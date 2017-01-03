High school results - January 3

High schools
Boys basketball
Tuesday’s results
Barstow 73, Butler 48
Basehor-Linwood 62, Spring Hill 31
Blue Valley 75, Rockhurst 60
Blue Valley West 53, Blue Valley Southwest 25
Center 73, O’Hara 56
Hamilton 51, Richmond 43
Harrisonville 63, University Academy 43
Horton (Kan.) 54, Oskaloosa (Kan.) 43
Jefferson County North 72, Pleasant Ridge 35
Lawson 43, Chillicothe 31
Maur Hill 49, McLouth 22
Olathe North 61, Shawnee Mission North 58
Olathe Northwest 51, Shawnee Mission South 47
Paola 47, De Soto 39
Penney 51, Richmond 43
Raytown 58, Lansing 45
Shawnee Mission Northwest 52, Olathe South 47
Shawnee Mission West 70, Olathe East 43
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Bishop Miege 57
Summit Christian 85, Metro Academy 69
Wednesday’s games
Alta Vista at Cristo Rey
Bishop Seabury at Pembroke Hill
Hogan Prep at Sumner Academy
Platte County at Grandview
Rich Hill at Lutheran
Tuesday's summaries
BARSTOW 73, BUTLER 48
Barstow: Horne 10, Felton 9, Nuss 10, Pearce 3, Walz 11, Gilyard 28, Singleton 2. Totals 29 7-8 73.
Butler: B. Kauffman 2, Shearore 4, Connell 4, Page 3, Gabriel 9, K. Kauffman 20, Holt 6. Totals 21 2-6 48.
BARS
31
9
17
16
—
73
BUT
14
9
15
10
—
48
Three-point goals: Heinrich, Hodge, Jones; Coleman 3, Ford, Scott, Ka. Tatkenhorst.
BASEHOR-LINWOOD 62, SPRING HILL 31
Spring Hill (3-3): Heinrich 10, Steging 0, Cowles 2, Weber 0, Ewing 3, Hodge 5, Powell 0, Hoston 4, Feeback 2, Jones 3, LaPlante 2. Totals 10 8-13 31.
Basehor-Linwood (3-1): Scott 9, Sherley 7, Ford 5, Coleman 15, Sifford 0, Drew 6, Ku. Tatkenhorst 10, Ka. Tatkenhorst 9, White 0, Schnieder 1, Friesen 0, Younger 0. Totals 25 6-14 62.
SH
12
6
4
9
—
31
BL
14
20
21
7
—
62
Three-point goals: Heinrich, Hodge, Jones; Coleman 3, Ford, Scott, Ka. Tatkenhorst.
BLUE VALLEY 75, ROCKHURST 60
Blue Valley: Deveney 5, Gomez 26, Geiman 14, Green 9, Van Dyne 13, Tschirhart 8, Hobson 0. Totals FT 26-37.
Rockhurst: Thompson 3, Rhodes 11, Nelson 2, Teahan 25, Louis 2, Hughes 6, White 4, Selzer 7, Elder 0, Ridgnal 0. Totals FT 7-12.
BV
12
20
22
21
—
75
ROCK
17
18
14
11
—
60
Three-point goals: Geiman 2, Deveny, Gomez, Van Dyne; Thompson, Rhodes, Teahan.
BLUE VALLEY WEST 53, BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 25
Blue Valley Southwest: Parker 2, Eldridge 15, Johnson 6, Bartlett 2, Davis 0, Pandjaris 0, Solin 0, Gish 0, Miller 0, Morrow 0, Roberts 0, Chichura 0. Totals 9 5-9 25.
Blue Valley West: Jones 5, Goodale 14, Lucas 6, Lane 0, Nordstrom 8, Chalupa 5, Gammon 2, Pascuzzi 3, Elfstrand 10, Cummings 0, Bain 0, Rehkop 0. Totals 19 12-21 53.
BVSW
5
5
11
4
—
25
BVW
14
16
11
12
—
53
Three-point goals: Eldridge 2; Goodale, Nordstrom, Chalupa.
CENTER 73, O’HARA 56
O’Hara: McFeders 6, Johnson 0, Leverotte 4, McDaniel 10, Bahle 0, Pinkins 0, Wagner 2, Jones 0, Bush 4, Mgbemena 27, Palacious 1. Totals 18 13-19 56.
Center: Walsh 0, White 9, E. Smith 6, Kamgain 15, Thomas 2, Ryan 10, Pulz 0, Wright 8, D. Wilson 0, J. Wilson 13, Washington 6, Goodwin 2, Dowdy 2, C. Smith 0. Totals 29 8-10 73.
OHA
14
8
14
20
—
56
CEN
20
28
19
6
—
73
Three-point goals: McDaniel 2; Ryan 2, Wright 2, White.
HARRISONVILLE 63
UNIVERSITY ACADEMY 43
University Academy (2-7): Adkins 3, Lee 13, Whitelaw 3, Paul-Lang 7, Manson 7, Schiele 10. Totals 15 10-15 43.
Harrisonville (4-4): Hinson 4, Royal 1, Byrd 15, Prindle 16, Selemaea 2, Laughlin 10, Patrick 9, Poisal 6. Totals 27 8-14 63.
UA
12
10
13
8
—
43
HAR
11
14
18
20
—
63
Three-point goals: Adkins, Hinson, Manson, Whitelaw.
LAWSON 43, CHILLICOTHE 31
Chillicothe (6-6): Snyder 13, Sewell 3, Brandsguard 5, Trout 2, Jones 2, Graves 6. Totals 14 1-4 31.
Lawson (8-1): Ross 8, Glenn 13, Miller 6, Dunn 7, Weber 3, Porth 4, Pope 2. Totals 14 10-18 43.
CHIL
13
8
3
7
—
31
LAWS
11
12
5
15
—
43
Three-point goals: Sewell, Snyder; Glenn 3, Ross, Weber.
OLATHE NORTH 61
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 58
Shawnee Mission North: Bradley Jr. 23, Schneider 2, Morgan 0, Am. Williams 2, T. Hensley 0, Av. Williams 19, Jackson 0, Conoway 8, Verdugo 0, J. Hensley 4. Totals 21 13-24 58.
Olathe North: Jackson 16, Freeman 6, Williams 6, Davis 0, Clark 3, Walton 0, Byers 20, Cofffman 4, Milner 6. Totals 19 13-22 61.
SMN
20
7
10
21
—
58
ON
15
11
21
14
—
61
Three-point goals: Bradley 2, J. Hensley; Jackson 4, Byers 3, Freeman 2, Williams.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 51
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 47
Shawnee Mission South (2-3): Webster 13, Wissel 10, Hickman 4, Soares 7, Carroll 8, Bendrick 3, Iba 2. Totals 17 8-13 47.
Olathe Northwest (5-0): Nicodemus 19, Kline 1, Holmgren 2, Shiever 2, Vanderslice 3, Waters 9, Oppenheim 6, Messina 8, Pinkerton 1. Totals 14 18-30 51.
SMS
14
8
8
17
—
47
ONW
9
18
9
15
—
51
Three-point goals: Wissel 2, Bendrick, Hickman, Soares; Nicodemus 4, Oppenheim.
PAOLA 47, DE SOTO 39
Paola: Bell 7, Rankin 7, Phillips 6, Wilkes 16, Moala 7, Wilson 4. Totals 17 10-19 47.
De Soto: Hansen 6, Baruth 2, Bell 4, Thurlow 3, Barkemeyer 2, Wilson 12, Noll 10. Totals 15 6-9 39.
PAO
10
11
8
18
—
47
DES
8
12
13
6
—
39
Three-point goals: Bell, Phillips, Rankin; Bell, Thurlow, Wilson.
PENNEY 51, RICHMOND 43
Penney: Pratt 0, Dixon 8, Harper 22, Richman 11, Ward 0, Whitt 10. Totals 19 13-14 51.
Richmond: Pritchett 2, Williams 8, Pemberlin 0, Marquez 6, Goodloe 2, Alexander 6, Thornberry 19, Swafford 0. Totals 12 9-10 43.
PEN
10
9
22
10
—
51
RICH
8
8
12
15
—
43
Three-point goals: Williams 2, Alexander, Thornberry.
RAYTOWN 58, LANSING 45
Lansing: Hunley 6, Dill 5, Remington 5, Robinson 4, Jenkins 4, Q. McQuillan 2, K. McQuillan 5, Sharp 7, Douglas 7. Totals 16 9-18 45.
Raytown: Proctor 5, McGee 2, Blanks 8, Drew 20, Burton 14, Fair 6, Johnson 3, Jones 0, Hudson 0. Totals 22 14-23 58.
LANS
12
10
13
10
—
45
RAY
16
10
14
18
—
58
Three-point goals: Dill, Douglas, Hunley, Sharp.
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 52
OLATHE SOUTH 47
Shawnee Mission Northwest: Moore 12, Skeens 7, Ghilardi 7, Kendall 11, Heinisch 5, Love 10. Totals 18 12-18 52.
Olathe South: Johnson 3, Slavin 19, Peters 3, Koval 4, Adger 8, Hutton 6, Beene 4. Totals 17 9-17 47.
SMNW
9
13
13
17
—
52
OS
11
7
14
15
—
47
Three-point goals: Love 2, Heinisch, Skeens; Slavin 2, Johnson, Peters.
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 70
OLATHE EAST 43
Shawnee Mission West: Potter 12, Graham 4, Hood 30, Watson 4, McMahon 5, Southern 5, Witters 6, Rhymes 1, Hylton 2, Clipston 1. Totals 27 8-15 70.
Olathe East: Lewis 2, B. Nelson 2, Mitchell-Johnson 8, Stuewe 2, White 0, LaGore 5, Raimey 3, Kullberg 6, S. Nelson 4, Bell 2, Mackey 9. Totals 16 9-16 43.
SMW
21
17
11
21
—
70
OE
14
4
10
15
—
43
Three-point goals: Hood 6, Potter 2; Mackey, S. Nelson.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 61
BISHOP MIEGE 57
St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0): Schniders 0, Hagenkord 8, Lewis 7, Downey 2, Rost 9, Damore 0, Allegri 30, McMillan 2, Gavin 0, Boedeker 3. Totals 19 17-21 61.
Bishop Miege (3-1): Gleason 4, Garret 0, Ray 6, Lopes 10, Robinson-Earl 22, Early 9, Weber 6. Totals 21 12-19 57.
STA
10
25
12
14
—
61
MIE
10
17
12
18
—
57
Three-point goals: Allegri 3, Rost 2, Hagenkord; Weber 2, Lopes.
Girls basketball
Tuesday’s results
Blue Valley Southwest 75, Lansing 46
Butler 59, Barstow 40
Center 56, O’Hara 46
Eudora 46, Tonganoxie 43
Horton (Kan.) 37, Oskaloosa (Kan.) 33
Jefferson County North 75, Pleasant Ridge 44
Kearney 57, Staley 43
Lawrence Free State 63, Shawnee Mission East 30
Leavenworth 47, Lawrence 38
Liberty 53, Lee's Summit 49
Maur Hill 60, McLouth 24
Olathe East 62, Shawnee Mission West 30
Olathe North 45, Shawnee Mission North 37
Olathe Northwest 57, Shawnee Mission South 54
Olathe South 39, Shawnee Mission Northwest 27
Orrick 53, Lee’s Summit 49
Paola 33, De Soto 27
Piper 83, Turner 24
Smithville 46, Pleasant Hill 21
St. Thomas Aquinas 39, Bishop Miege 38, 2OT
Wednesday’s games
Alta Vista at Cristo Rey
Bishop Seabury at Pembroke Hill
Hogan Prep at Sumner Academy
Platte County at Grandview
Rich Hill at Lutheran
Tuesday’s summaries
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST 75, LANSING 46
Lansing: Sommedo 4, Herrera 2, Ernzen 13, Smith 3, Gatson 9, Robinson 7, Mathis 8. Totals 19 7-19 46.
Blue Valley Southwest: Justice 5, Renzi 9, Gantt 3, Loeffelbein 8, Appleby 4, Miller 12, Sargent 16, Fowler 18. Totals 22 26-38 75.
LANS
12
13
9
12
—
46
BVSW
19
18
23
15
—
75
Three-point goals: Robinson; Fowler 3, Miller 2.
BUTLER 59, BARSTOW 40
Barstow: Arment 5, Carpenter 2, Anderson 5, Walsworth 24, Lopez 2, Stewart 0, Adkins 2. Totals 12 14-20 40.
Butler: Eidson 4, Davis 8, Koehn 0, McGuire 8, Wheatley 6, Heckadon 2, Kauffman 0, Dolbow 13, Lawrence 8, Gepford 0. Ttoals 23 12-18 59.
BARS
9
11
8
12
—
40
BUT
13
9
19
18
—
59
Three-point goals: Anderson, Arment; Gepford.
CENTER 56, O’HARA 46
O’Hara: Sirna 2, Cook 9, Hanaway 4, Koob 4, Gipson 15, DeMarea 5, Mitchell 2, Hatten 5. Totals 18 5-9 46.
Center: McReynolds 2, Banister 7, Purnell 7, Mahmud 5, Fisher 14, Lewis 21. Totals 24 6-16 56.
OHA
11
10
9
16
—
46
CEN
15
14
17
10
—
56
Three-point goals: Gipson 5, Cook; Banister, Purnell.
EUDORA 46, TONGANOXIE 43
Tonganoxie (1-3): Seetart 4, Martinez 4, Searcy 2, Wogoman 7, Timm 3, Knipp 2, Lee 19, Gray 2. Totals 13 14-17 43.
Eudora (4-3): Re. Hiebert 6, Ri. Hiebert 21, Purcell 2, Watson 7, Ormsby 2, Howe 8. Totals 18 5-16 46.
TONG
5
2
19
17
—
43
EUD
12
9
11
14
—
46
Three-point goals: Lee 2, Wogoman; Re. Hiebert 2, Ri. Hiebert 2, Watson.
JEFFERSON COUNTY NORTH 75
PLEASANT RIDGE 44
Jefferson County North: Feldkamp 0, Schrick 8, Schneider 4, M. Vaught 7, Fowler 0, Weishaar 10, Seichepine 12, A. Vaught 17, Jobbins 17. Totals 32 11-19 75.
Pleasant Ridge: M. Wagner 6, Evert 0, Wilburn 3, Nutsch 0, Adams 3, G. Wagner 0, McLendon 0, Warden 0, Heim 23, Robinson 0, Nooner 6, A. Herbig 3, C. Herbig 0, Miller 0. Totals 15 6-15 44.
JCN
16
21
26
12
—
75
PR
19
14
6
5
—
44
Three-point goals: Schrick 2, Jobbins, A. Vaught, Weishaar; Heim 5, Nooner 2, Adams, A. Herbig, Wilburn.
KEARNEY 57, STALEY 43
Staley (6-3): Neff 9, Harvey 9, D. Williams 2, Gilbert 4, Hatfield 3, Bell 14, A. Williams 0, Smith 0, Kirzogono 0, Wamsing 2. Totals 15 9-9 43.
Kearney (4-5): A. Couch 12, Breyfogle 0, Yakle 12, Burkemper 2, E. Couch 8, Runions 6, Weakley 0, Schwarzenbach 17. Totals 20 10-14 57.
STA
10
10
8
15
—
43
KEA
13
14
12
18
—
57
Three-point goals: Bell 2, Hatfield, Neff; Yakle 4, Runions 2, A. Couch.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 63
SHAWNEE MISSION EAST 30
Shawnee Mission East: Frye 8, Englund 1, Haverty 5, Tee 1, Yowell 9, Stechschulte 3, Hiese 2, Stanley 2. Totals 7 13-20 30.
Lawrence Free State: Lawrence 7, Thomas 8, Piper 27, Hippe 5, Two-Hearts 15, Cushing 1. Totals 25 9-13 63.
SME
7
3
16
4
—
30
LFS
18
14
20
11
—
63
Three-point goals: Haverty, Stechschulte; Piper 3, Two-Hearts.
LEAVENWORTH 47, LAWRENCE 38
Leavenworth (5-1): Moore 9, Cole 2, Brown 3, Hayward 14, Robinson 7, Lister 12. Totals 19 5-10 47.
Lawrence (5-1): Stewart 5, Drum 5, Williams 4, Harjo 5, K. Thomas 2, T. Thomas 3, Stafford 8, Ajekwu 6. Totals 12 12-20 38.
LEA
9
20
9
9
—
47
LAW
9
8
7
14
—
38
Three-point goals: Hayward 3, Moore; Stafford 2, Harjo, T. Thomas.
LIBERTY 53, LEE’S SUMMIT 49
Lee’s Summit (4-6): Lindstrom 4, Johnson 11, Palmer 0, Burch 11, Elston 9, Lock 5, Conn 9, May 0. Totals 19 8-15 49.
Liberty (6-4): Nelson 11, Mason 3, Richardson 4, Newland 2, Hull 11, S. Selepeo 2, Fleming 6, N. Selepeo 0, Gordon 0, Alexander 14. Totals 15 21-25 53.
LS
16
5
9
19
—
49
LIB
9
11
19
14
—
53
Three-point goals: Johnson 2, Lock; Alexander, Mason.
OLATHE EAST 62
SHAWNEE MISSION WEST 30
Shawnee Mission West: Kennedy 6, Henrie 4, Biehl 2, Prim 6, Hanes 10. Totals 11 4-7 30.
Olathe East: Rehagen 15, Gleason 5, Hoppock 9, Wilson 11, Kincaid 7, Winemiller 6, Schumacher 3, Kiasc 6. Totals 22 16-25 62.
SMW
1
9
8
12
—
30
OE
9
20
16
17
—
62
Three-point goals: Hanes, Kennedy; Gleason, Rehagen.
OLATHE NORTH 45
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTH 37
Shawnee Mission North: Boyce 0, Lee 5, Love 20, Redick 12. Totals 13 6-11 37.
Olathe North: J. Kenana 2, S. Kenana 0, L. Watts 8, H. Watts 10, Gallagher 2, Anderson 3, McGinnis 20. Totals 19 7-14 45.
SMN
9
10
8
10
—
37
ON
17
12
11
5
—
45
Three-point goals: Redick 4, Lee.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 57
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 54
Shawnee Mission South: Bunker 6, Anderson 0, Shelton 4, Bermond 2, Green 2, MacDonald 7, McAvoy 17, Martin 2, Barker 14. Totals 19 16-23 54.
Olathe Northwest: Heise 1, Reiber 5, Marks 13, Kappelmann 0, Boeh 9, Gueldner 23, Curry 4, Cass 2, Thomas 0. Totals 19 13-30 57.
SMS
11
20
8
15
—
54
ONW
21
10
16
10
—
57
Three-point goals: Marks 3, Gueldner 2, Reiber.
OLATHE SOUTH 39
SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST 27
Shawnee Mission Northwest: Ojeda 2, Seibold 2, Rose 6, Black 4, Nachbas 6, Peterson 7. Totals 7 13-19 27.
Olathe South: Butaud 9, Gouch 8, Harshbarger 2, Griswold 2, Roebuck 7, Bartels 2, Winslow 9. Totals 15 6-7 39.
SMNW
6
5
10
6
—
27
OS
14
9
6
10
—
39
Three-point goals: Butaud, Gouch, Winslow.
ORRICK 53, LEE’S SUMMIT 49
Lee’s Summit (4-6): Lindstrom 4, Johnson 11, Palmer 0, Burch 11, Elston 9, Lock 5, Conn 9, May 0. Totals 19 8-15 49.
Liberty (6-4): Nelson 11, Mason 3, Richardson 4, Newland 2, Hull 11, S. Selepeo 2, Fleming 6, N. Selepeo 0, Gordon 0, Alexander 14. Totals 15 21-25 53.
LS
16
5
9
19
—
49
ORR
9
11
19
14
—
53
Three-point goals: Johnson 2, Lock; Alexander, Mason.
PAOLA 33, DE SOTO 27
Paola: Ohlmeier 3, Morgan 13, Williams 5, Johnson 2, Edwards 10. Totals 7 14-22 33.
De Soto: Grizzle 6, Jones 7, Bream 2, Johnson 10, Plake 2. Totals 10 6-12 27.
PAO
9
10
8
6
—
33
DES
2
2
10
13
—
27
Three-point goals: Ohlmeier, Williams; Jones.
PIPER 83, TURNER 24
Turner: Quinto 6, Garcia 2, Ayala 7, Johnson 5, Rilinger 4. Totals 9 5-5 24.
Piper: Ford 8, Morrow 8, Banes 13, Leslie 10, Cobbins 11, Gooch 4, Vigil 21, Thomas 7. Totals 31 10-13 83.
TURN
6
6
3
9
—
24
PIPE
24
23
25
11
—
83
Three-point goals: Johnson; Vigil 5, Banes 3, Cobbins.
SMITHVILLE 46, PLEASANT HILL 21
Smithville: Donnell 4, Luebbert 3, Andrews 3, Mosby 9, Langhus 3, Bultmann 2, Kadel 2, McKimens 4, Wohlford 3, Moes 4, Grandgenett 9. Totals 17 8-12 46.
Pleasant Hill: Graham 6, S. Williams 2, S. Williams 2, Shinn 3, Philipscheck 5, Borer 3. Totals 7 6-12 21.
SMI
9
17
12
8
—
46
PH
1
0
7
13
—
21
Three-point goals: Andrews, Grandgenett, Luebbert, Mosby; Philipscheck.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 39
BISHOP MIEGE 38, 2OT
St. Thomas Aquinas: Corrigan 3, Hartnett 2, Pearson 6, Townsell 6, Weledji 13, Thomas 9. Totals 11 16-25 39.
Bishop Miege: Gonzalez 6, Russell 5, MacDonald 2, Bentley 14, Harms 4, Verhulst 7. Totals 14 7-8 38.
STA
6
3
13
11
3
3
—
39
MIE
11
9
4
9
3
2
—
38
Three-point goals: Pearson; Russell, Bentley, Verhulst.
Girls swimming
1. Blue Springs South, 747; 2. Raymore-Peculiar, 504; 3. Smith-Cotton, 440; 4. Marshall, 165.
Wrestling
Lee’s Summit 48, Rockhurst 31
Lee’s Summit 42, Rockhurst 37
