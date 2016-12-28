ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - December 28

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Colorado
18
7
1
3
40
96
84
Allen
18
14
1
1
38
111
91
Alaska
16
6
1
4
37
93
74
Idaho
16
11
2
1
35
99
99
Missouri
11
14
1
4
27
87
103
Utah
11
16
2
1
25
84
106
Rapid City
10
14
5
0
25
90
104
x-late game not included
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday’s results
Utah 5, Missouri 3
Reading 5, Elmira 0
South Carolina 6, Greenville 3
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 1
Quad City 3, Indy 2, SO
Allen 5, Wichita 0
Rapid City 7, Idaho 4
Thursday’s games
Florida at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Waye, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s results
Tulsa 5, Missouri 2
Florida 3, Orlando 1
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 4, OT
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3
Fort Wayne 8, Indy 6
Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1
Wednesday’s summary
GRIZZLIES 5, MAVERICKS 3
Utah
3
0
2
—
5
Missouri
1
0
2
—
3
First Period: 1, Missouri, Carzo 8 (Tansey, Povorozniouk), 0:43. 2, Utah, Pelech 5 (Aubin, Bradford), 8:10. 3, Utah, Aubin 10 (Richart, Bradford), 9:40 (PP). 4, Utah, Puskar 8 (Bradford), 17:35 (SH). Second Period: No scoring. Third Period: 5, Utah, Pelech 6 (Bradford, Aubin), 2:14. 6, Missouri, Carzo 9 (Nowick, Povorozniouk), 7:49 (PP). 7, Missouri, Finn 2 (Povorozniouk, Nowick), 8:52 (PP). 8, Utah, Banwell 3, 18:37. Shots on Goal: Utah 23, Missouri 35. Power-plays: Utah 1-4, Missouri 2-6. Saves: Redmann, Utah, 32; Robinson, Missouri, 18. Att: 5,800.
