December 23, 2016 10:54 PM

ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - December 23

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

x Colorado

18

6

1

3

40

95

81

Alaska

16

6

1

4

37

93

74

Allen

17

14

1

1

36

106

91

Idaho

16

10

2

1

35

95

92

Missouri

11

12

1

4

27

82

93

Rapid City

9

14

5

0

23

83

100

x Utah

9

17

1

1

20

76

102

x-late game not included

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s results

Missouri 4, Wichita 0

Reading 5, Adirondack 2

Manchester 5, Elmira 4

Norfolk 2, South Carolina 1

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2, SO

Atlanta 3, Greenville 2

Brampton 6, Fort Waye 1

Idaho 3, Allen 2, SO

Quad City 4, Tulsa 3

Alaska 5, Rapid City 1

Utah at Colorado, late

Saturday-Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Missouri at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s results

Orlando 4, Florida 2

Brampton 5, Indy 4

Wheeling 2, Cincinnati 1

Adirondack 4, Elmira 3, OT

Allen 6, Idaho 0

Friday’s summary

MAVERICKS 4, THUNDER 0

Missouri

2

1

1

4

Wichita

0

0

0

0

First Period: 1, Missouri, Nowick 9 (Carzo, Finn), 2:00 (PP). 2, Missouri, Povorozniouk 11 (Illo), 6:11. Second Period: 3, Missouri, Pauly 2, 4:53 (SH). Third Period: 4, Missouri, Elbrecht 2 (Nowick, Tansey), 17:31. Shots on Goal: Missori 38, Wichita 33. Power-plays: Missouri 1-7, Wichita 0-2. Saves: Husso, Missouri, 33; Owsley, Wichita, 34. Att: 3,464.

Scores & Stats

