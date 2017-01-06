ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - Jan. 6

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Idaho
20
11
2
1
43
116
104
Allen
20
13
1
1
42
128
95
Colorado
19
10
1
3
42
108
99
Alaska
18
9
1
4
41
106
93
Missouri
13
15
1
4
31
97
112
Utah
13
17
2
1
29
95
117
Rapid City
10
16
6
0
26
94
115
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday’s results
Missouri 5, Wichita 4, OT
Adirondack 4, Reading 2
South Carolina 3, Greenville 0
Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 2
Norfolk 4, Elmira 1
Florida 3, Manchester 1
Wheeling 6, Toledo 0
Atlanta 5, Tulsa 3
Cincinnati 4, Quad City 0
Utah 4, Rapid City 1
Orlando 4, Colorado 3
Idaho 4, Alaska 1
Saturday’s games
South Carolina at Greenville, 4 p.m.
Adriondack at reading, 6 p.m.
Manchester at Florida, 6 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Elmira at Norfolk, 6:15 p.m.
Quad City at Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m.
Indy at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Alaska at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s result
Atlanta 3, Tulsa 2
day’s summary
MAVERICKS 5, THUNDER 4, OT
Wichita
2
2
0
0
—
4
Missouri
0
2
2
1
—
5
First Period: 1, Wichita, Arseneau 7 (Friedmann), 6:20. 2, Wichita, Doornbosch 4 (Tesink, Erkamps), 14:04. Second Period: 3, Wichita, Erkamps 1 (Vanier, Loiseau), 2:47 (PP). 4, Wichita, Carlson 1 (Grant), 3:01. 5, Missouri, Verhaeghe 1 (Graham, Elbrecht), 5:11. 6, Missouri, Tolkinen 3 (Fox, Correale), 19:48. Third Period: 7, Missouri, Tansey 3 (Schempp, Courtney), 4:44 (PP). 8, Missouri, Nowick 10 (Seckel, Verhaeghe), 16:50. Overtime: 9, Missouri, Correale 4 (Obuchowski), 2:27. Shots on Goal: Wichita 28, Missouri 47. Power-plays: Wichita 1-3, Missouri 1-5. Saves: Owsley, Wichita, 42; McAdam, Missouri, 24. Att: 5,236.
