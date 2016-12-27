ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - December 27

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Colorado
18
7
1
3
40
96
84
Alaska
16
6
1
4
37
93
74
Allen
17
14
1
1
36
106
91
Idaho
16
10
2
1
35
95
92
Missouri
11
13
1
4
27
84
98
Utah
10
16
2
1
23
79
103
Rapid City
9
14
5
0
23
83
100
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday’s results
Tulsa 5, Missouri 2
Florida 3, Orlando 1
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 4, OT
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3
Fort Wayne 8, Indy 6
Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1
Wednesday’s games
Utah at Missouri, 7:05 p.m.
Elmira at Reading, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 6 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Indy at Quad City, 6:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 7:35 p.m.
Tuesday’s summary
OILERS 5, MAVERICKS 2
Missouri
1
0
1
—
2
Tulsa
2
2
1
—
5
First Period: 1, Missouri, Elbrecht 3 (Vannelli), 1:48. 2, Tulsa, Ladd 6 (Brewer, Bates), 11:47 (PP). 3, Tulsa, Gauthier 5 (Brown), 15:06. Second Period: 4, Tulsa, Bates 6 (Ladd, Brown), 13:34. 5, Tulsa, Ognev 2 14:21. Third Period: 6, Tulsa, Ladd 7 (Brewer, Drapluk), 14:01. 7, Missouri, Correale 4 (Seckel, Finn), 16:41. Shots on Goal: Missouri 31, Tulsa 46. Power-plays: Missouri 0-6, Tulsa 1-2. Saves: Robinson, Missouri, 41; Stevens, Tulsa, 29. Att: 7,193.
