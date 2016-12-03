Scores & Stats

December 3, 2016 6:50 PM

Kansas men’s basketball summary for Dec. 3

KANSAS 89, STANFORD 74

Stanford

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Humphrey

23

4-8

1-2

6

4

9

Travis

33

5-14

19-22

9

2

29

Mar.Allen

23

1-4

3-4

3

3

5

Sanders

21

1-2

3-4

4

3

5

Pickens

27

3-7

0-0

2

1

7

Cartwright

20

3-6

0-0

0

0

7

Sheffield

20

0-3

2-2

3

1

2

Verhoeven

15

2-3

2-2

2

3

6

Sharma

8

0-1

0-0

3

2

0

Walker

6

1-1

0-1

0

1

2

Stanback

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Mal.Allen

2

1-1

0-0

0

0

2

Totals

200

21-50

30-37

32

20

74

Percentages: FG .420, FT .811. Three-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Pickens 1-3, Cartwright 1-4, Verhoeven 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sharma 2). Turnovers: 12 (Sanders 4, Pickens 3, Humphrey 2, Cartwright, Travis, Verhoeven). Steals: 5 (Pickens 2, Mar.Allen, Sheffield, Verhoeven). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Kansas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Azubuike

11

2-2

0-0

4

4

4

Graham

38

5-11

0-0

2

1

15

Jackson

28

5-12

3-4

3

2

13

Mason

35

7-10

4-7

4

1

20

Vick

22

3-6

0-0

1

3

8

Mykhailiuk

19

5-8

0-0

0

2

13

Lucas

18

2-5

4-7

5

4

8

Bragg

16

3-4

1-2

6

3

7

Coleby

7

0-0

1-2

1

5

1

Self

2

0-3

0-0

0

0

0

Lightfoot

2

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

Young

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Vang

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

32-62

13-22

27

25

89

Percentages: FG .516, FT .591. Three-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Graham 5-9, Mykhailiuk 3-5, Mason 2-3, Vick 2-3, Jackson 0-1, Self 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Azubuike 3, Lucas 3, Jackson). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 3, Lucas 2, Bragg, Graham, Mason, Vick). Steals: 8 (Jackson 3, Graham 2, Azubuike, Bragg, Lightfoot). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Coleby.

Half: Kansas 43-35. Att: 16,300.

