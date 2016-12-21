Missouri men’s basketball summary for Dec. 21

ILLINOIS 75, MISSOURI 66
Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Puryear
30
5-10
7-9
9
0
2
17
Woods
24
3-4
1-2
4
2
3
7
Hughes
21
1-11
0-0
0
1
2
3
Phillips
29
5-12
1-2
4
0
3
14
VanLeer
35
2-8
0-0
1
3
5
5
Geist
17
4-6
4-4
2
2
4
12
Barnett
15
1-6
1-2
2
0
0
4
Nikko
14
0-1
2-2
2
1
2
2
Jackson
10
1-3
0-0
3
0
0
2
Walton
3
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Smith
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
2
0
Totals
200
22-61
16-21
27
9
23
66
Percentages: FG .361, FT .762. Three-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Phillips 3-5, Barnett 1-3, VanLeer 1-4, Hughes 1-5, Geist 0-1, Puryear 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnett, Nikko). Turnovers: 8 (Puryear 3, Barnett, Phillips, Smith, VanLeer, Woods). Steals: 4 (Geist, Phillips, VanLeer, Walton). Technical Fouls: Phillips, 1:28 second. Fouled Out: VanLeer.
Illinois
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Black
17
0-2
0-0
6
0
4
0
Thorne
16
4-5
0-2
0
1
2
8
Abrams
13
1-4
0-0
3
0
5
3
Coleman-Lands
33
4-8
2-2
3
1
2
12
Hill
35
6-12
7-10
5
2
2
21
Tate
30
1-3
3-6
1
6
2
5
Morgan
24
6-11
7-8
11
1
3
19
Finke
23
1-2
1-2
7
0
1
4
Williams
5
1-2
0-0
0
0
1
3
Lucas
3
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
24-49
20-30
36
11
22
75
Percentages: FG .490, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Hill 2-4, Coleman-Lands 2-5, Finke 1-2, Williams 1-2, Abrams 1-3, Tate 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman-Lands, Finke, Hill). Turnovers: 15 (Abrams 3, Black 2, Coleman-Lands 2, Finke 2, Thorne 2, Lucas, Morgan, Tate, Williams). Steals: 3 (Black, Finke, Tate). Technical Fouls: Morgan, 1:28 second. Fouled Out: Abrams.
Half: Illinois 39-29. Att: 12,409
