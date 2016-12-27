Scores & Stats

December 27, 2016 10:27 PM

ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - December 27

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Colorado

18

7

1

3

40

96

84

Alaska

16

6

1

4

37

93

74

Allen

17

14

1

1

36

106

91

Idaho

16

10

2

1

35

95

92

Missouri

11

13

1

4

27

84

98

Utah

10

16

2

1

23

79

103

Rapid City

9

14

5

0

23

83

100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s results

Tulsa 5, Missouri 2

Florida 3, Orlando 1

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 4, OT

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3

Fort Wayne 8, Indy 6

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 1

Wednesday’s games

Utah at Missouri, 7:05 p.m.

Elmira at Reading, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Indy at Quad City, 6:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s summary

OILERS 5, MAVERICKS 2

Missouri

1

0

1

2

Tulsa

2

2

1

5

First Period: 1, Missouri, Elbrecht 3 (Vannelli), 1:48. 2, Tulsa, Ladd 6 (Brewer, Bates), 11:47 (PP). 3, Tulsa, Gauthier 5 (Brown), 15:06. Second Period: 4, Tulsa, Bates 6 (Ladd, Brown), 13:34. 5, Tulsa, Ognev 2 14:21. Third Period: 6, Tulsa, Ladd 7 (Brewer, Drapluk), 14:01. 7, Missouri, Correale 4 (Seckel, Finn), 16:41. Shots on Goal: Missouri 31, Tulsa 46. Power-plays: Missouri 0-6, Tulsa 1-2. Saves: Robinson, Missouri, 41; Stevens, Tulsa, 29. Att: 7,193.

