January 7, 2017 8:38 PM

Kansas men’s basketball summary for Jan. 7

KANSAS 85, TEXAS TECH 68

Texas Tech

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Gray

27

1-2

0-0

1

1

1

2

Livingston

14

2-8

2-2

2

0

3

6

Smith

35

7-11

0-0

7

3

3

17

Evans

31

6-14

1-2

1

5

1

16

Thomas

27

1-3

0-0

1

2

4

3

Ross

25

5-7

4-5

5

2

3

17

Millinghaus

15

0-5

2-2

3

0

3

2

Stevenson

11

1-4

0-2

2

0

1

2

Temple

9

1-3

0-0

1

1

2

3

Odiase

3

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

Brandsma

3

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

0

Totals

200

24-58

9-13

25

14

21

68

Percentages: FG .414, FT .692. Three-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Ross 3-3, Evans 3-5, Smith 3-5, Temple 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Millinghaus 0-2, Stevenson 0-2, Livingston 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Brandsma, Evans, Gray). Turnovers: 13 (Smith 4, Livingston 3, Evans 2, Temple 2, Stevenson, Thomas). Steals: 4 (Evans 2, Millinghaus, Stevenson). Technical Fouls: Livingston, 00:32 first. Fouled Out: None.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Lucas

31

3-6

2-3

6

1

2

8

Graham

37

8-14

0-0

3

4

3

20

Jackson

31

7-15

2-3

10

1

3

17

Mason

36

6-11

11-12

5

4

1

26

Mykhailiuk

21

2-5

0-0

4

0

5

5

Vick

27

2-4

2-2

2

2

1

6

Bragg

17

1-1

1-2

6

1

4

3

Totals

200

29-56

18-22

36

13

19

85

Percentages: FG .518, FT .818. Three-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Graham 4-8, Mason 3-4, Jackson 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-3, Vick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 3, Lucas 2). Turnovers: 14 (Graham 4, Bragg 3, Mason 3, Jackson 2, Lucas, Mykhailiuk). Steals: 9 (Jackson 2, Mykhailiuk 2, Vick 2, Bragg, Graham, Mason). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Mykhailiuk.

Half: Kansas 37-27. Att: 16,300.

