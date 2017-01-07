ECHL and Mavericks Summary - January 7

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Allen
21
13
1
1
44
134
98
x Idaho
20
11
2
1
43
116
104
x Colorado
19
10
1
3
42
108
99
x Alaska
18
9
1
4
41
106
93
Missouri
13
16
1
4
31
99
116
x Utah
13
17
2
1
29
95
117
x Rapid City
10
16
6
0
26
94
115
x-late game not included
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday’s results
Wichita 4, Missouri 2
South Carolina 3, Greenville 2, SO
Reading 4, Adirondack 3
Florida 3, Manchester 2
Toledo 4, Brampton 0
Norfolk 3, Elmira 0
Fort Wayne 5, Quad City 1
Allen 6, Indy 3
Rapid City at Utah, late
Orlando at Colorado, late
Alaska at Idaho, late
Sunday’s games
Kalamzoo at Brampton, 1 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Colorado, 2:05 p.m.
Indy at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 4:15 p.m.
Friday’s late results
Missouri 5, Wichita 4, OT
Orlando 4, Colorado 3
Idaho 4, Alaska 1
Saturday’s summary
THUNDER 4, MAVERICKS 2
Wichita
1
2
1
—
4
Missouri
0
0
2
—
2
First Period: 1, Wichita, Grant 4 (Lowe, Doornbosch), 9:50. Second Period: 2, Wichita, Tatchell 3 (O'Brien, Melindy), 8:05. 3, Wichita, Loiseau 15 (O'Brien, Arseneau), 19:08. Third Period: 4, Missouri, Tansey 4 (Verhaeghe, Schempp), 3:13. 5, Missouri, Courtney 3 (Carzo, Tansey), 17:02. 6, Wichita, DeBlouw 4 18:49 (Empty net). Shots on Goal: Wichita 23, Missouri 30. Power-plays: Wichita 0-1, Missouri 0-0. Saves: Owsley, Wichita, 28; Robinson, Missouri, 19. Att: 5,850.
