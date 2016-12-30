Kansas State men’s basketball summary for Dec. 30

KANSAS STATE 65
TEXAS 62
Texas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Allen
35
6-8
2-2
13
2
1
14
Cleare
28
4-7
2-2
6
1
3
10
Jones
26
3-5
0-0
0
2
3
7
Roach
31
3-9
3-8
4
4
5
10
Mack
34
4-13
0-0
2
1
3
9
Davis
21
2-5
0-0
4
2
3
4
Young
13
2-5
0-0
0
0
4
6
Banks
8
1-1
0-0
1
0
4
2
Yancy
4
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-54
7-12
31
12
26
62
Percentages: FG .463, FT .583. Three-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Young 2-4, Jones 1-2, Roach 1-3, Mack 1-7, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mack 2, Allen, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Allen 4, Jones 4, Cleare 3, Roach 3, Davis 2, Banks). Steals: 5 (Jones 2, Mack, Roach, Yancy). Technical Fouls: Mack, 9:45 second. Fouled Out: Roach.
K-State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Iwundu
37
4-9
7-8
7
2
0
16
Johnson
32
2-4
5-6
3
2
2
9
Wade
30
7-10
2-3
2
2
3
18
Brown
34
2-11
3-6
7
1
3
7
Stokes
39
2-10
9-10
1
6
3
15
Sneed
11
0-1
0-0
3
1
2
0
Ervin
9
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Budke
5
0-0
0-0
0
0
3
0
Patrick
4
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
17-47
26-33
24
14
16
65
Percentages: FG .362, FT .788. Three-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Wade 2-4, Stokes 2-5, Iwundu 1-4, Patrick 0-1, Sneed 0-1, Brown 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ervin, Johnson, Patrick, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 3, Sneed 3, Ervin 2, Stokes 2, Iwundu, Wade). Steals: 12 (Brown 4, Iwundu 2, Budke, Ervin, Johnson, Sneed, Stokes, Wade). Technical Fouls: Brown, 9:45 second. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Kansas State 32-29.
