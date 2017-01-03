Scores & Stats

January 3, 2017 10:24 AM

High school results for January 2

High schools

Boys basketball

Monday’s result

Kearney 60, Smithville 29

Tuesday’s games

Blue Valley at Rockhurst

BV Southwest at BV West

Horton (Kan.) at Oskaloosa

Jefferson County North at Pleasant Ridge

Lansing at Raytown

Leavenworth at Lawrence

McLouth at Maur Hill

Metro Academy at Summit Christian

Mid-Buchanan at Cristo Rey

O’Hara at Center

Osawatomie at Santa Fe Trail

Paola at De Soto

Penney at Richmond

Plattsburg at Orrick

SM East at Lawrence Free State

SM North at Olathe North

SM Northwest at Olathe South

SM South at Olathe Northwest

SM West at Olathe East

Spring Hill at Basehor-Linwood

St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege

Tonganoxie at Eudora

Turner at Piper

Monday’s summary

KEARNEY 60, SMITHVILLE 29

Smithville (0-7): Reid 0, Tanner 0, Simoncic 2, Miller 0, Fisher 4, Starns 4, Benbow 9, Brown 2, Horton 8. Totals 13 1-4 29.

Kearney (4-3): D. Ritz 13, Pritzel 9, C. Ritz 4, Huet 0, Frizzell 9, E. Waddell 9, M. Waddell 0, Hoffman 10, Blodgett 2, Doan 4. Totals 20 14-17 60.

SMI

4

7

7

11

29

KEA

10

19

14

17

60

Three-point goals: Benbow 2; Frizzell 3, E.Waddell, D. Ritz, Pritzel.

Girls basketball

Saturday-Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Horton (Kan.) at Oskaloosa

Lansing at BV Southwest

Leavenworth at Lawrence

Osawatomie at Santa Fe Trail

Paola at De Soto

SM East at Lawrence Free State

SM North at Olathe North

SM Northwest at Olathe South

SM South at Olathe Northwest

SM West at Olathe East

Spring Hill at Basehor-Linwood

St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege

Tonganoxie at Eudora

Turner at Piper

