High school results - January 5

High schools
Boys basketball
Thursday’s results
Joplin 49, William Chrisman 47
SJ Benton 72, Smithville 59
Friday’s games
Bishop Miege at Mill Valley
Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
BV North at St. James Academy
BV Northwest at Blue Valley
BV Southwest at Spring Hill
BV West at Gardner-Edgerton
Christ Prep at Midway
Clinton at St. Pius X
De Soto at Eudora
Iola at Osawatomie
Kansas City Christian at Oskaloosa
Kearney at Platte County
Lawrence Free State at Olathe North
Leavenworth at SM Northwest
Lincoln Prep at Northeast
Louisburg at Baldwin
McLouth at Jackson Heights
North Kansas City at Oak Park
Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill
Olathe East at Olathe Northwest
Olathe South at Lawrence
Ottawa at Paola
Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
Piper at Lansing
Pleasant Ridge at Horton (Kan.)
Ruskin at Belton
Schlagle at Harmon
SM East at SM North
SM South at SM West
Smith-Cotton at O’hara
Southeast at Rock Bridge
Summit Christian at Maranatha Christian
Tonganoxie at Basehor-Linwood
Truman at Fort Osage
Turner at Bishop Ward
Valley Falls at Immaculata
Van Horn at Barstow
Warrensburg at Center
Washington at Topeka West
West Platte at North Platte
Wyandotte at Sumner Academy
Wednesday’s results
Grandview 65, Platte County 46
Lutheran 67, Rich Hill 52
St. Pius X 67, O’Hara 63, OT
Thursday’s summaries
JOPLIN 49, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 47
William Chrisman: Moore 8, Cox 12, Ruch 2, D. Jones 0, C. Jones 0, Herl 2, Mason 17, Carson 6. Totals 20 4-11 47.
Joplin: Cox 7, Testerman 15, Theilen 3, Woods 6, Love 7, Lewis 4, Swadner 0, Guillory 0, Mitchell 0, Higdon 5, Patel 2. Totals 17 5-8 49.
WC
10
9
20
8
—
47
JOP
8
24
11
6
—
49
Three-point goals: Mason 3, Cox; Testerman 4, Woods 2, Higdon, Love, Theilen.
ST. JOSEPH BENTON 72
SMITHVILLE 59
St. Joseph Benton: Wright 13, Jones 11, Thurston 31, Flowers 14, Clark 3. Totals 23 13-23 72.
Smithville: Tanner 6, Fisher 7, Starns 8, Benbow 9, Brown 10, Horton 19. Totals 23 2-4 59.
SJB
17
21
20
14
—
72
SMI
11
12
15
21
—
59
Three-point goals: Wright 3, Flowers 2; Brown 3, Horton 3, Tanner 2, Benbow, Fisher, Starns.
Wednesday’s summaries
LUTHERAN 67, RICH HILL 52
Rich Hill: Querry 6, Lakey 0, Humble 11, Smarr 4, Gray 24, Hood 4, Bridgewater 3. Totals 16 17-24 52.
Lutheran: Kunkel 14, Patterson 0, Wagner 15, Aspegren 6, Peterson 0, Horn 9, Hinrichs 8, Robertson 15. Totals 22 18-32 67.
RH
12
18
11
11
—
52
LUTH
12
14
14
27
—
67
Three-point goals: Gray 2, Humble; Horn 3, Aspegren 2.
ST. PIUS X 67, O’HARA 63, OT
O’Hara: Johnson 1, Leverette 7, McDaniel 22, Wagner 2, Bush 1, Mgbemena 23, Palacios 6, Jones 1. Totals 20 15-24 63.
St. Pius X: Fox 3, Hoambrecker 24, Witherow 5, Taylor 8, Conforti 16, Salinas 11. Totals 21 18-27 67.
OHA
19
9
16
15
4
—
63
SPX
15
10
17
15
10
—
67
Three-point goals: McDaniel 7, Palacios; Hoanbrecker 4, Fox, Conforti, Witherow.
Girls basketball
Thursday’s results
BV Northwest 48, Blue Valley 45, OT
Lee’s Summit North 59, Park Hill 48
North Kansas City 62, Oak Park 59
RAYMORE-PECULIAR SONIC CLASSIC
Liberty North 65, Ruskin 30
St. Teresa’s Academy 44, Blue Springs 41
William Chrisman 63, Grandview 23
Friday’s games
Bishop Miege at Mill Valley
BV North at St. James Academy
BV Northwest at Blue Valley
BV Southwest at Spring Hill
BV West at Gardner-Edgerton
Bonner Springs at Shawnee Heights
De Soto at Eudora
Iola at Osawatomie
Kansas City Christian at Oskaloosa
Kearney at Platte County
Lawrence Free State at Olathe North
Leavenworth at SM Northwest
Louisburg at Baldwin
Maranatha Christian at Summit Christian
McLouth at Jackson Heights
Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill
Olathe East at Olathe Northwest
Olathe South at Lawrence
Ottawa at Paola
Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
Piper at Lansing
Pleasant Ridge at Horton (Kan.)
Ruskin at Belton
SM East at SM North
SM South at SM West
Summit Christian at Maranatha Christian
Tonganoxie at Basehor-Linwood
Truman at Fort Osage
Turner at Bishop Ward
Valley Falls at Immaculata
Van Horn at Barstow
Washington at Topeka West
West Platte at North Platte
Wyandotte at Sumner Academy
Wednesday’s results
Lutheran 49, Rich Hill 27
Northland Christian 32, Lathrop 30
Pembroke Hill 53, Bishop Seabury 20
RAYMORE-PECULIAR SONIC CLASSIC
Blue Springs 65, Ruskin 40
Grandview 51, Raymore-Peculiar 49, OT
St. Teresa’s 39, Liberty North 26
William Chrisman 76, East 14
Thursday’s summaries
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 48
BLUE VALLEY 45, OT
Blue Valley Northwest: McClain 0, Victorine 3, Phillips 7, Harrison 3, Shin 0, Reeder 0, Martin 0, Bail 2, Kaufman 1, Bird 16, Delgado 16, Gerard 0. Totals 19 7-14 48.
Blue Valley: Lawrence 12, Lynch 10, Clark 0, Cecil 0, Gurley 0, Jones 9, Szukalski 14. Totals 16 11-15 45.
BVNW
7
10
10
13
8
—
48
BV
10
9
14
7
5
—
45
Three-point goals: Bird, Phillips, Victorine; Jones, Lawrence.
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 59 PARK HILL 48
Park Hill: Hopkins 7, Walls 0, Noble 0, Winebrenner 0, Bryant 14, Berger 14, Shelby 7, Smith 6. Totals 17 9-14 48.
Lee Summit North: Rock 0, Griffin 3, Ai. Johnson 21, Hartman 0, Aa. Johnson 11, Stewart 6, Jennings 5, Means 0, Dickerson 0, Frazier 13. Totals 21 13-20 59.
PH
15
12
11
10
—
48
LSN
20
14
11
14
—
59
Three-point goals: Berger 2, Bryant 2, Hopkins; Frazier 2, Griffin, Jennings.
LIBERTY NORTH 65, RUSKIN 30
Liberty North: Jackson 12, Emerson 6, Ojigoh 7, Stark 10, Burns 6, Cox 3, Johnson 11, Gist 10. Totals 27 7-15 65.
Ruskin: Vann 0, White 6, Lewis 4, McCray 8, B. Brown 5, A. Brown 7, Evans 0, Walton 0. Totals 11 8-15 30.
LN
21
18
15
11
—
65
RUSK
6
14
4
6
—
30
Three-point goals: Burns 2, Cox, Ojigoh.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 62, OAK PARK 59
North Kansas City: Turner 22, Prater 23, Boyland 8, Conner 5, Lee 4. Totals 18 20-24 62.
Oak Park: Birdsong 0, Sanchez 6, P. Allen 25, Dorsey 2, Westberg 13, Frazier 4, M. Allen 9. Totals 22 12-16 59.
NKC
16
19
14
13
—
62
OP
12
16
14
17
—
59
Three-point goals: Turner 6; Sanchez 2, P. Allen.
ST. TERESA’S 44, BLUE SPRINGS 41
St. Teresa’s Academy: Harrington 13, Trujillo 0, Kauten 3, Farkas 1, Woodbury 12, Coleman 6, Hull 9. Totals 13 16-26 44.
Blue Springs: Swanson 6, Bello 6, Baldwin 3, Smith 4, Mooneyham 4, Helms 9, Canagawa 9. Totals 13 10-18 41.
STA
16
6
11
11
—
44
BLSP
10
7
12
12
—
41
Three-point goals: Harrington, Woodbury; Swanson 2, Baldwin, Bello.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 63, GRANDVIEW 23
Grandview: Nweke 0, Chambers 8, Rounds 2, Scott 2, Osbourne 2, Moore 1, Byrd 4, Crusoe 2. Totals 6 10-12 23.
William Chrisman: Atali 4, Adreal Bell 2, Adreon Bell 7, Jaggers 6, Lopez 7, Burns 13, Acevedo 4, Naver 2, Erickson 8, David 10. Totals 26 7-10 63.
GV
5
5
9
4
—
23
WC
18
21
20
4
—
63
Three-point goals: Chambers; Burns 3, Lopez.
Wednesday’s summary
GRANDVIEW 51
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 49, OT
Grandview: Chambers 8, Rounds 5, Scott 12, Osborne 4, Partee 8, Moore 2, Byrd 9, Corsue 3. Totals 21 7-11 51.
Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 11, Pearl 0, King 0, Schubert 1, Gardner 6, Houston 12, Martinez 11, Bosch 8. Totals 20 7-11 49.
GV
9
7
13
12
10
—
51
RP
10
8
10
13
8
—
49
Three-point goals: Chambers 2; Houston, Kruse.
