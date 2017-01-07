Kansas men’s basketball summary for Jan. 7

KANSAS 85, TEXAS TECH 68
Texas Tech
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Gray
27
1-2
0-0
1
1
1
2
Livingston
14
2-8
2-2
2
0
3
6
Smith
35
7-11
0-0
7
3
3
17
Evans
31
6-14
1-2
1
5
1
16
Thomas
27
1-3
0-0
1
2
4
3
Ross
25
5-7
4-5
5
2
3
17
Millinghaus
15
0-5
2-2
3
0
3
2
Stevenson
11
1-4
0-2
2
0
1
2
Temple
9
1-3
0-0
1
1
2
3
Odiase
3
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Brandsma
3
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
200
24-58
9-13
25
14
21
68
Percentages: FG .414, FT .692. Three-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Ross 3-3, Evans 3-5, Smith 3-5, Temple 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Millinghaus 0-2, Stevenson 0-2, Livingston 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Brandsma, Evans, Gray). Turnovers: 13 (Smith 4, Livingston 3, Evans 2, Temple 2, Stevenson, Thomas). Steals: 4 (Evans 2, Millinghaus, Stevenson). Technical Fouls: Livingston, 00:32 first. Fouled Out: None.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Lucas
31
3-6
2-3
6
1
2
8
Graham
37
8-14
0-0
3
4
3
20
Jackson
31
7-15
2-3
10
1
3
17
Mason
36
6-11
11-12
5
4
1
26
Mykhailiuk
21
2-5
0-0
4
0
5
5
Vick
27
2-4
2-2
2
2
1
6
Bragg
17
1-1
1-2
6
1
4
3
Totals
200
29-56
18-22
36
13
19
85
Percentages: FG .518, FT .818. Three-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Graham 4-8, Mason 3-4, Jackson 1-2, Mykhailiuk 1-3, Vick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Jackson 3, Lucas 2). Turnovers: 14 (Graham 4, Bragg 3, Mason 3, Jackson 2, Lucas, Mykhailiuk). Steals: 9 (Jackson 2, Mykhailiuk 2, Vick 2, Bragg, Graham, Mason). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Mykhailiuk.
Half: Kansas 37-27. Att: 16,300.
