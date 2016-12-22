Kansas men’s basketball summary - December 22

No. 3 KANSAS 71, UNLV 53
KANSAS
FG-A
FT-A
Reb.
Ast.
Fouls
Points
Lucas
1-3
2-2
12
2
4
4
Graham
2-9
0-0
2
3
2
4
Jackson
9-16
2-5
9
0
2
21
Mason
4-11
4-10
5
8
3
13
Mykhailiuk
8-14
0-0
6
2
2
20
Coleby
0-1
0-0
1
0
2
0
Vick
2-5
0-0
2
1
1
5
Lightfoot
1-1
0-0
0
0
2
2
Bragg
1-3
0-0
6
2
2
2
TOTALS
28-63
8-17
43
18
20
71
Percentages: FG .444, FT .471. Three-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Mykhailiuk 4-6, Jackson 1-2, Vick 1-3, Mason 1-4, Graham 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 11 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 2, Vick 2). Turnovers: 11 (Mason 3, Vick 3, Jackson 2, Bragg, Graham, Lucas). Steals: 7 (Graham 2, Mason 2, Mykhailiuk 2, Lucas). Technical Fouls: None.
UNLV
FG-A
FT-A
Reb.
Ast.
Fouls
Points
Dembele
0-0
1-4
1
0
2
1
Green
5-9
0-2
7
1
4
12
Clyburn
3-10
3-6
10
0
0
10
Ofoegbu
2-6
1-2
5
1
1
6
Poyser
3-10
3-4
6
4
1
10
Mooring
2-11
1-2
1
5
4
5
Jones
4-7
0-2
7
0
2
8
Z.Morgan
0-1
1-2
0
0
0
1
Baxter
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
TOTALS
19-55
10-24
38
11
14
53
Percentages: FG .345, FT .417. Three-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Green 2-5, Ofoegbu 1-3, Clyburn 1-4, Poyser 1-5, Baxter 0-1, Z.Morgan 0-1, Mooring 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Dembele, Jones, Z.Morgan). Turnovers: 13 (Poyser 3, Dembele 2, Green 2, Jones 2, Ofoegbu 2, Clyburn, Mooring). Steals: 6 (Clyburn 2, Jones 2, Mooring, Ofoegbu). Technical Fouls: None.
Half: Kansas 42-20.
Comments