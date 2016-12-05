High school results - December 5

High schools
Boys basketball
Monday’s scores
Barstow 85, Washington 47
Burlington 60, Louisburg 52
CENTRAL HEIGHTS TOURNAMENT
KC Christian 68, Central Heights 27
PAOLA TOURNAMENT
Eudora 74, Truman 64
Harmon 66, Bonner Springs 64
Olathe Northwest 60, East 27
Monday’s summaries
BARSTOW 85, WASHINGTON 47
Washington: Williams 6, Henderson 11, Batie 4, Campbell 5, Smith 19, Hoy 2. Totals 20 5-14 47.
Barstow: Horne 8, Felton 2, Nuss 8, Rydberg-Cox 3, Walz 12, Gilyard 50, Bruce 2. Totals 34 13-20 85.
Washington
18
3
8
18
—
47
Barstow
13
36
24
12
—
85
Three-point goals: Henderson; Nuss 2, Gilyard, Rydberg-Cox.
BURLINGTON 60, LOUISBURG 52
Louisburg: Gutterman 6, Geiman 8, Hill 2, Doles 5, Harding 9, Minister 10, Dover 12. Totals 19 11-16 52.
Burlington: Bra. Nordstedt 7, Bro. Nordstedt 17, Waters 7, Kuhlmman 13, Feilder 12, Trimble 3. Totals 15 23-31 60.
Louisburg
9
13
17
13
—
52
Burlington
9
18
11
22
—
60
Three-point goals: Geiman 2, Harding; Kuhlmman 2, Bra. Nordstedt, Bro. Nordstedt, Trimble, Waters.
EUDORA 74, TRUMAN 64
Truman: Mabry 0, Gregg 1, Edmondson 22, Wiley 16, Tanner 4, Titus 18, Piper 3. Totals 22 11-18 64.
Eudora: Katzenmeier 6, Hornberger 12, Jerome 11, Pierce 4, Ballock 29, Verbanic 5, Brown 7. Totals 28 14-16 74.
Truman
6
12
18
28
—
64
Eudora
21
13
18
22
—
74
Three-point goals: Edmondson 4, Wiley 3, Titus 2; Katzenmeier 2, Ballock, Verbanic.
HARMON 66, BONNER SPRINGS 64
Bonner Springs: Pouncil 7, Oakes 5, Henley 6, Poe 1, Williams 8, Jackson 18, Thomas 19. Totals 26 9-11 66.
Harmon: Heard 19, B. Johnson 6, Sayles 10, Young 2, T. Johnson 0, G. Ramirez 13, R. Ramirez 0, Tiller 16. Totals 30 4-7 64.
Bonn. Springs
18
16
20
10
—
64
Harmon
18
21
13
14
—
66
Three-point goals: Thomas 2, Oakes; Heard 2.
KC CHRISTIAN 68, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 27
Kansas City Christian (1-0): Tywater 2, Hill 3, Engel 9, Streeter 4, Trujillo 4, Tally 9, Palmer 8, Paul 12, Wright 1, Gunnigle 5, Coleman 2, Ho. Spencer 1, Ha. Spencer 1, Dougan 7. Totals 26 12-25 68.
Central Heights (0-2): Speaks 3, Burrows 3, Shields 3, Brotherton 4, Reimer 2, Thompson 4, Hampton 8. Totals 9 7-8 27.
KC Christian
15
24
20
9
—
68
Central Heights
5
7
9
6
—
27
Three-point goals: Tally 3, Engel; Burrows, Speaks.
OLATHE NORTHWEST 60, EAST 27
East: Morrison 7, Burkhart 1, Dye 8, Shaffstall 9, McDowell 2 . Totals 9 8-14 27.
Olathe Northwest: Parke 4, Nicodemus 9, Kline 3, Holmgrew 2, Shievan 5, Cashman 3, Vanderslice 8, Watane 14, Oppenheim 6, Messina 4, J. Pinkerton 2. Totals 26 1-3 60.
East
9
11
4
3
—
27
Olathe NW
17
14
15
14
—
60
Three-point goals: Shaffstall; Nicodemus 3, Cashman, Kline, Oppenheim, Shievan.
Girls basketball
Monday’s scores
Blue Springs South 62, Park Hill South 34
Center 77, Pleasant Hill 50
Park Hill 62, Oak Park 47
Raymore-Peculiar 57, Ruskin 54
Notre Dame de Sion 40, St. Joseph Benton 36
Van Horn 48, East 21
EUDORA TOURNAMENT
Piper 50, Harrisonville 23
St. James Academy 47, Eudora 33
LIBERTY NORTH INVITATIONAL
Kearney 51, Raytown 16
Lincoln Prep 44, Liberty North 35
St. Joseph Central 48, St. Pius X 47
Smithville 45, Liberty 41
Monday’s summaries
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 62
PARK HILL SOUTH 34
Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 4, Tauai 14, Ford 0, Abernathy 0, Abarca 9, Reynolds 9, Davenport 18, Fowles 8, Michael 0, Stanton 0, Tolliver 0. Totals 23 13-20 62.
Park Hill South: Eischens 3, DJ Guillory 9, Cunningham 5, Beuerlein 3, Gardner 2, Howe 0, DK Guillory 5, Matthews 4, Dinovo 3. Totals 13 4-10 34.
BLS South
13
19
17
13
—
62
PH South
7
5
16
6
—
34
Three-point goals: Davenport 2, Abarca; Beuerlein, Cunningham, Eischens.
CENTER 77, PLEASANT HILL 50
Pleasant Hill: Graham 9, S. Williams 9, Shinn 4, Shewmaker 5, Shae Williams 3, Philipscheck 11, Borer 4, Brattin 5. Totals 14 16-27 50.
Center: Mosley 2, McReynolds 9, Payne 4, Banister 14, Purnell 14, Mahmud 11, Fisher 13, Lewis 10. Totals 29 13-22 77.
Pleasant Hill
9
6
16
19
—
50
Center
16
19
15
27
—
77
Three-point goals: Philipscheck 2, Brattin, Shewmaker, Shinn, Shae Williams; Mahmud 2, Purnell 2, Fisher, McReynolds.
HOGAN PREP 86, NORTHEAST 24
Hogan Prep: King 0, Davis 2, Coulted 16, Thomas 9, Harrison 22, Woods 11, Burnett 13, Adams 0, Boyd 6, Hughes 1, Dunlap 6. Totals 40 5-8 86.
Northeast: Martinez 0, Nguyen 6, Howze 10, S. Mitchell-Godoy 2, MacNutt 0, N.Mitchell-Godoy 3, Shelmon 1. Totals 7 5-10 24.
Hogan Prep
26
20
28
12
—
86
Northeast
2
8
8
6
—
24
Three-point goals: Burnett; Howze 2.
KEARNEY 51, RAYTOWN 16
Raytown (0-3): Thomas 6, Johnson 0, Yoder 4, Tuberville 4, Washington 2. Totals 6 2-2 12.
Kearney (1-2): A. Couch 5, Breyfogle 2, Yakle 3, E. Couch 18, Runions 8, Weakley 1, Smith 4, Schwarzenbach 10. Totals 21 5-8 51.
Raytown
9
0
7
0
—
16
Kearney
14
20
12
5
—
51
Three-point goals: Thomas 2; Runions 2, A. Couch, Yakle.
LINCOLN PREP 44, LIBERTY NORTH 35
Lincoln Prep (4-1): Smith 2, Deshazar 11, Bradley 2, Dodin 5, Budgetts 14, Sawyer 10. Totals 16 8-14 44.
Liberty North (0-2): Jackson 2, Emerson 10, Ojigoh 7, Stark 4, Burns 2, Gist 10. Totals 14 6-15 35.
Lincoln
16
6
12
10
—
44
Liberty North
10
7
9
9
—
35
Three-point goals: Budgetts 2, Dodin, Sawyer; Ojigoh.
NOTRE DAME de SION 40
ST. JOSEPH BENTON 36
St. Joseph Benton: Murphy 2, Williams 7, Henderson 11, Ruffcorn 7, Bates 2, Stillman 7. Totals 12 10-12 36.
Notre Dame de Sion: Lynn 2, Dercher 4, Orrick 3, Totta 6, Adams 15, Fennewald 5, Long 2, Smith 3. Totals 14 8-13 40.
SJ Benton
5
12
6
13
—
36
Sion
8
9
16
7
—
48
Three-point goals: Stillman, Williams; Dercher, Fennewald, Orrick, Smith.
PARK HILL 62, OAK PARK 47
Oak Park (1-3): Birdsong 0, Sanchez 2, P. Allen 18, Dorsey 2, Westberg 3, Clamptan 0, Spigger 0, Frazier 10, M. Allen 12. Totals 18 11-20 47.
Park Hill (4-0): Powell 0, Hopkins 14, Walls 2, Reed 0, Noble 2, Winebrenner 4, Bryant 18-2, Berger 9-3, Shelby 13, Devers 0. Totals 19 19-31 62.
Oak Park
10
16
11
10
—
47
Park Hill
18
6
13
25
—
62
Three-point goals: Berger 3, Bryant 2.
PIPER 50, HARRISONVILLE 23
Harrisonville: Harold 2, Buffa 6, Moreland 1, Gibbs 2, Kliewer 12 . Totals 11 1-2 23.
Piper: Ford 2, Morrow 10, Banes 3, Leslie 5, Cobbins 10, Vigil 16, Thomas 4. Totals 21 5-12 50.
H’ville
3
4
10
6
—
23
Piper
10
18
16
6
—
50
Three-point goals: Vigil 2, Cobbins.
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 57, RUSKIN 54
Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 10, Shubert 6, Gardner 7, Martinez 18, Thurston 10, Houston 6, King 0, Dosch 0. Totals 20 14-28 57.
Ruskin: Love 2, Lewis 18, McCray 6, D. Brown 11, A. Brown 8, Walton 9, Evans 0. Totals 16 11-29 54.
Ray.-Pec.
14
17
14
12
—
57
Ruskin
9
17
12
16
—
54
Three-point goals: Kruse; Lewis 4, A. Brown.
ST. JAMES ACADEMY 47
EUDORA 33
St. James Academy (1-0): Kaufman 14, Kempf 2, Streater 2, Setter 6, Russell 3, Jones 5, Duker 0, Goetz 3, Kearney 0, Hall 10, Seldcamp 2. Totasl 17 9-18 47.
Eudora (1-1): Re. Heibert 3, Ri. Heibert 13, Purcell 0, Doherty 0, Watson 6, Ormsby 0, Whitten 2, Grosdidier 8, Howe 0, Cobell 0, Roether 1. Totals 14 3-7 33.
SJ Academy
13
9
16
9
—
47
Eudora
2
9
9
13
—
33
Three-point goals: Hall 2, Kaufman, Russell; Re. Heibert, Ri. Heibert.
ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 48
ST. PIUS X 47
St. Pius X (2-1): Mussorici 9, Hipp 13, Denzer 16, Hayes 6, Malott 3. Totals 21 4-7 47.
St. Joseph Central (3-1): Haggared 11, Rodney 19, Howart 6, Bachman 5, Wetlaufer 5, Duke 2. Totals 17 8-12 48.
St. Pius X
15
12
14
6
—
47
SJ Central
18
9
8
13
—
48
Three-point goals: Malott, Mussorici; Rodney 3, Haggared, Howart, Wetlaufer.
SMITHVILLE 45, LIBERTY 41
Smithville (3-1): Andrews 7, Mosby 16, Langhus 2, McKimens 8, Duncan 0, Moes 9, Grandgenett 3. Totals 16 10-17 45.
Liberty (1-2): Nelson 8, Richardson 2, Newland 14, Hull 7, S. Selepeo 0, G. Selepeo 1, Gray 0, Alexander 9. Totals 16 4-9 41.
Smithville
18
7
8
12
—
45
Liberty
11
7
14
9
—
41
Three-point goals: Andrews, Grandgenett, Mosby; Newland 4, Alexander.
VAN HORN 48, EAST 21
Van Horn: Fritz 6, Siedlik 6, Schnaclenberg 8, Williams 5, Eakright 20, LeRoy 3. Totals 20 4-11 48.
East: McCollum 2, Alexander 4, Wiggins 10, Bo 2, Preston 3. Totals 9 0-2 21.
Van Horn
20
14
14
0
—
48
East
4
7
4
6
—
21
Three-point goals: Schnaclenberg 2, Siedlik 2; Wiggins 2, Preston.
