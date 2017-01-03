Scores & Stats

January 3, 2017 10:48 PM

High school results - January 3

High schools

Boys basketball

Tuesday’s results

Barstow 73, Butler 48

Basehor-Linwood 62, Spring Hill 31

Blue Valley 75, Rockhurst 60

Blue Valley West 53, Blue Valley Southwest 25

Center 73, O’Hara 56

Hamilton 51, Richmond 43

Harrisonville 63, University Academy 43

Horton (Kan.) 54, Oskaloosa (Kan.) 43

Jefferson County North 72, Pleasant Ridge 35

Lawson 43, Chillicothe 31

Maur Hill 49, McLouth 22

Olathe North 61, Shawnee Mission North 58

Olathe Northwest 51, Shawnee Mission South 47

Paola 47, De Soto 39

Penney 51, Richmond 43

Raytown 58, Lansing 45

Shawnee Mission Northwest 52, Olathe South 47

Shawnee Mission West 70, Olathe East 43

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Bishop Miege 57

Summit Christian 85, Metro Academy 69

Wednesday’s games

Alta Vista at Cristo Rey

Bishop Seabury at Pembroke Hill

Hogan Prep at Sumner Academy

Platte County at Grandview

Rich Hill at Lutheran

Tuesday's summaries

BARSTOW 73, BUTLER 48

Barstow: Horne 10, Felton 9, Nuss 10, Pearce 3, Walz 11, Gilyard 28, Singleton 2. Totals 29 7-8 73.

Butler: B. Kauffman 2, Shearore 4, Connell 4, Page 3, Gabriel 9, K. Kauffman 20, Holt 6. Totals 21 2-6 48.

BARS

31

9

17

16

73

BUT

14

9

15

10

48

Three-point goals: Heinrich, Hodge, Jones; Coleman 3, Ford, Scott, Ka. Tatkenhorst.

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 62, SPRING HILL 31

Spring Hill (3-3): Heinrich 10, Steging 0, Cowles 2, Weber 0, Ewing 3, Hodge 5, Powell 0, Hoston 4, Feeback 2, Jones 3, LaPlante 2. Totals 10 8-13 31.

Basehor-Linwood (3-1): Scott 9, Sherley 7, Ford 5, Coleman 15, Sifford 0, Drew 6, Ku. Tatkenhorst 10, Ka. Tatkenhorst 9, White 0, Schnieder 1, Friesen 0, Younger 0. Totals 25 6-14 62.

SH

12

6

4

9

31

BL

14

20

21

7

62

Three-point goals: Heinrich, Hodge, Jones; Coleman 3, Ford, Scott, Ka. Tatkenhorst.

BLUE VALLEY 75, ROCKHURST 60

Blue Valley: Deveney 5, Gomez 26, Geiman 14, Green 9, Van Dyne 13, Tschirhart 8, Hobson 0. Totals FT 26-37.

Rockhurst: Thompson 3, Rhodes 11, Nelson 2, Teahan 25, Louis 2, Hughes 6, White 4, Selzer 7, Elder 0, Ridgnal 0. Totals FT 7-12.

BV

12

20

22

21

75

ROCK

17

18

14

11

60

Three-point goals: Geiman 2, Deveny, Gomez, Van Dyne; Thompson, Rhodes, Teahan.

BLUE VALLEY WEST 53, BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 25

Blue Valley Southwest: Parker 2, Eldridge 15, Johnson 6, Bartlett 2, Davis 0, Pandjaris 0, Solin 0, Gish 0, Miller 0, Morrow 0, Roberts 0, Chichura 0. Totals 9 5-9 25.

Blue Valley West: Jones 5, Goodale 14, Lucas 6, Lane 0, Nordstrom 8, Chalupa 5, Gammon 2, Pascuzzi 3, Elfstrand 10, Cummings 0, Bain 0, Rehkop 0. Totals 19 12-21 53.

BVSW

5

5

11

4

25

BVW

14

16

11

12

53

Three-point goals: Eldridge 2; Goodale, Nordstrom, Chalupa.

CENTER 73, O’HARA 56

O’Hara: McFeders 6, Johnson 0, Leverotte 4, McDaniel 10, Bahle 0, Pinkins 0, Wagner 2, Jones 0, Bush 4, Mgbemena 27, Palacious 1. Totals 18 13-19 56.

Center: Walsh 0, White 9, E. Smith 6, Kamgain 15, Thomas 2, Ryan 10, Pulz 0, Wright 8, D. Wilson 0, J. Wilson 13, Washington 6, Goodwin 2, Dowdy 2, C. Smith 0. Totals 29 8-10 73.

OHA

14

8

14

20

56

CEN

20

28

19

6

73

Three-point goals: McDaniel 2; Ryan 2, Wright 2, White.

HARRISONVILLE 63

UNIVERSITY ACADEMY 43

University Academy (2-7): Adkins 3, Lee 13, Whitelaw 3, Paul-Lang 7, Manson 7, Schiele 10. Totals 15 10-15 43.

Harrisonville (4-4): Hinson 4, Royal 1, Byrd 15, Prindle 16, Selemaea 2, Laughlin 10, Patrick 9, Poisal 6. Totals 27 8-14 63.

UA

12

10

13

8

43

HAR

11

14

18

20

63

Three-point goals: Adkins, Hinson, Manson, Whitelaw.

LAWSON 43, CHILLICOTHE 31

Chillicothe (6-6): Snyder 13, Sewell 3, Brandsguard 5, Trout 2, Jones 2, Graves 6. Totals 14 1-4 31.

Lawson (8-1): Ross 8, Glenn 13, Miller 6, Dunn 7, Weber 3, Porth 4, Pope 2. Totals 14 10-18 43.

CHIL

13

8

3

7

31

LAWS

11

12

5

15

43

Three-point goals: Sewell, Snyder; Glenn 3, Ross, Weber.

OLATHE NORTH 61

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 58

Shawnee Mission North: Bradley Jr. 23, Schneider 2, Morgan 0, Am. Williams 2, T. Hensley 0, Av. Williams 19, Jackson 0, Conoway 8, Verdugo 0, J. Hensley 4. Totals 21 13-24 58.

Olathe North: Jackson 16, Freeman 6, Williams 6, Davis 0, Clark 3, Walton 0, Byers 20, Cofffman 4, Milner 6. Totals 19 13-22 61.

SMN

20

7

10

21

58

ON

15

11

21

14

61

Three-point goals: Bradley 2, J. Hensley; Jackson 4, Byers 3, Freeman 2, Williams.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 51

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 47

Shawnee Mission South (2-3): Webster 13, Wissel 10, Hickman 4, Soares 7, Carroll 8, Bendrick 3, Iba 2. Totals 17 8-13 47.

Olathe Northwest (5-0): Nicodemus 19, Kline 1, Holmgren 2, Shiever 2, Vanderslice 3, Waters 9, Oppenheim 6, Messina 8, Pinkerton 1. Totals 14 18-30 51.

SMS

14

8

8

17

47

ONW

9

18

9

15

51

Three-point goals: Wissel 2, Bendrick, Hickman, Soares; Nicodemus 4, Oppenheim.

PAOLA 47, DE SOTO 39

Paola: Bell 7, Rankin 7, Phillips 6, Wilkes 16, Moala 7, Wilson 4. Totals 17 10-19 47.

De Soto: Hansen 6, Baruth 2, Bell 4, Thurlow 3, Barkemeyer 2, Wilson 12, Noll 10. Totals 15 6-9 39.

PAO

10

11

8

18

47

DES

8

12

13

6

39

Three-point goals: Bell, Phillips, Rankin; Bell, Thurlow, Wilson.

PENNEY 51, RICHMOND 43

Penney: Pratt 0, Dixon 8, Harper 22, Richman 11, Ward 0, Whitt 10. Totals 19 13-14 51.

Richmond: Pritchett 2, Williams 8, Pemberlin 0, Marquez 6, Goodloe 2, Alexander 6, Thornberry 19, Swafford 0. Totals 12 9-10 43.

PEN

10

9

22

10

51

RICH

8

8

12

15

43

Three-point goals: Williams 2, Alexander, Thornberry.

RAYTOWN 58, LANSING 45

Lansing: Hunley 6, Dill 5, Remington 5, Robinson 4, Jenkins 4, Q. McQuillan 2, K. McQuillan 5, Sharp 7, Douglas 7. Totals 16 9-18 45.

Raytown: Proctor 5, McGee 2, Blanks 8, Drew 20, Burton 14, Fair 6, Johnson 3, Jones 0, Hudson 0. Totals 22 14-23 58.

LANS

12

10

13

10

45

RAY

16

10

14

18

58

Three-point goals: Dill, Douglas, Hunley, Sharp.

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 52

OLATHE SOUTH 47

Shawnee Mission Northwest: Moore 12, Skeens 7, Ghilardi 7, Kendall 11, Heinisch 5, Love 10. Totals 18 12-18 52.

Olathe South: Johnson 3, Slavin 19, Peters 3, Koval 4, Adger 8, Hutton 6, Beene 4. Totals 17 9-17 47.

SMNW

9

13

13

17

52

OS

11

7

14

15

47

Three-point goals: Love 2, Heinisch, Skeens; Slavin 2, Johnson, Peters.

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 70

OLATHE EAST 43

Shawnee Mission West: Potter 12, Graham 4, Hood 30, Watson 4, McMahon 5, Southern 5, Witters 6, Rhymes 1, Hylton 2, Clipston 1. Totals 27 8-15 70.

Olathe East: Lewis 2, B. Nelson 2, Mitchell-Johnson 8, Stuewe 2, White 0, LaGore 5, Raimey 3, Kullberg 6, S. Nelson 4, Bell 2, Mackey 9. Totals 16 9-16 43.

SMW

21

17

11

21

70

OE

14

4

10

15

43

Three-point goals: Hood 6, Potter 2; Mackey, S. Nelson.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 61

BISHOP MIEGE 57

St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0): Schniders 0, Hagenkord 8, Lewis 7, Downey 2, Rost 9, Damore 0, Allegri 30, McMillan 2, Gavin 0, Boedeker 3. Totals 19 17-21 61.

Bishop Miege (3-1): Gleason 4, Garret 0, Ray 6, Lopes 10, Robinson-Earl 22, Early 9, Weber 6. Totals 21 12-19 57.

STA

10

25

12

14

61

MIE

10

17

12

18

57

Three-point goals: Allegri 3, Rost 2, Hagenkord; Weber 2, Lopes.

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s results

Blue Valley Southwest 75, Lansing 46

Butler 59, Barstow 40

Center 56, O’Hara 46

Eudora 46, Tonganoxie 43

Horton (Kan.) 37, Oskaloosa (Kan.) 33

Jefferson County North 75, Pleasant Ridge 44

Kearney 57, Staley 43

Lawrence Free State 63, Shawnee Mission East 30

Leavenworth 47, Lawrence 38

Liberty 53, Lee's Summit 49

Maur Hill 60, McLouth 24

Olathe East 62, Shawnee Mission West 30

Olathe North 45, Shawnee Mission North 37

Olathe Northwest 57, Shawnee Mission South 54

Olathe South 39, Shawnee Mission Northwest 27

Orrick 53, Lee’s Summit 49

Paola 33, De Soto 27

Piper 83, Turner 24

Smithville 46, Pleasant Hill 21

St. Thomas Aquinas 39, Bishop Miege 38, 2OT

Wednesday’s games

Alta Vista at Cristo Rey

Bishop Seabury at Pembroke Hill

Hogan Prep at Sumner Academy

Platte County at Grandview

Rich Hill at Lutheran

Tuesday’s summaries

BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 75, LANSING 46

Lansing: Sommedo 4, Herrera 2, Ernzen 13, Smith 3, Gatson 9, Robinson 7, Mathis 8. Totals 19 7-19 46.

Blue Valley Southwest: Justice 5, Renzi 9, Gantt 3, Loeffelbein 8, Appleby 4, Miller 12, Sargent 16, Fowler 18. Totals 22 26-38 75.

LANS

12

13

9

12

46

BVSW

19

18

23

15

75

Three-point goals: Robinson; Fowler 3, Miller 2.

BUTLER 59, BARSTOW 40

Barstow: Arment 5, Carpenter 2, Anderson 5, Walsworth 24, Lopez 2, Stewart 0, Adkins 2. Totals 12 14-20 40.

Butler: Eidson 4, Davis 8, Koehn 0, McGuire 8, Wheatley 6, Heckadon 2, Kauffman 0, Dolbow 13, Lawrence 8, Gepford 0. Ttoals 23 12-18 59.

BARS

9

11

8

12

40

BUT

13

9

19

18

59

Three-point goals: Anderson, Arment; Gepford.

CENTER 56, O’HARA 46

O’Hara: Sirna 2, Cook 9, Hanaway 4, Koob 4, Gipson 15, DeMarea 5, Mitchell 2, Hatten 5. Totals 18 5-9 46.

Center: McReynolds 2, Banister 7, Purnell 7, Mahmud 5, Fisher 14, Lewis 21. Totals 24 6-16 56.

OHA

11

10

9

16

46

CEN

15

14

17

10

56

Three-point goals: Gipson 5, Cook; Banister, Purnell.

EUDORA 46, TONGANOXIE 43

Tonganoxie (1-3): Seetart 4, Martinez 4, Searcy 2, Wogoman 7, Timm 3, Knipp 2, Lee 19, Gray 2. Totals 13 14-17 43.

Eudora (4-3): Re. Hiebert 6, Ri. Hiebert 21, Purcell 2, Watson 7, Ormsby 2, Howe 8. Totals 18 5-16 46.

TONG

5

2

19

17

43

EUD

12

9

11

14

46

Three-point goals: Lee 2, Wogoman; Re. Hiebert 2, Ri. Hiebert 2, Watson.

JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 75

PLEASANT RIDGE 44

Jefferson County North: Feldkamp 0, Schrick 8, Schneider 4, M. Vaught 7, Fowler 0, Weishaar 10, Seichepine 12, A. Vaught 17, Jobbins 17. Totals 32 11-19 75.

Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 6, Evert 0, Wilburn 3, Nutsch 0, Adams 3, G. Wagner 0, McLendon 0, Warden 0, Heim 23, Robinson 0, Nooner 6, A. Herbig 3, C. Herbig 0, Miller 0. Totals 15 6-15 44.

JCN

16

21

26

12

75

PR

19

14

6

5

44

Three-point goals: Schrick 2, Jobbins, A. Vaught, Weishaar; Heim 5, Nooner 2, Adams, A. Herbig, Wilburn.

KEARNEY 57, STALEY 43

Staley (6-3): Neff 9, Harvey 9, D. Williams 2, Gilbert 4, Hatfield 3, Bell 14, A. Williams 0, Smith 0, Kirzogono 0, Wamsing 2. Totals 15 9-9 43.

Kearney (4-5): A. Couch 12, Breyfogle 0, Yakle 12, Burkemper 2, E. Couch 8, Runions 6, Weakley 0, Schwarzenbach 17. Totals 20 10-14 57.

STA

10

10

8

15

43

KEA

13

14

12

18

57

Three-point goals: Bell 2, Hatfield, Neff; Yakle 4, Runions 2, A. Couch.

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 63

SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 30

Shawnee Mission East: Frye 8, Englund 1, Haverty 5, Tee 1, Yowell 9, Stechschulte 3, Hiese 2, Stanley 2. Totals 7 13-20 30.

Lawrence Free State: Lawrence 7, Thomas 8, Piper 27, Hippe 5, Two-Hearts 15, Cushing 1. Totals 25 9-13 63.

SME

7

3

16

4

30

LFS

18

14

20

11

63

Three-point goals: Haverty, Stechschulte; Piper 3, Two-Hearts.

LEAVENWORTH 47, LAWRENCE 38

Leavenworth (5-1): Moore 9, Cole 2, Brown 3, Hayward 14, Robinson 7, Lister 12. Totals 19 5-10 47.

Lawrence (5-1): Stewart 5, Drum 5, Williams 4, Harjo 5, K. Thomas 2, T. Thomas 3, Stafford 8, Ajekwu 6. Totals 12 12-20 38.

LEA

9

20

9

9

47

LAW

9

8

7

14

38

Three-point goals: Hayward 3, Moore; Stafford 2, Harjo, T. Thomas.

LIBERTY 53, LEE’S SUMMIT 49

Lee’s Summit (4-6): Lindstrom 4, Johnson 11, Palmer 0, Burch 11, Elston 9, Lock 5, Conn 9, May 0. Totals 19 8-15 49.

Liberty (6-4): Nelson 11, Mason 3, Richardson 4, Newland 2, Hull 11, S. Selepeo 2, Fleming 6, N. Selepeo 0, Gordon 0, Alexander 14. Totals 15 21-25 53.

LS

16

5

9

19

49

LIB

9

11

19

14

53

Three-point goals: Johnson 2, Lock; Alexander, Mason.

OLATHE EAST 62

SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 30

Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 6, Henrie 4, Biehl 2, Prim 6, Hanes 10. Totals 11 4-7 30.

Olathe East: Rehagen 15, Gleason 5, Hoppock 9, Wilson 11, Kincaid 7, Winemiller 6, Schumacher 3, Kiasc 6. Totals 22 16-25 62.

SMW

1

9

8

12

30

OE

9

20

16

17

62

Three-point goals: Hanes, Kennedy; Gleason, Rehagen.

OLATHE NORTH 45

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 37

Shawnee Mission North: Boyce 0, Lee 5, Love 20, Redick 12. Totals 13 6-11 37.

Olathe North: J. Kenana 2, S. Kenana 0, L. Watts 8, H. Watts 10, Gallagher 2, Anderson 3, McGinnis 20. Totals 19 7-14 45.

SMN

9

10

8

10

37

ON

17

12

11

5

45

Three-point goals: Redick 4, Lee.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 57

SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 54

Shawnee Mission South: Bunker 6, Anderson 0, Shelton 4, Bermond 2, Green 2, MacDonald 7, McAvoy 17, Martin 2, Barker 14. Totals 19 16-23 54.

Olathe Northwest: Heise 1, Reiber 5, Marks 13, Kappelmann 0, Boeh 9, Gueldner 23, Curry 4, Cass 2, Thomas 0. Totals 19 13-30 57.

SMS

11

20

8

15

54

ONW

21

10

16

10

57

Three-point goals: Marks 3, Gueldner 2, Reiber.

OLATHE SOUTH 39

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 27

Shawnee Mission Northwest: Ojeda 2, Seibold 2, Rose 6, Black 4, Nachbas 6, Peterson 7. Totals 7 13-19 27.

Olathe South: Butaud 9, Gouch 8, Harshbarger 2, Griswold 2, Roebuck 7, Bartels 2, Winslow 9. Totals 15 6-7 39.

SMNW

6

5

10

6

27

OS

14

9

6

10

39

Three-point goals: Butaud, Gouch, Winslow.

ORRICK 53, LEE’S SUMMIT 49

Lee’s Summit (4-6): Lindstrom 4, Johnson 11, Palmer 0, Burch 11, Elston 9, Lock 5, Conn 9, May 0. Totals 19 8-15 49.

Liberty (6-4): Nelson 11, Mason 3, Richardson 4, Newland 2, Hull 11, S. Selepeo 2, Fleming 6, N. Selepeo 0, Gordon 0, Alexander 14. Totals 15 21-25 53.

LS

16

5

9

19

49

ORR

9

11

19

14

53

Three-point goals: Johnson 2, Lock; Alexander, Mason.

PAOLA 33, DE SOTO 27

Paola: Ohlmeier 3, Morgan 13, Williams 5, Johnson 2, Edwards 10. Totals 7 14-22 33.

De Soto: Grizzle 6, Jones 7, Bream 2, Johnson 10, Plake 2. Totals 10 6-12 27.

PAO

9

10

8

6

33

DES

2

2

10

13

27

Three-point goals: Ohlmeier, Williams; Jones.

PIPER 83, TURNER 24

Turner: Quinto 6, Garcia 2, Ayala 7, Johnson 5, Rilinger 4. Totals 9 5-5 24.

Piper: Ford 8, Morrow 8, Banes 13, Leslie 10, Cobbins 11, Gooch 4, Vigil 21, Thomas 7. Totals 31 10-13 83.

TURN

6

6

3

9

24

PIPE

24

23

25

11

83

Three-point goals: Johnson; Vigil 5, Banes 3, Cobbins.

SMITHVILLE 46, PLEASANT HILL 21

Smithville: Donnell 4, Luebbert 3, Andrews 3, Mosby 9, Langhus 3, Bultmann 2, Kadel 2, McKimens 4, Wohlford 3, Moes 4, Grandgenett 9. Totals 17 8-12 46.

Pleasant Hill: Graham 6, S. Williams 2, S. Williams 2, Shinn 3, Philipscheck 5, Borer 3. Totals 7 6-12 21.

SMI

9

17

12

8

46

PH

1

0

7

13

21

Three-point goals: Andrews, Grandgenett, Luebbert, Mosby; Philipscheck.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 39

BISHOP MIEGE 38, 2OT

St. Thomas Aquinas: Corrigan 3, Hartnett 2, Pearson 6, Townsell 6, Weledji 13, Thomas 9. Totals 11 16-25 39.

Bishop Miege: Gonzalez 6, Russell 5, MacDonald 2, Bentley 14, Harms 4, Verhulst 7. Totals 14 7-8 38.

STA

6

3

13

11

3

3

39

MIE

11

9

4

9

3

2

38

Three-point goals: Pearson; Russell, Bentley, Verhulst.

Girls swimming

1. Blue Springs South, 747; 2. Raymore-Peculiar, 504; 3. Smith-Cotton, 440; 4. Marshall, 165.

Wrestling

Lee’s Summit 48, Rockhurst 31

Lee’s Summit 42, Rockhurst 37

