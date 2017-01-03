High school results for January 2

High schools
Boys basketball
Monday’s result
Kearney 60, Smithville 29
Tuesday’s games
Blue Valley at Rockhurst
BV Southwest at BV West
Horton (Kan.) at Oskaloosa
Jefferson County North at Pleasant Ridge
Lansing at Raytown
Leavenworth at Lawrence
McLouth at Maur Hill
Metro Academy at Summit Christian
Mid-Buchanan at Cristo Rey
O’Hara at Center
Osawatomie at Santa Fe Trail
Paola at De Soto
Penney at Richmond
Plattsburg at Orrick
SM East at Lawrence Free State
SM North at Olathe North
SM Northwest at Olathe South
SM South at Olathe Northwest
SM West at Olathe East
Spring Hill at Basehor-Linwood
St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege
Tonganoxie at Eudora
Turner at Piper
Monday’s summary
KEARNEY 60, SMITHVILLE 29
Smithville (0-7): Reid 0, Tanner 0, Simoncic 2, Miller 0, Fisher 4, Starns 4, Benbow 9, Brown 2, Horton 8. Totals 13 1-4 29.
Kearney (4-3): D. Ritz 13, Pritzel 9, C. Ritz 4, Huet 0, Frizzell 9, E. Waddell 9, M. Waddell 0, Hoffman 10, Blodgett 2, Doan 4. Totals 20 14-17 60.
SMI
4
7
7
11
—
29
KEA
10
19
14
17
—
60
Three-point goals: Benbow 2; Frizzell 3, E.Waddell, D. Ritz, Pritzel.
Girls basketball
Saturday-Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Horton (Kan.) at Oskaloosa
Lansing at BV Southwest
Leavenworth at Lawrence
Osawatomie at Santa Fe Trail
Paola at De Soto
SM East at Lawrence Free State
SM North at Olathe North
SM Northwest at Olathe South
SM South at Olathe Northwest
SM West at Olathe East
Spring Hill at Basehor-Linwood
St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege
Tonganoxie at Eudora
Turner at Piper
