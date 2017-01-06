Scores & Stats

January 6, 2017 10:58 PM

ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - Jan. 6

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Idaho

20

11

2

1

43

116

104

Allen

20

13

1

1

42

128

95

Colorado

19

10

1

3

42

108

99

Alaska

18

9

1

4

41

106

93

Missouri

13

15

1

4

31

97

112

Utah

13

17

2

1

29

95

117

Rapid City

10

16

6

0

26

94

115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s results

Missouri 5, Wichita 4, OT

Adirondack 4, Reading 2

South Carolina 3, Greenville 0

Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 2

Norfolk 4, Elmira 1

Florida 3, Manchester 1

Wheeling 6, Toledo 0

Atlanta 5, Tulsa 3

Cincinnati 4, Quad City 0

Utah 4, Rapid City 1

Orlando 4, Colorado 3

Idaho 4, Alaska 1

Saturday’s games

South Carolina at Greenville, 4 p.m.

Adriondack at reading, 6 p.m.

Manchester at Florida, 6 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Elmira at Norfolk, 6:15 p.m.

Quad City at Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m.

Indy at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Alaska at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s result

Atlanta 3, Tulsa 2

day’s summary

MAVERICKS 5, THUNDER 4, OT

Wichita

2

2

0

0

4

Missouri

0

2

2

1

5

First Period: 1, Wichita, Arseneau 7 (Friedmann), 6:20. 2, Wichita, Doornbosch 4 (Tesink, Erkamps), 14:04. Second Period: 3, Wichita, Erkamps 1 (Vanier, Loiseau), 2:47 (PP). 4, Wichita, Carlson 1 (Grant), 3:01. 5, Missouri, Verhaeghe 1 (Graham, Elbrecht), 5:11. 6, Missouri, Tolkinen 3 (Fox, Correale), 19:48. Third Period: 7, Missouri, Tansey 3 (Schempp, Courtney), 4:44 (PP). 8, Missouri, Nowick 10 (Seckel, Verhaeghe), 16:50. Overtime: 9, Missouri, Correale 4 (Obuchowski), 2:27. Shots on Goal: Wichita 28, Missouri 47. Power-plays: Wichita 1-3, Missouri 1-5. Saves: Owsley, Wichita, 42; McAdam, Missouri, 24. Att: 5,236.

