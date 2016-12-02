Area bowling results - December 2

AREA BOWLING
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area bowlers who roll a 300 game or an 800 series at any area bowling center in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the center calls 816-234-4355 after 5 p.m. or sends the results to results@kcstar.com.
300 GAMES
AT BLUE SPRINGS BOWL: Jeremy Stine.
AT KC BOWL: Stephen Bayliss.
AT KC BOWL: Aaron Bruce.
800 SERIES
AT BLUE SPRINGS BOWL: Pete Fitzgerel, 855 (299, 299, 257).
AT GLADSTONE BOWL: Gary Timberlake, 802 (266, 278, 258).
AT KC BOWL: Aaron Bruce, 822 (266, 256, 300).
Comments