November 30, 2016 10:13 PM

ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - November 30

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

GP

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Colorado

19

10

5

1

3

24

63

59

x Idaho

18

11

5

2

0

24

63

56

x Alaska

16

11

4

0

1

23

57

39

Allen

21

9

11

0

0

20

61

66

Missouri

18

8

9

0

1

17

54

62

Rapid City

19

7

9

3

0

17

59

68

Utah

19

7

10

1

1

16

51

66

x-late game not included

Wednesday’s results

Allen 1, Missouri 0

Reading 4, Wheeling 2

Kalamazoo 4, Elmira 3, OT

Greenville 4, Atlanta 1

Alaska at Idaho, late

Thursday’s game

Quad City at Brampton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday’s results

Adirondack 4, Manchester 2

Allen 1, Tulsa 0, OT

Wedneday’s summary

AMERICANS 1, MAVERICKS 0

Allen

0

0

1

1

Missouri

0

0

0

0

First Period: No scoring. Second Period: No scoring. Third Period: 1, Allen, Chouinard 1 (Costello, Willows), 10:08 (PP). Shots on Goal: Allen 21, Missouri 24. Power-plays: Allen 1-3, Missouri 0-3. Saves: Gill, Allen, 24; Robinson, Missouri, 20. Att: 3,345.

