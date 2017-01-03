High school results - January 3

0:46 What is this 'grit' colleges are now looking for? Pause

1:55 Families of slain KCK police officers face different pleas from the accused

2:52 Workout regime brings new life to Kansas City gunshot victim

2:23 Crick Camera Shop closing after 70 years in KC

1:02 Speed believed to be a factor in double-fatal crash in Kansas City

2:08 We asked KC celebs: What are you looking forward to in 2017?

1:46 Watch as Veterans Community Project workers build tiny houses in KC

3:31 Green burial marks the end of journey from Africa to Olathe

9:38 Kansas City students react to proposed streetcar expansion