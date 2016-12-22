Scores & Stats

December 22, 2016 10:36 PM

Kansas men’s basketball summary - December 22

No. 3 KANSAS 71, UNLV 53

KANSAS

FG-A

FT-A

Reb.

Ast.

Fouls

Points

Lucas

1-3

2-2

12

2

4

4

Graham

2-9

0-0

2

3

2

4

Jackson

9-16

2-5

9

0

2

21

Mason

4-11

4-10

5

8

3

13

Mykhailiuk

8-14

0-0

6

2

2

20

Coleby

0-1

0-0

1

0

2

0

Vick

2-5

0-0

2

1

1

5

Lightfoot

1-1

0-0

0

0

2

2

Bragg

1-3

0-0

6

2

2

2

TOTALS

28-63

8-17

43

18

20

71

Percentages: FG .444, FT .471. Three-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Mykhailiuk 4-6, Jackson 1-2, Vick 1-3, Mason 1-4, Graham 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 11 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 2, Vick 2). Turnovers: 11 (Mason 3, Vick 3, Jackson 2, Bragg, Graham, Lucas). Steals: 7 (Graham 2, Mason 2, Mykhailiuk 2, Lucas). Technical Fouls: None.

UNLV

FG-A

FT-A

Reb.

Ast.

Fouls

Points

Dembele

0-0

1-4

1

0

2

1

Green

5-9

0-2

7

1

4

12

Clyburn

3-10

3-6

10

0

0

10

Ofoegbu

2-6

1-2

5

1

1

6

Poyser

3-10

3-4

6

4

1

10

Mooring

2-11

1-2

1

5

4

5

Jones

4-7

0-2

7

0

2

8

Z.Morgan

0-1

1-2

0

0

0

1

Baxter

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

TOTALS

19-55

10-24

38

11

14

53

Percentages: FG .345, FT .417. Three-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Green 2-5, Ofoegbu 1-3, Clyburn 1-4, Poyser 1-5, Baxter 0-1, Z.Morgan 0-1, Mooring 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Dembele, Jones, Z.Morgan). Turnovers: 13 (Poyser 3, Dembele 2, Green 2, Jones 2, Ofoegbu 2, Clyburn, Mooring). Steals: 6 (Clyburn 2, Jones 2, Mooring, Ofoegbu). Technical Fouls: None.

Half: Kansas 42-20.

