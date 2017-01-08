Scores & Stats

January 8, 2017 10:21 PM

High school results for January 8

High schools

Boys basketball

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

Barstow at University Academy

Butler at KC Christian

O’Hara at St. Pius X

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

West Platte at Lawson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s results

Clinton 63, Odessa 53

Nixa 76, Blue Springs South 68

Pembroke Hill 75, Central 59

Springfield Kickapoo 67, Lee’s Summit 43

BEST OF THE MIDWEST SHOWCASE

Hogan Prep 61, Basehor-Linwood 56

Topeka Hayden 62, Liberty North 51

Raymore-Peculiar 50, Olathe East 43

Park Hill South 46, BV North 31

BV Northwest 79, LS North 68

HIGHLAND OPTIMIST SHOOTOUT

Rockhurst 80, Highland (Ill.) 34

KAMINSKY CLASSIC

William Chrisman 60, Jefferson City 47

Girls basketball

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

Bishop Miege at St. James Academy

Blue Valley at Blue Valley West

Butler at KC Christian

Harmon at Wyandotte

St. Thomas Aquinas at BV Southwest

Washington at Schlagle

LAWSON INVITATIONAL

West Platte vs. North Platte, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s results

LS West 41, Fort Zumwalt West 30

Raytown 56, Raytown South 20

Summit Christian 45, Sherwood 28

BEST OF THE MIDWEST SHOWCASE

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Liberty 36

Girls swimming

COMO INVITATIONAL

Saturday in Columbia; at Mizzou Aquatic Center

Note: Distances in yards

Top five and area team scores: 1. Marquette, 300; 2. Columbia Hickman, 256; 3. Columbia Rock Bridge, 189; 4. Francis Howell, 172; 5. Lee’s Summit West, 129; 6. Blue Springs South, 127; 10. Liberty, 93; 16. Lee’s Summit, 51; 17. Liberty North, 46; 20. Pembroke Hill, 29; 23. St. Teresa’s Academy, 19; 25. Lee’s Summit North, 15; 26. Raytown, 14; 28. Platte County, 12.

Event winners and top area finishers

50 freestyle: 1. Moore, Summit Prep and NCA, 23.66; 4. Salzman, PEMH, 24.59. 100 freestyle: 1. Moore, Summit Prep and NCA, 52.05; 5. Salzman, PEMH, 54.89. 100 backstroke: 1. Schank, St. Joseph Central, 56.58; 14. Franciskato, LS, 1:03.94. 100 butterfly: 1. Flanagan, CRB, 56.98; 9. Markley, BLSS, 59.77. 100 breaststroke: 1. Zweifel, CRB, 1:05.13; 4. Harmon, LSW, 1:09.70. 200 freestyle: 1. Mitchell, Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:50.65; 8. Pittman, LIB, 1:59.61. 200 individual medley: 1. Porpris, MAR, 2:06.95; 16. Gray, LS, 2:34.80. 500 freestyle: 1. Mitchell, Ladue Horton Watkins, 4:55.94; 6. Pittman, LIB, 5:14.74. 200 feeestyle relay: 1. Francis Howell, 1:38.49; 3. Blue Springs South, 1:41.49. 200 medley relay: 1. Columbia Rock Bridge, 1:48.85; 4. Lee’s Summit West, 1:54.56. 400 freestyle relay: 1. Columbia Hickman, 3:39.17; 4. Liberty, 3:45.90. One-meter diving: 1. Yarbrough, MAR, 437.85 points; 2. Carter, BLSS, 413.00.

Wrestling

BURNS MAT CLASSIC

Saturday at Bonner Springs HS

Team scores: 1. Bellevue East, 222; 2. Basehor-Linwood, 198; 3. Bonner Springs, 194; 4. Pleasant Hill, 165.5; 5. Olathe South, 148; 6. Lee’s Summit North, 145; 7. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 85.5; 8. Topeka Highland Park, 82; 9. Paola, 74; 10. Bishop Miege, 67; 11. Eudora, 57; 12. Fort Scott, 40; 13. Sumner Academy, 33; 14. Harmon, 21; 15. Atchison, 19; 16. Bishop Ward, 3.

Championship match results

106 pounds: D. Koelzer, OS, d. Martin, PAO, 6-1. 113: Brockman, SMNW, d. Cheek, BE, 9-5. 120: J. Koelzer, OS, m.d. Habben, SMNW, 16-3. 126: Hitchcock, BONN, d. Sullivan, PLH, 10-3. 132: Nirschl, BL, d. Brunell, PLH, 10-5. 138: Wagstaff, BE, d. Fehlhafer, BONN, 12-10. 145: Kennedy, EUD, d. Plakio, THP, 3-0. 152: Trowbridge, BL, m.d. Fewell, FS, 12-4. 160: Castaneda, LSN, p. Miller, PLH, 4:09. 170: Jouret, OS, d. Lightfoot, PLH, 5-1. 182: Landford, SUM, d. Jeffrey, BE, 5-3. 195: Singleton, BONN, d. Bejarano, BL, 6-2. 220: Willis, BONN, p. Bollinger, BE, 1:30. 285: Anstine, BE, p. Ryan, MIEG, 2:26.

BUTLER INVITATIONAL

Saturday at Butler HS

Top five and area team scores: 1. Lathrop, 227; 2. Rogers, 203; 3. Adrian, 176; 4. Knob Noster, 171; 5. Warsaw, 158; 6. Summit Christian, 150; 10. Central, 58; 11. Shawnee Mission North, 55; T13. Harrisonville, 29.

KC-area championship match results and weight class winners

182 pounds: 1. Campbell, SC, p. Smith, ROG, 3:56. 220: Willmon, Shawnee JV, m.d. Robinson, CENT, 16-6. 285: 1. Robinson, SC.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Martin Luther King Jr. interfaith service

View more video

Sports Videos