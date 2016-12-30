High school results for December 30

High schools
Boys basketball
Friday’s results
NEOSHO (MO.) TOURNAMENT
Seventh: St. Joseph Lafayette 79, Ruskin 71
WILLIAM JEWELL HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Nelson Division
Champ.: Lee’s Summit West 71, Blue Springs 48
Third: Park Hill South 67, Oak Park 36
Fifth: Rockhurst 51, Lincoln Prep 50
Cardinal Division
Champ.: St. Joseph Central 52, North Kansas City 47
Third: Grandview 54, Liberty 51
Fifth: Lee’s Summit 69, Truman 61
Patterson Division
Champ.: Park Hill 58, Raytown 54
Third: Blue Springs South 50, Center 43
Fifth: Liberty North 58, Winnetonka 51
Saturday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s results
NEOSHO (MO.) TOURNAMENT
North Little Rock (Ark.) 71, Ruskin 64
Dekaney (Texas) 85, St. Joseph Lafayette 72
WILLIAM JEWELL HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Cardinal Division
Lee’s Summit 56, William Chrisman 46
Truman 48, Raymore-Peculiar 42
North Kansas City 65, Liberty 58
St. Joseph Central 46, Grandview 42
Nelson Division
Lee’s Summit West 66, Oak Park 47
Blue Springs 65, Park Hill South 60
Patterson Division
Raytown 70, Blue Springs South 62
Park Hill 54, Center 42
Friday’s summaries
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 50, CENTER 43
Center: White 8, Kamgain 8, Ryan 8, Wilson 2, Washington 12, Walsh 0, Smith 0, Wright 5. Totals 12 14-18 43.
Blue Springs South: Swanegan 14, Roustic 14, Ravencamp 11, Wright 2, Mauck 8, Connors 0, Leach 0, Zimmerman 0, Sprouse 1. Totals 15 19-31 50.
CEN
13
13
7
10
—
43
BLSS
9
12
12
17
—
50
Three-point goals: Ryan 2, Kamgain, Washington, Wright; Swanegan.
GRANDVIEW 54, LIBERTY 51
Grandview: Lathon 20, Banks 7, Nweke 4, Crook-Jones 8, Taylor 8, Sorrells 7, Boston 0, Eze 0. Totals 21 9-13 54.
Liberty: McClellan 5, Lewis 8, Matson 6, Adams 11, Tison 12, Blochlinger 0, Steenstra 7, Rawie 2, Turner 0. Totals 18 10-14 51.
GRA
11
16
13
14
—
54
LIB
13
15
16
7
—
51
Three-point goals: Lathon, Banks, Sorrells; Matson 2, McClellan, Steenstra.
LEE’S SUMMIT 69, TRUMAN 61
Lee’s Summit: Hangust 7, Earnes 21, Langenbahn 14, Romi 2, Presley 23, Moore 2. Totals 23 20-22 69.
Truman: Edmonson 15, Wiley 9, Tanner 3, Titus 21, Piper 11, Mabry 1, Loa 1. Totals 21 14-23 61
LS
16
19
24
10
—
69
TRU
14
16
12
19
—
61
Three-point goals: Langenbahn 3; Titus 3, Edmonson, Tanner.
LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 71
BLUE SPRINGS 48
Blue Springs: Lawrence 8, Grobmyer 0, Bonner 0, King 17, Parker 18, White 3, McMahan 3. Totals 19 4-9 48.
Lee’s Summit West: Childs 10, Brooks 6, Goodrich 16, Bishop 23, May 10, Butler 2, Campbell 2, Doolin 2. Totals 27 16-18 71.
BLSP
14
13
7
14
—
48
LSW
16
15
15
25
—
71
Three-point goals: King 3, Parker Jr., White; Goodrich.
LIBERTY NORTH 58, WINNETONKA 51
Winnetonka: Williams 6, Campbell 2, A. Tong 13, Beumer 4, B. Tong 12, Brown 2, Ahmic 5, Freeman 0, Triplett 7. Totals 17 11-16 51.
Liberty North: Fragola 6, Coleman 14, Hanson 12, Perry 8, Cathy 10, Brown 0, Hughes 4, Rice 0, Stervinou 4. Totals 21 11-14 58.
WIN
10
16
10
15
—
51
LN
14
8
19
17
—
58
Three-point goals: B. Tong 3, Williams 2, Ahmic; Fragola 2, Hanson 2, Coleman.
PARK HILL 58, RAYTOWN 54
Raytown: McGee 3, Blanks 8, Drew 8, Burton 18, Fair 14, Proctor 3, Johnson 0. Totals 23 5-8 54.
Park Hill: Graves 14, Majok 5, Smith 14, Wilson 5, Bell 17, Stewart 1, Zeil 2, Smith 0, Lee 0. Totals 19 15-21 58.
RAY
12
15
18
9
—
54
PH
17
6
20
15
—
58
Three-point goals: Burton 2, McGee; Bell 3, Smith 2.
PARK HILL SOUTH 67, OAK PARK 36
Oak Park: Richardson 12, Goods 7, Becker 2, Evans 2, Agbaji 8, Larkie 0, Shariff 3, Lloyd 2. Totals 13 10-19 36.
Park Hill South: Kline 13, Williams 9, Robinson 8, Perkins 8, Lee 10, Thompson 2, Owen 4, Walker 1, Ellis 3, CJ Lee 9. Totals 22 15-23 67.
OP
11
7
10
8
—
36
PHS
19
18
14
16
—
67
Three-point goals: Kline 3, Williams 3, Robinson 2.
ROCKHUST 51, LINCOLN PREP 50
Lincoln Prep: Rieves 6, Harris Jr. 10, Pauley 6, Dudley 12, Green-Edison 8, Washington 0, Fletcher 8, Childress 0. Totals 19 6-12 50.
Rockhurst: Thompson 0, Rhodes 9, Elder 3, Teahan 17, White 11, Nelson 4, Louis 0, Hughes 4, Ridgnal 3. Totals 20 10-17 51.
LP
10
19
10
11
—
50
RH
15
11
13
12
—
51
Three-point goals: Pauley 2, Dudley 2, Harris, Fletcher; Teahan 1.
ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 52
NORTH KANSAS CITY 47
St. Joseph Central: Austin 3, Bristol 15, Bell 6, Cameron 8, Grundberg 6, Musser 9, Redman 5, Claredon 0. Totals 21 5-11 52.
North Kansas City: Elful 10, Ding 2, Deng 4, Bol 9, Babikir 17, Slack 3, Rogers 2. Totals 17 9-15 47.
SJC
11
16
10
15
—
52
NKC
16
8
9
14
—
47
Three-point goals: Grundberg 2, Austin, Bristol, Musser; Babikir 3, Elful.
ST. JOSEPH LAFAYETTE 79
RUSKIN 71
St. Joseph Lafayette: Bennett 29, Hicks 28, Book 2, Slibowski 5, Koch 15, Gray 0, Ryan 0. Totals 28 19-25 79.
Ruskin: Rock 6, Beard 19, Parker 1, Williams 3, Irby 15, Kitchen 0, Martin 9, Moore 6, Williams 8, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Williams 4. Totals 27 13-20 71.
SJL
11
23
23
22
—
79
RUS
16
20
18
17
—
71
Three-point goals: Bennett 2, Hicks, Slibowski, Beard, B.Williams, A.Williams 2.
Thursday’s summary
BLUE SPRINGS 65, PARK HILL SOUTH 60
Blue Springs: Lawrence 14, Grobmyer 1, Bonner 2, King 19, Parker Jr. 20, White 9, Bello 0, McMahan 0. Totals 23 12-21 65.
Park Hill South: Kline 2, Williams 14, Robinson 19, Perkins 19, Con. Lee 0, Owen 0, Walker 0, Hakim 0, CJ Lee 6. Totals 17 24-31 60.
BLSP
17
11
15
22
—
65
PHS
16
17
15
12
—
60
Three-point goals: King 3, Parker Jr. 2, Lawrence, White; Williams 2.
Girls basketball
Friday’s results
Summit Christian Academy 35, Kirksville 22
JEFFERSON CITY
HOLIDAY HOOPS TOURNAMENT
Third: Blue Springs South 49, St. Joseph Benton 35
NEOSHO (MO.) TOURNAMENT
Third: St. Joseph Lafayette 54, St. Joseph Central 23
Saturday
No games scheduled
Thursday’s results
North Mercer 57, Summit Christian Academy 34
JEFFERSON CITY
HOLIDAY HOOPS TOURNAMENT
Jefferson City 45, Blue Springs South 39
NEOSHO (MO.) TOURNAMENT
Neosho 49, St. Joseph Central 48
Van Buren (Ark.) 57, St. Joseph Lafayette 27
Wrestling
BELTON HALL OF FAME
DUAL TOURNAMENT
Belton 36, William Chrisman 21
Belton 55, Raymore-Peculiar 24
Grandview 42, William Chrisman 30
Grandview 43, Belton 24
Lee’s Summit 51, Plattsburg 27
Lee’s Summit 47, Omaha Bryan 30
Lee’s Summit 42, Blue Springs South 24
Lee’s Summit 39, Belton 36
Omaha Bryan 41, Blue Springs South 18
Plattsburg 36, Blue Springs South 34
Raymore-Peculiar 45, Grandview 33
Raymore-Peculiar 42, William Chrisman 37
Friday’s summaries
