Scores & Stats

December 5, 2016 10:33 PM

High school results - December 5

High schools

Boys basketball

Monday’s scores

Barstow 85, Washington 47

Burlington 60, Louisburg 52

CENTRAL HEIGHTS TOURNAMENT

KC Christian 68, Central Heights 27

PAOLA TOURNAMENT

Eudora 74, Truman 64

Harmon 66, Bonner Springs 64

Olathe Northwest 60, East 27

Monday’s summaries

BARSTOW 85, WASHINGTON 47

Washington: Williams 6, Henderson 11, Batie 4, Campbell 5, Smith 19, Hoy 2. Totals 20 5-14 47.

Barstow: Horne 8, Felton 2, Nuss 8, Rydberg-Cox 3, Walz 12, Gilyard 50, Bruce 2. Totals 34 13-20 85.

Washington

18

3

8

18

47

Barstow

13

36

24

12

85

Three-point goals: Henderson; Nuss 2, Gilyard, Rydberg-Cox.

BURLINGTON 60, LOUISBURG 52

Louisburg: Gutterman 6, Geiman 8, Hill 2, Doles 5, Harding 9, Minister 10, Dover 12. Totals 19 11-16 52.

Burlington: Bra. Nordstedt 7, Bro. Nordstedt 17, Waters 7, Kuhlmman 13, Feilder 12, Trimble 3. Totals 15 23-31 60.

Louisburg

9

13

17

13

52

Burlington

9

18

11

22

60

Three-point goals: Geiman 2, Harding; Kuhlmman 2, Bra. Nordstedt, Bro. Nordstedt, Trimble, Waters.

EUDORA 74, TRUMAN 64

Truman: Mabry 0, Gregg 1, Edmondson 22, Wiley 16, Tanner 4, Titus 18, Piper 3. Totals 22 11-18 64.

Eudora: Katzenmeier 6, Hornberger 12, Jerome 11, Pierce 4, Ballock 29, Verbanic 5, Brown 7. Totals 28 14-16 74.

Truman

6

12

18

28

64

Eudora

21

13

18

22

74

Three-point goals: Edmondson 4, Wiley 3, Titus 2; Katzenmeier 2, Ballock, Verbanic.

HARMON 66, BONNER SPRINGS 64

Bonner Springs: Pouncil 7, Oakes 5, Henley 6, Poe 1, Williams 8, Jackson 18, Thomas 19. Totals 26 9-11 66.

Harmon: Heard 19, B. Johnson 6, Sayles 10, Young 2, T. Johnson 0, G. Ramirez 13, R. Ramirez 0, Tiller 16. Totals 30 4-7 64.

Bonn. Springs

18

16

20

10

64

Harmon

18

21

13

14

66

Three-point goals: Thomas 2, Oakes; Heard 2.

KC CHRISTIAN 68, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 27

Kansas City Christian (1-0): Tywater 2, Hill 3, Engel 9, Streeter 4, Trujillo 4, Tally 9, Palmer 8, Paul 12, Wright 1, Gunnigle 5, Coleman 2, Ho. Spencer 1, Ha. Spencer 1, Dougan 7. Totals 26 12-25 68.

Central Heights (0-2): Speaks 3, Burrows 3, Shields 3, Brotherton 4, Reimer 2, Thompson 4, Hampton 8. Totals 9 7-8 27.

KC Christian

15

24

20

9

68

Central Heights

5

7

9

6

27

Three-point goals: Tally 3, Engel; Burrows, Speaks.

OLATHE NORTHWEST 60, EAST 27

East: Morrison 7, Burkhart 1, Dye 8, Shaffstall 9, McDowell 2 . Totals 9 8-14 27.

Olathe Northwest: Parke 4, Nicodemus 9, Kline 3, Holmgrew 2, Shievan 5, Cashman 3, Vanderslice 8, Watane 14, Oppenheim 6, Messina 4, J. Pinkerton 2. Totals 26 1-3 60.

East

9

11

4

3

27

Olathe NW

17

14

15

14

60

Three-point goals: Shaffstall; Nicodemus 3, Cashman, Kline, Oppenheim, Shievan.

Girls basketball

Monday’s scores

Blue Springs South 62, Park Hill South 34

Center 77, Pleasant Hill 50

Park Hill 62, Oak Park 47

Raymore-Peculiar 57, Ruskin 54

Notre Dame de Sion 40, St. Joseph Benton 36

Van Horn 48, East 21

EUDORA TOURNAMENT

Piper 50, Harrisonville 23

St. James Academy 47, Eudora 33

LIBERTY NORTH INVITATIONAL

Kearney 51, Raytown 16

Lincoln Prep 44, Liberty North 35

St. Joseph Central 48, St. Pius X 47

Smithville 45, Liberty 41

Monday’s summaries

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 62

PARK HILL SOUTH 34

Blue Springs South: Philipsheck 4, Tauai 14, Ford 0, Abernathy 0, Abarca 9, Reynolds 9, Davenport 18, Fowles 8, Michael 0, Stanton 0, Tolliver 0. Totals 23 13-20 62.

Park Hill South: Eischens 3, DJ Guillory 9, Cunningham 5, Beuerlein 3, Gardner 2, Howe 0, DK Guillory 5, Matthews 4, Dinovo 3. Totals 13 4-10 34.

BLS South

13

19

17

13

62

PH South

7

5

16

6

34

Three-point goals: Davenport 2, Abarca; Beuerlein, Cunningham, Eischens.

CENTER 77, PLEASANT HILL 50

Pleasant Hill: Graham 9, S. Williams 9, Shinn 4, Shewmaker 5, Shae Williams 3, Philipscheck 11, Borer 4, Brattin 5. Totals 14 16-27 50.

Center: Mosley 2, McReynolds 9, Payne 4, Banister 14, Purnell 14, Mahmud 11, Fisher 13, Lewis 10. Totals 29 13-22 77.

Pleasant Hill

9

6

16

19

50

Center

16

19

15

27

77

Three-point goals: Philipscheck 2, Brattin, Shewmaker, Shinn, Shae Williams; Mahmud 2, Purnell 2, Fisher, McReynolds.

HOGAN PREP 86, NORTHEAST 24

Hogan Prep: King 0, Davis 2, Coulted 16, Thomas 9, Harrison 22, Woods 11, Burnett 13, Adams 0, Boyd 6, Hughes 1, Dunlap 6. Totals 40 5-8 86.

Northeast: Martinez 0, Nguyen 6, Howze 10, S. Mitchell-Godoy 2, MacNutt 0, N.Mitchell-Godoy 3, Shelmon 1. Totals 7 5-10 24.

Hogan Prep

26

20

28

12

86

Northeast

2

8

8

6

24

Three-point goals: Burnett; Howze 2.

KEARNEY 51, RAYTOWN 16

Raytown (0-3): Thomas 6, Johnson 0, Yoder 4, Tuberville 4, Washington 2. Totals 6 2-2 12.

Kearney (1-2): A. Couch 5, Breyfogle 2, Yakle 3, E. Couch 18, Runions 8, Weakley 1, Smith 4, Schwarzenbach 10. Totals 21 5-8 51.

Raytown

9

0

7

0

16

Kearney

14

20

12

5

51

Three-point goals: Thomas 2; Runions 2, A. Couch, Yakle.

LINCOLN PREP 44, LIBERTY NORTH 35

Lincoln Prep (4-1): Smith 2, Deshazar 11, Bradley 2, Dodin 5, Budgetts 14, Sawyer 10. Totals 16 8-14 44.

Liberty North (0-2): Jackson 2, Emerson 10, Ojigoh 7, Stark 4, Burns 2, Gist 10. Totals 14 6-15 35.

Lincoln

16

6

12

10

44

Liberty North

10

7

9

9

35

Three-point goals: Budgetts 2, Dodin, Sawyer; Ojigoh.

NOTRE DAME de SION 40

ST. JOSEPH BENTON 36

St. Joseph Benton: Murphy 2, Williams 7, Henderson 11, Ruffcorn 7, Bates 2, Stillman 7. Totals 12 10-12 36.

Notre Dame de Sion: Lynn 2, Dercher 4, Orrick 3, Totta 6, Adams 15, Fennewald 5, Long 2, Smith 3. Totals 14 8-13 40.

SJ Benton

5

12

6

13

36

Sion

8

9

16

7

48

Three-point goals: Stillman, Williams; Dercher, Fennewald, Orrick, Smith.

PARK HILL 62, OAK PARK 47

Oak Park (1-3): Birdsong 0, Sanchez 2, P. Allen 18, Dorsey 2, Westberg 3, Clamptan 0, Spigger 0, Frazier 10, M. Allen 12. Totals 18 11-20 47.

Park Hill (4-0): Powell 0, Hopkins 14, Walls 2, Reed 0, Noble 2, Winebrenner 4, Bryant 18-2, Berger 9-3, Shelby 13, Devers 0. Totals 19 19-31 62.

Oak Park

10

16

11

10

47

Park Hill

18

6

13

25

62

Three-point goals: Berger 3, Bryant 2.

PIPER 50, HARRISONVILLE 23

Harrisonville: Harold 2, Buffa 6, Moreland 1, Gibbs 2, Kliewer 12 . Totals 11 1-2 23.

Piper: Ford 2, Morrow 10, Banes 3, Leslie 5, Cobbins 10, Vigil 16, Thomas 4. Totals 21 5-12 50.

H’ville

3

4

10

6

23

Piper

10

18

16

6

50

Three-point goals: Vigil 2, Cobbins.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 57, RUSKIN 54

Raymore-Peculiar: Kruse 10, Shubert 6, Gardner 7, Martinez 18, Thurston 10, Houston 6, King 0, Dosch 0. Totals 20 14-28 57.

Ruskin: Love 2, Lewis 18, McCray 6, D. Brown 11, A. Brown 8, Walton 9, Evans 0. Totals 16 11-29 54.

Ray.-Pec.

14

17

14

12

57

Ruskin

9

17

12

16

54

Three-point goals: Kruse; Lewis 4, A. Brown.

ST. JAMES ACADEMY 47

EUDORA 33

St. James Academy (1-0): Kaufman 14, Kempf 2, Streater 2, Setter 6, Russell 3, Jones 5, Duker 0, Goetz 3, Kearney 0, Hall 10, Seldcamp 2. Totasl 17 9-18 47.

Eudora (1-1): Re. Heibert 3, Ri. Heibert 13, Purcell 0, Doherty 0, Watson 6, Ormsby 0, Whitten 2, Grosdidier 8, Howe 0, Cobell 0, Roether 1. Totals 14 3-7 33.

SJ Academy

13

9

16

9

47

Eudora

2

9

9

13

33

Three-point goals: Hall 2, Kaufman, Russell; Re. Heibert, Ri. Heibert.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 48

ST. PIUS X 47

St. Pius X (2-1): Mussorici 9, Hipp 13, Denzer 16, Hayes 6, Malott 3. Totals 21 4-7 47.

St. Joseph Central (3-1): Haggared 11, Rodney 19, Howart 6, Bachman 5, Wetlaufer 5, Duke 2. Totals 17 8-12 48.

St. Pius X

15

12

14

6

47

SJ Central

18

9

8

13

48

Three-point goals: Malott, Mussorici; Rodney 3, Haggared, Howart, Wetlaufer.

SMITHVILLE 45, LIBERTY 41

Smithville (3-1): Andrews 7, Mosby 16, Langhus 2, McKimens 8, Duncan 0, Moes 9, Grandgenett 3. Totals 16 10-17 45.

Liberty (1-2): Nelson 8, Richardson 2, Newland 14, Hull 7, S. Selepeo 0, G. Selepeo 1, Gray 0, Alexander 9. Totals 16 4-9 41.

Smithville

18

7

8

12

45

Liberty

11

7

14

9

41

Three-point goals: Andrews, Grandgenett, Mosby; Newland 4, Alexander.

VAN HORN 48, EAST 21

Van Horn: Fritz 6, Siedlik 6, Schnaclenberg 8, Williams 5, Eakright 20, LeRoy 3. Totals 20 4-11 48.

East: McCollum 2, Alexander 4, Wiggins 10, Bo 2, Preston 3. Totals 9 0-2 21.

Van Horn

20

14

14

0

48

East

4

7

4

6

21

Three-point goals: Schnaclenberg 2, Siedlik 2; Wiggins 2, Preston.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Comments

Videos

New House Speaker Ron Ryckman talks about challenges facing Kansas

View more video

Sports Videos