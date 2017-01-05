Scores & Stats

January 5, 2017 10:13 PM

High school results - January 5

High schools

Boys basketball

Thursday’s results

Joplin 49, William Chrisman 47

SJ Benton 72, Smithville 59

Friday’s games

Bishop Miege at Mill Valley

Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

BV North at St. James Academy

BV Northwest at Blue Valley

BV Southwest at Spring Hill

BV West at Gardner-Edgerton

Christ Prep at Midway

Clinton at St. Pius X

De Soto at Eudora

Iola at Osawatomie

Kansas City Christian at Oskaloosa

Kearney at Platte County

Lawrence Free State at Olathe North

Leavenworth at SM Northwest

Lincoln Prep at Northeast

Louisburg at Baldwin

McLouth at Jackson Heights

North Kansas City at Oak Park

Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

Olathe East at Olathe Northwest

Olathe South at Lawrence

Ottawa at Paola

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

Piper at Lansing

Pleasant Ridge at Horton (Kan.)

Ruskin at Belton

Schlagle at Harmon

SM East at SM North

SM South at SM West

Smith-Cotton at O’hara

Southeast at Rock Bridge

Summit Christian at Maranatha Christian

Tonganoxie at Basehor-Linwood

Truman at Fort Osage

Turner at Bishop Ward

Valley Falls at Immaculata

Van Horn at Barstow

Warrensburg at Center

Washington at Topeka West

West Platte at North Platte

Wyandotte at Sumner Academy

Wednesday’s results

Grandview 65, Platte County 46

Lutheran 67, Rich Hill 52

St. Pius X 67, O’Hara 63, OT

Thursday’s summaries

JOPLIN 49, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 47

William Chrisman: Moore 8, Cox 12, Ruch 2, D. Jones 0, C. Jones 0, Herl 2, Mason 17, Carson 6. Totals 20 4-11 47.

Joplin: Cox 7, Testerman 15, Theilen 3, Woods 6, Love 7, Lewis 4, Swadner 0, Guillory 0, Mitchell 0, Higdon 5, Patel 2. Totals 17 5-8 49.

WC

10

9

20

8

47

JOP

8

24

11

6

49

Three-point goals: Mason 3, Cox; Testerman 4, Woods 2, Higdon, Love, Theilen.

ST. JOSEPH BENTON 72

SMITHVILLE 59

St. Joseph Benton: Wright 13, Jones 11, Thurston 31, Flowers 14, Clark 3. Totals 23 13-23 72.

Smithville: Tanner 6, Fisher 7, Starns 8, Benbow 9, Brown 10, Horton 19. Totals 23 2-4 59.

SJB

17

21

20

14

72

SMI

11

12

15

21

59

Three-point goals: Wright 3, Flowers 2; Brown 3, Horton 3, Tanner 2, Benbow, Fisher, Starns.

Wednesday’s summaries

LUTHERAN 67, RICH HILL 52

Rich Hill: Querry 6, Lakey 0, Humble 11, Smarr 4, Gray 24, Hood 4, Bridgewater 3. Totals 16 17-24 52.

Lutheran: Kunkel 14, Patterson 0, Wagner 15, Aspegren 6, Peterson 0, Horn 9, Hinrichs 8, Robertson 15. Totals 22 18-32 67.

RH

12

18

11

11

52

LUTH

12

14

14

27

67

Three-point goals: Gray 2, Humble; Horn 3, Aspegren 2.

ST. PIUS X 67, O’HARA 63, OT

O’Hara: Johnson 1, Leverette 7, McDaniel 22, Wagner 2, Bush 1, Mgbemena 23, Palacios 6, Jones 1. Totals 20 15-24 63.

St. Pius X: Fox 3, Hoambrecker 24, Witherow 5, Taylor 8, Conforti 16, Salinas 11. Totals 21 18-27 67.

OHA

19

9

16

15

4

63

SPX

15

10

17

15

10

67

Three-point goals: McDaniel 7, Palacios; Hoanbrecker 4, Fox, Conforti, Witherow.

Girls basketball

Thursday’s results

BV Northwest 48, Blue Valley 45, OT

Lee’s Summit North 59, Park Hill 48

North Kansas City 62, Oak Park 59

RAYMORE-PECULIAR SONIC CLASSIC

Liberty North 65, Ruskin 30

St. Teresa’s Academy 44, Blue Springs 41

William Chrisman 63, Grandview 23

Friday’s games

Bishop Miege at Mill Valley

BV North at St. James Academy

BV Northwest at Blue Valley

BV Southwest at Spring Hill

BV West at Gardner-Edgerton

Bonner Springs at Shawnee Heights

De Soto at Eudora

Iola at Osawatomie

Kansas City Christian at Oskaloosa

Kearney at Platte County

Lawrence Free State at Olathe North

Leavenworth at SM Northwest

Louisburg at Baldwin

Maranatha Christian at Summit Christian

McLouth at Jackson Heights

Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

Olathe East at Olathe Northwest

Olathe South at Lawrence

Ottawa at Paola

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

Piper at Lansing

Pleasant Ridge at Horton (Kan.)

Ruskin at Belton

SM East at SM North

SM South at SM West

Summit Christian at Maranatha Christian

Tonganoxie at Basehor-Linwood

Truman at Fort Osage

Turner at Bishop Ward

Valley Falls at Immaculata

Van Horn at Barstow

Washington at Topeka West

West Platte at North Platte

Wyandotte at Sumner Academy

Wednesday’s results

Lutheran 49, Rich Hill 27

Northland Christian 32, Lathrop 30

Pembroke Hill 53, Bishop Seabury 20

RAYMORE-PECULIAR SONIC CLASSIC

Blue Springs 65, Ruskin 40

Grandview 51, Raymore-Peculiar 49, OT

St. Teresa’s 39, Liberty North 26

William Chrisman 76, East 14

Thursday’s summaries

BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST 48

BLUE VALLEY 45, OT

Blue Valley Northwest: McClain 0, Victorine 3, Phillips 7, Harrison 3, Shin 0, Reeder 0, Martin 0, Bail 2, Kaufman 1, Bird 16, Delgado 16, Gerard 0. Totals 19 7-14 48.

Blue Valley: Lawrence 12, Lynch 10, Clark 0, Cecil 0, Gurley 0, Jones 9, Szukalski 14. Totals 16 11-15 45.

BVNW

7

10

10

13

8

48

BV

10

9

14

7

5

45

Three-point goals: Bird, Phillips, Victorine; Jones, Lawrence.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 59 PARK HILL 48

Park Hill: Hopkins 7, Walls 0, Noble 0, Winebrenner 0, Bryant 14, Berger 14, Shelby 7, Smith 6. Totals 17 9-14 48.

Lee Summit North: Rock 0, Griffin 3, Ai. Johnson 21, Hartman 0, Aa. Johnson 11, Stewart 6, Jennings 5, Means 0, Dickerson 0, Frazier 13. Totals 21 13-20 59.

PH

15

12

11

10

48

LSN

20

14

11

14

59

Three-point goals: Berger 2, Bryant 2, Hopkins; Frazier 2, Griffin, Jennings.

LIBERTY NORTH 65, RUSKIN 30

Liberty North: Jackson 12, Emerson 6, Ojigoh 7, Stark 10, Burns 6, Cox 3, Johnson 11, Gist 10. Totals 27 7-15 65.

Ruskin: Vann 0, White 6, Lewis 4, McCray 8, B. Brown 5, A. Brown 7, Evans 0, Walton 0. Totals 11 8-15 30.

LN

21

18

15

11

65

RUSK

6

14

4

6

30

Three-point goals: Burns 2, Cox, Ojigoh.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 62, OAK PARK 59

North Kansas City: Turner 22, Prater 23, Boyland 8, Conner 5, Lee 4. Totals 18 20-24 62.

Oak Park: Birdsong 0, Sanchez 6, P. Allen 25, Dorsey 2, Westberg 13, Frazier 4, M. Allen 9. Totals 22 12-16 59.

NKC

16

19

14

13

62

OP

12

16

14

17

59

Three-point goals: Turner 6; Sanchez 2, P. Allen.

ST. TERESA’S 44, BLUE SPRINGS 41

St. Teresa’s Academy: Harrington 13, Trujillo 0, Kauten 3, Farkas 1, Woodbury 12, Coleman 6, Hull 9. Totals 13 16-26 44.

Blue Springs: Swanson 6, Bello 6, Baldwin 3, Smith 4, Mooneyham 4, Helms 9, Canagawa 9. Totals 13 10-18 41.

STA

16

6

11

11

44

BLSP

10

7

12

12

41

Three-point goals: Harrington, Woodbury; Swanson 2, Baldwin, Bello.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 63, GRANDVIEW 23

Grandview: Nweke 0, Chambers 8, Rounds 2, Scott 2, Osbourne 2, Moore 1, Byrd 4, Crusoe 2. Totals 6 10-12 23.

William Chrisman: Atali 4, Adreal Bell 2, Adreon Bell 7, Jaggers 6, Lopez 7, Burns 13, Acevedo 4, Naver 2, Erickson 8, David 10. Totals 26 7-10 63.

GV

5

5

9

4

23

WC

18

21

20

4

63

Three-point goals: Chambers; Burns 3, Lopez.

Wednesday’s summary

GRANDVIEW 51

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 49, OT

Grandview: Chambers 8, Rounds 5, Scott 12, Osborne 4, Partee 8, Moore 2, Byrd 9, Corsue 3. Totals 21 7-11 51.

Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 11, Pearl 0, King 0, Schubert 1, Gardner 6, Houston 12, Martinez 11, Bosch 8. Totals 20 7-11 49.

GV

9

7

13

12

10

51

RP

10

8

10

13

8

49

Three-point goals: Chambers 2; Houston, Kruse.

Scores & Stats

Comments

