November 29, 2016 10:42 PM

High school results - November 29

High schools

Boys basketball

Tuesday’s scores

Barstow 69, St. Pius X 48

Raymore-Peculiar 50, Pleasant Hill 38

Richmond 65, Oak Grove 37

Rockhurst 79, LS North 74

North Kansas City 59, Smithville 44

EAGLE INVITATIONAL

Summit Christian 70, Frontier School of Excellence 20

Tuesday’s summaries

BARSTOW 69, ST. PIUS X 48

St. Pius X: Fox 2, Hoambrecker 13, Beardman 0, Witherow 0, Taylor 2, Storm 0, Ringel 0, McCoy 2, Conforti 11, Salinas 12, Arikue 5. Totals 21 5-7 48.

Barstow: Horne 9, Felton 3, Nuss 7, Pearce 0, Rydberg-Cox 0, Walz 11, Gilyard 33, Bruce 2, Boeh 0, Christifano 4, Singleton 0. Totals 25 7-9 69.

SPX

8

14

14

12

48

BARS

21

14

20

4

69

Three-point goals: Hoambrecker; Gilyard 9, Horne, Felton, Nuss.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 59

SMITHVILLE 44

North Kansas City (2-0): Elful 8, Slack 7, Rogers 2, Deng 6, Bol 18, Babikir 18. Totals 22 12-23 59.

Smithville (0-1): Reid 2, Tanner 10, Simoncic 2, Starns 9, Benbow 6, Brown 5, Horton 10. Totals 15 9-13 44.

NKC

7

14

20

18

59

SMI

11

12

7

14

44

Three-point goals: Slack, Bol, Babikir; Tanner 2, Starns, Brown, Horton.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 50

PLEASANT HILL 38

Raymore-Peculiar: McKinzey 5, Williams 4, Robertson 0, Jones 0, Greble 2, Shockley 17, McCullough 16, Scroggins 0, Bailey 6. Totals 16 14-20 50.

Pleasant Hill: Kenyon 3, Lawler 4, Hayes 0, Campbell 6, Bonneson 3, Ring 6, Wright 0, Fust 0, Ederer 16, Jackon 0. Totals 14 4-12 38.

RP

12

11

13

14

50

PH

9

13

9

7

38

Three-point goals: McCullough 2, Shockley 2; Ederer 3, Campbell, Kenyon, Ring,

ROCKHURST 79

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 74

Lee’s Summit North (0-1): Spriggs 2, Hawkins 20, Jenkins 14, Bynum 8, Bradford 8, Farr 3, Hairston 6, Aeilts 7, Root 6. Totals 25 10-16 74.

Rockhurst (1-0): Thompson 3, Rhodes 19, Elder 5, Nelson 5, Louis 10, Teahan 17, Hughes 4, White 10, Ridgnal 6. Totals 27 20-27 79.

LSN

23

16

16

19

74

ROCK

18

17

21

23

79

Three-point goals: Hawkins 6, Jenkins 3, Bradford 2, Bynum 2, Aeilts; Teahan 2, Thompson, Elder, Louis.

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s scores

Liberty 44, Kearney 38

Lincoln Prep 44, Barstow 37

Northland Christian 47, North Nodaway 46

St. Pius X 60, O’Hara 45

EAGLE INVITATIONAL

Harrisonville 64, Lutheran 57

Metro Academy 69, Northeast 7

Summit Christian 48, Van Horn 45

WINNETONKA TOURNAMENT

Center 46, Raymore-Peculiar 32

Park Hill 66, Winnetonka 33

Park Hil South 53, Grandview 14

Pembroke Hill 56, Fort Osage 35

Platte County 64, Oak Park 43

Tuesday’s summaries

CENTER 46, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 32

Center: Payne 2, Banister 9, Purnell 10, Mahmud 4, Fisher 5, Lewis 16. Totals 20 4-9 46.

Raymore-Peculiar: Pearl 5, Houston 4, Martinez 3, Dosch 8, Thurston 12. Totals 13 2-13 32.

CEN

14

14

8

10

46

RP

3

11

13

5

32

Three-point goals: Purnell 2; Thurston 3, Pearl.

HARRISONVILLE 64, LUTHERAN 57

Lutheran (0-2): Klatt 16, Miller 0, Brumley 5, Burris 0, Reifsteck 24, Hick 1, Steensma 3, Tucker 4, West 4. Totals 17 13-22 57.

Harrisonville (1-1): Saffris 2, Hartzler 10, Harold 18, Reynolds 0, Buffa 5, Morland 10, Bunt 5, Gibbs 0, Kreimeyer 0, Kliewer 11, Knox 3. Totals 25 8-17 64.

LUT

10

15

20

12

57

HAR

19

15

18

12

64

Three-point goals: Reifsteck 5, Klatt 4, Brumley; Harold 3, Buffa, Knox, Morland.

LIBERTY 44, KEARNEY 38

Liberty (1-0): Nelson 8, Richardson 2, Newland 9, Hull 11, Stigger 0, S. Seleoei 0, N. Selepeo 6, Gray 0, Alexander 8, Johnson 0. Totals 13 13-24 44.

Kearney (0-2): A. Couch 2, Yakle 9, Burkemper 0, E. Couch 13, Runions 10, Weakley 0, Smith 3, Schwarzenbach 1. Totals 11 12-16 38.

LIB

6

8

16

14

44

KEA

17

11

3

7

38

Three-point goals: Nelwand 3, Hull 2; Runions 2, Yakle 2.

LINCOLN PREP 44, BARSTOW 37

Barstow: Adkins 5, Charnai Anderson 15, Charnise Anderson 0, Arment 0, Carpenter 0, Lopez 0, Stewart 0, Walsworth 17. Totals 12 11-17 37.

Lincoln Prep: Smith 16, Doolin 3, Desha 11, Bradley 0, Lister 6, Budgetts 4, Sawyer 4. Totals 16 10-23 44.

BARS

6

11

14

6

37

LP

5

9

16

14

44

Three-point goals: Adkins, Charnai Anderson; Doolin, Sawyer.

NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 47

NORTH NODAWAY 46

Northland Christian: Rothacher 9, Schouten 5, Duncan 1, L. Kruse 11, G. Kruse 8, Skaggs 9, Wray 4. Totals 19 5-7 47.

North Nodaway: B. Herndon 10, Davison 9, M. Thompson 17, Olbuhauser 2, A. Thompson 1, Trimble 7. Totals 17 9-13 46.

NC

4

15

8

20

47

NNOD

9

12

9

16

46

Three-point goals: Rothacher, Schouten, G. Kruse, L. Kruse; Davison 2, Trimble.

PARK HILL 66, WINNETONKA 33

Park Hill: Powell 0, Hopkins 11, Walls 0, Reed 0, Noble 2, Winebrenner 4, Bryant 9, Berger 20, Shelby 10, Smith 10. Totals 29 4-6 66.

Winnetonka: Eskijian 4, Davis 3, Reaves 5, Nsoh-Awasom 0, Harris 0, Thomas 0, Egeland 6, Orr 6, Owens 5, Williams 4. Totals 12 9-19 33.

PH

23

23

15

5

66

WIN

10

7

7

9

33

Three-point goals: Berger 3, Hopkins; Eskijian, Reaves.

PARK HILL SOUTH 53, GRANDVIEW 14

Park Hill South: Eischens 5, De Guillory 12, D. Cunningham 0, Gardner 6, Howel 0, Dy Guillory 10, Westbrook 15, Matthews 4, Dinovo 1. Totals 22 6-13 53.

Grandview: Chambers 2, Rounds 0, Scott 0, Osborne 2, Partee 5, Moore 2, Byrd 0, Crusoe 3. Totals 5 4-14 14.

PHS

15

15

13

10

53

GV

7

5

2

2

14

Three-point goals: Guillory 2, Eischens.

PEMBROKE HILL 56, FORT OSAGE 35

Pembroke Hill: Hughes 0, Cupaken 0, Wolfe 0, Tinoco 12, Wall 5, Sanchez 2, Ervin 21, Long 0, Pepitone 16. Totals 20 13-16 56.

Fort Osage: Preyor 2, Young 0, Buntin 0, Boone 0, Miller 3, Fenner 6, Simer 0, Monday 8, Sage 2, Chase 14, Harris 0. Totals 14 4-10 35.

PH

15

15

12

14

56

FO

10

7

13

5

35

Three-point goals: Tinoco 3; Miller.

ST. PIUS X 60, O'HARA 45

O’Hara (1-1): Sirna 2, Cook 8, Koob 4, Gibson 13, I. Mitchell 9, Hatten 9, F. Mitchell 0, J. Limper 0, A. Limper 0, Hanaway 0. Totals 17 7-18 45.

St. Pius X (2-0): Widman 2, Mussorici 18, Hipp 5, Denzer 19, Ervie 2, Malott 2, Hayes 12, Ringel 0, Chirpich 0, Fimone 0. Totals 21 12-20 60.

OHA

7

11

11

15

45

SPX

10

17

16

17

60

Three-point goals: Gibson 3, Cook; Mussorici 3, Hayes 2.

Monday’s summary

CLINTON 51, OAK GROVE 47

Oak Grove (1-2): Delgado 0, Collier 0, Heckman 5, Cox 0, Wilson 0, Martin 0, Marsh 7, S. Heldenbrand 14, E. Heldenbrand 7, Weir 8, Dunham 6. Totals 15 16-26 47.

Clinton (2-0): Mantonya 3, Adams 24, Miller 0, Mills 0, Vernon 0, Petry 10, Potter 4, McClain 10. Totals 15 20-35 51.

OG

13

10

3

21

47

CLI

16

9

11

16

51

Three-point goals: Marsh; McClain.

Wrestling

Van Horn 71, Sherwood 6

Van Horn 54, Truman 30

