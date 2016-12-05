High school results - December 5

3:25 Bill Self: 'When you're at a place like this, you should win' Pause

1:41 Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks fans, Raider Week

2:55 Royals' Ian Kennedy serves food at City Union Mission and talks baseball

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

3:57 Royals payroll likely to 'regress a little bit' in 2017

2:41 Recycle this: Mid-America Regional Council clears up plastic confusion

0:39 Former Negro Leagues star John Donaldson pitching

0:56 Witness describes accident involving horse-drawn carriage on the Plaza

2:06 Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right