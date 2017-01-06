Scores & Stats

January 6, 2017 11:35 PM

High school results - January 6

High schools

Boys basketball

Friday’s results

Barstow 64, Van Horn 47

Basehor-Linwood 54, Tonganoxie 24

Bishop Miege 65, Mill Valley 44

Blue Springs 56, Lee’s Summit West 53

BV North 65, St. James Academy 57

BV Northwest 65, Blue Valley 56

Center 72, Warrensburg 35

Fort Osage 70, Truman 62

Gardner Edgerton 66, BV West 57

Grain Valley 67, Odessa 43

Hamilton 70, Plattsburg 55

Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 26

Kansas City Christian 73, Oskaloosa 27

Kearney 65, Platte County 31

Lawrence Free State 56, Olathe North 44

Lawson 47, East Buchanan 32

Lincoln Prep 53, Northeast 43

LS North 71, Park Hill 63

Nixa 63, Lee’s Summit 49

Oak Park 55, North Kansas City 44

Pleasant Hill 71, Oak Grove 47

Schlagle 78, Harmon 59

SJ Central 46, Park Hill South 43

SM North 50 SM East 44

SM South 60, SM West 50

Spring Hill 30, BV Southwest 25

St. Pius X 60, Clinton 55

Sumner Academy 73, Wyandotte 65

Turner 59, Bishop Ward 22

KAMINSKY CLASSIC

William Chrisman 67, McDonald County 45

Saturday’s games

BV Northwest at LS North

Butler at Heritage Christian

Central at Pembroke Hill

Clinton at Odessa

Liberty at St. Thomas Aquinas

Olathe East at Raymore-Peculiar

Raytown South at Raytown

Thursday’s results

Joplin 49, William Chrisman 47

SJ Benton 72, Smithville 59

Plattsburg 71, West Platte 36

Friday’s summaries

BARSTOW 64, VAN HORN 47

Van Horn: Baker 3, Thornton 2, Weeks 2, Sedden 16, Crocker 3, Wilson 12, Burchart 6, Montano 3. Totals 21 2-5 47.

Barstow: Horne 4, Felton 3, Nuss 7, Walz 6, Gilyard 38, Boeh 6. Totals 25 7-11 64.

VH

11

15

15

6

47

BARS

13

25

15

11

64

Three-point goals: Wilson 2, Crocker, Montano; Gilyard 3, Boeh 2, Felton, Nuss.

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 54, TONGANOXIE 24

Tonganoxie (0-5): Rickard 0, Robbins 0, Kicibosty 5, Beach 3, Necks 0, Pray 0, Perich 0, Frese 3, Thompson 5, Corey 2, Mast 2, Caldwell 4. Totals 8 6-10 24.

Basehor-Linwood (4-1): Scott 10, Sherley 4, Ford 2, Coleman 11, Drew 0, Ku. Tatkenhorst 11, Ka. Tatkenhorst 4, Schneider 4, Mussett 1, Sifford 3, Friesen 0, White 4. Totals 17 16-23 54.

TONG

8

6

4

6

24

BL

18

16

10

10

54

Three-point goals: Beach, Kicibosty; Ku. Tatkenhorst 2, Coleman, Sifford.

BISHOP MIEGE 65, MILL VALLEY 44

Bishop Miege: Gleason 3, Garret 7, Ray 4, Lopes 20, Robinson-Earl 11, Early 4, Weber 2, Bodachi 14. Totals 27 7-17 65.

Mill Valley: Little 2, Montgomery 9, Kaifes 24, McLemore 4, Flaming 2, Moore 3. Totals 17 4-5 44.

MIE

17

14

24

10

65

MV

7

6

21

10

44

Three-point goals: Lopes 3, Garret; Kaifes 4, Montgomery, Moore.

BLUE SPRINGS 56, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 53

Blue Springs: White 2, Lawrence 25, Grobmeyer 2, Bonner 9, King 7, Parker 11, McMahan 0.Totals 23 6-14 56.

Lee's Summit West: Childs 13, Brooks 3, Butler 2, Goodrich 20, Campbell 3, Bishop 8, May 4, Diebold 0, Doolin 0. Totals 16 19-28 53.

BLSP

13

8

20

15

56

LSW

17

10

8

18

53

Three-point goals: Lawrence 4; Campbell, Goodrich.

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 65, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 57

Blue Valley North: Rhyner 2, Gittenmeier 4, Bullock 24, Turner 3, Emery 14, Hunter 2, Freberg 6, Shanhhan 4, Orr 6. Totals 21 21-35 65.

St. James Academy: Spardlin 5, Kaifes 9, Thornhill 30, McKee 5, Dekraai 3, Fitzmorris 5. Totals 16 16-20 57.

BVN

22

13

9

21

65

SJA

12

14

8

23

57

Three-point goals: Bullock, Gittenmeier, Turner; Kaifes 3, Thornhill 3, Spradlin.

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 65, BLUE VALLEY 56

Blue Valley Northwest (5-1): AJ Pleasant 13, Morgan 16, Ward 5, Clark 8, Braun 8, Jackson 6, J. Pleasant 7, Heath 2. Totals 24 14-24 65.

Blue Valley (4-2): Deveney 5, Gomez 7, Geiman 14, Green 5, Van Dyne 18, Tschirhart 9. Totals 22 4-6 56.

BVNW

15

17

18

15

65

BV

21

11

20

4

56

Three-point goals: Morgan 2, Ward; Van Dyne 4, Geiman 2, Deveney, Green.

CENTER 72, WARRENSBURG 35

Warrensburg: Mackey 3, Sherman 2, Flores 5, Nappe 5, Peterson 2, Cunconan 11, Landehl 3, Chambers 2, Reed 2. Totals 11 9-16 35.

Center: Walsh 2, White 13, C. Smith 0, E. Smith 1, Kamgain 8, Thomas 8, Ryan 9, Wright 9, D. Wilson 2, J. Wilson 13, Washington 2, Dowdy 5. Totals 27 8-10 72.

WARR

8

7

16

4

35

CENT

19

31

18

4

72

Three-point goals: Cunconan, Landehl, Mackey, Nappee; White 3, Ryan 2, Thomas 2, Dowdy, J. Wilson, Wright.

FORT OSAGE 70, TRUMAN 62

Fort Osage: Griswald 17, N. Dye 0, Sage 2, Baker 2, Skaggs 2, Smith 8, Wilson 18, Piercell 7, Sederwall 8, Harvey 0, Lauaki 4, Larson 2. Totals 26 14-23 70.

Truman: Magbelly 9, Gregg 2, Edmondson 14, Wiley 0, Robins 2, Tanner 4, Titus 15, Piper 16. Totals 24 10-16 62.

TRUM

7

14

17

24

62

FO

18

14

15

23

70

Three-point goals: Griswald, Luaki, Piercell, Smith; Edmonson 2, Titus 2.

GARDNER EDGERTON 66, BLUE VALLEY WEST 57

Blue Valley West: Jones 12, Goodale 3, Lucas 8, Lane 2, Nordstrom 3, Chalupa 21, Elfstrand 8.Totals 21 12-21 57.

Gardner Edgerton: Hatton 15, Toomey 13, Rohr 10, Rollwagon 2, Boyt 13, Jennings 2. Reed 7, Soza 4. Totals 25 12-16 66.

BVW

13

11

15

18

57

GE

13

16

21

16

66

Three-point goals: Chalupa 2, Nordstrom; Hatton 2, Boyt, Reed.

GRAIN VALLEY 67, ODESSA 43

Grain Valley: Salisbury 17, Collum 17, Canady 2, Gutierrez 1, Pena 0, Kilpatrick 4, Sackman 0, Macoubrie 10, Speigle 6, Meredith 8, Quintrell 2 . Totals 24 18-25 67.

Odessa: Nebille 4, Fox 4, Asher 5, Ehlert 12, Garrison 1, Moore 17 Totals 18 5-10 43.

GV

15

16

22

14

67

ODE

8

11

7

17

43

Three-point goals: Meredith; Asher, Ehlert.

JACKSON HEIGHTS 60, McLOUTH 26

McLouth: Carlton 2, Troupe 6, Pope 9, Richardson 2, Willits 7. Totals 11 2-4 26.

Jackson Heights: Rethman 2, M. Thomas 9, L. Thomas 4, Childs 2, Olberding 17, Holliday 6, Hamilton 11, Kechm 4, Dogl 5. Totals 24 7-10 60.

MCL

11

6

7

2

26

JH

12

20

12

16

60

Three-point goals: Pope, Willits; Olberding 2, M. Thomas 2, Hamilton.

KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN 73, OSKALOOSA 27

Kansas City Christian: Tywater 5, Hill 3, Engel 6, Trujillo 8, Tally 13, Paul 6, Dougan 9, Gunnigle 20, Coleman 2, Spencer 1. Totals 25 17-28 73.

Oskaloosa: Sharp 2, Wells 5, Webb 11, Pfau 1, Tarwater 5, Reed 3, Shufleburger 0, Robbins 0. Totals 10 4-12 27.

KCC

18

23

18

14

73

OSK

6

7

8

6

27

Three-point goals: Engel 2, Truillo 2, Dougan, Hill; Reed, Tarwater, Wells.

KEARNEY 65, PLATTE COUNTY 31

Kearney: D. Ritz 15, Pritzel 4, C. Ritz 21, Frizzell 3, E. Waddell 3, M. Waddell 2, Hoffman 3, Blodgett 4, Dean 10. Totals 21 18-25 65.

Platte County: Post 3, Cummings 6, Ragsdale 8, Rollins 5, Watts 3, Stanley 4, Gammill 2. Totals 11 7-9 31.

KEAR

24

11

16

14

65

PC

5

6

11

9

31

Three-point goals: C. Ritz 3, Frizzell, Hoffman; Post, Ragsdale.

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 56, OLATHE NORTH 44

Lawrence Free State: Luinstra 18, McCaffrey 0, Dineen 13, Thomson 0, Pavlyak 5, Cords 4, Clark 14, Robinson 2. Totals 19 13-20 56.

Olathe North: Jackson 5, Freeman 0, Williams 7, Davis 0, Readman 0, Clark 0, Walton 3, Moye 0, Byers 25, Coffman 2, Milner 2. Totals 16 5-7 44.

LFS

13

13

15

15

56

ON

15

10

11

8

44

Three-point goals: Luinstra 3, Cords, Pavlyak; Byers 3, Williams 2, Jackson, Walton.

LAWSON 47, EAST BUCHANAN 32

Lawson: Ross 11, Glenn 10, Miller 10, Dunn 2, Weber 9, Porth 5, Newcomer 0, Pope 0. Totals 18 10-14 47.

East Buchanan: Johnson 8, Kenagy 5, Fortney 2, Et. Kilgore 15, Schottel 2, Cournelious 0, Griffin 0, Thompson 0, Er. Kilgore 0. Totals 13 2-2 32.

LAWS

7

12

13

15

47

EB

6

9

5

12

32

Three-point goals: Glenn; Johnson 2, Kenagy, Et. Kilgore.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 71, PARK HILL 63

Park Hill: Stewart 5, Graves 14, Smith 13, Lee 4, Wilson 8, Bell 19. Totals 29 3-7 63.

Lee’s Summit North: Spriggs 4, Hawkins 12, Jenkins 19, Bynum 14, Farr 6, Hairston 13, Aeilts 3. Totals 25 12-16 71.

PH

10

12

24

17

63

LSN

14

20

13

24

71

Three-point goals: Bell, Stewart; Jenkins 4, Bynum 2, Hawkins 2, Aeilts.

LINCOLN PREP 53, NORTHEAST 43

Lincoln Prep: Reeves 8, Weston 0, Washington 2, Pauley 7, Fletcher 12, Dulley 16, Childress 3, Heard 0, Gilliam 0, Edison 4, Nguyen 0, Robinson-Shepard 1, Murphy 0. Totals 14 21-34 53.

Northeast: Powell 0, Guess 4, Moore 15, Vega 2, Smith 3, Brownlow 0, Johnson 2, Briggs 0, Kelly 0, Nuer 3, Henderson 6, Peake 8. Totals 14 9-14 43.

LP

13

15

10

15

53

NE

6

7

13

17

43

Three-point goals: Dulley 2, Fletcher, Pauley; Moore 3, Nuer, Peake, Smith.

NIXA 63, LEE’S SUMMIT 49

Nixa (10-1): Elmer 9, Conady 3, Bergmann 8, Viebrock 11, Combs 4, Bracker 16, Bundy 11, Bilbrey 1. Totals 25 8-11 63.

Lee’s Summit (3-7): Hangust 9, Eams 9, Jones 2, Romi 6, Pressley 8, Brewer 13, Moore 2. Totals 19 8-12 49.

NIXA

14

15

15

19

63

LS

14

11

12

12

49

Three-point goals: Bergmann 2, Elmer 2, Conady; Brewer, Eams, Hangust.

OAK PARK 55, NORTH KANSAS CITY 44

North Kansas City (9-4): Elsul 6, Slack 13, Ding 7, Dang 3, Bol 2, Babikir 13. Totals 14 13-22 44.

Oak Park (6-4): Goods 8, Evans 16, Agbaji 27, Richardson 2, Becker 2. Totals 14 22-23 55.

NKC

13

8

8

15

44

OP

11

10

10

24

55

Three-point goals: Dang, Slack; Evans 4, Agbaji.

PLEASANT HILL 71, OAK GROVE 47

Oak Grove: Jones 7, Yuille 0, Athens 13, Wilhoit 16, Pfeifer 5, Blansit 2, Wycott 4, Cain 0, Richardson 0, Brady 0. Totals 17 7-10 47.

Pleasant Hill: Kenyon 13, Lawler 3, Hays 0, Campbell 8, Bonnesen 9, Ring 18, Sokley 0, Wright 0, Gray 0, Faust 2, Ederer 18, Burkhart 0, Jackson 0. Totals 17 10-15 71.

OG

16

9

11

11

47

PH

14

27

12

18

71

Three-point goals: Kenyon 4, Bonnesen, Lawler, Ring, Ederer 2; Athens 2.

SCHLAGLE 78, HARMON 59

Schlagle: Mitchell 11, Grant-Foster 22, Johnson 16, Cushon 3, Gaw 10, Sanders 11, Frazier 5. Totals 29 17-25 78.

Harmon: Sayles 6, Conway 5, Johnson 2, Heard 32, Tiller 14. Totals 22 9-12 59.

SCH

20

18

9

31

78

HARM

11

22

13

13

59

Three-point goals: Johnson 2, Grant-Foster; Heard 4, Conway, Tiller.

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 50, SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 44

Shawnee Mission East: Thompson 12, Bolton 3, Shoemann 16, Rieg 2, George 7, Carroll 4, Curran 0, Dollar 0. Totals 18 7-11 44.

Shawnee Mission North: Bradley Jr. 17, Schneider 2, Morgan 1, T. Hensley 2, Av. Williams 21, Conoway 5, J. Hensley 2, Am. Williams 0. Totals 17 14-21 50.

SME

13

5

13

13

44

SMN

10

15

10

15

50

Three-point goals: Shoemann; Bradley Jr. 2.

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 60, SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 50

Shawnee Mission South: Webster 8, Whistle 9, Hickman 10 Sore 5, Carroll 16, Bendrick 0, Parks 4, Iba 8. Totals 21 14-22 60.

Shawnee Mission West: Potter 5, Graham 1, Hood 8, Watson 9 McMahon 4, Southern 4, Witters 19, Rhymes 0, Clipston 0. Totals 14 17-24 50.

SMS

14

17

10

19

60

SMW

11

14

8

17

50

Three-point goals: Carroll 2, Hickman, Whistle; Witters 3, Hood, Watson.

SPRING HILL 30, BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 25

Blue Valley Southwest: Parker 0, Eldridge 8, Johnson 2, Bartlett 5, Davis 8, Pandjaris 0, Fallon 2, Gish 0. Totals 10 3-5 25.

Spring Hill: Heinrich 4, Towles 0, Weber 0, Ewing 8, Hodge 2, Powell 6, Hoston 6, Feeback 4, LaPlante 0. Totals 11 5-14 30.

BVSW

5

11

0

9

25

SH

12

4

8

6

30

Three-point goals: Bartlett, Davis; Powell 2, Ewing.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 46, PARK HILL SOUTH 43

St. Joseph Central (11-1): Austin 21, Bristol 7, Holcomb 0, Bell 4, Musser 0, Redman 5, Cameron 5, Grundberg 3, Clarendon 1. Totals 16 10-15 46.

Park Hill South (8-4): Kline 6, Williams 7, Owen 2, Robinson 12, Walker 3, Turner 0, Perkins 7, Co. Lee 2, CJ Lee 4. Totals 18 4-13 43.

SJC

12

14

11

9

46

PHS

9

12

16

6

43

Three-point goals: Austin 3, Grundberg; Robinson, Walker, Williams.

ST. PIUS X 60, CLINTON 55

Clinton: Thomason 5, Dixon 10, Goucher 7, Naber 2, Miller 21, Van Natta 2, Clark 8. Totals 21 6-11 55.

St. Pius X: Fox 0, Hoambrecker 13, Witherow 4, Taylor 16, McCoy 1, Conforti 8, Salinas 12, Hipp 6. Totals 21 16-24 60.

CLIN

12

12

17

14

55

SPX

14

14

16

16

60

Three-point goals: Miller 3, Dixon 2, Thomason, Goucher; Homabrecker, Witherow.

SUMNER ACADEMY 73, WYANDOTTE 65

Wyandotte: McGinnis 8, Evans 20, Wilson 3, Moore 18, Brown 3, Moye 8, Stewart 2, Nelson 3. Totals 22 17-24 65.

Sumner Academy: Watson 12, V. Jackson 2, D. Jackson 29, McClaine 8, Shultz 2, Coleman 5, Nash 15. Totals 23 20-24 73.

WYAN

9

20

20

16

65

SA

11

29

17

16

73

Three-point goals: Moore 2, Brown, Wilson; Nash 4, Watson, McClaine, Coleman.

TURNER 59, BISHOP WARD 22

Turner (2-4): Jackson 4, Becton 3, Nelson 3, Jackson 2, Rollen 10, Lee 4, Scott 4, Reed 3, Richardson 10, Poe 13, Shatara 3. Totals 23 4-8 59.

Bishop Ward (0-6): Esparza 2, Tabron 3, Ross 4, Nevels 2, Simmons 1, Dominguez-Jones 4, Bush 4, Alexander 2. Totals 9 3-9 22.

TURN

21

18

11

9

59

BW

6

5

7

4

22

Three-point goals: Roland 3, Poe 2, Becton, Nelson, Reed, Shatara; Ross.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 67, McDONALD COUNTY 45

McDonald County: Gravette 8, Lett 3, Jones 6, Dowd 6, De Los Santos 0, Cooper 1, Dozal 0, McAdams 5, Aubrey 12, Landers 4. Totals 17 3-9 45.

William Chrisman: C. Jones 7, Moore 18, Cox 8, Martin 0, Ruch 8, D. Jones 0, Herl 0, Cooper 5, Mason 6, Carson 15, Dumas 0. Totals 25 13-18 67.

MCD

13

11

6

15

45

WC

18

18

9

22

67

Three-point goals: Gravette 2, Dowd 2, Jones 2, Lett, McAdams; Moore 2, C. Jones, Cooper.

Thursday’s summary

PLATTSBURG 71, WEST PLATTE 36

West Platte: Raney 1, Miller 6, Pattison 13, J. Vandel 9, C. Vandel 0, Johnson 2, Carson 3, Gillis 2. Totals 8 19-20 36.

Plattsburg: Rawlings 7, Turley 5, Young 3, Curl 6, Sims 24, M. Graham 10, I. Graham 0, Stevens 8, Stephens 4. Totals 27 7-15 71.

WP

8

17

7

4

36

PLAT

17

18

15

17

71

Three-point goals: Miller 2, Pattison; Sims 4, Rawlings.

Girls basketball

Friday’s results

Baldwin 65, Louisburg 26

Barstow 49, Van Horn 36

Bishop Miege 46, Mill Valley 43

Bishop Ward 51, Turner 19

Blue Valley North 59, St. James Academy 40

Blue Valley Southwest 35, Spring Hill 32

Christian Fellowship 46, Northland Christian 39

De Soto 51, Eudora 30

Gardner Edgerton 56, Blue Valley West 42

Jackson Heights 54, McLouth 29

Kirkwood 65, Lee’s Summit West 55, OT

Lawrence Free State 73, Olathe North 57

O’Hara 54, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 42

Olathe East 48, Olathe Northwest 37

Olathe South 54, Lawrence 38

Park Hill South 57, St. Joseph Central 55, OT

Piper 66, Lansing 56

Shawnee Mission East 47, Shawnee Mission North 32

Staley 44, Liberty 42, OT

St. Pius X 53, Clinton 12

Summit Christian 43, Maranatha Christian 16

RAYMORE-PECULIAR SONIC CLASSIC

Liberty North 43, Raymore-Peculiar 34

Ruskin 55, East 24

3rd place: Blue Springs 51, Grandview 42

Champ: William Chrisman 35, St. Teresa’s Academy 23

Saturday’s games

BV North at Notre Dame de Sion

Central at Pembroke Hill

Butler at Heritage Christian

Liberty at St. Thomas Aquinas

Olathe East at Raymore-Peculiar

Raytown South at Raytown

Thursday’s results

BV Northwest 48, Blue Valley 45, OT

Lee’s Summit 60, Notre Dame de Sion 35

Lee’s Summit North 59, Park Hill 48

North Kansas City 62, Oak Park 59

Winnentonka 39, Raytown South 32

RAYMORE-PECULIAR SONIC CLASSIC

Liberty North 65, Ruskin 30

St. Teresa’s Academy 44, Blue Springs 41

William Chrisman 63, Grandview 23

Friday’s summaries

BALDWIN 65, LOUISBURG 26

Louisburg: C. Buffington 0, Hankinson 5, Cain 0, Holtzen 3, Lancaster 0, Simpson 8, P. Buffington 6, Renner 3, Overbay 1. Totals 7 9-23 26.

Baldwin: Stewart 0, Lindenmeyer 7, A. Ogle 23, Cawley 8, Kurtz 10, K. Ogle 6, Markley 6, Frost 3, O'Rourke 0, Ellis 2. Totals 26 9-14 65.

LOU

7

8

7

4

26

BALD

22

18

23

2

65

Three-point goals: Simpson 2, Hankinson; Markley 2, Cawley, Kurtz.

BARSTOW 49, VAN HORN 36

Barstow: Adkins 6, Anderson 23, Arment 3, Carpenter 0, Grewal 0, Hart 0, Lopez 3, Sheikh 0, Walsworth 14. Totals 15 14-23 49.

Van Horn: Fritz 1, Schnakenberg 13, Sva 4, Williams 2, Smith 2, Leroy 2, Pace 0, Norfleet 4, Tatum 8. Totals 16 3-14 36.

BARS

17

10

8

14

49

VH

12

6

8

10

36

Three-point goals: Anderson 3, Adkins, Arment; Schnakenberg.

BISHOP MIEGE 46, MILL VALLEY 43

Bishop Miege (4-2): Gonzalez 6, Mannebach 3, Russell 3, Bentley 24, Harms 4, Berhulst 6. Totals 18 6-11 46.

Mill Valley (3-2): Barton 2, Hinkle 2, Knapp 2, Kaifas 2, Zars 11, Artist 14, Carlson 8, Hendrix 2. Totals 16 9-12 43.

MIE

11

10

16

9

46

MV

13

7

10

13

43

Three-point goals: Bentley 3, Mannebach; Carlson 2

BISHOP WARD 51, TURNER 19

Turner: Quintel 3, Ayala 2, Johnson 4, Rilinger 6, Haygood 2, Vallajo 2. Totals 7 3-15 19.

Bishop Ward: Lopez 2, Navy 10, Dominguez 9, Lally 30. Totals 14 17-26 51.

TURN

4

13

2

0

19

BW

14

14

21

2

51

Three-point goals: Johnson; Lally 2.

BLUE SPRINGS 51, GRANDVIEW 42

Grandview: Chambers 13, Rounds 2, Scott 4, Osborne 0, Partee 4, Moore 4, Bird 15, Crusoe 0. Totals 13 13-23 42.

Blue Springs: Tratt 3, Sample 0, Swanson 17, Andrews 0, Bello 3, Baldwin 4, Smith 3, Mooneyham 6, Helms 6, Canagawa 9. Totals 14 20-25 51.

GV

7

9

15

11

42

BLSP

10

13

16

12

51

Three-point goals: Chambers 3; Mooneyham, Smith, Swanson.

BLUE VALLEY NORTH 59, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 40

Blue Valley North: C. Kuckelman 15, Peshoff 0, K. Cassady 10, Fallington 0, E. Kuckelman 5, Lunnebaum 1, Kruger 9, Kiern 7, L. Cassaday 10, Fritz 2. Totals 21 13-21 59.

St. James Academy: Kaufman 9, Kempf 5, Streeter 0, Setter 4, Russell 0, Jones 8, Duker 0, Goetz 10, Kearney 0, Hall 4, Feldcamp 0. Totals 12 13-18 40.

BVN

12

12

16

19

59

SJA

11

11

0

18

40

Three-point goals: K. Cassady, Kiern, Kruger, C. Kuckelman; Hall, Kaufman, Kempf.

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 35, SPRING HILL 32

Blue Valley Southwest: Justice 0, Renzi 0, Forcellini 3, Loeffelbein 5, Appleby 2, Miller 11, Sargent 4, Fowler 10. Totals 13 3-10 35.

Spring Hill: Steging 5, Goff 4, Delker 6, Lovetinsky 6, Dominick 1, Todd 2, Frank 0, Hitchens 0, Williams 8. Totals 9 12-15 32.

BVSW

8

1

21

5

35

SH

10

5

8

9

32

Three-point goals: Miller 3, Fowler 2, Loeffelbein; Lovetinsky 2.

CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP 46, NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 39

Northland Christian: Rothacher 7, Fountain 0, Schouten 0, Duncan 0, E. Kruse 16, V. Kruse 8, Wray 8. Totals 18 3-5 39.

Christian Fellowship: A. Arbova 11, Gaines 7, Kerns 0, K. Arbova 8, Boyd 8, Walters 12. Totals 15 14-22 46.

NC

4

12

13

10

39

CF

12

9

14

11

46

Three-point goals: Boyd 2.

DE SOTO 51, EUDORA 30

De Soto: Grizzle 16, Beal 11, Jones 6, Wilson 2, Searls 1, Shupe 3, Johnson 8, Plake 2, Kennard 2. Totals 13 21-26 51.

Eudora: Hiebert 1, Purcell 4, Watson 8, Ormsby 2, Howe 9, Cobell 2, Roether 4. Totals 8 13-20 30.

DES

15

7

7

22

51

EUD

3

3

9

15

30

Three-point goals: Beal 3, Jones; Watson.

GARDNER EDGERTON 56, BLUE VALLEY WEST 42

Blue Valley West: Fancher 1, Holmes 6, Wilson 8, Lansford 27. Totals 12 12-16 42.

Gardner Edgerton: Wilson 2, Nelson 4, Burger 2, Leffert 8, Bilhimer 4, Androff 13, Beasley 2, Carpenter 10, Washington 11. Totals 18 19-26 56.

BVW

7

8

7

20

42

GE

19

12

7

18

56

Three-point goals: Lansford 4, Holmes 2; Carpenter.

JACKSON HEIGHTS 54, McLOUTH 29

McLouth: Weissenbach 13, Patterson 8, Williams 6, Dailey 2. Totals 12 5-6 29.

Jackson Heights: White 6, Rieschick 8, Dohl 6, Zule 9, Raborn 6, Dieckmann 2, H. Williams 12, A. Williams 3, Keehn 2. Totals 19 14-20 54.

MCL

9

2

6

12

29

JH

11

18

11

14

54

Three-point goals: Rieschick, Dohl.

KIRKWOOD 65

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 55, OT

Lee’s Summit West: Plummer 3, Kemp 5, Brooks 9, Lovelace 8, Beeler 15, Cunningham 13, Calloway 0, Campbell 2. Totals 17 10-13 55.

Kirkwood: Bray 11, Jazwoski 1, Bruns 5, Wallace 23, Ludbrook 4, Miller 15, Krieller 6. Totals 21 20-38 65.

LSW

5

17

10

20

3

55

KIRK

8

14

12

18

13

65

Three-point goals: Beller 5, Cunnigham 4, Kemp, Plummer; Bray, Bruns, Wallace.

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 73, OLATHE NORTH 57

Lawrence Free State (4-2): Lawrence 18, Thomas 13, Kesten 6, Hippe 6, Two Hearts 4, Piper 26. Totals 29 8-12 73.

Olathe North ( 3-4): Kenana 10, L. Watts 25, Anderson 5, McGinnis 17, H, Watts 0. Totals 19 18-34 57.

LFS

27

20

13

13

73

ON

10

12

19

16

57

Three-point goals: Piper 4, Lawrence 2, Kesten; Kenana.

LIBERTY NORTH 43, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 34

Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 9, Pearl 5, Schubert 2, Gardner 2, Houston 2, Martinez 9, Dosch 3. Totals 12 9-22 34.

Liberty North: Jackson 2, Emerson 0, Ojigoh 8, Stark 5, Burns 0, Cox 7, Johsnon 6, Gist 15. Totals 14 11-17 43.

RP

9

7

14

4

34

LN

7

16

11

9

43

Three-point goals: Kruse; Ojigoh 2, Cox, Stark.

O’HARA 54, SMITH-COTTON 42

Sedalia Smith-Cotton: Coble 7, Wiskur 6, Williams 12, Tops 1, Martin 6, Powell 1, Sharp 2, Luebbert 3, Christian 4. Totals 15 9-18 42

O’Hara: Sirna 6, Cook 12, Hanaway 10, A. Lanpher 3, J. Lanpher 1, Koob 2, Gipson 11, DeMarea 9, Mitchell 0. Totals 17 18-30 54.

SSC

11

2

9

20

42

OHA

16

9

14

15

54

Three-point goals: Williams 2, Luebbert; Sirna, Gipson.

OLATHE EAST 48, OLATHE NORTHWEST 37

Olathe East (4-2): Rehagen 4, Gleason 3, Hoppock 2, Wilson 21, Owens 0, Winemiller 0, Kincaid 5, Schumacher 11, Kirk 2. Totals 17 14-25 48.

Olathe Northwest (4-2): Heise 4, Reiber 10, Marks 2, Kappelmann 0, Boeh 4, Gueldner 8, Curry 5, Cass 4. Totals 9 16-22 37.

OE

15

8

10

15

48

ONW

9

8

7

13

37

Three-point goals: Reiber 2, Gueldner.

OLATHE SOUTH 54, LAWRENCE 38

Olathe South (6-1): Butaud 14, Gouch 1, Harshburger 2, Griswold 7, Roebuck 13, Reed 5, Bartels 5, Wiinslow 7. Totals 19 11-19 54.

Lawrence (5-2): Stewart 4, Lemus 2, Williams 7, Harjo 1, Thomas 3, Cosey 2, Goodwin 5, Stafford 10, Ajekwu 4. Totals 12 12-27 38.

OS

19

12

12

11

54

LAWS

5

13

9

11

38

Three-point goals: Butaud 3, Griswold, Winslow; Stafford, Thomas.

PARK HILL SOUTH 57, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 55, OT

St. Joseph Central: Haggard 34, George 9, Rodman 8, Kruse 2, Schenk 0, Bachman 0, Davidson 0, Wetlaufer 0, Duke 2, Newman 0. Totals 15 19-27 55.

Park Hill South: Eischens 2, DJ Guillory 23, Cunningham 2, Gardner 0, DK Guillory 9, Westbrook 16, DQ Guillory 0, Dinovo 5. Totals 21 10-21 57.

SJC

15

10

17

6

7

55

PHS

8

14

12

14

9

57

Three-point goals: Haggard 6; Dinovo, DK Guillory, Westbrook.

PIPER 66, LANSING 56

Piper: Ford 9, Andrade 0, Morrow 10, Banes 10, Leslie 7, Cobbins 19, Gooch 2, Vigil 5, Thomas 4. Totals 25 11-19 66.

Lansing: Sommerla 0, Fay 9, Ernzen 15, Lang 0, Smith 10, Gatson 8, Robinson 9, Mathis 5. Totals 20 13-22 56.

PIPE

18

17

16

15

66

LANS

6

15

16

19

56

Three-point goals: Cobbins 3, Banes, Vigil; Fay, Mathis, Robinson.

RUSKIN 55, EAST 24

East: Preston 0, Evans 0, Burton 0, Hughes 0, Whiteside 0, Banks 7, Wiggens 13, Hanks 0, Lucas 4. Totals 10 3-7 24.

Ruskin: Price 2, Vann 2, Love 2, Hunt 0, White 0, Henry 0, Lewis 7, Washington 2, McGray 8, D. Brown 17, Evans 5, A. Brown 10, Walton 0. Totals 22 8-17 55.

EAST

2

7

6

9

24

RUSK

16

10

12

17

55

Three-point goals: Wiggens; McGray.

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 47, SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 32

Shawnee Mission East: Frye 0, Englund 0, Haverty 23, Blubaugh 0, Keys 0, Yowell 16, Hise 4, Stanley 0, Eberhart 4. Totals 19 5-15 47.

Shawnee Mission North: Zehr 0, Bortka 2, Boyce 3, Rivera 0, Quijas 0, Lee 5, Vielhauer 2, Love 8, Redick 12, Rosas 0. Totals 13 2-12 32.

SME

6

12

18

11

47

SMN

10

6

10

6

32

Three-point goals: Yowell 3, Haverty; Redick 4.

ST. PIUS X 53, CLINTON 12

Clinton: Mantonya 1, Adams 2, Pogue 5, Dombrow 1, Petry 2, McClain 1. Totals 4 3-8 12.

St. Pius X: Widman 2, Mussorici 10, Hipp 11, Denzer 14, Simone 2, Erbie 2, Malott 4, Hayes 8, Ringle 0, Chirpich 0. Totals 22 6-10 53.

CLIN

1

3

2

6

12

SPX

11

21

17

4

53

Three-point goals: Pogue; Denzer 2, Mussorici.

STALEY 44, LIBERTY 42, OT

Staley (7-3): Neff 3, Harvey 19, Gilbert 8, Hatfield 2, Bell 0, Williams 0, Smith 6, Wansing 6. Totals 17 10-17 44.

Liberty (6-5): Nelson 4, Richardson 2, Newland 14, Hull 15, S. Selepeo 2, N. Selepeo 0, Fleming 1, Gordon 0, Alexander 4. Totals 14 9-18 42.

STA

11

8

12

7

6

44

LIB

11

7

11

9

4

42

Three-point goals: Newland 3, Hull 2.

SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 43, MARANATHA CHRISTIAN 16

Summit Christian: Schoeley 10, Brown 0, Nelson 8, Strouse 4, Gidner 12, Porter 1, Glidewell 4, Lunn 2. Totals 19 1-2 43.

Maranatha Christian: Hines 0, Crowder 4, Buetner 3, Adcock 3, Eckhardt 0, Prowell 1, Friesen 4. Totals 4 6-19 16.

SC

14

8

12

9

43

MARA

10

2

0

4

16

Three-point goals: Nelson 2, Schoeley 2; Adcock.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 35

ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 23

William Chrisman: Atagi 0, Adreao Bell 0, Jaggers 7, Lopez 2, Burns 7, Acevedo 8, Navar 0, Erickson 7, Adreon Bell 2, David 2. Totals 11 9-18 35.

St. Teresa’s Academy: Harrington 5, Trujillo 3, Kauten 0, Farkas 4, Woodbury 4, Coleman 3, Hull 4. Totals 9 4-8 23.

WC

12

9

3

11

35

STA

6

12

1

4

23

Three-point goals: Acevedo 2, Burns, Jaggers; Harrington.

Thursday’s summaries

LEE’S SUMMIT 60, NORTE DAME de SION 35

Lee’s Summit: Lock 19, Elston 8, Conn 8, Palmer 8, Benton 6, Burch 4, May 4, Johnson 3, Wilcox-Hatcher 0, Lindstrom 0, Castle 0. Totals 60.

Notre Dame de Sion: Uhde 8, Allen 6, Adams 5, Dercher 4, Rodgers 4, Totta 3, Ferking 2, Fennwald 2, Long 1. Totals 35.

LS

16

16

18

10

60

NDS

9

10

8

8

35

Three-point goals: Lock 2, Conn.

WINNENTONKA 39, RAYTOWN SOUTH 32

Winnentonka: Eskijian 0, Davis 7, Reaves 0, Thomas 11, Egeland 8, Orr 1, Owens 4, Williams 9. Totals 13 11-17 39.

Raytown South: Johnson 6, Garth 9, Milligan 5, Armstrong 0, Murphy 3, Davis 5, Pinks 0, Billups-Campbell 4. Totals 12 6-14 32.

WINN

12

9

10

8

39

RS

8

7

10

7

32

Three-point goals: Davis, Egeland, Williams; Milligan, Murphy.

