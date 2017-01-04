High school results - January 4

High schools
Boys basketball
Wednesday’s results
Grandview 65, Platte County 46
St. Pius X 67, O’Hara 63, OT
Thursday’s games
Crest Ridge at Lone Jack
Lansing at Turner
Sherwood at Summit Christian
St. Joseph Benton at Smithville
Troy at West Platte
Tuesday’s results
Barstow 73, Butler 48
Basehor-Linwood 62, Spring Hill 31
Blue Valley 75, Rockhurst 60
Blue Valley West 53, Blue Valley Southwest 25
Center 73, O’Hara 56
Hamilton 51, Richmond 43
Harrisonville 63, University Academy 43
Horton (Kan.) 54, Oskaloosa (Kan.) 43
Jefferson County North 72, Pleasant Ridge 35
Lawson 43, Chillicothe 31
Maur Hill 49, McLouth 22
Olathe North 61, Shawnee Mission North 58
Olathe Northwest 51, Shawnee Mission South 47
Paola 47, De Soto 39
Penney 51, Richmond 43
Piper 58, Turner 51
Raytown 58, Lansing 45
Shawnee Mission Northwest 52, Olathe South 47
Shawnee Mission West 70, Olathe East 43
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Bishop Miege 57
Summit Christian 85, Metro Academy 69
Wednesday’s summaries
GRANDVIEW 65, PLATTE COUNTY 46
Platte County: Esdohr 8, Post 0, Cummings 12, Ragsdale 5, Rollins 7, Abraham 2, Watts 6, Stanley 3, Gammill 3. Totals 18 5-10 46.
Grandview: Lathon 17, Banks 11, Nweke 7, Crook-Jones 6, Sorrells 5, Boston 1, Allen 2, Hopkins 0, Wayne 0, Taylor 16, Eze 0, Godeau 0. Totals 23 13-19 65.
PC
9
16
8
13
—
46
GV
14
18
23
10
—
65
Three-point goals: Esdohr 2, Ragsdale, Rollins, Stanley; Lathon 2, Taylor 2, Banks, Sorrells.
ST. PIUS X 67, O’HARA 63, OT
O’Hara: Johnson 1, Leverette 7, McDaniel 22, Wagner 2, Bush 1, Mgbemena 23, Palacios 6, Jones 1. Totals 20 15-24 63.
St. Pius X: Fox 3, Hoambrecker 24, Witherow 5, Taylor 8, Conforti 16, Salinas 11. Totals 21 18-27 67.
OHA
19
9
16
15
4
—
63
SPX
15
10
17
15
10
—
67
Three-point goals: McDaniel 7, Palacios; Hoanbrecker 4, Fox, Conforti, Witherow.
Tuesday’s summaries
BARSTOW 73, BUTLER 48
Barstow: Horne 10, Felton 9, Nuss 10, Pearce 3, Walz 11, Gilyard 28, Singleton 2. Totals 29 7-8 73.
Butler: B. Kauffman 2, Shearore 4, Connell 4, Page 3, Gabriel 9, K. Kauffman 20, Holt 6. Totals 21 2-6 48.
BARS
31
9
17
16
—
73
BUT
14
9
15
10
—
48
Three-point goals: Heinrich, Hodge, Jones; Coleman 3, Ford, Scott, Ka. Tatkenhorst.
HAMILTON 51, RICHMOND 43
Hamilton: Pratt 0, Dixon 8, Harper 22, Richman 11, Whitt 10, Dotson 0, Potts 0. Totals 19 13-14 51.
Richmond: Pritchett 2, Williams 8, Marquez 6, Goodloe 2, Alexander 6, Thornberry 19. Totals 12 8-10 43.
HAM
10
9
22
10
—
51
RICH
8
8
12
15
—
43
Three-point goals: Lewis, McCray; Williams 2, Alexander, Thornberry.
PIPER 58, TURNER 51
Turner: Re. Jackson 2, Ri. Jackson 2, Rollen 5, Rinne 14, Burge 14, Scott 2, Richardson 6, Poe 7. Totals 18 13-22 51.
Piper: Johnson 5, Covington 7, Hall 2, Letcher 4, Goodpastor 3, Taylor 20, Rodgers 11, Yoder 6. Totals 19 16-28 58.
TURN
11
12
13
15
—
51
PIPE
15
20
15
8
—
58
Three-point goals: Poe, Rollen; Yoder 2, Johnson.
Girls basketball
Wednesday’s results
Lutheran 49, Rich Hill 27
Northland Christian 32, Lathrop 30
Pembroke Hill 53, Bishop Seabury 20
RAYMORE-PECULIAR SONIC CLASSIC
Blue Springs 65, Ruskin 40
St. Teresa’s 39, Liberty North 26
William Chrisman 76, East 14
Thursday’s games
Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley
Crest Ridge at Lone Jack
Lansing at Turner
Schlagle at Harmon
Sherwood at Summit Christian
St. Joseph Benton at Smithville
Troy at West Platte
Tuesday’s results
Blue Valley Southwest 75, Lansing 46
Butler 59, Barstow 40
Center 56, O’Hara 46
Eudora 46, Tonganoxie 43
Horton (Kan.) 37, Oskaloosa (Kan.) 33
Jefferson County North 75, Pleasant Ridge 44
Kearney 57, Staley 43
Lawrence Free State 63, Shawnee Mission East 30
Leavenworth 47, Lawrence 38
Liberty 53, Lee's Summit 49
Maur Hill 60, McLouth 24
Olathe East 62, Shawnee Mission West 30
Olathe North 45, Shawnee Mission North 37
Olathe Northwest 57, Shawnee Mission South 54
Olathe South 39, Shawnee Mission Northwest 27
Orrick 53, Lee’s Summit 49
Paola 33, De Soto 27
Piper 83, Turner 24
Smithville 46, Pleasant Hill 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 39, Bishop Miege 38, 2OT
Wednesday’s summaries
BLUE SPRINGS 65, RUSKIN 40
Ruskin: Vann 4, Lewis 7, McCray 15, D. Brown 7, A. Brown 5, Evans 0, Walton 2. Totals 11 12-17 40.
Blue Springs: Grizalano 2, Pratt 6, Sample 6, Johnson 2, Swanson 9, Andrews 0, Bello 8, Baldwin 8, Smith 2, Mooneyham 6, Knudson 2, Helms 10, Kanagawa 4. Totals 21 11-18 65.
RUSK
4
9
14
13
—
40
BLSS
16
18
14
17
—
65
Three-point goals: Lewis, McCray; Swanson, Baldwin 2, Mooneyham.
LUTHERAN 49, RICH HILL 27
Rich Hill (6-5): Malone 2, Austin 0, Baze 4, Duncan 3, Coonce 6, Tourtillott 0, Mitchell 0, Brooks 9, Long 0, Doty 3. Totals 11 5-13 27.
Lutheran (4-5): Burris 0, Steensma 6, Klatt 11, Miller 1, Tucker 6, Reifsteck 12, Brumley 0, Hick 0, Gire 0, Ouverson 0, Ledgerwood 9, West 4, Smith 0, Mundt 0. Totals 17 7-18 49.
RH
6
6
9
6
—
27
LUTH
11
12
14
12
—
49
Three-point goals: Reifsteck 4, Klatt 2, Steensma 2.
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 32
LATHROP 30
Lathrop: A. Huitt 7, B. Huitt 3, Sellers 14, Jones 2, Jennings 4, Morgan 0, Crawford 0, Vonderfet 0, Schnatz 0. Totals 11 5-8 30.
Northland Christian: Rothacher 4, Fountain 3, L. Kruse 8, G. Kruse 7, Wray 10, Xolo 0, Lockridge 0, Duncan 0, Schouten 0. Totals 13 4-6 32.
LATH
8
8
9
5
—
30
NC
4
11
7
10
—
32
Three-point goals: A. Huitt, Sellers; Fountain, G. Kruse.
PEMBROKE HILL 53
BISHOP SEABURY 20
Pembroke Hill: Hughes 14, Copaken 6, Tinoco 6, Wall 8, Ervin 11, Pepitone 8. Totals 22 4-10 53.
Bishop Seabury: Heinz 6, Boos 14, Puckett 0, Dennon 0, Eckert 0. Totals 7 6-10 20.
PH
9
23
18
3
—
53
SEA
2
6
4
8
—
20
Three-point goals: Hughes 2, Copaken, Ervin, Tinoco; Boos.
ST. TERESA’S ACADEMY 39
LIBERTY NORTH 26
Liberty North: Jackson 1, Emerson 3, Ojigoh 3, Stark 10, Burns 0, Johnson 6, Gist 3. Totals 8 10-17 26.
St. Teresa’s Academy: Herrington 2, Trujillo 2, Farkas 3, Woodbury 4, Coleman 13, Blaich 0, Hull 15. Totals 16 7-13 39.
LN
4
11
7
4
—
26
STA
4
15
10
10
—
39
Three-point goals: None.
WILLIAM CHRISMAN 76, EAST 14
East: Creston 0, McCollum 0, Burton 0, Alexander 2, Banks 2, Wiggins 10, Lucas 0, Bowman 0, Hughes 0. Totals 5 2-2 14.
William Chrisman: Atali 6, Adreon Bell 6, Adreal Bell 2, Bauman 2, Lopez 9, Burns 11, Acevedo 3, Naber 6, Erickson 16, David 15. Totals 32 10-13 76.
EAST
7
2
3
2
—
14
WC
16
25
20
15
—
76
Three-point goals: Wiggins 2; Burns, Acevedo.
Girls swimming
Tuesday’s results
1. Blue Springs South, 747; 2. Raymore-Peculiar, 504; 3. Smith-Cotton, 440; 4. Marshall, 165.
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
Lee’s Summit 48, Rockhurst 31
Lee’s Summit 42, Rockhurst 37
Comments