Scores & Stats

December 21, 2016 8:25 PM

Missouri men’s basketball summary for Dec. 21

ILLINOIS 75, MISSOURI 66

Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Puryear

30

5-10

7-9

9

0

2

17

Woods

24

3-4

1-2

4

2

3

7

Hughes

21

1-11

0-0

0

1

2

3

Phillips

29

5-12

1-2

4

0

3

14

VanLeer

35

2-8

0-0

1

3

5

5

Geist

17

4-6

4-4

2

2

4

12

Barnett

15

1-6

1-2

2

0

0

4

Nikko

14

0-1

2-2

2

1

2

2

Jackson

10

1-3

0-0

3

0

0

2

Walton

3

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Smith

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

2

0

Totals

200

22-61

16-21

27

9

23

66

Percentages: FG .361, FT .762. Three-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Phillips 3-5, Barnett 1-3, VanLeer 1-4, Hughes 1-5, Geist 0-1, Puryear 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnett, Nikko). Turnovers: 8 (Puryear 3, Barnett, Phillips, Smith, VanLeer, Woods). Steals: 4 (Geist, Phillips, VanLeer, Walton). Technical Fouls: Phillips, 1:28 second. Fouled Out: VanLeer.

Illinois

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Black

17

0-2

0-0

6

0

4

0

Thorne

16

4-5

0-2

0

1

2

8

Abrams

13

1-4

0-0

3

0

5

3

Coleman-Lands

33

4-8

2-2

3

1

2

12

Hill

35

6-12

7-10

5

2

2

21

Tate

30

1-3

3-6

1

6

2

5

Morgan

24

6-11

7-8

11

1

3

19

Finke

23

1-2

1-2

7

0

1

4

Williams

5

1-2

0-0

0

0

1

3

Lucas

3

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

24-49

20-30

36

11

22

75

Percentages: FG .490, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Hill 2-4, Coleman-Lands 2-5, Finke 1-2, Williams 1-2, Abrams 1-3, Tate 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman-Lands, Finke, Hill). Turnovers: 15 (Abrams 3, Black 2, Coleman-Lands 2, Finke 2, Thorne 2, Lucas, Morgan, Tate, Williams). Steals: 3 (Black, Finke, Tate). Technical Fouls: Morgan, 1:28 second. Fouled Out: Abrams.

Half: Illinois 39-29. Att: 12,409

Related content

Scores & Stats

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

View more video

Sports Videos