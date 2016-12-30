Scores & Stats

December 30, 2016 11:04 PM

High school results for December 30

High schools

Boys basketball

Friday’s results

NEOSHO (MO.) TOURNAMENT

Seventh: St. Joseph Lafayette 79, Ruskin 71

WILLIAM JEWELL HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Nelson Division

Champ.: Lee’s Summit West 71, Blue Springs 48

Third: Park Hill South 67, Oak Park 36

Fifth: Rockhurst 51, Lincoln Prep 50

Cardinal Division

Champ.: St. Joseph Central 52, North Kansas City 47

Third: Grandview 54, Liberty 51

Fifth: Lee’s Summit 69, Truman 61

Patterson Division

Champ.: Park Hill 58, Raytown 54

Third: Blue Springs South 50, Center 43

Fifth: Liberty North 58, Winnetonka 51

Saturday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s results

NEOSHO (MO.) TOURNAMENT

North Little Rock (Ark.) 71, Ruskin 64

Dekaney (Texas) 85, St. Joseph Lafayette 72

WILLIAM JEWELL HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Cardinal Division

Lee’s Summit 56, William Chrisman 46

Truman 48, Raymore-Peculiar 42

North Kansas City 65, Liberty 58

St. Joseph Central 46, Grandview 42

Nelson Division

Lee’s Summit West 66, Oak Park 47

Blue Springs 65, Park Hill South 60

Patterson Division

Raytown 70, Blue Springs South 62

Park Hill 54, Center 42

Friday’s summaries

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 50, CENTER 43

Center: White 8, Kamgain 8, Ryan 8, Wilson 2, Washington 12, Walsh 0, Smith 0, Wright 5. Totals 12 14-18 43.

Blue Springs South: Swanegan 14, Roustic 14, Ravencamp 11, Wright 2, Mauck 8, Connors 0, Leach 0, Zimmerman 0, Sprouse 1. Totals 15 19-31 50.

CEN

13

13

7

10

43

BLSS

9

12

12

17

50

Three-point goals: Ryan 2, Kamgain, Washington, Wright; Swanegan.

GRANDVIEW 54, LIBERTY 51

Grandview: Lathon 20, Banks 7, Nweke 4, Crook-Jones 8, Taylor 8, Sorrells 7, Boston 0, Eze 0. Totals 21 9-13 54.

Liberty: McClellan 5, Lewis 8, Matson 6, Adams 11, Tison 12, Blochlinger 0, Steenstra 7, Rawie 2, Turner 0. Totals 18 10-14 51.

GRA

11

16

13

14

54

LIB

13

15

16

7

51

Three-point goals: Lathon, Banks, Sorrells; Matson 2, McClellan, Steenstra.

LEE’S SUMMIT 69, TRUMAN 61

Lee’s Summit: Hangust 7, Earnes 21, Langenbahn 14, Romi 2, Presley 23, Moore 2. Totals 23 20-22 69.

Truman: Edmonson 15, Wiley 9, Tanner 3, Titus 21, Piper 11, Mabry 1, Loa 1. Totals 21 14-23 61

LS

16

19

24

10

69

TRU

14

16

12

19

61

Three-point goals: Langenbahn 3; Titus 3, Edmonson, Tanner.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 71

BLUE SPRINGS 48

Blue Springs: Lawrence 8, Grobmyer 0, Bonner 0, King 17, Parker 18, White 3, McMahan 3. Totals 19 4-9 48.

Lee’s Summit West: Childs 10, Brooks 6, Goodrich 16, Bishop 23, May 10, Butler 2, Campbell 2, Doolin 2. Totals 27 16-18 71.

BLSP

14

13

7

14

48

LSW

16

15

15

25

71

Three-point goals: King 3, Parker Jr., White; Goodrich.

LIBERTY NORTH 58, WINNETONKA 51

Winnetonka: Williams 6, Campbell 2, A. Tong 13, Beumer 4, B. Tong 12, Brown 2, Ahmic 5, Freeman 0, Triplett 7. Totals 17 11-16 51.

Liberty North: Fragola 6, Coleman 14, Hanson 12, Perry 8, Cathy 10, Brown 0, Hughes 4, Rice 0, Stervinou 4. Totals 21 11-14 58.

WIN

10

16

10

15

51

LN

14

8

19

17

58

Three-point goals: B. Tong 3, Williams 2, Ahmic; Fragola 2, Hanson 2, Coleman.

PARK HILL 58, RAYTOWN 54

Raytown: McGee 3, Blanks 8, Drew 8, Burton 18, Fair 14, Proctor 3, Johnson 0. Totals 23 5-8 54.

Park Hill: Graves 14, Majok 5, Smith 14, Wilson 5, Bell 17, Stewart 1, Zeil 2, Smith 0, Lee 0. Totals 19 15-21 58.

RAY

12

15

18

9

54

PH

17

6

20

15

58

Three-point goals: Burton 2, McGee; Bell 3, Smith 2.

PARK HILL SOUTH 67, OAK PARK 36

Oak Park: Richardson 12, Goods 7, Becker 2, Evans 2, Agbaji 8, Larkie 0, Shariff 3, Lloyd 2. Totals 13 10-19 36.

Park Hill South: Kline 13, Williams 9, Robinson 8, Perkins 8, Lee 10, Thompson 2, Owen 4, Walker 1, Ellis 3, CJ Lee 9. Totals 22 15-23 67.

OP

11

7

10

8

36

PHS

19

18

14

16

67

Three-point goals: Kline 3, Williams 3, Robinson 2.

ROCKHUST 51, LINCOLN PREP 50

Lincoln Prep: Rieves 6, Harris Jr. 10, Pauley 6, Dudley 12, Green-Edison 8, Washington 0, Fletcher 8, Childress 0. Totals 19 6-12 50.

Rockhurst: Thompson 0, Rhodes 9, Elder 3, Teahan 17, White 11, Nelson 4, Louis 0, Hughes 4, Ridgnal 3. Totals 20 10-17 51.

LP

10

19

10

11

50

RH

15

11

13

12

51

Three-point goals: Pauley 2, Dudley 2, Harris, Fletcher; Teahan 1.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 52

NORTH KANSAS CITY 47

St. Joseph Central: Austin 3, Bristol 15, Bell 6, Cameron 8, Grundberg 6, Musser 9, Redman 5, Claredon 0. Totals 21 5-11 52.

North Kansas City: Elful 10, Ding 2, Deng 4, Bol 9, Babikir 17, Slack 3, Rogers 2. Totals 17 9-15 47.

SJC

11

16

10

15

52

NKC

16

8

9

14

47

Three-point goals: Grundberg 2, Austin, Bristol, Musser; Babikir 3, Elful.

ST. JOSEPH LAFAYETTE 79

RUSKIN 71

St. Joseph Lafayette: Bennett 29, Hicks 28, Book 2, Slibowski 5, Koch 15, Gray 0, Ryan 0. Totals 28 19-25 79.

Ruskin: Rock 6, Beard 19, Parker 1, Williams 3, Irby 15, Kitchen 0, Martin 9, Moore 6, Williams 8, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Williams 4. Totals 27 13-20 71.

SJL

11

23

23

22

79

RUS

16

20

18

17

71

Three-point goals: Bennett 2, Hicks, Slibowski, Beard, B.Williams, A.Williams 2.

Thursday’s summary

BLUE SPRINGS 65, PARK HILL SOUTH 60

Blue Springs: Lawrence 14, Grobmyer 1, Bonner 2, King 19, Parker Jr. 20, White 9, Bello 0, McMahan 0. Totals 23 12-21 65.

Park Hill South: Kline 2, Williams 14, Robinson 19, Perkins 19, Con. Lee 0, Owen 0, Walker 0, Hakim 0, CJ Lee 6. Totals 17 24-31 60.

BLSP

17

11

15

22

65

PHS

16

17

15

12

60

Three-point goals: King 3, Parker Jr. 2, Lawrence, White; Williams 2.

Girls basketball

Friday’s results

Summit Christian Academy 35, Kirksville 22

JEFFERSON CITY

HOLIDAY HOOPS TOURNAMENT

Third: Blue Springs South 49, St. Joseph Benton 35

NEOSHO (MO.) TOURNAMENT

Third: St. Joseph Lafayette 54, St. Joseph Central 23

Saturday

No games scheduled

Thursday’s results

North Mercer 57, Summit Christian Academy 34

JEFFERSON CITY

HOLIDAY HOOPS TOURNAMENT

Jefferson City 45, Blue Springs South 39

NEOSHO (MO.) TOURNAMENT

Neosho 49, St. Joseph Central 48

Van Buren (Ark.) 57, St. Joseph Lafayette 27

Wrestling

BELTON HALL OF FAME

DUAL TOURNAMENT

Belton 36, William Chrisman 21

Belton 55, Raymore-Peculiar 24

Grandview 42, William Chrisman 30

Grandview 43, Belton 24

Lee’s Summit 51, Plattsburg 27

Lee’s Summit 47, Omaha Bryan 30

Lee’s Summit 42, Blue Springs South 24

Lee’s Summit 39, Belton 36

Omaha Bryan 41, Blue Springs South 18

Plattsburg 36, Blue Springs South 34

Raymore-Peculiar 45, Grandview 33

Raymore-Peculiar 42, William Chrisman 37

Friday’s summaries

