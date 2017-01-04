Scores & Stats

January 4, 2017 9:22 PM

High school results - January 4

High schools

Boys basketball

Wednesday’s results

Grandview 65, Platte County 46

St. Pius X 67, O’Hara 63, OT

Thursday’s games

Crest Ridge at Lone Jack

Lansing at Turner

Sherwood at Summit Christian

St. Joseph Benton at Smithville

Troy at West Platte

Tuesday’s results

Barstow 73, Butler 48

Basehor-Linwood 62, Spring Hill 31

Blue Valley 75, Rockhurst 60

Blue Valley West 53, Blue Valley Southwest 25

Center 73, O’Hara 56

Hamilton 51, Richmond 43

Harrisonville 63, University Academy 43

Horton (Kan.) 54, Oskaloosa (Kan.) 43

Jefferson County North 72, Pleasant Ridge 35

Lawson 43, Chillicothe 31

Maur Hill 49, McLouth 22

Olathe North 61, Shawnee Mission North 58

Olathe Northwest 51, Shawnee Mission South 47

Paola 47, De Soto 39

Penney 51, Richmond 43

Piper 58, Turner 51

Raytown 58, Lansing 45

Shawnee Mission Northwest 52, Olathe South 47

Shawnee Mission West 70, Olathe East 43

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Bishop Miege 57

Summit Christian 85, Metro Academy 69

Wednesday’s summaries

GRANDVIEW 65, PLATTE COUNTY 46

Platte County: Esdohr 8, Post 0, Cummings 12, Ragsdale 5, Rollins 7, Abraham 2, Watts 6, Stanley 3, Gammill 3. Totals 18 5-10 46.

Grandview: Lathon 17, Banks 11, Nweke 7, Crook-Jones 6, Sorrells 5, Boston 1, Allen 2, Hopkins 0, Wayne 0, Taylor 16, Eze 0, Godeau 0. Totals 23 13-19 65.

PC

9

16

8

13

46

GV

14

18

23

10

65

Three-point goals: Esdohr 2, Ragsdale, Rollins, Stanley; Lathon 2, Taylor 2, Banks, Sorrells.

ST. PIUS X 67, O’HARA 63, OT

O’Hara: Johnson 1, Leverette 7, McDaniel 22, Wagner 2, Bush 1, Mgbemena 23, Palacios 6, Jones 1. Totals 20 15-24 63.

St. Pius X: Fox 3, Hoambrecker 24, Witherow 5, Taylor 8, Conforti 16, Salinas 11. Totals 21 18-27 67.

OHA

19

9

16

15

4

63

SPX

15

10

17

15

10

67

Three-point goals: McDaniel 7, Palacios; Hoanbrecker 4, Fox, Conforti, Witherow.

Tuesday’s summaries

BARSTOW 73, BUTLER 48

Barstow: Horne 10, Felton 9, Nuss 10, Pearce 3, Walz 11, Gilyard 28, Singleton 2. Totals 29 7-8 73.

Butler: B. Kauffman 2, Shearore 4, Connell 4, Page 3, Gabriel 9, K. Kauffman 20, Holt 6. Totals 21 2-6 48.

BARS

31

9

17

16

73

BUT

14

9

15

10

48

Three-point goals: Heinrich, Hodge, Jones; Coleman 3, Ford, Scott, Ka. Tatkenhorst.

HAMILTON 51, RICHMOND 43

Hamilton: Pratt 0, Dixon 8, Harper 22, Richman 11, Whitt 10, Dotson 0, Potts 0. Totals 19 13-14 51.

Richmond: Pritchett 2, Williams 8, Marquez 6, Goodloe 2, Alexander 6, Thornberry 19. Totals 12 8-10 43.

HAM

10

9

22

10

51

RICH

8

8

12

15

43

Three-point goals: Lewis, McCray; Williams 2, Alexander, Thornberry.

PIPER 58, TURNER 51

Turner: Re. Jackson 2, Ri. Jackson 2, Rollen 5, Rinne 14, Burge 14, Scott 2, Richardson 6, Poe 7. Totals 18 13-22 51.

Piper: Johnson 5, Covington 7, Hall 2, Letcher 4, Goodpastor 3, Taylor 20, Rodgers 11, Yoder 6. Totals 19 16-28 58.

TURN

11

12

13

15

51

PIPE

15

20

15

8

58

Three-point goals: Poe, Rollen; Yoder 2, Johnson.

Girls basketball

Wednesday’s results

Lutheran 49, Rich Hill 27

Northland Christian 32, Lathrop 30

Pembroke Hill 53, Bishop Seabury 20

RAYMORE-PECULIAR SONIC CLASSIC

Blue Springs 65, Ruskin 40

St. Teresa’s 39, Liberty North 26

William Chrisman 76, East 14

Thursday’s games

Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley

Crest Ridge at Lone Jack

Lansing at Turner

Schlagle at Harmon

Sherwood at Summit Christian

St. Joseph Benton at Smithville

Troy at West Platte

Tuesday’s results

Blue Valley Southwest 75, Lansing 46

Butler 59, Barstow 40

Center 56, O’Hara 46

Eudora 46, Tonganoxie 43

Horton (Kan.) 37, Oskaloosa (Kan.) 33

Jefferson County North 75, Pleasant Ridge 44

Kearney 57, Staley 43

Lawrence Free State 63, Shawnee Mission East 30

Leavenworth 47, Lawrence 38

Liberty 53, Lee's Summit 49

Maur Hill 60, McLouth 24

Olathe East 62, Shawnee Mission West 30

Olathe North 45, Shawnee Mission North 37

Olathe Northwest 57, Shawnee Mission South 54

Olathe South 39, Shawnee Mission Northwest 27

Orrick 53, Lee’s Summit 49

Paola 33, De Soto 27

Piper 83, Turner 24

Smithville 46, Pleasant Hill 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 39, Bishop Miege 38, 2OT

Wednesday’s summaries

BLUE SPRINGS 65, RUSKIN 40

Ruskin: Vann 4, Lewis 7, McCray 15, D. Brown 7, A. Brown 5, Evans 0, Walton 2. Totals 11 12-17 40.

Blue Springs: Grizalano 2, Pratt 6, Sample 6, Johnson 2, Swanson 9, Andrews 0, Bello 8, Baldwin 8, Smith 2, Mooneyham 6, Knudson 2, Helms 10, Kanagawa 4. Totals 21 11-18 65.

RUSK

4

9

14

13

40

BLSS

16

18

14

17

65

Three-point goals: Lewis, McCray; Swanson, Baldwin 2, Mooneyham.

LUTHERAN 49, RICH HILL 27

Rich Hill (6-5): Malone 2, Austin 0, Baze 4, Duncan 3, Coonce 6, Tourtillott 0, Mitchell 0, Brooks 9, Long 0, Doty 3. Totals 11 5-13 27.

Lutheran (4-5): Burris 0, Steensma 6, Klatt 11, Miller 1, Tucker 6, Reifsteck 12, Brumley 0, Hick 0, Gire 0, Ouverson 0, Ledgerwood 9, West 4, Smith 0, Mundt 0. Totals 17 7-18 49.

RH

6

6

9

6

27

LUTH

11

12

14

12

49

Three-point goals: Reifsteck 4, Klatt 2, Steensma 2.

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 32

LATHROP 30

Lathrop: A. Huitt 7, B. Huitt 3, Sellers 14, Jones 2, Jennings 4, Morgan 0, Crawford 0, Vonderfet 0, Schnatz 0. Totals 11 5-8 30.

Northland Christian: Rothacher 4, Fountain 3, L. Kruse 8, G. Kruse 7, Wray 10, Xolo 0, Lockridge 0, Duncan 0, Schouten 0. Totals 13 4-6 32.

LATH

8

8

9

5

30

NC

4

11

7

10

32

Three-point goals: A. Huitt, Sellers; Fountain, G. Kruse.

PEMBROKE HILL 53

BISHOP SEABURY 20

Pembroke Hill: Hughes 14, Copaken 6, Tinoco 6, Wall 8, Ervin 11, Pepitone 8. Totals 22 4-10 53.

Bishop Seabury: Heinz 6, Boos 14, Puckett 0, Dennon 0, Eckert 0. Totals 7 6-10 20.

PH

9

23

18

3

53

SEA

2

6

4

8

20

Three-point goals: Hughes 2, Copaken, Ervin, Tinoco; Boos.

ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 39

LIBERTY NORTH 26

Liberty North: Jackson 1, Emerson 3, Ojigoh 3, Stark 10, Burns 0, Johnson 6, Gist 3. Totals 8 10-17 26.

St. Teresa’s Academy: Herrington 2, Trujillo 2, Farkas 3, Woodbury 4, Coleman 13, Blaich 0, Hull 15. Totals 16 7-13 39.

LN

4

11

7

4

26

STA

4

15

10

10

39

Three-point goals: None.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 76, EAST 14

East: Creston 0, McCollum 0, Burton 0, Alexander 2, Banks 2, Wiggins 10, Lucas 0, Bowman 0, Hughes 0. Totals 5 2-2 14.

William Chrisman: Atali 6, Adreon Bell 6, Adreal Bell 2, Bauman 2, Lopez 9, Burns 11, Acevedo 3, Naber 6, Erickson 16, David 15. Totals 32 10-13 76.

EAST

7

2

3

2

14

WC

16

25

20

15

76

Three-point goals: Wiggins 2; Burns, Acevedo.

Girls swimming

Tuesday’s results

1. Blue Springs South, 747; 2. Raymore-Peculiar, 504; 3. Smith-Cotton, 440; 4. Marshall, 165.

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

Lee’s Summit 48, Rockhurst 31

Lee’s Summit 42, Rockhurst 37

Scores & Stats

