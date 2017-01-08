High school results for January 8

High schools
Boys basketball
Sunday
No games scheduled
Monday’s games
Barstow at University Academy
Butler at KC Christian
O’Hara at St. Pius X
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
West Platte at Lawson, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s results
Clinton 63, Odessa 53
Nixa 76, Blue Springs South 68
Pembroke Hill 75, Central 59
Springfield Kickapoo 67, Lee’s Summit 43
BEST OF THE MIDWEST SHOWCASE
Hogan Prep 61, Basehor-Linwood 56
Topeka Hayden 62, Liberty North 51
Raymore-Peculiar 50, Olathe East 43
Park Hill South 46, BV North 31
BV Northwest 79, LS North 68
HIGHLAND OPTIMIST SHOOTOUT
Rockhurst 80, Highland (Ill.) 34
KAMINSKY CLASSIC
William Chrisman 60, Jefferson City 47
Girls basketball
Sunday
No games scheduled
Monday’s games
Bishop Miege at St. James Academy
Blue Valley at Blue Valley West
Butler at KC Christian
Harmon at Wyandotte
St. Thomas Aquinas at BV Southwest
Washington at Schlagle
LAWSON INVITATIONAL
West Platte vs. North Platte, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s results
LS West 41, Fort Zumwalt West 30
Raytown 56, Raytown South 20
Summit Christian 45, Sherwood 28
BEST OF THE MIDWEST SHOWCASE
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Liberty 36
Girls swimming
COMO INVITATIONAL
Saturday in Columbia; at Mizzou Aquatic Center
Note: Distances in yards
Top five and area team scores: 1. Marquette, 300; 2. Columbia Hickman, 256; 3. Columbia Rock Bridge, 189; 4. Francis Howell, 172; 5. Lee’s Summit West, 129; 6. Blue Springs South, 127; 10. Liberty, 93; 16. Lee’s Summit, 51; 17. Liberty North, 46; 20. Pembroke Hill, 29; 23. St. Teresa’s Academy, 19; 25. Lee’s Summit North, 15; 26. Raytown, 14; 28. Platte County, 12.
Event winners and top area finishers
50 freestyle: 1. Moore, Summit Prep and NCA, 23.66; 4. Salzman, PEMH, 24.59. 100 freestyle: 1. Moore, Summit Prep and NCA, 52.05; 5. Salzman, PEMH, 54.89. 100 backstroke: 1. Schank, St. Joseph Central, 56.58; 14. Franciskato, LS, 1:03.94. 100 butterfly: 1. Flanagan, CRB, 56.98; 9. Markley, BLSS, 59.77. 100 breaststroke: 1. Zweifel, CRB, 1:05.13; 4. Harmon, LSW, 1:09.70. 200 freestyle: 1. Mitchell, Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:50.65; 8. Pittman, LIB, 1:59.61. 200 individual medley: 1. Porpris, MAR, 2:06.95; 16. Gray, LS, 2:34.80. 500 freestyle: 1. Mitchell, Ladue Horton Watkins, 4:55.94; 6. Pittman, LIB, 5:14.74. 200 feeestyle relay: 1. Francis Howell, 1:38.49; 3. Blue Springs South, 1:41.49. 200 medley relay: 1. Columbia Rock Bridge, 1:48.85; 4. Lee’s Summit West, 1:54.56. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Columbia Hickman, 3:39.17; 4. Liberty, 3:45.90. One-meter diving: 1. Yarbrough, MAR, 437.85 points; 2. Carter, BLSS, 413.00.
Wrestling
BURNS MAT CLASSIC
Saturday at Bonner Springs HS
Team scores: 1. Bellevue East, 222; 2. Basehor-Linwood, 198; 3. Bonner Springs, 194; 4. Pleasant Hill, 165.5; 5. Olathe South, 148; 6. Lee’s Summit North, 145; 7. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 85.5; 8. Topeka Highland Park, 82; 9. Paola, 74; 10. Bishop Miege, 67; 11. Eudora, 57; 12. Fort Scott, 40; 13. Sumner Academy, 33; 14. Harmon, 21; 15. Atchison, 19; 16. Bishop Ward, 3.
Championship match results
106 pounds: D. Koelzer, OS, d. Martin, PAO, 6-1. 113: Brockman, SMNW, d. Cheek, BE, 9-5. 120: J. Koelzer, OS, m.d. Habben, SMNW, 16-3. 126: Hitchcock, BONN, d. Sullivan, PLH, 10-3. 132: Nirschl, BL, d. Brunell, PLH, 10-5. 138: Wagstaff, BE, d. Fehlhafer, BONN, 12-10. 145: Kennedy, EUD, d. Plakio, THP, 3-0. 152: Trowbridge, BL, m.d. Fewell, FS, 12-4. 160: Castaneda, LSN, p. Miller, PLH, 4:09. 170: Jouret, OS, d. Lightfoot, PLH, 5-1. 182: Landford, SUM, d. Jeffrey, BE, 5-3. 195: Singleton, BONN, d. Bejarano, BL, 6-2. 220: Willis, BONN, p. Bollinger, BE, 1:30. 285: Anstine, BE, p. Ryan, MIEG, 2:26.
BUTLER INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Butler HS
Top five and area team scores: 1. Lathrop, 227; 2. Rogers, 203; 3. Adrian, 176; 4. Knob Noster, 171; 5. Warsaw, 158; 6. Summit Christian, 150; 10. Central, 58; 11. Shawnee Mission North, 55; T13. Harrisonville, 29.
KC-area championship match results and weight class winners
182 pounds: 1. Campbell, SC, p. Smith, ROG, 3:56. 220: Willmon, Shawnee JV, m.d. Robinson, CENT, 16-6. 285: 1. Robinson, SC.
