Missouri men’s basketball summary for Dec. 29

LIPSCOMB 81, MISSOURI 76
Lipscomb
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Marberry
21
6-7
2-2
1
2
3
14
Williams
27
4-7
4-4
4
1
4
14
Moran
33
5-13
7-9
5
3
2
22
Pepper
13
3-5
1-2
7
0
5
7
Mathews
28
5-13
3-4
6
0
5
16
Cooper
23
1-5
0-2
1
2
5
2
Korn
22
0-3
2-6
4
2
1
2
Buckland
22
0-1
0-0
2
2
1
0
Brammeier
11
1-1
2-2
1
3
4
4
Totals
200
25-55
21-31
34
15
30
81
Percentages: FG .455, FT .677. Three-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Moran 5-10, Mathews 3-9, Williams 2-4, Cooper 0-1, Korn 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 3 (Marberry, Cooper, Korn). Turnovers: 10 (Williams 4, Mathews 3, Cooper 2, Moran). Steals: 6 (Moran 3, Cooper 2, Mathews). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Pepper, Mathews, Cooper.
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Phillips
33
2-9
2-2
4
4
5
6
Geist
35
4-10
8-10
4
2
4
18
Barnett
33
5-11
3-4
13
0
2
15
Puryear
21
4-9
6-10
6
1
4
14
Woods
28
3-8
4-9
8
0
4
10
VanLeer
23
0-5
0-1
3
1
1
0
Walton
15
2-4
5-5
3
0
1
9
Nikko
6
1-1
0-0
1
0
1
2
Smith
6
1-2
0-0
2
1
1
2
Totals
200
22-59
28-41
47
9
23
76
Percentages: FG .373, FT .683. Three-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Geist 2-5, Barnett 2-7, Phillips 0-3, VanLeer 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Puryear 2, Nikko 2, VanLeer). Turnovers: 14 (Woods 3, Phillips 2, Geist 2, Puryear 2, Nikko 2, Barnett, Smith, Walton). Steals: 3 (Phillips, Puryear, Smith). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Phillips.
Half: Lipscomb 41-36. Att: 10,121.
