ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - November 30

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
GP
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Colorado
19
10
5
1
3
24
63
59
x Idaho
18
11
5
2
0
24
63
56
x Alaska
16
11
4
0
1
23
57
39
Allen
21
9
11
0
0
20
61
66
Missouri
18
8
9
0
1
17
54
62
Rapid City
19
7
9
3
0
17
59
68
Utah
19
7
10
1
1
16
51
66
x-late game not included
Wednesday’s results
Allen 1, Missouri 0
Reading 4, Wheeling 2
Kalamazoo 4, Elmira 3, OT
Greenville 4, Atlanta 1
Alaska at Idaho, late
Thursday’s game
Quad City at Brampton, 10 a.m.
Tuesday’s results
Adirondack 4, Manchester 2
Allen 1, Tulsa 0, OT
Wedneday’s summary
AMERICANS 1, MAVERICKS 0
Allen
0
0
1
—
1
Missouri
0
0
0
—
0
First Period: No scoring. Second Period: No scoring. Third Period: 1, Allen, Chouinard 1 (Costello, Willows), 10:08 (PP). Shots on Goal: Allen 21, Missouri 24. Power-plays: Allen 1-3, Missouri 0-3. Saves: Gill, Allen, 24; Robinson, Missouri, 20. Att: 3,345.
