December 2, 2016 11:37 PM

Area bowling results - December 2

AREA BOWLING

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area bowlers who roll a 300 game or an 800 series at any area bowling center in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the center calls 816-234-4355 after 5 p.m. or sends the results to results@kcstar.com.

300 GAMES

AT BLUE SPRINGS BOWL: Jeremy Stine.

AT KC BOWL: Stephen Bayliss.

AT KC BOWL: Aaron Bruce.

800 SERIES

AT BLUE SPRINGS BOWL: Pete Fitzgerel, 855 (299, 299, 257).

AT GLADSTONE BOWL: Gary Timberlake, 802 (266, 278, 258).

AT KC BOWL: Aaron Bruce, 822 (266, 256, 300).

