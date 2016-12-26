Starting Times for Dec. 27

To be included in Starting Times, please email Lisa Lopez at llopez@kcstar.com.
Baseball
CAMP
US Baseball Academy, Jan. 22 and 29, Feb. 5 and 12, hitting, catching, fielding and base-running camps, The Dugout Independence, www.usbaseballacademy.com.
TRYOUTS
Express Baseball 13U AAA, competitive team looking for 1 or 2 players for spring and summer leagues, Gary 913-669-4426.
Cyclones 14U AAA, competitive team looking for players for spring/summer league and tournaments, pitching a plus, all positions considered, Donnie at 913-302-5241 or sptsfntc10@live.com.
16U tournament and showcase team, looking for catcher, pitcher and middle infielder, local and showcase, noon Sundays, 7875 Mastin Drive, coach Dylan at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
18U showcase team, looking for catcher, pitcher and middle infielder, local showcase, KU, Washburn and Emporia State, noon Sundays, 7875 Mastin Drive, coach Dylan at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
14U AAA competitive team, looking for catcher, pitching and middle infielder for local tournaments and one out of town, 3 p.m. Saturdays, 7875 Mastin Drive, coach Dylan at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
13U AAA competitive team, looking for all positions, for local tournaments and possible one out of town, 3 p.m. Saturdays, 7875 Mastin Drive, coach Dylan at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
12U AAA competitive team, looking for pitching, middle infielder and outfielder, for local tournaments, and possible one out of town, 3 p.m. Saturdays, 7875 Mastin Drive, coach Dylan at 913-991-8756 or swingdyn@everestkc.net.
MISCELLANEOUS
Regal Rebels, evaluation and workout, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, opportunity for college players to receive feedback on the skills most important to coaches and scouts, Regal Athletic, Ban Johnson, www.regalathletic.com.
Basketball
LEAGUES
Guadalupe Center men’s team, $360 team, 10 games guaranteed, limited teams, registration deadline Saturday, Alta Vista High School, Manuel at 816-221-5226.
Agape Hoops Competitive Winter I League Session, boys and girls grades 2-8, $480 team + $25 Annual USSSA team sanction fee, eight games, Jeff Bass at jeff@agapehoops.com or 816-908-9934.
TRYOUTS
KC Vipers, boys and girls grades 4-7, competitive teams looking for players for local tournaments and travel, contact coach Cole, tlcole1028@yahoo.com or 913-617-5840.
KC Elite, Northland fifth-grade competitive boys team looking for players for fall, spring and summer, Stu at 816-916-1809.
KC Vipers, forming a new competitive team for local and travel, boys grades 6 and 7, for more information contact coach Cole at 913-617-5840 or tlcole1028@yahoo.com.
Independence Patriots, boys fifth-grade competitive team looking for players for spring, summer and fall, Danny at 816-877-3735.
Pursuit Basketball Academy, boys in ninth and 10th grades, spots available for spring/summer teams, Tuesday and Thursday nights, www.pursuitbasketball.com or info@pursuitbasketball.com.
TOURNAMENTS
Thursday-Friday, Adidas Tourney Series Holiday Slam, boys and girls grades 3-12, three-game guarantee, $150 team, Blue Valley schools, Ed Fritz at 913-219-4518 or efritz@bluevalleyk12.org.
Jan. 14-15, Wamego Basketball Association, boys and girls grades 3-8, three-game guarantee, $150, $275 both January and February tournaments, wamegoba@gmail.com or 785-562-7703.
Feb. 18-19, Adidas Tourney Series Presidents’ Day, boys and girls grades 3-12, three-game guarantee, $150 team, Blue Valley schools, Ed Fritz at 913-219-4518 or efritz@bluevalleyk12.org.
Feb. 25-26, Wamego Basketball Association: boys and girls grades 3-8, three-game guarantee, $150, $275 both January and February tournaments, wamegoba@gmail.com or 785-562-7703.
Lacrosse
CLINICS
Blue Lion High School Small Group Skill Work, boys, 8-9 p.m. Jan. 11-Feb. 15, $155, KC Sports Academy, Jay at 913-909-9436.
Blue Lion Scrimmage and Stick Work, girls grades 5-8, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., 6-7 p.m., Jan. 22-Feb. 12, $155, Jay at 913-909-9436.
Blue Lion, high school boys class of 2019-20, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 22-Feb. 12, $155, scrimmage full field, TS Sports, Jay at 913-909-9436.
Blue Lion, high school boys class of 2017-18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 22-Feb. 12, $155, scrimmage full field, TS Sports, Jay at 913-909-9436.
Blue Lion Beginner, girls all ages, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 29, Feb. 12, 16 and 26, $155, Jay at 913-909-9436.
TOURNAMENT
3 vs. 3 mini-tennis ball tournament, boys grades 2-5, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, $55, no pads required, just stick, 913-909-9436 or bluelionslax.com.
Spin
TRiKC Big Spin Sessions, winter training for triathletes, Jan. 5-March 16, JCC Fitness & Sports Center, www.trikc.org/news/.
