December 4, 2016 10:20 PM

High school results for December 4

High schools

Boys basketball

Sunday’s scores

NORM STEWART CLASSIC

Hazelwood Central 80, Raytown South 74

Jefferson City Helias 68, Smithville 35

Saturday’s scores

Center 74, Pembroke Hill 60

SJ Benton 66, Van Horn 43

St. James Academy 59, Tulsa Central 45

810 VARSITY TIPOFF CLASSIC

Park Hill South 78, Lee’s Summit 66

Lawrence Free State 56, Barstow 53

Liberty 62, SM North 56

SJ Central 76, Hogan Prep 74

EAGLE INVITATIONAL

O’Hara 63, East 58

Summit Christian 86, Metro 83

LS CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT

Third: O’Hara 63, KC East 58

MARSHALL TOURNAMENT

Grain Valley 47, Sedalia-Smith Cotton 27

Sunday’s summary

JEFFERSON CITY HELIAS 68

SMITHVILLE 35

Smithville (0-2): Reid 0, Tanner 6, Fisher 5, Starns 8, Benbow 10, Brown 5, Kershaw 1. Totals 12 6-11 35.

Jefferson City Helias (2-0): Bax 5, Brandt 6, Toebben 2, Buschjost 10, Harrison 21, Boessen 3, Weaver 6, Anthony 13, Schnieders 2. Totals 24 10-14 68.

SMI

4

8

12

11

35

JCH

18

18

12

20

68

Three-point goals: Tanner 2, Starns 2, Brown; Harrison 5, Brandt 2, Buschjost 2, Boessen.

Saturday’s summaries

CENTER 74, PEMBROKE HILL 60

Center: Walsh 7, White 7, Kwanguin 21, Thomas 0, Ryan 12, Pulce 0, D. Wilson 4, J. Wilson 11, Washington 10, Goodwin 2, Smith 0. Totals: 31 9-14 74.

Pembroke Hill: Swartz 0, Lewis 30, Allen 4, Cranshaw 0, Cobb 3, Winn 2, Forsee 0, El-Scari 3, Ramza 0, Powell 16, Benson 2, Kagwanja 0. Totals: 18 19-22 60.

CEN

17

21

18

18

74

PH

13

16

9

22

60

Three-point goals: Ryan 2, Walsh; Lewis 2, Powell 2, El-Scari.

GRAIN VALLEY 47, SMITH COTTON 27

Grain Valley: Salisbury 14, Collum 3, Canady 1, Gutierrez 5, Macoubrie 10, Meredith 9, Quintrell 5. Totals 13 19-30 47.

Smith Cotton: Buckner 14, Gehlken 5, Couch 5, Weymyth 3. Totals 9 4-7 27.

Grain Valley

14

12

7

14

47

Smith Cotton

10

5

10

2

27

Three-point goals: None.

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 56, BARSTOW 53

Lawrence Free State: Hicks 7, Thomsen 6, Pavlyak 13, Cordes 13, Clark 2, Dineen 8, Robinson 7, McCaffrey 0. Totals 17 17-21 56.

Barstow: Horne 2, Felton 0, Nuss 3, Walz 10, Gilyard 29, Bruce 0, Christifiano 9. Totals 19 8-11 53.

Law Free St.

16

12

18

10

56

Barstow

14

15

7

17

53

Three-point goals: Cordes 2, Pavlyak 2, Hicks; Christifiano 3, Gilyard 3, Nuss.

LIBERTY 62, SM NORTH 56

SM North (0-1): Bradley 21, Snyder 4, Morgan 3, A. Williams 4, A. Williams 23, Hensley 1. Totals 23 4-11 56.

Liberty (2-0): McClellan 2, Steenstra 5, Lewis 19, Matson 1, Jacobs 4, Adams 19, Tison 12. Totals 23 12-20 62.

SMN

15

9

14

18

56

LIB

13

18

15

16

62

Three-point goals: Bradley 3, A. Williams 2, Morgan; Lewis 2, Adams, Tison.

O’HARA 63, KANSAS CITY EAST 58

Kansas City East: Morrison 20, Burkhart 3, Oye 7, Dy 6, Shafeld 9, McDowell 13, Utseg 0. 23 6-8 58.

O’Hara: McFeders 3, Johnson 12, Leverette 3, McDaniel 9, Vahle 4, Wagner 0, Jones 0, Bush 3, Mgbemena 29. 22 16-23 63.

KCE

12

12

10

24

58

OH

15

14

12

22

63

Three-point goals: Morrison 2, Dy 2, Burkhart, Shafeld; Johnson 2, Bush.

PARK HILL SOUTH 78, LEE’S SUMMIT 66

Lee’s Summit: Eames 6, Jones 11, Pressley 13, Brewer 15, Langenbbahn 8, Hangust Jr. 1, Tinsley 2, Hill 2, Davis 6, Romi 2. Totals 19 15-24 66.

Park Hill South: Kline 17, Williams 13, Robinson 26, Perkins 8, Lee 11, Turner 2, Owen 0, Walker 1. Totals 26 20-27 78.

Lee’s Summit

15

12

18

21

66

PH South

16

23

15

24

78

Three-point goals: Brewer 3, Langenbbahn 2; Kline 3, Robinson 2, Williams.

ST. JOSEPH BENTON 66, VAN HORN 43

St. Joseph Benton (3-2): Byrd 4, Ross 0, Wright 7, Jones 5, Thuston 27, Flowers 9, Clark 14, Kafer 0, Shimer 0, Petersen 0. Totals 26 13-21 66.

Van Horn (0-3): Marrero 3, Baker 10, Thornton 4, Seddens 6, Crocker 7, Wilson 2, Williams 0, Borchert 4, Montano 7. Totals 13 12-14 43.

SJ Benton

14

15

25

12

66

Van Horn

13

11

8

11

43

Three-point goals: Flowers; Baker 2, Crocker 2, Marrero.

ST. JAMES ACADMEY 59

TULSA CENTRAL (Okla.) 45

Tulsa Central (2-2): Landrum 14, Johnson 1, Thomas 4, Wilson 3, Washington 3, Jacobs 8, Richardson 2, Weaver 2, Lowe 6, Knox 0, Berry 0, Daniels 0. Totals 18 8-16 45.

St. James Academy (1-0): Spradlin 2, Kaifes 8, Thornhill18, Worley 2, McKee 20, Hornung 1, Dekraai 3, Fitzmorris 5, Dunsmore 0, Wilkinson 0, Allinder 0. Totals 22 11-16 59.

Central

9

12

12

12

45

SJ Academy

20

14

12

13

59

Three-point goals: Wilson; Kaifes 2, Thornhill 2.

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 76, HOGAN PREP 74

Hogan Prep: Collins 11, Daniels 30, Jennings 7, Jones 4, Cooper 2, Maull-Edwards 5, Thomas 11, Barner 4, Gant 0, Spiller 0. Totals 26 10-15 74.

St. Joseph Central: Austin 21, Bristol 25, Bell 4, Grundberg 0, Clarendon 2, Cameron 4, Redman 9, Holcomb 4, Musser 7. Totals 31 11-13 76.

Hogan Prep

20

16

19

19

74

SJ Central

24

14

21

17

76

Three-point goals: Daniels 5, Collins 3, Thomas 3, Maull-Edwards; Bristol 2, Musser.

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 86

LINCOLN PREP 82

Lincoln Prep: Rieves 15, Harris 0, Washington 4, Pauley 9, Fletcher 4, Dulley 37, Childress 1, Edison 6. 24 28-41 82.

St. Thomas Aquinas: Hagenkord 34, Lewis 14, Downey 2, Rost 8, Allegri 12, McMillan 3, Gavin 2, Boedeker 11. 29 24-35 86

LP

19

24

20

19

82

STA

21

18

20

27

89

Three-point goals: Dulley 4, Rieves 2; Hagenkord 3, Roast.

Girls basketball

Sunday’s score

NORM STEWART CLASSIC

Columbia Hickman 47, Blue Springs 23

Saturday’s scores

BV North 60, SM East 29

BV West 55, SM North 37

Northland Christian 51, East Atchison 35

SM Northwest 36, Blue Valley 29

810 VARSITY TIPOFF CLASSIC

Olathe South 58, Liberty 38

EAGLE INVITATIONAL

East 52, Metro 45

Summit Christian 45, Harrisonville 28

MARSHALL TOURNAMENT

Grain Valley 56, Marshall 43

Saturday’s summaries

BV NORTH 60, SM EAST 29

Shawnee Mission East (0-2): Frye 0, England 13, Haverty 2, Yowell 8, Adams 0, Mustoe 2, Eberhart 4. Totals 9 9-15 29.

Blue Valley North (1-0): C. Kuckelman 9, Peshoff 9, K. Cassaday 9, Farrington 1, Krueger 1, Kerrn 11, Long 4, Fritz 9, L. Cassaday 8. Totals 19 21-30 60.

SM East

3

6

15

5

29

BV North

13

19

14

14

60

Three-point goals: England 2, Yowell; Peshoff 2, Kerrn 2, Fritz.

BV WEST 55, SM NORTH 37

Shawnee Mission North (0-1): Zehr 0, Bortka 0, Boyce 2, Rivera 2, Ashlock 0, Quijas 5, Lee 0, Vielhauer 2, Bruce 23, Redick 3, Stiers 0, Rosas 0. Totals 14 5-17 37.

Blue Valley West (1-1): Fancher 5, Preston 2, Holmes 16, Madison 0, Wilson 8, Lansford 15, Dewitt 0, Stivers 0, Gordon 0, Bandre 0, Pittman 9, Bridges 0. Totals 20 14-19 55.

SM North

8

4

10

15

37

BV West

12

17

16

10

55

Three-point goals: Quijas, Redick; Lansford.

GRAIN VALLEY 56, MARSHALL 43

Grain Valley (3-0): Rose 22, Siebert 7, Bailey 15, Boehmer 0, Hill 0, McBride 0, Allen 0, McKay 4, Knust 8. Totals 21 9-18 56.

Marshall (2-2): Heying 17, Agcalon 4, McGowan 3, Davis 0, Blumhorst 0, Pomerenke 5, Skinner 0, Crawford 8, Terrill 6. Totals 12 18-28 43.

Grain Valley

10

12

19

15

56

Marshall

6

18

4

15

43

Three-point goals: Rose 2, Bailey 2, Siebert; Heying.

LAWRENCE FREE STATE 54

LINCOLN PREP 42

Lawrence Free State (1-0): Lawrence 17, Thomas 2, Kesten 12, Piper 21, Two-Hearts 2. Totals 16 13-18 54.

Lincoln Prep (2-1): Smith 4, Deshacor 6, Bradley 5, Lester 5, Budgetts 11, Sawyer 11. Totals 15 11-20 42.

LFS

17

14

13

10

54

LP

15

10

8

9

42

Three-point goals: Piper 5, Lawrence 4; Sawyer 2, Bradley, Budgetts.

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 51

EAST ATCHISON 35

Northland Christian: Rothacher 11, Schouten 3, Duncan 1, L. Kruse 13, G. Kruse 8, Skaggs 4, McElwee 1, Wray 10. Totals 17 17-26 51.

East Atchison: Prater 0, Martin 1, Bruns 0, Graves 6, Cooper 11, Graves 9, Barnes 1, Thornhill 6, Lesher 1. Totals 12 8-23 35.

North. Christ.

11

11

11

18

51

E. Atchison

13

11

9

2

35

Three-point goals: Cooper 3.

OLATHE SOUTH 58, LIBERTY 38

Olathe South: Butaud 7, Gooch 10, Griswold 5, Roebuck 14, Bartles 4, Winslow 16, Harshbarger 16, Reed 2. Totals 20 16-23 58.

Liberty: Nelson 6, Hull 11, S. Selepeo 5, N. Selepeo 4, Alexander 8, Richardson 2, Johnson 2, Newland 0. Totals 10 16-20 38.

Olathe South

16

16

11

15

58

Liberty

13

9

10

6

38

Three-point goals: Butaud, Winslow; Hull, Nelson.

SM NORTHWEST 36, BLUE VALLEY 29

Shawnee Mission Northwest (2-0): Winter 0, Seibold 1, Nunnink 0, Nugend 5, Rose 3, Black 11, Nachbar 13, Petersen 3. totals 14 7-16 36.

Blue Valley (0-1): Lawrence 6, Graves 0, Klark 0, Lynch 10, Robbins 0, Gurley 0, Jones 5, Szukalski 8. Totals 10 8-12 29.

SM NW

7

11

7

11

36

Blue Valley

7

7

7

8

29

Three-point goals: Rose; Jones.

Wrestling

GARDNER EDGERTON INVITATIONAL

Saturday at Gardner Edgerton HS

Top three and area team scores: 1. Southeast Polk, 203.5; 2. Broken Arrow, 195.5; 3. Manhattan, 157.5; 5. Platte County, 131; 6. Mill Valley, 124.5; T8. St. James Academy, 90.5; 10. Olathe North, 90; 13. St. Thomas Aquinas, 57; 15. Gardner Edgerton, 51.5.

KC-area championship match results

106 pounds: Lazure, Skutt Catholic, d. Keal, Mill Valley, 4-1. 113: Phippe, Platte County, m.d. Minor, St. Thomas Aquinas, 10-0. 120: Gowin, Mill Valley, m.d. Lawley, Broken Arrow, 13-5. 126: Meink, Skitt Catholic, d. Parrish, Olathe North, 10-4. 132: DeVos, SE Polk, d. Ward, Mill Valley, 2-0. 138: Lendt, SE Polk, d. Bendure, Mill Valley, 9-5. 170: Cokeley, St. James, p. Schmidt, Platte County, 1:43. 182: Lautt, St. James, p. Jones, Junction City, 1:39. 220: Jumps, Platte County, d. Duncan, Pittsburg, 3-2.

