Scores & Stats

January 7, 2017 10:11 PM

High school results - January 7

High schools

Boys basketball

Saturday’s results

Clinton 63, Odessa 53

Nixa 76, Blue Springs South 68

Pembroke Hill 75, Central 59

Springfield Kickapoo 67, Lee’s Summit 43

BEST OF THE MIDWEST SHOWCASE

Hogan Prep 61, Basehor-Linwood 56

Topeka Hayden 62, Liberty North 51

Raymore-Peculiar 50, Olathe East 43

Park Hill South 46, Blue Valley North 31

Blue Valley Northwest 79, Lee's Summit North 68

HIGHLAND OPTIMIST SHOOTOUT

Rockhurst 80, Highland (Ill.) 34

KAMINSKY CLASSIC

William Chrisman 60, Jefferson City 47

Sunday

No games scheduled

Friday’s results

Barstow 64, Van Horn 47

Basehor-Linwood 54, Tonganoxie 24

Bishop Miege 65, Mill Valley 44

Blue Springs 56, Lee's Summit West 53

Blue Valley North 65, St. James Academy 57

Blue Valley Northwest 65, Blue Valley 56

Center 72, Warrensburg 35

Fort Osage 70, Truman 62

Gardner Edgerton 66, Blue Valley West 57

Grain Valley 67, Odessa 43

Hamilton 70, Plattsburg 55

Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 26

Kansas City Christian 73, Oskaloosa 27

Kearney 65, Platte County 31

Lawrence Free State 56, Olathe North 44

Lawson 47, East Buchanan 32

Lincoln Prep 53, Northeast 43

Lee's Summit North 71, Park Hill 63

Nixa 63, Lee’s Summit 49

O’Hara 61, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 46

Oak Park 55, North Kansas City 44

Olathe Northwest 46, Olathe East 38

Ottawa 56, Paola 32

Pleasant Hill 71, Oak Grove 47

Schlagle 78, Harmon 59

SJ Central 46, Park Hill South 43

Shawnee Mission North 50 Shawnee Mission East 44

Shawnee Mission South 60, Shawnee Mission West 50

Spring Hill 30, Blue Valley Southwest 25

St. Pius X 60, Clinton 55

Sumner Academy 73, Wyandotte 65

Turner 59, Bishop Ward 22

KAMINSKY CLASSIC

William Chrisman 67, McDonald County 45

Saturday’s summaries

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 79, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 68

Lee’s Summit North: Spriggs 9, Hawkins 25, Jenkins 5, Bynum 4, Farr 12, Bradford 0, Hairston 9, Aeilts 2, Root 2. Totals 21 17-27 68.

Blue Valley Northwest: AJ Pleasant 6, Morgan 8, Braun 14, Jackson 18, J. Pleasant 17, Ward 0, Clark 9, Braum 9, Heath 5, Peagues 2. Totals 32 13-27 79.

LSN

14

20

19

15

68

BVNW

18

16

21

24

79

Three-point goals: Hawkins 6, Farr 2, Spriggs; Braum, Braun.

CLINTON 63, ODESSA 53

Odessa: Bennett 5, Neville 4, Falke 7, J. Asher 11, Ehlert 1, Garrison 7, Moore 18. Totals 22 8-13 53.

Clinton: Thomason 6, Dixon 9, Goucher 20, Naber 4, Miller 16, Clark 8. Totals 21 15-22 63.

CLIN

15

12

16

20

63

ODE

7

12

17

17

53

Three-point goals: Moore; Goucher 4, Thomason 2.

HOGAN PREP 61, BASEHOR-LINWOOD 56

Hogan Prep: Daniels 28, Jennings 2, Barner 0, Cooper 10, Jones 2, Collins 6, Thomas 7, Maull-Edwards 6, Gant 0. Totals 18 23-35 61.

Basehor-Linwood: Scott 2, Sherley 20, Ku. Tatkenhorst 2, Ka. Tatkenhorst 9, Drew 7, Ford 0, Coleman 8, White 0, Carey 2, Schneider 6. Totals 23 6-15 54.

HP

12

12

8

29

61

BL

9

17

14

16

56

Three-point goals: Daniels 2; Coleman, Drew.

NIXA 76, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 68

Nixa: Elmer 7, Conady 3, Bergmann 5, Viebrock 26, Combs 5, Bracker 12, Bundy 18. Totals 25 18-23 76.

Blue Springs South: Swanegan 8, Roustic 16, Connors 15, Ravencamp 10, Wright 2, Zimmerman 3, Sprouse 2, Mauck 12. Totals 26 7-9 68.

NIXA

17

13

16

30

76

BLSS

18

15

17

18

68

Three-point goals: Viebrock 4, Elmer 2, Bergmann, Combs; Connors 2, Ravencamp 2, Roustic 2, Mauck, Swanegan, Zimmerman.

PARK HILL SOUTH 46, BLUE VALLEY NORTH 31

Park Hill South: Kline 5, Williams 11, Robinson 15, Perkins 2, Co. Lee 7, CJ Lee 2, Owen 0, Walker 0, Hakim 2, Brougham 0. Totals 14 15-17 46.

Blue Valley North: Shanahan 0, Gittemeier 0, Bullock 5, Emery 6, Hunter 6, Freberg 3, Rhyner 2, Baston 6, Turner 3. Totals 9 11-24 31.

PHS

17

7

6

16

46

BVN

3

7

12

9

31

Three-point goals: Kline, Robinson, Williams; Bullock, Turner.

PEMBROKE HILL 75, CENTRAL 59

Central: Kearney 5, Billings, 2, Washington 5, Graves 6, Dai 10, Johnson 9, Muldern 6, Burnott 0, Nicholson 5, Verce 9. Total 21 12-26 59.

Pembroke Hill: Swartz 0, Lewis 23, Allen 4, Cranshaw 0, Cobb 6, Winn 5, Forsee 0, El-Scari 15, Ramza 4, Powell 15, Kagwanja 1. Totals: 35 5-10 75.

CENT

13

14

13

19

59

PH

19

29

20

7

75

Three-point goals: Graves, Kearney, Washington; El-Scari 5, Lewis 3, Powell, Winn.

ROCKHURST 80, HIGHLAND (Ill.) 34

Rockhurst (6-5): S. Thompson 6, Rhodes 23, J. Thompson 6, M. Teahan 3, Nelson 6, Louis 8, C. Teahan 14, Hughes 6, White 2, Selzer 2, Dwyer 4, Elder 0, Bartek 0, Ridgnal 0. Totals 34 5-10 80.

Highland (3-12): Landman 1, Dickman 3, Laporta 2, Feldman 16, Schniers 4, Torre 6. Totals 12 8-14 34.

ROCK

18

18

19

25

80

HIGH

9

12

6

7

34

Three-point goals: Rhodes 2, S. Thompson 2, C. Teahan, M. Teahan, J. Thompson; Dickman, Feldman.

SPRINGFIELD KICKAPOO 67, LEE’S SUMMIT 43

Lee’s Summit: Hargust 2, Cleeves 2, Eames 0, Jones 3, Romm 7, Pressley 4, Brenner 23, Moore 2. Totals 15 6-10 43.

Springfield Kickapoo: McCaskill 8, Vokolek 4, Davis 14, Auer 2, Blakeslee 8, Oetting 3, Dye 2, Ridder 26. Totals 24 11-17 67.

LS

13

10

13

7

43

KICK

18

24

16

9

67

Three-point goals: Brenner 6, Romm; Blakeslee 2, Davis, Oetting.

TOPEKA HAYDEN 62, LIBERTY NORTH 51

Liberty North: Fragola 10, Coleman 13, Hanson 13, Perry 6, Cathy 4, Hughes 0, Brown 3, Stervinou 0, Malone 2. Totals 20 2-4 51.

Topeka Hayden: Sutton 2, Harvery 24, Hanika 8, Canfield 11, Wilson 8, Federico 4, Braun 4, Dinkle 1. Totals 19 21-29 62.

LN

9

10

12

20

51

HAY

18

9

15

20

52

Three-point goals: Coleman 3, Fragola 2, Hanson 2, Brown, Perry; Harvey 2, Canfield.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 60, JEFFERSON CITY 47

William Chrisman: C. Jones 4, Moore 10, Cox 13, Ruch 5, Herl 0, Cooper 5, Mason 16, Carson 7. Totals 21 12-20 60.

Jefferson City: Nilges 11, Cooper 7, Wehmeyer 0, Sands 0, Jeffries 3, Parker 14, Folz 3, Balton 7, Jarrett 0, Brown 2. Totals 17 6-10 47.

WC

21

14

11

14

60

JC

16

9

7

15

47

Three-point goals: Mason 4, Cooper, Moore; Nilges 3, Balton, Cooper, Folz, Jeffries.

Friday’s summaries

JACKSON HEIGHTS 60, McLOUTH 26

McLouth: Carlton 2, Troupe 6, Pope 9, Richardson 2, Willits 7. Totals 11 2-4 26.

Jackson Heights: Rethman 2, M. Thomas 9, L. Thomas 4, Childs 2, Olberding 17, Holliday 6, Hamilton 11, Kechm 4, Dogl 5. Totals 24 7-10 60.

MCL

11

6

7

2

26

JH

12

20

12

16

60

Three-point goals: Pope, Willits; Olberding 2, M. Thomas 2, Hamilton.

O’HARA 61, SEDALIA SMITH-COTTON 46

Sedalia Smith-Cotton: Buckner 15, Coehlken 4, Hale 9, Couch 10, Sims 2, Weymeth 2, Calloway 2, Morrison 2. Totals 17 9-16 46.

O’Hara: McFeders 2, Johnson 0, Leverette 9, McDaniel 15, Vahle 0, Wagner 0, Jones 1, Mgbemena 19, Palacious 12. Totals 20 12-16 61.

SSC

13

10

10

13

46

OHA

14

12

14

21

61

Three-point goals: Couch 2, Buckner; Palacious 4, McDaniel 3.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 46, OLATHE EAST 38

Olathe East (2-4): Reynolds 2, Nelson 3, Stuewe 14, White 4, LaGore 4, Kullberg 5, Mackey 6. Totals 15 6-10 38.

Olathe Northwest (6-0): Nicodemus 15, Holmgren 9, Vanderslice 6, Waters 9, Messina 7. Totals 16 7-14 46.

OE

11

9

11

7

38

ONW

13

8

12

13

46

Three-point goals: Stuewe 2; Nicodemus 5, Holmgren, Messina.

OTTAWA 56, PAOLA 32

Ottawa: McCullough 17, Carroll 17, Bones 5, Shaffer 4, Kr. Johnson 4, Diel 4, Muhl 3, Ko. Johnson 2. Totals 21 9-12 56.

Paola: Wilkes 9, Bell 8, Moala 7, Rankin 5, Richmond 1, Phillips 2. Totals 10 8-14 32.

OTT

16

11

16

13

56

PAO

4

10

11

7

32

Three-point goals: McCullough 3, Carroll, Muhl; Bell 2, Rankin, Wilkes.

Girls basketball

Saturday’s results

LS West 41, Fort Zumwalt West 30

Raytown 56, Raytown South 20

Summit Christian 45, Sherwood 28

BEST OF THE MIDWEST SHOWCASE

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Liberty 36

Sunday

No games scheduled

Friday’s results

Baldwin 65, Louisburg 26

Barstow 49, Van Horn 36

Bishop Miege 46, Mill Valley 43

Bishop Ward 51, Turner 19

Blue Valley North 59, St. James Academy 40

Blue Valley Southwest 35, Spring Hill 32

Christian Fellowship 46, Northland Christian 39

De Soto 51, Eudora 30

Gardner Edgerton 56, Blue Valley West 42

Jackson Heights 54, McLouth 29

Kirkwood 65, LS West 55, OT

Lawrence Free State 73, Olathe North 57

O’Hara 54, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 42

Olathe East 48, Olathe Northwest 37

Olathe South 54, Lawrence 38

Park Hill South 57, SJ Central 55, OT

Piper 66, Lansing 56

Shawnee Mission East 47, Shawnee Mission North 32

Staley 44, Liberty 42, OT

St. Pius X 53, Clinton 12

Summit Christian 43, Maranatha Christian 16

RAYMORE-PECULIAR SONIC CLASSIC

Liberty North 43, Raymore-Peculiar 34

Ruskin 55, East 24

3rd place: Blue Springs 51, Grandview 42

Champ: William Chrisman 35, St. Teresa’s Academy 23

Saturday’s summaries

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 41, FORT ZUMWALT WEST 30

Lee’s Summit West: Plummer 2, Kemp 13, Brooks 4, Vertreese 1, Lovelace 3, Beeler 3, Cunningham 4, Calloway 2, Campbell 9. Totals 10 19-32 41.

Fort Zumwalt West: Rodgers 4, Rushing 5, Pickett 8, Burr 5, White 2, Pauk 4, Palmer 2. Totals 7 13-16 30.

LSW

7

13

9

12

41

FZW

7

8

5

10

30

Three-point goals: Beeler, Cunningham; Pickett 2, Pauk.

RAYTOWN 56, RAYTOWN SOUTH 20

Raytown South (2-12): Johnson 3, Garth 9, Milligan 3, Armstrong 2, Murphy 2, Griddine 1. Totals 4 12-29 20.

Raytown (2-7): R. Johnson 0, Campbell 0, Collins 5, Brown 4, Thomas 16, Wesley 0, M. Johnson 0, Yoder 10, Bivins 0, Tuberville 9, Washington 8, An. Watkins 0, Al. Watkins 4. Totals 16 23-44 56.

RS

4

5

3

8

20

RAY

24

13

17

2

56

Three-point goals: Brown.

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 45, SHERWOOD 28

Sherwood: L. Parrott 6, G. Parrott 2, Garrett 1, Burkit 1, Clinton 2, Monse 15, Escalantz 1. Totals 10 8-22 28.

Summit Christian: Schooley 4, Nelson 11, Sprouse 0, Pemberton 6, Ginter 9, Painter 10, Luna 3, Glidewell 2. Totals 14 16-21 45.

SHER

8

5

6

9

28

SC

8

12

11

14

45

Three-point goals: Nelson.

Friday’s summaries

BISHOP WARD 51, TURNER 19

Turner: Quintel 3, Ayala 2, Johnson 4, Rilinger 6, Haygood 2, Vallajo 2. Totals 7 3-15 19.

Bishop Ward: Lopez 2, Navy 10, Dominguez 9, Lally 30. Totals 14 17-26 51.

TURN

4

13

2

0

19

BW

14

14

21

2

51

Three-point goals: Johnson; Lally 2.

JACKSON HEIGHTS 54, McLOUTH 29

McLouth: Weissenbach 13, Patterson 8, Williams 6, Dailey 2. Totals 12 5-6 29.

Jackson Heights: White 6, Rieschick 8, Dohl 6, Zule 9, Raborn 6, Dieckmann 2, H. Williams 12, A. Williams 3, Keehn 2. Totals 19 14-20 54.

MCL

9

2

6

12

29

JH

11

18

11

14

54

Three-point goals: Rieschick, Dohl.

KIRKWOOD 65, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 55, OT

Lee’s Summit West: Plummer 3, Kemp 5, Brooks 9, Lovelace 8, Beeler 15, Cunningham 13, Calloway 0, Campbell 2. Totals 17 10-13 55.

Kirkwood: Bray 11, Jazwoski 1, Bruns 5, Wallace 23, Ludbrook 4, Miller 15, Krieller 6. Totals 21 20-38 65.

LSW

5

17

10

20

3

55

KIRK

8

14

12

18

13

65

Three-point goals: Beller 5, Cunnigham 4, Kemp, Plummer; Bray, Bruns, Wallace.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 35, ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 23

William Chrisman: Atagi 0, Adreao Bell 0, Jaggers 7, Lopez 2, Burns 7, Acevedo 8, Navar 0, Erickson 7, Adreon Bell 2, David 2. Totals 11 9-18 35.

St. Teresa’s Academy: Harrington 5, Trujillo 3, Kauten 0, Farkas 4, Woodbury 4, Coleman 3, Hull 4. Totals 9 4-8 23.

WC

12

9

3

11

35

STA

6

12

1

4

23

Three-point goals: Acevedo 2, Burns, Jaggers; Harrington.

Wrestling

MID-BUCHANAN INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Faucett, Mo.

Teams: 1. Centralia, 219; 2. Lafayette County, 141.5; 3. Maysville, 128; 4. Mid-Buchanan, 126.5; 5. Smithville JV, 109; 6. Penney, 96; 7. South Harrison, 89; T8. Maryville, 86; T8. Platte County JV, 86; 10. O’Hara, 68; 11. Albany, 65.0; 12. Lone Jack, 63; 13. West Platte, 35.5; 14. Mid-Buchanan JV, 23; 15. Maysville JV, 18; 16. Centralia JV, 16; 17. Penney JV, 9; 18. Lafayette County JV, 0.

Championship match results

106 pounds: Speer, MB, d. Dawson, CENT, dec 5-4. 120: Wade, MAYS, d. Hedgecorth, SMIJV, m.d. 13-3. 126: Thornbrugh, SMIJV, d. Roberts, PENN, fall 2:46. 138: Rankin, LC, d. Anderson, MB, fall 0:26. 145: Popplewell, MAYS, d. Kinkead, CENT, fall 3:58. 152: McGurn, OHA, d. Livinge, LC, fall 1:01. 160: Rotterman, MB, d. Sanders, MARY, fall 2:27. 170: Evans, CENT, d. Doll, SH, dec. 3-2. 182: Bodine, CENT, d. Post, MAYS, dec 8-4. 220: Hasekamp, CENT, d. Leath, LJ, fall 1:17. 285: Goetz, LC, d. Taft, CENT, dec 2-1.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mizzou's Kim Anderson breaks down loss at Georgia

View more video

Sports Videos