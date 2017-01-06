High school results - January 6

High schools
Boys basketball
Friday’s results
Barstow 64, Van Horn 47
Basehor-Linwood 54, Tonganoxie 24
Bishop Miege 65, Mill Valley 44
Blue Springs 56, Lee’s Summit West 53
BV North 65, St. James Academy 57
BV Northwest 65, Blue Valley 56
Center 72, Warrensburg 35
Fort Osage 70, Truman 62
Gardner Edgerton 66, BV West 57
Grain Valley 67, Odessa 43
Hamilton 70, Plattsburg 55
Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 26
Kansas City Christian 73, Oskaloosa 27
Kearney 65, Platte County 31
Lawrence Free State 56, Olathe North 44
Lawson 47, East Buchanan 32
Lincoln Prep 53, Northeast 43
LS North 71, Park Hill 63
Nixa 63, Lee’s Summit 49
Oak Park 55, North Kansas City 44
Pleasant Hill 71, Oak Grove 47
Schlagle 78, Harmon 59
SJ Central 46, Park Hill South 43
SM North 50 SM East 44
SM South 60, SM West 50
Spring Hill 30, BV Southwest 25
St. Pius X 60, Clinton 55
Sumner Academy 73, Wyandotte 65
Turner 59, Bishop Ward 22
KAMINSKY CLASSIC
William Chrisman 67, McDonald County 45
Saturday’s games
BV Northwest at LS North
Butler at Heritage Christian
Central at Pembroke Hill
Clinton at Odessa
Liberty at St. Thomas Aquinas
Olathe East at Raymore-Peculiar
Raytown South at Raytown
Thursday’s results
Joplin 49, William Chrisman 47
SJ Benton 72, Smithville 59
Plattsburg 71, West Platte 36
Friday’s summaries
BARSTOW 64, VAN HORN 47
Van Horn: Baker 3, Thornton 2, Weeks 2, Sedden 16, Crocker 3, Wilson 12, Burchart 6, Montano 3. Totals 21 2-5 47.
Barstow: Horne 4, Felton 3, Nuss 7, Walz 6, Gilyard 38, Boeh 6. Totals 25 7-11 64.
VH
11
15
15
6
—
47
BARS
13
25
15
11
—
64
Three-point goals: Wilson 2, Crocker, Montano; Gilyard 3, Boeh 2, Felton, Nuss.
BASEHOR-LINWOOD 54, TONGANOXIE 24
Tonganoxie (0-5): Rickard 0, Robbins 0, Kicibosty 5, Beach 3, Necks 0, Pray 0, Perich 0, Frese 3, Thompson 5, Corey 2, Mast 2, Caldwell 4. Totals 8 6-10 24.
Basehor-Linwood (4-1): Scott 10, Sherley 4, Ford 2, Coleman 11, Drew 0, Ku. Tatkenhorst 11, Ka. Tatkenhorst 4, Schneider 4, Mussett 1, Sifford 3, Friesen 0, White 4. Totals 17 16-23 54.
TONG
8
6
4
6
—
24
BL
18
16
10
10
—
54
Three-point goals: Beach, Kicibosty; Ku. Tatkenhorst 2, Coleman, Sifford.
BISHOP MIEGE 65, MILL VALLEY 44
Bishop Miege: Gleason 3, Garret 7, Ray 4, Lopes 20, Robinson-Earl 11, Early 4, Weber 2, Bodachi 14. Totals 27 7-17 65.
Mill Valley: Little 2, Montgomery 9, Kaifes 24, McLemore 4, Flaming 2, Moore 3. Totals 17 4-5 44.
MIE
17
14
24
10
—
65
MV
7
6
21
10
—
44
Three-point goals: Lopes 3, Garret; Kaifes 4, Montgomery, Moore.
BLUE SPRINGS 56, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 53
Blue Springs: White 2, Lawrence 25, Grobmeyer 2, Bonner 9, King 7, Parker 11, McMahan 0.Totals 23 6-14 56.
Lee's Summit West: Childs 13, Brooks 3, Butler 2, Goodrich 20, Campbell 3, Bishop 8, May 4, Diebold 0, Doolin 0. Totals 16 19-28 53.
BLSP
13
8
20
15
—
56
LSW
17
10
8
18
—
53
Three-point goals: Lawrence 4; Campbell, Goodrich.
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 65, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 57
Blue Valley North: Rhyner 2, Gittenmeier 4, Bullock 24, Turner 3, Emery 14, Hunter 2, Freberg 6, Shanhhan 4, Orr 6. Totals 21 21-35 65.
St. James Academy: Spardlin 5, Kaifes 9, Thornhill 30, McKee 5, Dekraai 3, Fitzmorris 5. Totals 16 16-20 57.
BVN
22
13
9
21
—
65
SJA
12
14
8
23
—
57
Three-point goals: Bullock, Gittenmeier, Turner; Kaifes 3, Thornhill 3, Spradlin.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 65, BLUE VALLEY 56
Blue Valley Northwest (5-1): AJ Pleasant 13, Morgan 16, Ward 5, Clark 8, Braun 8, Jackson 6, J. Pleasant 7, Heath 2. Totals 24 14-24 65.
Blue Valley (4-2): Deveney 5, Gomez 7, Geiman 14, Green 5, Van Dyne 18, Tschirhart 9. Totals 22 4-6 56.
BVNW
15
17
18
15
—
65
BV
21
11
20
4
—
56
Three-point goals: Morgan 2, Ward; Van Dyne 4, Geiman 2, Deveney, Green.
CENTER 72, WARRENSBURG 35
Warrensburg: Mackey 3, Sherman 2, Flores 5, Nappe 5, Peterson 2, Cunconan 11, Landehl 3, Chambers 2, Reed 2. Totals 11 9-16 35.
Center: Walsh 2, White 13, C. Smith 0, E. Smith 1, Kamgain 8, Thomas 8, Ryan 9, Wright 9, D. Wilson 2, J. Wilson 13, Washington 2, Dowdy 5. Totals 27 8-10 72.
WARR
8
7
16
4
—
35
CENT
19
31
18
4
—
72
Three-point goals: Cunconan, Landehl, Mackey, Nappee; White 3, Ryan 2, Thomas 2, Dowdy, J. Wilson, Wright.
FORT OSAGE 70, TRUMAN 62
Fort Osage: Griswald 17, N. Dye 0, Sage 2, Baker 2, Skaggs 2, Smith 8, Wilson 18, Piercell 7, Sederwall 8, Harvey 0, Lauaki 4, Larson 2. Totals 26 14-23 70.
Truman: Magbelly 9, Gregg 2, Edmondson 14, Wiley 0, Robins 2, Tanner 4, Titus 15, Piper 16. Totals 24 10-16 62.
TRUM
7
14
17
24
—
62
FO
18
14
15
23
—
70
Three-point goals: Griswald, Luaki, Piercell, Smith; Edmonson 2, Titus 2.
GARDNER EDGERTON 66, BLUE VALLEY WEST 57
Blue Valley West: Jones 12, Goodale 3, Lucas 8, Lane 2, Nordstrom 3, Chalupa 21, Elfstrand 8.Totals 21 12-21 57.
Gardner Edgerton: Hatton 15, Toomey 13, Rohr 10, Rollwagon 2, Boyt 13, Jennings 2. Reed 7, Soza 4. Totals 25 12-16 66.
BVW
13
11
15
18
—
57
GE
13
16
21
16
—
66
Three-point goals: Chalupa 2, Nordstrom; Hatton 2, Boyt, Reed.
GRAIN VALLEY 67, ODESSA 43
Grain Valley: Salisbury 17, Collum 17, Canady 2, Gutierrez 1, Pena 0, Kilpatrick 4, Sackman 0, Macoubrie 10, Speigle 6, Meredith 8, Quintrell 2 . Totals 24 18-25 67.
Odessa: Nebille 4, Fox 4, Asher 5, Ehlert 12, Garrison 1, Moore 17 Totals 18 5-10 43.
GV
15
16
22
14
—
67
ODE
8
11
7
17
—
43
Three-point goals: Meredith; Asher, Ehlert.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 60, McLOUTH 26
McLouth: Carlton 2, Troupe 6, Pope 9, Richardson 2, Willits 7. Totals 11 2-4 26.
Jackson Heights: Rethman 2, M. Thomas 9, L. Thomas 4, Childs 2, Olberding 17, Holliday 6, Hamilton 11, Kechm 4, Dogl 5. Totals 24 7-10 60.
MCL
11
6
7
2
—
26
JH
12
20
12
16
—
60
Three-point goals: Pope, Willits; Olberding 2, M. Thomas 2, Hamilton.
KANSAS CITY CHRISTIAN 73, OSKALOOSA 27
Kansas City Christian: Tywater 5, Hill 3, Engel 6, Trujillo 8, Tally 13, Paul 6, Dougan 9, Gunnigle 20, Coleman 2, Spencer 1. Totals 25 17-28 73.
Oskaloosa: Sharp 2, Wells 5, Webb 11, Pfau 1, Tarwater 5, Reed 3, Shufleburger 0, Robbins 0. Totals 10 4-12 27.
KCC
18
23
18
14
—
73
OSK
6
7
8
6
—
27
Three-point goals: Engel 2, Truillo 2, Dougan, Hill; Reed, Tarwater, Wells.
KEARNEY 65, PLATTE COUNTY 31
Kearney: D. Ritz 15, Pritzel 4, C. Ritz 21, Frizzell 3, E. Waddell 3, M. Waddell 2, Hoffman 3, Blodgett 4, Dean 10. Totals 21 18-25 65.
Platte County: Post 3, Cummings 6, Ragsdale 8, Rollins 5, Watts 3, Stanley 4, Gammill 2. Totals 11 7-9 31.
KEAR
24
11
16
14
—
65
PC
5
6
11
9
—
31
Three-point goals: C. Ritz 3, Frizzell, Hoffman; Post, Ragsdale.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 56, OLATHE NORTH 44
Lawrence Free State: Luinstra 18, McCaffrey 0, Dineen 13, Thomson 0, Pavlyak 5, Cords 4, Clark 14, Robinson 2. Totals 19 13-20 56.
Olathe North: Jackson 5, Freeman 0, Williams 7, Davis 0, Readman 0, Clark 0, Walton 3, Moye 0, Byers 25, Coffman 2, Milner 2. Totals 16 5-7 44.
LFS
13
13
15
15
—
56
ON
15
10
11
8
—
44
Three-point goals: Luinstra 3, Cords, Pavlyak; Byers 3, Williams 2, Jackson, Walton.
LAWSON 47, EAST BUCHANAN 32
Lawson: Ross 11, Glenn 10, Miller 10, Dunn 2, Weber 9, Porth 5, Newcomer 0, Pope 0. Totals 18 10-14 47.
East Buchanan: Johnson 8, Kenagy 5, Fortney 2, Et. Kilgore 15, Schottel 2, Cournelious 0, Griffin 0, Thompson 0, Er. Kilgore 0. Totals 13 2-2 32.
LAWS
7
12
13
15
—
47
EB
6
9
5
12
—
32
Three-point goals: Glenn; Johnson 2, Kenagy, Et. Kilgore.
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 71, PARK HILL 63
Park Hill: Stewart 5, Graves 14, Smith 13, Lee 4, Wilson 8, Bell 19. Totals 29 3-7 63.
Lee’s Summit North: Spriggs 4, Hawkins 12, Jenkins 19, Bynum 14, Farr 6, Hairston 13, Aeilts 3. Totals 25 12-16 71.
PH
10
12
24
17
—
63
LSN
14
20
13
24
—
71
Three-point goals: Bell, Stewart; Jenkins 4, Bynum 2, Hawkins 2, Aeilts.
LINCOLN PREP 53, NORTHEAST 43
Lincoln Prep: Reeves 8, Weston 0, Washington 2, Pauley 7, Fletcher 12, Dulley 16, Childress 3, Heard 0, Gilliam 0, Edison 4, Nguyen 0, Robinson-Shepard 1, Murphy 0. Totals 14 21-34 53.
Northeast: Powell 0, Guess 4, Moore 15, Vega 2, Smith 3, Brownlow 0, Johnson 2, Briggs 0, Kelly 0, Nuer 3, Henderson 6, Peake 8. Totals 14 9-14 43.
LP
13
15
10
15
—
53
NE
6
7
13
17
—
43
Three-point goals: Dulley 2, Fletcher, Pauley; Moore 3, Nuer, Peake, Smith.
NIXA 63, LEE’S SUMMIT 49
Nixa (10-1): Elmer 9, Conady 3, Bergmann 8, Viebrock 11, Combs 4, Bracker 16, Bundy 11, Bilbrey 1. Totals 25 8-11 63.
Lee’s Summit (3-7): Hangust 9, Eams 9, Jones 2, Romi 6, Pressley 8, Brewer 13, Moore 2. Totals 19 8-12 49.
NIXA
14
15
15
19
—
63
LS
14
11
12
12
—
49
Three-point goals: Bergmann 2, Elmer 2, Conady; Brewer, Eams, Hangust.
OAK PARK 55, NORTH KANSAS CITY 44
North Kansas City (9-4): Elsul 6, Slack 13, Ding 7, Dang 3, Bol 2, Babikir 13. Totals 14 13-22 44.
Oak Park (6-4): Goods 8, Evans 16, Agbaji 27, Richardson 2, Becker 2. Totals 14 22-23 55.
NKC
13
8
8
15
—
44
OP
11
10
10
24
—
55
Three-point goals: Dang, Slack; Evans 4, Agbaji.
PLEASANT HILL 71, OAK GROVE 47
Oak Grove: Jones 7, Yuille 0, Athens 13, Wilhoit 16, Pfeifer 5, Blansit 2, Wycott 4, Cain 0, Richardson 0, Brady 0. Totals 17 7-10 47.
Pleasant Hill: Kenyon 13, Lawler 3, Hays 0, Campbell 8, Bonnesen 9, Ring 18, Sokley 0, Wright 0, Gray 0, Faust 2, Ederer 18, Burkhart 0, Jackson 0. Totals 17 10-15 71.
OG
16
9
11
11
—
47
PH
14
27
12
18
—
71
Three-point goals: Kenyon 4, Bonnesen, Lawler, Ring, Ederer 2; Athens 2.
SCHLAGLE 78, HARMON 59
Schlagle: Mitchell 11, Grant-Foster 22, Johnson 16, Cushon 3, Gaw 10, Sanders 11, Frazier 5. Totals 29 17-25 78.
Harmon: Sayles 6, Conway 5, Johnson 2, Heard 32, Tiller 14. Totals 22 9-12 59.
SCH
20
18
9
31
—
78
HARM
11
22
13
13
—
59
Three-point goals: Johnson 2, Grant-Foster; Heard 4, Conway, Tiller.
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 50, SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 44
Shawnee Mission East: Thompson 12, Bolton 3, Shoemann 16, Rieg 2, George 7, Carroll 4, Curran 0, Dollar 0. Totals 18 7-11 44.
Shawnee Mission North: Bradley Jr. 17, Schneider 2, Morgan 1, T. Hensley 2, Av. Williams 21, Conoway 5, J. Hensley 2, Am. Williams 0. Totals 17 14-21 50.
SME
13
5
13
13
—
44
SMN
10
15
10
15
—
50
Three-point goals: Shoemann; Bradley Jr. 2.
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 60, SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 50
Shawnee Mission South: Webster 8, Whistle 9, Hickman 10 Sore 5, Carroll 16, Bendrick 0, Parks 4, Iba 8. Totals 21 14-22 60.
Shawnee Mission West: Potter 5, Graham 1, Hood 8, Watson 9 McMahon 4, Southern 4, Witters 19, Rhymes 0, Clipston 0. Totals 14 17-24 50.
SMS
14
17
10
19
—
60
SMW
11
14
8
17
—
50
Three-point goals: Carroll 2, Hickman, Whistle; Witters 3, Hood, Watson.
SPRING HILL 30, BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 25
Blue Valley Southwest: Parker 0, Eldridge 8, Johnson 2, Bartlett 5, Davis 8, Pandjaris 0, Fallon 2, Gish 0. Totals 10 3-5 25.
Spring Hill: Heinrich 4, Towles 0, Weber 0, Ewing 8, Hodge 2, Powell 6, Hoston 6, Feeback 4, LaPlante 0. Totals 11 5-14 30.
BVSW
5
11
0
9
—
25
SH
12
4
8
6
—
30
Three-point goals: Bartlett, Davis; Powell 2, Ewing.
ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 46, PARK HILL SOUTH 43
St. Joseph Central (11-1): Austin 21, Bristol 7, Holcomb 0, Bell 4, Musser 0, Redman 5, Cameron 5, Grundberg 3, Clarendon 1. Totals 16 10-15 46.
Park Hill South (8-4): Kline 6, Williams 7, Owen 2, Robinson 12, Walker 3, Turner 0, Perkins 7, Co. Lee 2, CJ Lee 4. Totals 18 4-13 43.
SJC
12
14
11
9
—
46
PHS
9
12
16
6
—
43
Three-point goals: Austin 3, Grundberg; Robinson, Walker, Williams.
ST. PIUS X 60, CLINTON 55
Clinton: Thomason 5, Dixon 10, Goucher 7, Naber 2, Miller 21, Van Natta 2, Clark 8. Totals 21 6-11 55.
St. Pius X: Fox 0, Hoambrecker 13, Witherow 4, Taylor 16, McCoy 1, Conforti 8, Salinas 12, Hipp 6. Totals 21 16-24 60.
CLIN
12
12
17
14
—
55
SPX
14
14
16
16
—
60
Three-point goals: Miller 3, Dixon 2, Thomason, Goucher; Homabrecker, Witherow.
SUMNER ACADEMY 73, WYANDOTTE 65
Wyandotte: McGinnis 8, Evans 20, Wilson 3, Moore 18, Brown 3, Moye 8, Stewart 2, Nelson 3. Totals 22 17-24 65.
Sumner Academy: Watson 12, V. Jackson 2, D. Jackson 29, McClaine 8, Shultz 2, Coleman 5, Nash 15. Totals 23 20-24 73.
WYAN
9
20
20
16
—
65
SA
11
29
17
16
—
73
Three-point goals: Moore 2, Brown, Wilson; Nash 4, Watson, McClaine, Coleman.
TURNER 59, BISHOP WARD 22
Turner (2-4): Jackson 4, Becton 3, Nelson 3, Jackson 2, Rollen 10, Lee 4, Scott 4, Reed 3, Richardson 10, Poe 13, Shatara 3. Totals 23 4-8 59.
Bishop Ward (0-6): Esparza 2, Tabron 3, Ross 4, Nevels 2, Simmons 1, Dominguez-Jones 4, Bush 4, Alexander 2. Totals 9 3-9 22.
TURN
21
18
11
9
—
59
BW
6
5
7
4
—
22
Three-point goals: Roland 3, Poe 2, Becton, Nelson, Reed, Shatara; Ross.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 67, McDONALD COUNTY 45
McDonald County: Gravette 8, Lett 3, Jones 6, Dowd 6, De Los Santos 0, Cooper 1, Dozal 0, McAdams 5, Aubrey 12, Landers 4. Totals 17 3-9 45.
William Chrisman: C. Jones 7, Moore 18, Cox 8, Martin 0, Ruch 8, D. Jones 0, Herl 0, Cooper 5, Mason 6, Carson 15, Dumas 0. Totals 25 13-18 67.
MCD
13
11
6
15
—
45
WC
18
18
9
22
—
67
Three-point goals: Gravette 2, Dowd 2, Jones 2, Lett, McAdams; Moore 2, C. Jones, Cooper.
Thursday’s summary
PLATTSBURG 71, WEST PLATTE 36
West Platte: Raney 1, Miller 6, Pattison 13, J. Vandel 9, C. Vandel 0, Johnson 2, Carson 3, Gillis 2. Totals 8 19-20 36.
Plattsburg: Rawlings 7, Turley 5, Young 3, Curl 6, Sims 24, M. Graham 10, I. Graham 0, Stevens 8, Stephens 4. Totals 27 7-15 71.
WP
8
17
7
4
—
36
PLAT
17
18
15
17
—
71
Three-point goals: Miller 2, Pattison; Sims 4, Rawlings.
Girls basketball
Friday’s results
Baldwin 65, Louisburg 26
Barstow 49, Van Horn 36
Bishop Miege 46, Mill Valley 43
Bishop Ward 51, Turner 19
Blue Valley North 59, St. James Academy 40
Blue Valley Southwest 35, Spring Hill 32
Christian Fellowship 46, Northland Christian 39
De Soto 51, Eudora 30
Gardner Edgerton 56, Blue Valley West 42
Jackson Heights 54, McLouth 29
Kirkwood 65, Lee’s Summit West 55, OT
Lawrence Free State 73, Olathe North 57
O’Hara 54, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 42
Olathe East 48, Olathe Northwest 37
Olathe South 54, Lawrence 38
Park Hill South 57, St. Joseph Central 55, OT
Piper 66, Lansing 56
Shawnee Mission East 47, Shawnee Mission North 32
Staley 44, Liberty 42, OT
St. Pius X 53, Clinton 12
Summit Christian 43, Maranatha Christian 16
RAYMORE-PECULIAR SONIC CLASSIC
Liberty North 43, Raymore-Peculiar 34
Ruskin 55, East 24
3rd place: Blue Springs 51, Grandview 42
Champ: William Chrisman 35, St. Teresa’s Academy 23
Saturday’s games
BV North at Notre Dame de Sion
Central at Pembroke Hill
Butler at Heritage Christian
Liberty at St. Thomas Aquinas
Olathe East at Raymore-Peculiar
Raytown South at Raytown
Thursday’s results
BV Northwest 48, Blue Valley 45, OT
Lee’s Summit 60, Notre Dame de Sion 35
Lee’s Summit North 59, Park Hill 48
North Kansas City 62, Oak Park 59
Winnentonka 39, Raytown South 32
RAYMORE-PECULIAR SONIC CLASSIC
Liberty North 65, Ruskin 30
St. Teresa’s Academy 44, Blue Springs 41
William Chrisman 63, Grandview 23
Friday’s summaries
BALDWIN 65, LOUISBURG 26
Louisburg: C. Buffington 0, Hankinson 5, Cain 0, Holtzen 3, Lancaster 0, Simpson 8, P. Buffington 6, Renner 3, Overbay 1. Totals 7 9-23 26.
Baldwin: Stewart 0, Lindenmeyer 7, A. Ogle 23, Cawley 8, Kurtz 10, K. Ogle 6, Markley 6, Frost 3, O'Rourke 0, Ellis 2. Totals 26 9-14 65.
LOU
7
8
7
4
—
26
BALD
22
18
23
2
—
65
Three-point goals: Simpson 2, Hankinson; Markley 2, Cawley, Kurtz.
BARSTOW 49, VAN HORN 36
Barstow: Adkins 6, Anderson 23, Arment 3, Carpenter 0, Grewal 0, Hart 0, Lopez 3, Sheikh 0, Walsworth 14. Totals 15 14-23 49.
Van Horn: Fritz 1, Schnakenberg 13, Sva 4, Williams 2, Smith 2, Leroy 2, Pace 0, Norfleet 4, Tatum 8. Totals 16 3-14 36.
BARS
17
10
8
14
—
49
VH
12
6
8
10
—
36
Three-point goals: Anderson 3, Adkins, Arment; Schnakenberg.
BISHOP MIEGE 46, MILL VALLEY 43
Bishop Miege (4-2): Gonzalez 6, Mannebach 3, Russell 3, Bentley 24, Harms 4, Berhulst 6. Totals 18 6-11 46.
Mill Valley (3-2): Barton 2, Hinkle 2, Knapp 2, Kaifas 2, Zars 11, Artist 14, Carlson 8, Hendrix 2. Totals 16 9-12 43.
MIE
11
10
16
9
—
46
MV
13
7
10
13
—
43
Three-point goals: Bentley 3, Mannebach; Carlson 2
BISHOP WARD 51, TURNER 19
Turner: Quintel 3, Ayala 2, Johnson 4, Rilinger 6, Haygood 2, Vallajo 2. Totals 7 3-15 19.
Bishop Ward: Lopez 2, Navy 10, Dominguez 9, Lally 30. Totals 14 17-26 51.
TURN
4
13
2
0
—
19
BW
14
14
21
2
—
51
Three-point goals: Johnson; Lally 2.
BLUE SPRINGS 51, GRANDVIEW 42
Grandview: Chambers 13, Rounds 2, Scott 4, Osborne 0, Partee 4, Moore 4, Bird 15, Crusoe 0. Totals 13 13-23 42.
Blue Springs: Tratt 3, Sample 0, Swanson 17, Andrews 0, Bello 3, Baldwin 4, Smith 3, Mooneyham 6, Helms 6, Canagawa 9. Totals 14 20-25 51.
GV
7
9
15
11
—
42
BLSP
10
13
16
12
—
51
Three-point goals: Chambers 3; Mooneyham, Smith, Swanson.
BLUE VALLEY NORTH 59, ST. JAMES ACADEMY 40
Blue Valley North: C. Kuckelman 15, Peshoff 0, K. Cassady 10, Fallington 0, E. Kuckelman 5, Lunnebaum 1, Kruger 9, Kiern 7, L. Cassaday 10, Fritz 2. Totals 21 13-21 59.
St. James Academy: Kaufman 9, Kempf 5, Streeter 0, Setter 4, Russell 0, Jones 8, Duker 0, Goetz 10, Kearney 0, Hall 4, Feldcamp 0. Totals 12 13-18 40.
BVN
12
12
16
19
—
59
SJA
11
11
0
18
—
40
Three-point goals: K. Cassady, Kiern, Kruger, C. Kuckelman; Hall, Kaufman, Kempf.
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 35, SPRING HILL 32
Blue Valley Southwest: Justice 0, Renzi 0, Forcellini 3, Loeffelbein 5, Appleby 2, Miller 11, Sargent 4, Fowler 10. Totals 13 3-10 35.
Spring Hill: Steging 5, Goff 4, Delker 6, Lovetinsky 6, Dominick 1, Todd 2, Frank 0, Hitchens 0, Williams 8. Totals 9 12-15 32.
BVSW
8
1
21
5
—
35
SH
10
5
8
9
—
32
Three-point goals: Miller 3, Fowler 2, Loeffelbein; Lovetinsky 2.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP 46, NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 39
Northland Christian: Rothacher 7, Fountain 0, Schouten 0, Duncan 0, E. Kruse 16, V. Kruse 8, Wray 8. Totals 18 3-5 39.
Christian Fellowship: A. Arbova 11, Gaines 7, Kerns 0, K. Arbova 8, Boyd 8, Walters 12. Totals 15 14-22 46.
NC
4
12
13
10
—
39
CF
12
9
14
11
—
46
Three-point goals: Boyd 2.
DE SOTO 51, EUDORA 30
De Soto: Grizzle 16, Beal 11, Jones 6, Wilson 2, Searls 1, Shupe 3, Johnson 8, Plake 2, Kennard 2. Totals 13 21-26 51.
Eudora: Hiebert 1, Purcell 4, Watson 8, Ormsby 2, Howe 9, Cobell 2, Roether 4. Totals 8 13-20 30.
DES
15
7
7
22
—
51
EUD
3
3
9
15
—
30
Three-point goals: Beal 3, Jones; Watson.
GARDNER EDGERTON 56, BLUE VALLEY WEST 42
Blue Valley West: Fancher 1, Holmes 6, Wilson 8, Lansford 27. Totals 12 12-16 42.
Gardner Edgerton: Wilson 2, Nelson 4, Burger 2, Leffert 8, Bilhimer 4, Androff 13, Beasley 2, Carpenter 10, Washington 11. Totals 18 19-26 56.
BVW
7
8
7
20
—
42
GE
19
12
7
18
—
56
Three-point goals: Lansford 4, Holmes 2; Carpenter.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 54, McLOUTH 29
McLouth: Weissenbach 13, Patterson 8, Williams 6, Dailey 2. Totals 12 5-6 29.
Jackson Heights: White 6, Rieschick 8, Dohl 6, Zule 9, Raborn 6, Dieckmann 2, H. Williams 12, A. Williams 3, Keehn 2. Totals 19 14-20 54.
MCL
9
2
6
12
—
29
JH
11
18
11
14
—
54
Three-point goals: Rieschick, Dohl.
KIRKWOOD 65
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 55, OT
Lee’s Summit West: Plummer 3, Kemp 5, Brooks 9, Lovelace 8, Beeler 15, Cunningham 13, Calloway 0, Campbell 2. Totals 17 10-13 55.
Kirkwood: Bray 11, Jazwoski 1, Bruns 5, Wallace 23, Ludbrook 4, Miller 15, Krieller 6. Totals 21 20-38 65.
LSW
5
17
10
20
3
—
55
KIRK
8
14
12
18
13
—
65
Three-point goals: Beller 5, Cunnigham 4, Kemp, Plummer; Bray, Bruns, Wallace.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 73, OLATHE NORTH 57
Lawrence Free State (4-2): Lawrence 18, Thomas 13, Kesten 6, Hippe 6, Two Hearts 4, Piper 26. Totals 29 8-12 73.
Olathe North ( 3-4): Kenana 10, L. Watts 25, Anderson 5, McGinnis 17, H, Watts 0. Totals 19 18-34 57.
LFS
27
20
13
13
—
73
ON
10
12
19
16
—
57
Three-point goals: Piper 4, Lawrence 2, Kesten; Kenana.
LIBERTY NORTH 43, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 34
Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 9, Pearl 5, Schubert 2, Gardner 2, Houston 2, Martinez 9, Dosch 3. Totals 12 9-22 34.
Liberty North: Jackson 2, Emerson 0, Ojigoh 8, Stark 5, Burns 0, Cox 7, Johsnon 6, Gist 15. Totals 14 11-17 43.
RP
9
7
14
4
—
34
LN
7
16
11
9
—
43
Three-point goals: Kruse; Ojigoh 2, Cox, Stark.
O’HARA 54, SMITH-COTTON 42
Sedalia Smith-Cotton: Coble 7, Wiskur 6, Williams 12, Tops 1, Martin 6, Powell 1, Sharp 2, Luebbert 3, Christian 4. Totals 15 9-18 42
O’Hara: Sirna 6, Cook 12, Hanaway 10, A. Lanpher 3, J. Lanpher 1, Koob 2, Gipson 11, DeMarea 9, Mitchell 0. Totals 17 18-30 54.
SSC
11
2
9
20
—
42
OHA
16
9
14
15
—
54
Three-point goals: Williams 2, Luebbert; Sirna, Gipson.
OLATHE EAST 48, OLATHE NORTHWEST 37
Olathe East (4-2): Rehagen 4, Gleason 3, Hoppock 2, Wilson 21, Owens 0, Winemiller 0, Kincaid 5, Schumacher 11, Kirk 2. Totals 17 14-25 48.
Olathe Northwest (4-2): Heise 4, Reiber 10, Marks 2, Kappelmann 0, Boeh 4, Gueldner 8, Curry 5, Cass 4. Totals 9 16-22 37.
OE
15
8
10
15
—
48
ONW
9
8
7
13
—
37
Three-point goals: Reiber 2, Gueldner.
OLATHE SOUTH 54, LAWRENCE 38
Olathe South (6-1): Butaud 14, Gouch 1, Harshburger 2, Griswold 7, Roebuck 13, Reed 5, Bartels 5, Wiinslow 7. Totals 19 11-19 54.
Lawrence (5-2): Stewart 4, Lemus 2, Williams 7, Harjo 1, Thomas 3, Cosey 2, Goodwin 5, Stafford 10, Ajekwu 4. Totals 12 12-27 38.
OS
19
12
12
11
—
54
LAWS
5
13
9
11
—
38
Three-point goals: Butaud 3, Griswold, Winslow; Stafford, Thomas.
PARK HILL SOUTH 57, ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 55, OT
St. Joseph Central: Haggard 34, George 9, Rodman 8, Kruse 2, Schenk 0, Bachman 0, Davidson 0, Wetlaufer 0, Duke 2, Newman 0. Totals 15 19-27 55.
Park Hill South: Eischens 2, DJ Guillory 23, Cunningham 2, Gardner 0, DK Guillory 9, Westbrook 16, DQ Guillory 0, Dinovo 5. Totals 21 10-21 57.
SJC
15
10
17
6
7
—
55
PHS
8
14
12
14
9
—
57
Three-point goals: Haggard 6; Dinovo, DK Guillory, Westbrook.
PIPER 66, LANSING 56
Piper: Ford 9, Andrade 0, Morrow 10, Banes 10, Leslie 7, Cobbins 19, Gooch 2, Vigil 5, Thomas 4. Totals 25 11-19 66.
Lansing: Sommerla 0, Fay 9, Ernzen 15, Lang 0, Smith 10, Gatson 8, Robinson 9, Mathis 5. Totals 20 13-22 56.
PIPE
18
17
16
15
—
66
LANS
6
15
16
19
—
56
Three-point goals: Cobbins 3, Banes, Vigil; Fay, Mathis, Robinson.
RUSKIN 55, EAST 24
East: Preston 0, Evans 0, Burton 0, Hughes 0, Whiteside 0, Banks 7, Wiggens 13, Hanks 0, Lucas 4. Totals 10 3-7 24.
Ruskin: Price 2, Vann 2, Love 2, Hunt 0, White 0, Henry 0, Lewis 7, Washington 2, McGray 8, D. Brown 17, Evans 5, A. Brown 10, Walton 0. Totals 22 8-17 55.
EAST
2
7
6
9
—
24
RUSK
16
10
12
17
—
55
Three-point goals: Wiggens; McGray.
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 47, SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 32
Shawnee Mission East: Frye 0, Englund 0, Haverty 23, Blubaugh 0, Keys 0, Yowell 16, Hise 4, Stanley 0, Eberhart 4. Totals 19 5-15 47.
Shawnee Mission North: Zehr 0, Bortka 2, Boyce 3, Rivera 0, Quijas 0, Lee 5, Vielhauer 2, Love 8, Redick 12, Rosas 0. Totals 13 2-12 32.
SME
6
12
18
11
—
47
SMN
10
6
10
6
—
32
Three-point goals: Yowell 3, Haverty; Redick 4.
ST. PIUS X 53, CLINTON 12
Clinton: Mantonya 1, Adams 2, Pogue 5, Dombrow 1, Petry 2, McClain 1. Totals 4 3-8 12.
St. Pius X: Widman 2, Mussorici 10, Hipp 11, Denzer 14, Simone 2, Erbie 2, Malott 4, Hayes 8, Ringle 0, Chirpich 0. Totals 22 6-10 53.
CLIN
1
3
2
6
—
12
SPX
11
21
17
4
—
53
Three-point goals: Pogue; Denzer 2, Mussorici.
STALEY 44, LIBERTY 42, OT
Staley (7-3): Neff 3, Harvey 19, Gilbert 8, Hatfield 2, Bell 0, Williams 0, Smith 6, Wansing 6. Totals 17 10-17 44.
Liberty (6-5): Nelson 4, Richardson 2, Newland 14, Hull 15, S. Selepeo 2, N. Selepeo 0, Fleming 1, Gordon 0, Alexander 4. Totals 14 9-18 42.
STA
11
8
12
7
6
—
44
LIB
11
7
11
9
4
—
42
Three-point goals: Newland 3, Hull 2.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN 43, MARANATHA CHRISTIAN 16
Summit Christian: Schoeley 10, Brown 0, Nelson 8, Strouse 4, Gidner 12, Porter 1, Glidewell 4, Lunn 2. Totals 19 1-2 43.
Maranatha Christian: Hines 0, Crowder 4, Buetner 3, Adcock 3, Eckhardt 0, Prowell 1, Friesen 4. Totals 4 6-19 16.
SC
14
8
12
9
—
43
MARA
10
2
0
4
—
16
Three-point goals: Nelson 2, Schoeley 2; Adcock.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 35
ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 23
William Chrisman: Atagi 0, Adreao Bell 0, Jaggers 7, Lopez 2, Burns 7, Acevedo 8, Navar 0, Erickson 7, Adreon Bell 2, David 2. Totals 11 9-18 35.
St. Teresa’s Academy: Harrington 5, Trujillo 3, Kauten 0, Farkas 4, Woodbury 4, Coleman 3, Hull 4. Totals 9 4-8 23.
WC
12
9
3
11
—
35
STA
6
12
1
4
—
23
Three-point goals: Acevedo 2, Burns, Jaggers; Harrington.
Thursday’s summaries
LEE’S SUMMIT 60, NORTE DAME de SION 35
Lee’s Summit: Lock 19, Elston 8, Conn 8, Palmer 8, Benton 6, Burch 4, May 4, Johnson 3, Wilcox-Hatcher 0, Lindstrom 0, Castle 0. Totals 60.
Notre Dame de Sion: Uhde 8, Allen 6, Adams 5, Dercher 4, Rodgers 4, Totta 3, Ferking 2, Fennwald 2, Long 1. Totals 35.
LS
16
16
18
10
—
60
NDS
9
10
8
8
—
35
Three-point goals: Lock 2, Conn.
WINNENTONKA 39, RAYTOWN SOUTH 32
Winnentonka: Eskijian 0, Davis 7, Reaves 0, Thomas 11, Egeland 8, Orr 1, Owens 4, Williams 9. Totals 13 11-17 39.
Raytown South: Johnson 6, Garth 9, Milligan 5, Armstrong 0, Murphy 3, Davis 5, Pinks 0, Billups-Campbell 4. Totals 12 6-14 32.
WINN
12
9
10
8
—
39
RS
8
7
10
7
—
32
Three-point goals: Davis, Egeland, Williams; Milligan, Murphy.
