation Army volunteers are preparing to feed hundreds in KC Pause

1:17 One minute scouting report of Pittsburgh Steelers

0:45 Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: 'What happened in the regular season is of little importance'

0:28 Steelers' James Harrison on Chiefs: 'We played them this year? Didn't know'

4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

1:52 KU coach Bill Self on 85-68 win over Texas Tech

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye