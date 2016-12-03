Kansas men’s basketball summary for Dec. 3

KANSAS 89, STANFORD 74
Stanford
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Humphrey
23
4-8
1-2
6
4
9
Travis
33
5-14
19-22
9
2
29
Mar.Allen
23
1-4
3-4
3
3
5
Sanders
21
1-2
3-4
4
3
5
Pickens
27
3-7
0-0
2
1
7
Cartwright
20
3-6
0-0
0
0
7
Sheffield
20
0-3
2-2
3
1
2
Verhoeven
15
2-3
2-2
2
3
6
Sharma
8
0-1
0-0
3
2
0
Walker
6
1-1
0-1
0
1
2
Stanback
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Mal.Allen
2
1-1
0-0
0
0
2
Totals
200
21-50
30-37
32
20
74
Percentages: FG .420, FT .811. Three-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Pickens 1-3, Cartwright 1-4, Verhoeven 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sharma 2). Turnovers: 12 (Sanders 4, Pickens 3, Humphrey 2, Cartwright, Travis, Verhoeven). Steals: 5 (Pickens 2, Mar.Allen, Sheffield, Verhoeven). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Kansas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Azubuike
11
2-2
0-0
4
4
4
Graham
38
5-11
0-0
2
1
15
Jackson
28
5-12
3-4
3
2
13
Mason
35
7-10
4-7
4
1
20
Vick
22
3-6
0-0
1
3
8
Mykhailiuk
19
5-8
0-0
0
2
13
Lucas
18
2-5
4-7
5
4
8
Bragg
16
3-4
1-2
6
3
7
Coleby
7
0-0
1-2
1
5
1
Self
2
0-3
0-0
0
0
0
Lightfoot
2
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
Young
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Vang
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
32-62
13-22
27
25
89
Percentages: FG .516, FT .591. Three-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Graham 5-9, Mykhailiuk 3-5, Mason 2-3, Vick 2-3, Jackson 0-1, Self 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Azubuike 3, Lucas 3, Jackson). Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 3, Lucas 2, Bragg, Graham, Mason, Vick). Steals: 8 (Jackson 3, Graham 2, Azubuike, Bragg, Lightfoot). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Coleby.
Half: Kansas 43-35. Att: 16,300.
Comments