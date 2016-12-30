Scores & Stats

December 30, 2016 9:30 PM

Kansas State men’s basketball summary for Dec. 30

KANSAS STATE 65

TEXAS 62

Texas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Allen

35

6-8

2-2

13

2

1

14

Cleare

28

4-7

2-2

6

1

3

10

Jones

26

3-5

0-0

0

2

3

7

Roach

31

3-9

3-8

4

4

5

10

Mack

34

4-13

0-0

2

1

3

9

Davis

21

2-5

0-0

4

2

3

4

Young

13

2-5

0-0

0

0

4

6

Banks

8

1-1

0-0

1

0

4

2

Yancy

4

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-54

7-12

31

12

26

62

Percentages: FG .463, FT .583. Three-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Young 2-4, Jones 1-2, Roach 1-3, Mack 1-7, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mack 2, Allen, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Allen 4, Jones 4, Cleare 3, Roach 3, Davis 2, Banks). Steals: 5 (Jones 2, Mack, Roach, Yancy). Technical Fouls: Mack, 9:45 second. Fouled Out: Roach.

K-State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Iwundu

37

4-9

7-8

7

2

0

16

Johnson

32

2-4

5-6

3

2

2

9

Wade

30

7-10

2-3

2

2

3

18

Brown

34

2-11

3-6

7

1

3

7

Stokes

39

2-10

9-10

1

6

3

15

Sneed

11

0-1

0-0

3

1

2

0

Ervin

9

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

Budke

5

0-0

0-0

0

0

3

0

Patrick

4

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

17-47

26-33

24

14

16

65

Percentages: FG .362, FT .788. Three-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Wade 2-4, Stokes 2-5, Iwundu 1-4, Patrick 0-1, Sneed 0-1, Brown 0-5). Team Rebounds: 6. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ervin, Johnson, Patrick, Wade). Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 3, Sneed 3, Ervin 2, Stokes 2, Iwundu, Wade). Steals: 12 (Brown 4, Iwundu 2, Budke, Ervin, Johnson, Sneed, Stokes, Wade). Technical Fouls: Brown, 9:45 second. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Kansas State 32-29.

