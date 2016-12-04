High school results for December 4

High schools
Boys basketball
Sunday’s scores
NORM STEWART CLASSIC
Hazelwood Central 80, Raytown South 74
Jefferson City Helias 68, Smithville 35
Saturday’s scores
Center 74, Pembroke Hill 60
SJ Benton 66, Van Horn 43
St. James Academy 59, Tulsa Central 45
810 VARSITY TIPOFF CLASSIC
Park Hill South 78, Lee’s Summit 66
Lawrence Free State 56, Barstow 53
Liberty 62, SM North 56
SJ Central 76, Hogan Prep 74
EAGLE INVITATIONAL
O’Hara 63, East 58
Summit Christian 86, Metro 83
LS CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
Third: O’Hara 63, KC East 58
MARSHALL TOURNAMENT
Grain Valley 47, Sedalia-Smith Cotton 27
Sunday’s summary
JEFFERSON CITY HELIAS 68
SMITHVILLE 35
Smithville (0-2): Reid 0, Tanner 6, Fisher 5, Starns 8, Benbow 10, Brown 5, Kershaw 1. Totals 12 6-11 35.
Jefferson City Helias (2-0): Bax 5, Brandt 6, Toebben 2, Buschjost 10, Harrison 21, Boessen 3, Weaver 6, Anthony 13, Schnieders 2. Totals 24 10-14 68.
SMI
4
8
12
11
—
35
JCH
18
18
12
20
—
68
Three-point goals: Tanner 2, Starns 2, Brown; Harrison 5, Brandt 2, Buschjost 2, Boessen.
Saturday’s summaries
CENTER 74, PEMBROKE HILL 60
Center: Walsh 7, White 7, Kwanguin 21, Thomas 0, Ryan 12, Pulce 0, D. Wilson 4, J. Wilson 11, Washington 10, Goodwin 2, Smith 0. Totals: 31 9-14 74.
Pembroke Hill: Swartz 0, Lewis 30, Allen 4, Cranshaw 0, Cobb 3, Winn 2, Forsee 0, El-Scari 3, Ramza 0, Powell 16, Benson 2, Kagwanja 0. Totals: 18 19-22 60.
CEN
17
21
18
18
—
74
PH
13
16
9
22
—
60
Three-point goals: Ryan 2, Walsh; Lewis 2, Powell 2, El-Scari.
GRAIN VALLEY 47, SMITH COTTON 27
Grain Valley: Salisbury 14, Collum 3, Canady 1, Gutierrez 5, Macoubrie 10, Meredith 9, Quintrell 5. Totals 13 19-30 47.
Smith Cotton: Buckner 14, Gehlken 5, Couch 5, Weymyth 3. Totals 9 4-7 27.
Grain Valley
14
12
7
14
—
47
Smith Cotton
10
5
10
2
—
27
Three-point goals: None.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 56, BARSTOW 53
Lawrence Free State: Hicks 7, Thomsen 6, Pavlyak 13, Cordes 13, Clark 2, Dineen 8, Robinson 7, McCaffrey 0. Totals 17 17-21 56.
Barstow: Horne 2, Felton 0, Nuss 3, Walz 10, Gilyard 29, Bruce 0, Christifiano 9. Totals 19 8-11 53.
Law Free St.
16
12
18
10
—
56
Barstow
14
15
7
17
—
53
Three-point goals: Cordes 2, Pavlyak 2, Hicks; Christifiano 3, Gilyard 3, Nuss.
LIBERTY 62, SM NORTH 56
SM North (0-1): Bradley 21, Snyder 4, Morgan 3, A. Williams 4, A. Williams 23, Hensley 1. Totals 23 4-11 56.
Liberty (2-0): McClellan 2, Steenstra 5, Lewis 19, Matson 1, Jacobs 4, Adams 19, Tison 12. Totals 23 12-20 62.
SMN
15
9
14
18
—
56
LIB
13
18
15
16
—
62
Three-point goals: Bradley 3, A. Williams 2, Morgan; Lewis 2, Adams, Tison.
O’HARA 63, KANSAS CITY EAST 58
Kansas City East: Morrison 20, Burkhart 3, Oye 7, Dy 6, Shafeld 9, McDowell 13, Utseg 0. 23 6-8 58.
O’Hara: McFeders 3, Johnson 12, Leverette 3, McDaniel 9, Vahle 4, Wagner 0, Jones 0, Bush 3, Mgbemena 29. 22 16-23 63.
KCE
12
12
10
24
—
58
OH
15
14
12
22
—
63
Three-point goals: Morrison 2, Dy 2, Burkhart, Shafeld; Johnson 2, Bush.
PARK HILL SOUTH 78, LEE’S SUMMIT 66
Lee’s Summit: Eames 6, Jones 11, Pressley 13, Brewer 15, Langenbbahn 8, Hangust Jr. 1, Tinsley 2, Hill 2, Davis 6, Romi 2. Totals 19 15-24 66.
Park Hill South: Kline 17, Williams 13, Robinson 26, Perkins 8, Lee 11, Turner 2, Owen 0, Walker 1. Totals 26 20-27 78.
Lee’s Summit
15
12
18
21
—
66
PH South
16
23
15
24
—
78
Three-point goals: Brewer 3, Langenbbahn 2; Kline 3, Robinson 2, Williams.
ST. JOSEPH BENTON 66, VAN HORN 43
St. Joseph Benton (3-2): Byrd 4, Ross 0, Wright 7, Jones 5, Thuston 27, Flowers 9, Clark 14, Kafer 0, Shimer 0, Petersen 0. Totals 26 13-21 66.
Van Horn (0-3): Marrero 3, Baker 10, Thornton 4, Seddens 6, Crocker 7, Wilson 2, Williams 0, Borchert 4, Montano 7. Totals 13 12-14 43.
SJ Benton
14
15
25
12
—
66
Van Horn
13
11
8
11
—
43
Three-point goals: Flowers; Baker 2, Crocker 2, Marrero.
ST. JAMES ACADMEY 59
TULSA CENTRAL (Okla.) 45
Tulsa Central (2-2): Landrum 14, Johnson 1, Thomas 4, Wilson 3, Washington 3, Jacobs 8, Richardson 2, Weaver 2, Lowe 6, Knox 0, Berry 0, Daniels 0. Totals 18 8-16 45.
St. James Academy (1-0): Spradlin 2, Kaifes 8, Thornhill18, Worley 2, McKee 20, Hornung 1, Dekraai 3, Fitzmorris 5, Dunsmore 0, Wilkinson 0, Allinder 0. Totals 22 11-16 59.
Central
9
12
12
12
—
45
SJ Academy
20
14
12
13
—
59
Three-point goals: Wilson; Kaifes 2, Thornhill 2.
ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 76, HOGAN PREP 74
Hogan Prep: Collins 11, Daniels 30, Jennings 7, Jones 4, Cooper 2, Maull-Edwards 5, Thomas 11, Barner 4, Gant 0, Spiller 0. Totals 26 10-15 74.
St. Joseph Central: Austin 21, Bristol 25, Bell 4, Grundberg 0, Clarendon 2, Cameron 4, Redman 9, Holcomb 4, Musser 7. Totals 31 11-13 76.
Hogan Prep
20
16
19
19
—
74
SJ Central
24
14
21
17
—
76
Three-point goals: Daniels 5, Collins 3, Thomas 3, Maull-Edwards; Bristol 2, Musser.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 86
LINCOLN PREP 82
Lincoln Prep: Rieves 15, Harris 0, Washington 4, Pauley 9, Fletcher 4, Dulley 37, Childress 1, Edison 6. 24 28-41 82.
St. Thomas Aquinas: Hagenkord 34, Lewis 14, Downey 2, Rost 8, Allegri 12, McMillan 3, Gavin 2, Boedeker 11. 29 24-35 86
LP
19
24
20
19
—
82
STA
21
18
20
27
—
89
Three-point goals: Dulley 4, Rieves 2; Hagenkord 3, Roast.
Girls basketball
Sunday’s score
NORM STEWART CLASSIC
Columbia Hickman 47, Blue Springs 23
Saturday’s scores
BV North 60, SM East 29
BV West 55, SM North 37
Northland Christian 51, East Atchison 35
SM Northwest 36, Blue Valley 29
810 VARSITY TIPOFF CLASSIC
Olathe South 58, Liberty 38
EAGLE INVITATIONAL
East 52, Metro 45
Summit Christian 45, Harrisonville 28
MARSHALL TOURNAMENT
Grain Valley 56, Marshall 43
Saturday’s summaries
BV NORTH 60, SM EAST 29
Shawnee Mission East (0-2): Frye 0, England 13, Haverty 2, Yowell 8, Adams 0, Mustoe 2, Eberhart 4. Totals 9 9-15 29.
Blue Valley North (1-0): C. Kuckelman 9, Peshoff 9, K. Cassaday 9, Farrington 1, Krueger 1, Kerrn 11, Long 4, Fritz 9, L. Cassaday 8. Totals 19 21-30 60.
SM East
3
6
15
5
—
29
BV North
13
19
14
14
—
60
Three-point goals: England 2, Yowell; Peshoff 2, Kerrn 2, Fritz.
BV WEST 55, SM NORTH 37
Shawnee Mission North (0-1): Zehr 0, Bortka 0, Boyce 2, Rivera 2, Ashlock 0, Quijas 5, Lee 0, Vielhauer 2, Bruce 23, Redick 3, Stiers 0, Rosas 0. Totals 14 5-17 37.
Blue Valley West (1-1): Fancher 5, Preston 2, Holmes 16, Madison 0, Wilson 8, Lansford 15, Dewitt 0, Stivers 0, Gordon 0, Bandre 0, Pittman 9, Bridges 0. Totals 20 14-19 55.
SM North
8
4
10
15
—
37
BV West
12
17
16
10
—
55
Three-point goals: Quijas, Redick; Lansford.
GRAIN VALLEY 56, MARSHALL 43
Grain Valley (3-0): Rose 22, Siebert 7, Bailey 15, Boehmer 0, Hill 0, McBride 0, Allen 0, McKay 4, Knust 8. Totals 21 9-18 56.
Marshall (2-2): Heying 17, Agcalon 4, McGowan 3, Davis 0, Blumhorst 0, Pomerenke 5, Skinner 0, Crawford 8, Terrill 6. Totals 12 18-28 43.
Grain Valley
10
12
19
15
—
56
Marshall
6
18
4
15
—
43
Three-point goals: Rose 2, Bailey 2, Siebert; Heying.
LAWRENCE FREE STATE 54
LINCOLN PREP 42
Lawrence Free State (1-0): Lawrence 17, Thomas 2, Kesten 12, Piper 21, Two-Hearts 2. Totals 16 13-18 54.
Lincoln Prep (2-1): Smith 4, Deshacor 6, Bradley 5, Lester 5, Budgetts 11, Sawyer 11. Totals 15 11-20 42.
LFS
17
14
13
10
—
54
LP
15
10
8
9
—
42
Three-point goals: Piper 5, Lawrence 4; Sawyer 2, Bradley, Budgetts.
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 51
EAST ATCHISON 35
Northland Christian: Rothacher 11, Schouten 3, Duncan 1, L. Kruse 13, G. Kruse 8, Skaggs 4, McElwee 1, Wray 10. Totals 17 17-26 51.
East Atchison: Prater 0, Martin 1, Bruns 0, Graves 6, Cooper 11, Graves 9, Barnes 1, Thornhill 6, Lesher 1. Totals 12 8-23 35.
North. Christ.
11
11
11
18
—
51
E. Atchison
13
11
9
2
—
35
Three-point goals: Cooper 3.
OLATHE SOUTH 58, LIBERTY 38
Olathe South: Butaud 7, Gooch 10, Griswold 5, Roebuck 14, Bartles 4, Winslow 16, Harshbarger 16, Reed 2. Totals 20 16-23 58.
Liberty: Nelson 6, Hull 11, S. Selepeo 5, N. Selepeo 4, Alexander 8, Richardson 2, Johnson 2, Newland 0. Totals 10 16-20 38.
Olathe South
16
16
11
15
—
58
Liberty
13
9
10
6
—
38
Three-point goals: Butaud, Winslow; Hull, Nelson.
SM NORTHWEST 36, BLUE VALLEY 29
Shawnee Mission Northwest (2-0): Winter 0, Seibold 1, Nunnink 0, Nugend 5, Rose 3, Black 11, Nachbar 13, Petersen 3. totals 14 7-16 36.
Blue Valley (0-1): Lawrence 6, Graves 0, Klark 0, Lynch 10, Robbins 0, Gurley 0, Jones 5, Szukalski 8. Totals 10 8-12 29.
SM NW
7
11
7
11
—
36
Blue Valley
7
7
7
8
—
29
Three-point goals: Rose; Jones.
Wrestling
GARDNER EDGERTON INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Gardner Edgerton HS
Top three and area team scores: 1. Southeast Polk, 203.5; 2. Broken Arrow, 195.5; 3. Manhattan, 157.5; 5. Platte County, 131; 6. Mill Valley, 124.5; T8. St. James Academy, 90.5; 10. Olathe North, 90; 13. St. Thomas Aquinas, 57; 15. Gardner Edgerton, 51.5.
KC-area championship match results
106 pounds: Lazure, Skutt Catholic, d. Keal, Mill Valley, 4-1. 113: Phippe, Platte County, m.d. Minor, St. Thomas Aquinas, 10-0. 120: Gowin, Mill Valley, m.d. Lawley, Broken Arrow, 13-5. 126: Meink, Skitt Catholic, d. Parrish, Olathe North, 10-4. 132: DeVos, SE Polk, d. Ward, Mill Valley, 2-0. 138: Lendt, SE Polk, d. Bendure, Mill Valley, 9-5. 170: Cokeley, St. James, p. Schmidt, Platte County, 1:43. 182: Lautt, St. James, p. Jones, Junction City, 1:39. 220: Jumps, Platte County, d. Duncan, Pittsburg, 3-2.
