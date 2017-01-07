High school results - January 7

High schools
Boys basketball
Saturday’s results
Clinton 63, Odessa 53
Nixa 76, Blue Springs South 68
Pembroke Hill 75, Central 59
Springfield Kickapoo 67, Lee’s Summit 43
BEST OF THE MIDWEST SHOWCASE
Hogan Prep 61, Basehor-Linwood 56
Topeka Hayden 62, Liberty North 51
Raymore-Peculiar 50, Olathe East 43
Park Hill South 46, Blue Valley North 31
Blue Valley Northwest 79, Lee's Summit North 68
HIGHLAND OPTIMIST SHOOTOUT
Rockhurst 80, Highland (Ill.) 34
KAMINSKY CLASSIC
William Chrisman 60, Jefferson City 47
Sunday
No games scheduled
Friday’s results
Barstow 64, Van Horn 47
Basehor-Linwood 54, Tonganoxie 24
Bishop Miege 65, Mill Valley 44
Blue Springs 56, Lee's Summit West 53
Blue Valley North 65, St. James Academy 57
Blue Valley Northwest 65, Blue Valley 56
Center 72, Warrensburg 35
Fort Osage 70, Truman 62
Gardner Edgerton 66, Blue Valley West 57
Grain Valley 67, Odessa 43
Hamilton 70, Plattsburg 55
Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 26
Kansas City Christian 73, Oskaloosa 27
Kearney 65, Platte County 31
Lawrence Free State 56, Olathe North 44
Lawson 47, East Buchanan 32
Lincoln Prep 53, Northeast 43
Lee's Summit North 71, Park Hill 63
Nixa 63, Lee’s Summit 49
O’Hara 61, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 46
Oak Park 55, North Kansas City 44
Olathe Northwest 46, Olathe East 38
Ottawa 56, Paola 32
Pleasant Hill 71, Oak Grove 47
Schlagle 78, Harmon 59
SJ Central 46, Park Hill South 43
Shawnee Mission North 50 Shawnee Mission East 44
Shawnee Mission South 60, Shawnee Mission West 50
Spring Hill 30, Blue Valley Southwest 25
St. Pius X 60, Clinton 55
Sumner Academy 73, Wyandotte 65
Turner 59, Bishop Ward 22
KAMINSKY CLASSIC
William Chrisman 67, McDonald County 45
Saturday’s summaries
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 79, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 68
Lee’s Summit North: Spriggs 9, Hawkins 25, Jenkins 5, Bynum 4, Farr 12, Bradford 0, Hairston 9, Aeilts 2, Root 2. Totals 21 17-27 68.
Blue Valley Northwest: AJ Pleasant 6, Morgan 8, Braun 14, Jackson 18, J. Pleasant 17, Ward 0, Clark 9, Braum 9, Heath 5, Peagues 2. Totals 32 13-27 79.
LSN
14
20
19
15
—
68
BVNW
18
16
21
24
—
79
Three-point goals: Hawkins 6, Farr 2, Spriggs; Braum, Braun.
CLINTON 63, ODESSA 53
Odessa: Bennett 5, Neville 4, Falke 7, J. Asher 11, Ehlert 1, Garrison 7, Moore 18. Totals 22 8-13 53.
Clinton: Thomason 6, Dixon 9, Goucher 20, Naber 4, Miller 16, Clark 8. Totals 21 15-22 63.
CLIN
15
12
16
20
—
63
ODE
7
12
17
17
—
53
Three-point goals: Moore; Goucher 4, Thomason 2.
HOGAN PREP 61, BASEHOR-LINWOOD 56
Hogan Prep: Daniels 28, Jennings 2, Barner 0, Cooper 10, Jones 2, Collins 6, Thomas 7, Maull-Edwards 6, Gant 0. Totals 18 23-35 61.
Basehor-Linwood: Scott 2, Sherley 20, Ku. Tatkenhorst 2, Ka. Tatkenhorst 9, Drew 7, Ford 0, Coleman 8, White 0, Carey 2, Schneider 6. Totals 23 6-15 54.
HP
12
12
8
29
—
61
BL
9
17
14
16
—
56
Three-point goals: Daniels 2; Coleman, Drew.
NIXA 76, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 68
Nixa: Elmer 7, Conady 3, Bergmann 5, Viebrock 26, Combs 5, Bracker 12, Bundy 18. Totals 25 18-23 76.
Blue Springs South: Swanegan 8, Roustic 16, Connors 15, Ravencamp 10, Wright 2, Zimmerman 3, Sprouse 2, Mauck 12. Totals 26 7-9 68.
NIXA
17
13
16
30
—
76
BLSS
18
15
17
18
—
68
Three-point goals: Viebrock 4, Elmer 2, Bergmann, Combs; Connors 2, Ravencamp 2, Roustic 2, Mauck, Swanegan, Zimmerman.
PARK HILL SOUTH 46, BLUE VALLEY NORTH 31
Park Hill South: Kline 5, Williams 11, Robinson 15, Perkins 2, Co. Lee 7, CJ Lee 2, Owen 0, Walker 0, Hakim 2, Brougham 0. Totals 14 15-17 46.
Blue Valley North: Shanahan 0, Gittemeier 0, Bullock 5, Emery 6, Hunter 6, Freberg 3, Rhyner 2, Baston 6, Turner 3. Totals 9 11-24 31.
PHS
17
7
6
16
—
46
BVN
3
7
12
9
—
31
Three-point goals: Kline, Robinson, Williams; Bullock, Turner.
PEMBROKE HILL 75, CENTRAL 59
Central: Kearney 5, Billings, 2, Washington 5, Graves 6, Dai 10, Johnson 9, Muldern 6, Burnott 0, Nicholson 5, Verce 9. Total 21 12-26 59.
Pembroke Hill: Swartz 0, Lewis 23, Allen 4, Cranshaw 0, Cobb 6, Winn 5, Forsee 0, El-Scari 15, Ramza 4, Powell 15, Kagwanja 1. Totals: 35 5-10 75.
CENT
13
14
13
19
—
59
PH
19
29
20
7
—
75
Three-point goals: Graves, Kearney, Washington; El-Scari 5, Lewis 3, Powell, Winn.
ROCKHURST 80, HIGHLAND (Ill.) 34
Rockhurst (6-5): S. Thompson 6, Rhodes 23, J. Thompson 6, M. Teahan 3, Nelson 6, Louis 8, C. Teahan 14, Hughes 6, White 2, Selzer 2, Dwyer 4, Elder 0, Bartek 0, Ridgnal 0. Totals 34 5-10 80.
Highland (3-12): Landman 1, Dickman 3, Laporta 2, Feldman 16, Schniers 4, Torre 6. Totals 12 8-14 34.
ROCK
18
18
19
25
—
80
HIGH
9
12
6
7
—
34
Three-point goals: Rhodes 2, S. Thompson 2, C. Teahan, M. Teahan, J. Thompson; Dickman, Feldman.
SPRINGFIELD KICKAPOO 67, LEE’S SUMMIT 43
Lee’s Summit: Hargust 2, Cleeves 2, Eames 0, Jones 3, Romm 7, Pressley 4, Brenner 23, Moore 2. Totals 15 6-10 43.
Springfield Kickapoo: McCaskill 8, Vokolek 4, Davis 14, Auer 2, Blakeslee 8, Oetting 3, Dye 2, Ridder 26. Totals 24 11-17 67.
LS
13
10
13
7
—
43
KICK
18
24
16
9
—
67
Three-point goals: Brenner 6, Romm; Blakeslee 2, Davis, Oetting.
TOPEKA HAYDEN 62, LIBERTY NORTH 51
Liberty North: Fragola 10, Coleman 13, Hanson 13, Perry 6, Cathy 4, Hughes 0, Brown 3, Stervinou 0, Malone 2. Totals 20 2-4 51.
Topeka Hayden: Sutton 2, Harvery 24, Hanika 8, Canfield 11, Wilson 8, Federico 4, Braun 4, Dinkle 1. Totals 19 21-29 62.
LN
9
10
12
20
—
51
HAY
18
9
15
20
—
52
Three-point goals: Coleman 3, Fragola 2, Hanson 2, Brown, Perry; Harvey 2, Canfield.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 60, JEFFERSON CITY 47
William Chrisman: C. Jones 4, Moore 10, Cox 13, Ruch 5, Herl 0, Cooper 5, Mason 16, Carson 7. Totals 21 12-20 60.
Jefferson City: Nilges 11, Cooper 7, Wehmeyer 0, Sands 0, Jeffries 3, Parker 14, Folz 3, Balton 7, Jarrett 0, Brown 2. Totals 17 6-10 47.
WC
21
14
11
14
—
60
JC
16
9
7
15
—
47
Three-point goals: Mason 4, Cooper, Moore; Nilges 3, Balton, Cooper, Folz, Jeffries.
Friday’s summaries
JACKSON HEIGHTS 60, McLOUTH 26
McLouth: Carlton 2, Troupe 6, Pope 9, Richardson 2, Willits 7. Totals 11 2-4 26.
Jackson Heights: Rethman 2, M. Thomas 9, L. Thomas 4, Childs 2, Olberding 17, Holliday 6, Hamilton 11, Kechm 4, Dogl 5. Totals 24 7-10 60.
MCL
11
6
7
2
—
26
JH
12
20
12
16
—
60
Three-point goals: Pope, Willits; Olberding 2, M. Thomas 2, Hamilton.
O’HARA 61, SEDALIA SMITH-COTTON 46
Sedalia Smith-Cotton: Buckner 15, Coehlken 4, Hale 9, Couch 10, Sims 2, Weymeth 2, Calloway 2, Morrison 2. Totals 17 9-16 46.
O’Hara: McFeders 2, Johnson 0, Leverette 9, McDaniel 15, Vahle 0, Wagner 0, Jones 1, Mgbemena 19, Palacious 12. Totals 20 12-16 61.
SSC
13
10
10
13
—
46
OHA
14
12
14
21
—
61
Three-point goals: Couch 2, Buckner; Palacious 4, McDaniel 3.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 46, OLATHE EAST 38
Olathe East (2-4): Reynolds 2, Nelson 3, Stuewe 14, White 4, LaGore 4, Kullberg 5, Mackey 6. Totals 15 6-10 38.
Olathe Northwest (6-0): Nicodemus 15, Holmgren 9, Vanderslice 6, Waters 9, Messina 7. Totals 16 7-14 46.
OE
11
9
11
7
—
38
ONW
13
8
12
13
—
46
Three-point goals: Stuewe 2; Nicodemus 5, Holmgren, Messina.
OTTAWA 56, PAOLA 32
Ottawa: McCullough 17, Carroll 17, Bones 5, Shaffer 4, Kr. Johnson 4, Diel 4, Muhl 3, Ko. Johnson 2. Totals 21 9-12 56.
Paola: Wilkes 9, Bell 8, Moala 7, Rankin 5, Richmond 1, Phillips 2. Totals 10 8-14 32.
OTT
16
11
16
13
—
56
PAO
4
10
11
7
—
32
Three-point goals: McCullough 3, Carroll, Muhl; Bell 2, Rankin, Wilkes.
Girls basketball
Saturday’s results
LS West 41, Fort Zumwalt West 30
Raytown 56, Raytown South 20
Summit Christian 45, Sherwood 28
BEST OF THE MIDWEST SHOWCASE
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Liberty 36
Sunday
No games scheduled
Friday’s results
Baldwin 65, Louisburg 26
Barstow 49, Van Horn 36
Bishop Miege 46, Mill Valley 43
Bishop Ward 51, Turner 19
Blue Valley North 59, St. James Academy 40
Blue Valley Southwest 35, Spring Hill 32
Christian Fellowship 46, Northland Christian 39
De Soto 51, Eudora 30
Gardner Edgerton 56, Blue Valley West 42
Jackson Heights 54, McLouth 29
Kirkwood 65, LS West 55, OT
Lawrence Free State 73, Olathe North 57
O’Hara 54, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 42
Olathe East 48, Olathe Northwest 37
Olathe South 54, Lawrence 38
Park Hill South 57, SJ Central 55, OT
Piper 66, Lansing 56
Shawnee Mission East 47, Shawnee Mission North 32
Staley 44, Liberty 42, OT
St. Pius X 53, Clinton 12
Summit Christian 43, Maranatha Christian 16
RAYMORE-PECULIAR SONIC CLASSIC
Liberty North 43, Raymore-Peculiar 34
Ruskin 55, East 24
3rd place: Blue Springs 51, Grandview 42
Champ: William Chrisman 35, St. Teresa’s Academy 23
Saturday’s summaries
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 41, FORT ZUMWALT WEST 30
Lee’s Summit West: Plummer 2, Kemp 13, Brooks 4, Vertreese 1, Lovelace 3, Beeler 3, Cunningham 4, Calloway 2, Campbell 9. Totals 10 19-32 41.
Fort Zumwalt West: Rodgers 4, Rushing 5, Pickett 8, Burr 5, White 2, Pauk 4, Palmer 2. Totals 7 13-16 30.
LSW
7
13
9
12
—
41
FZW
7
8
5
10
—
30
Three-point goals: Beeler, Cunningham; Pickett 2, Pauk.
RAYTOWN 56, RAYTOWN SOUTH 20
Raytown South (2-12): Johnson 3, Garth 9, Milligan 3, Armstrong 2, Murphy 2, Griddine 1. Totals 4 12-29 20.
Raytown (2-7): R. Johnson 0, Campbell 0, Collins 5, Brown 4, Thomas 16, Wesley 0, M. Johnson 0, Yoder 10, Bivins 0, Tuberville 9, Washington 8, An. Watkins 0, Al. Watkins 4. Totals 16 23-44 56.
RS
4
5
3
8
—
20
RAY
24
13
17
2
—
56
Three-point goals: Brown.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 45, SHERWOOD 28
Sherwood: L. Parrott 6, G. Parrott 2, Garrett 1, Burkit 1, Clinton 2, Monse 15, Escalantz 1. Totals 10 8-22 28.
Summit Christian: Schooley 4, Nelson 11, Sprouse 0, Pemberton 6, Ginter 9, Painter 10, Luna 3, Glidewell 2. Totals 14 16-21 45.
SHER
8
5
6
9
—
28
SC
8
12
11
14
—
45
Three-point goals: Nelson.
Friday’s summaries
BISHOP WARD 51, TURNER 19
Turner: Quintel 3, Ayala 2, Johnson 4, Rilinger 6, Haygood 2, Vallajo 2. Totals 7 3-15 19.
Bishop Ward: Lopez 2, Navy 10, Dominguez 9, Lally 30. Totals 14 17-26 51.
TURN
4
13
2
0
—
19
BW
14
14
21
2
—
51
Three-point goals: Johnson; Lally 2.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 54, McLOUTH 29
McLouth: Weissenbach 13, Patterson 8, Williams 6, Dailey 2. Totals 12 5-6 29.
Jackson Heights: White 6, Rieschick 8, Dohl 6, Zule 9, Raborn 6, Dieckmann 2, H. Williams 12, A. Williams 3, Keehn 2. Totals 19 14-20 54.
MCL
9
2
6
12
—
29
JH
11
18
11
14
—
54
Three-point goals: Rieschick, Dohl.
KIRKWOOD 65, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 55, OT
Lee’s Summit West: Plummer 3, Kemp 5, Brooks 9, Lovelace 8, Beeler 15, Cunningham 13, Calloway 0, Campbell 2. Totals 17 10-13 55.
Kirkwood: Bray 11, Jazwoski 1, Bruns 5, Wallace 23, Ludbrook 4, Miller 15, Krieller 6. Totals 21 20-38 65.
LSW
5
17
10
20
3
—
55
KIRK
8
14
12
18
13
—
65
Three-point goals: Beller 5, Cunnigham 4, Kemp, Plummer; Bray, Bruns, Wallace.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 35, ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 23
William Chrisman: Atagi 0, Adreao Bell 0, Jaggers 7, Lopez 2, Burns 7, Acevedo 8, Navar 0, Erickson 7, Adreon Bell 2, David 2. Totals 11 9-18 35.
St. Teresa’s Academy: Harrington 5, Trujillo 3, Kauten 0, Farkas 4, Woodbury 4, Coleman 3, Hull 4. Totals 9 4-8 23.
WC
12
9
3
11
—
35
STA
6
12
1
4
—
23
Three-point goals: Acevedo 2, Burns, Jaggers; Harrington.
Wrestling
MID-BUCHANAN INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
At Faucett, Mo.
Teams: 1. Centralia, 219; 2. Lafayette County, 141.5; 3. Maysville, 128; 4. Mid-Buchanan, 126.5; 5. Smithville JV, 109; 6. Penney, 96; 7. South Harrison, 89; T8. Maryville, 86; T8. Platte County JV, 86; 10. O’Hara, 68; 11. Albany, 65.0; 12. Lone Jack, 63; 13. West Platte, 35.5; 14. Mid-Buchanan JV, 23; 15. Maysville JV, 18; 16. Centralia JV, 16; 17. Penney JV, 9; 18. Lafayette County JV, 0.
Championship match results
106 pounds: Speer, MB, d. Dawson, CENT, dec 5-4. 120: Wade, MAYS, d. Hedgecorth, SMIJV, m.d. 13-3. 126: Thornbrugh, SMIJV, d. Roberts, PENN, fall 2:46. 138: Rankin, LC, d. Anderson, MB, fall 0:26. 145: Popplewell, MAYS, d. Kinkead, CENT, fall 3:58. 152: McGurn, OHA, d. Livinge, LC, fall 1:01. 160: Rotterman, MB, d. Sanders, MARY, fall 2:27. 170: Evans, CENT, d. Doll, SH, dec. 3-2. 182: Bodine, CENT, d. Post, MAYS, dec 8-4. 220: Hasekamp, CENT, d. Leath, LJ, fall 1:17. 285: Goetz, LC, d. Taft, CENT, dec 2-1.
