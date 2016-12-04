High school results for December 4

0:49 Travis Kelce credits teammates after his big day Pause

0:37 Tamba Hali: Eric Berry's watches so much film it's 'sickening'

0:56 Albert Wilson on TD run after fake punt: 'There was no hesitation'

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on win over Stanford

0:56 Witness describes accident involving horse-drawn carriage on the Plaza

1:25 Western Washington wins NCAA Division II women's soccer title

2:13 Jerod Haase returns to KU as Stanford coach

5:03 Theodis “Sonny” Williams turns a box fan into a pretty and unique accessory

2:13 Santa helps children of murdered parents find joy in Christmas

0:58 Wingate wins NCAA Division II soccer title