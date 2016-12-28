Scores & Stats

December 28, 2016 10:44 PM

ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - December 28

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Colorado

18

7

1

3

40

96

84

Allen

18

14

1

1

38

111

91

Alaska

16

6

1

4

37

93

74

Idaho

16

11

2

1

35

99

99

Missouri

11

14

1

4

27

87

103

Utah

11

16

2

1

25

84

106

Rapid City

10

14

5

0

25

90

104

x-late game not included

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s results

Utah 5, Missouri 3

Reading 5, Elmira 0

South Carolina 6, Greenville 3

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1

Quad City 3, Indy 2, SO

Allen 5, Wichita 0

Rapid City 7, Idaho 4

Thursday’s games

Florida at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Waye, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s results

Tulsa 5, Missouri 2

Florida 3, Orlando 1

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 4, OT

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3

Fort Wayne 8, Indy 6

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1

Wednesday’s summary

GRIZZLIES 5, MAVERICKS 3

Utah

3

0

2

5

Missouri

1

0

2

3

First Period: 1, Missouri, Carzo 8 (Tansey, Povorozniouk), 0:43. 2, Utah, Pelech 5 (Aubin, Bradford), 8:10. 3, Utah, Aubin 10 (Richart, Bradford), 9:40 (PP). 4, Utah, Puskar 8 (Bradford), 17:35 (SH). Second Period: No scoring. Third Period: 5, Utah, Pelech 6 (Bradford, Aubin), 2:14. 6, Missouri, Carzo 9 (Nowick, Povorozniouk), 7:49 (PP). 7, Missouri, Finn 2 (Povorozniouk, Nowick), 8:52 (PP). 8, Utah, Banwell 3, 18:37. Shots on Goal: Utah 23, Missouri 35. Power-plays: Utah 1-4, Missouri 2-6. Saves: Redmann, Utah, 32; Robinson, Missouri, 18. Att: 5,800.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Backstage at Cirque Du Soleil and 'OVO' at the Sprint Center

View more video

Sports Videos