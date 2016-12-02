Area bowling results - December 2

1:55 'It hurts,' says woodworker after thieves stole from volunteer workshop Pause

1:49 New UM system president Mun Choi receives warm welcome at UMKC

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

2:42 Local Native American students support pipeline protest

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends

4:16 KU coach Bill Self on the emergence of Lagerald Vick, return of Jerod Haase

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

1:28 Andy Reid after Joe McKnight's death: 'This world is a bit crazy right now'