January 7, 2017 10:02 PM

ECHL and Mavericks Summary - January 7

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Allen

21

13

1

1

44

134

98

x Idaho

20

11

2

1

43

116

104

x Colorado

19

10

1

3

42

108

99

x Alaska

18

9

1

4

41

106

93

Missouri

13

16

1

4

31

99

116

x Utah

13

17

2

1

29

95

117

x Rapid City

10

16

6

0

26

94

115

x-late game not included

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s results

Wichita 4, Missouri 2

South Carolina 3, Greenville 2, SO

Reading 4, Adirondack 3

Florida 3, Manchester 2

Toledo 4, Brampton 0

Norfolk 3, Elmira 0

Fort Wayne 5, Quad City 1

Allen 6, Indy 3

Rapid City at Utah, late

Orlando at Colorado, late

Alaska at Idaho, late

Sunday’s games

Kalamzoo at Brampton, 1 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Colorado, 2:05 p.m.

Indy at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 4:15 p.m.

Friday’s late results

Missouri 5, Wichita 4, OT

Orlando 4, Colorado 3

Idaho 4, Alaska 1

Saturday’s summary

THUNDER 4, MAVERICKS 2

Wichita

1

2

1

4

Missouri

0

0

2

2

First Period: 1, Wichita, Grant 4 (Lowe, Doornbosch), 9:50. Second Period: 2, Wichita, Tatchell 3 (O'Brien, Melindy), 8:05. 3, Wichita, Loiseau 15 (O'Brien, Arseneau), 19:08. Third Period: 4, Missouri, Tansey 4 (Verhaeghe, Schempp), 3:13. 5, Missouri, Courtney 3 (Carzo, Tansey), 17:02. 6, Wichita, DeBlouw 4 18:49 (Empty net). Shots on Goal: Wichita 23, Missouri 30. Power-plays: Wichita 0-1, Missouri 0-0. Saves: Owsley, Wichita, 28; Robinson, Missouri, 19. Att: 5,850.

