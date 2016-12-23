ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - December 23

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
x Colorado
18
6
1
3
40
95
81
Alaska
16
6
1
4
37
93
74
Allen
17
14
1
1
36
106
91
Idaho
16
10
2
1
35
95
92
Missouri
11
12
1
4
27
82
93
Rapid City
9
14
5
0
23
83
100
x Utah
9
17
1
1
20
76
102
x-late game not included
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday’s results
Missouri 4, Wichita 0
Reading 5, Adirondack 2
Manchester 5, Elmira 4
Norfolk 2, South Carolina 1
Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2, SO
Atlanta 3, Greenville 2
Brampton 6, Fort Waye 1
Idaho 3, Allen 2, SO
Quad City 4, Tulsa 3
Alaska 5, Rapid City 1
Utah at Colorado, late
Saturday-Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Missouri at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday’s results
Orlando 4, Florida 2
Brampton 5, Indy 4
Wheeling 2, Cincinnati 1
Adirondack 4, Elmira 3, OT
Allen 6, Idaho 0
Friday’s summary
MAVERICKS 4, THUNDER 0
Missouri
2
1
1
—
4
Wichita
0
0
0
—
0
First Period: 1, Missouri, Nowick 9 (Carzo, Finn), 2:00 (PP). 2, Missouri, Povorozniouk 11 (Illo), 6:11. Second Period: 3, Missouri, Pauly 2, 4:53 (SH). Third Period: 4, Missouri, Elbrecht 2 (Nowick, Tansey), 17:31. Shots on Goal: Missori 38, Wichita 33. Power-plays: Missouri 1-7, Wichita 0-2. Saves: Husso, Missouri, 33; Owsley, Wichita, 34. Att: 3,464.
