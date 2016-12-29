Scores & Stats

December 29, 2016 10:09 PM

Missouri men’s basketball summary for Dec. 29

LIPSCOMB 81, MISSOURI 76

Lipscomb

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Marberry

21

6-7

2-2

1

2

3

14

Williams

27

4-7

4-4

4

1

4

14

Moran

33

5-13

7-9

5

3

2

22

Pepper

13

3-5

1-2

7

0

5

7

Mathews

28

5-13

3-4

6

0

5

16

Cooper

23

1-5

0-2

1

2

5

2

Korn

22

0-3

2-6

4

2

1

2

Buckland

22

0-1

0-0

2

2

1

0

Brammeier

11

1-1

2-2

1

3

4

4

Totals

200

25-55

21-31

34

15

30

81

Percentages: FG .455, FT .677. Three-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Moran 5-10, Mathews 3-9, Williams 2-4, Cooper 0-1, Korn 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Marberry, Cooper, Korn). Turnovers: 10 (Williams 4, Mathews 3, Cooper 2, Moran). Steals: 6 (Moran 3, Cooper 2, Mathews). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Pepper, Mathews, Cooper.

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Phillips

33

2-9

2-2

4

4

5

6

Geist

35

4-10

8-10

4

2

4

18

Barnett

33

5-11

3-4

13

0

2

15

Puryear

21

4-9

6-10

6

1

4

14

Woods

28

3-8

4-9

8

0

4

10

VanLeer

23

0-5

0-1

3

1

1

0

Walton

15

2-4

5-5

3

0

1

9

Nikko

6

1-1

0-0

1

0

1

2

Smith

6

1-2

0-0

2

1

1

2

Totals

200

22-59

28-41

47

9

23

76

Percentages: FG .373, FT .683. Three-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geist 2-5, Barnett 2-7, Phillips 0-3, VanLeer 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Puryear 2, Nikko 2, VanLeer). Turnovers: 14 (Woods 3, Phillips 2, Geist 2, Puryear 2, Nikko 2, Barnett, Smith, Walton). Steals: 3 (Phillips, Puryear, Smith). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Phillips.

Half: Lipscomb 41-36. Att: 10,121.

