High school results - November 29

High schools
Boys basketball
Tuesday’s scores
Barstow 69, St. Pius X 48
Raymore-Peculiar 50, Pleasant Hill 38
Richmond 65, Oak Grove 37
Rockhurst 79, LS North 74
North Kansas City 59, Smithville 44
EAGLE INVITATIONAL
Summit Christian 70, Frontier School of Excellence 20
Tuesday’s summaries
BARSTOW 69, ST. PIUS X 48
St. Pius X: Fox 2, Hoambrecker 13, Beardman 0, Witherow 0, Taylor 2, Storm 0, Ringel 0, McCoy 2, Conforti 11, Salinas 12, Arikue 5. Totals 21 5-7 48.
Barstow: Horne 9, Felton 3, Nuss 7, Pearce 0, Rydberg-Cox 0, Walz 11, Gilyard 33, Bruce 2, Boeh 0, Christifano 4, Singleton 0. Totals 25 7-9 69.
SPX
8
14
14
12
—
48
BARS
21
14
20
4
—
69
Three-point goals: Hoambrecker; Gilyard 9, Horne, Felton, Nuss.
NORTH KANSAS CITY 59
SMITHVILLE 44
North Kansas City (2-0): Elful 8, Slack 7, Rogers 2, Deng 6, Bol 18, Babikir 18. Totals 22 12-23 59.
Smithville (0-1): Reid 2, Tanner 10, Simoncic 2, Starns 9, Benbow 6, Brown 5, Horton 10. Totals 15 9-13 44.
NKC
7
14
20
18
—
59
SMI
11
12
7
14
—
44
Three-point goals: Slack, Bol, Babikir; Tanner 2, Starns, Brown, Horton.
RAYMORE-PECULIAR 50
PLEASANT HILL 38
Raymore-Peculiar: McKinzey 5, Williams 4, Robertson 0, Jones 0, Greble 2, Shockley 17, McCullough 16, Scroggins 0, Bailey 6. Totals 16 14-20 50.
Pleasant Hill: Kenyon 3, Lawler 4, Hayes 0, Campbell 6, Bonneson 3, Ring 6, Wright 0, Fust 0, Ederer 16, Jackon 0. Totals 14 4-12 38.
RP
12
11
13
14
—
50
PH
9
13
9
7
—
38
Three-point goals: McCullough 2, Shockley 2; Ederer 3, Campbell, Kenyon, Ring,
ROCKHURST 79
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 74
Lee’s Summit North (0-1): Spriggs 2, Hawkins 20, Jenkins 14, Bynum 8, Bradford 8, Farr 3, Hairston 6, Aeilts 7, Root 6. Totals 25 10-16 74.
Rockhurst (1-0): Thompson 3, Rhodes 19, Elder 5, Nelson 5, Louis 10, Teahan 17, Hughes 4, White 10, Ridgnal 6. Totals 27 20-27 79.
LSN
23
16
16
19
—
74
ROCK
18
17
21
23
—
79
Three-point goals: Hawkins 6, Jenkins 3, Bradford 2, Bynum 2, Aeilts; Teahan 2, Thompson, Elder, Louis.
Girls basketball
Tuesday’s scores
Liberty 44, Kearney 38
Lincoln Prep 44, Barstow 37
Northland Christian 47, North Nodaway 46
St. Pius X 60, O’Hara 45
EAGLE INVITATIONAL
Harrisonville 64, Lutheran 57
Metro Academy 69, Northeast 7
Summit Christian 48, Van Horn 45
WINNETONKA TOURNAMENT
Center 46, Raymore-Peculiar 32
Park Hill 66, Winnetonka 33
Park Hil South 53, Grandview 14
Pembroke Hill 56, Fort Osage 35
Platte County 64, Oak Park 43
Tuesday’s summaries
CENTER 46, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 32
Center: Payne 2, Banister 9, Purnell 10, Mahmud 4, Fisher 5, Lewis 16. Totals 20 4-9 46.
Raymore-Peculiar: Pearl 5, Houston 4, Martinez 3, Dosch 8, Thurston 12. Totals 13 2-13 32.
CEN
14
14
8
10
—
46
RP
3
11
13
5
—
32
Three-point goals: Purnell 2; Thurston 3, Pearl.
HARRISONVILLE 64, LUTHERAN 57
Lutheran (0-2): Klatt 16, Miller 0, Brumley 5, Burris 0, Reifsteck 24, Hick 1, Steensma 3, Tucker 4, West 4. Totals 17 13-22 57.
Harrisonville (1-1): Saffris 2, Hartzler 10, Harold 18, Reynolds 0, Buffa 5, Morland 10, Bunt 5, Gibbs 0, Kreimeyer 0, Kliewer 11, Knox 3. Totals 25 8-17 64.
LUT
10
15
20
12
—
57
HAR
19
15
18
12
—
64
Three-point goals: Reifsteck 5, Klatt 4, Brumley; Harold 3, Buffa, Knox, Morland.
LIBERTY 44, KEARNEY 38
Liberty (1-0): Nelson 8, Richardson 2, Newland 9, Hull 11, Stigger 0, S. Seleoei 0, N. Selepeo 6, Gray 0, Alexander 8, Johnson 0. Totals 13 13-24 44.
Kearney (0-2): A. Couch 2, Yakle 9, Burkemper 0, E. Couch 13, Runions 10, Weakley 0, Smith 3, Schwarzenbach 1. Totals 11 12-16 38.
LIB
6
8
16
14
—
44
KEA
17
11
3
7
—
38
Three-point goals: Nelwand 3, Hull 2; Runions 2, Yakle 2.
LINCOLN PREP 44, BARSTOW 37
Barstow: Adkins 5, Charnai Anderson 15, Charnise Anderson 0, Arment 0, Carpenter 0, Lopez 0, Stewart 0, Walsworth 17. Totals 12 11-17 37.
Lincoln Prep: Smith 16, Doolin 3, Desha 11, Bradley 0, Lister 6, Budgetts 4, Sawyer 4. Totals 16 10-23 44.
BARS
6
11
14
6
—
37
LP
5
9
16
14
—
44
Three-point goals: Adkins, Charnai Anderson; Doolin, Sawyer.
NORTHLAND CHRISTIAN 47
NORTH NODAWAY 46
Northland Christian: Rothacher 9, Schouten 5, Duncan 1, L. Kruse 11, G. Kruse 8, Skaggs 9, Wray 4. Totals 19 5-7 47.
North Nodaway: B. Herndon 10, Davison 9, M. Thompson 17, Olbuhauser 2, A. Thompson 1, Trimble 7. Totals 17 9-13 46.
NC
4
15
8
20
—
47
NNOD
9
12
9
16
—
46
Three-point goals: Rothacher, Schouten, G. Kruse, L. Kruse; Davison 2, Trimble.
PARK HILL 66, WINNETONKA 33
Park Hill: Powell 0, Hopkins 11, Walls 0, Reed 0, Noble 2, Winebrenner 4, Bryant 9, Berger 20, Shelby 10, Smith 10. Totals 29 4-6 66.
Winnetonka: Eskijian 4, Davis 3, Reaves 5, Nsoh-Awasom 0, Harris 0, Thomas 0, Egeland 6, Orr 6, Owens 5, Williams 4. Totals 12 9-19 33.
PH
23
23
15
5
—
66
WIN
10
7
7
9
—
33
Three-point goals: Berger 3, Hopkins; Eskijian, Reaves.
PARK HILL SOUTH 53, GRANDVIEW 14
Park Hill South: Eischens 5, De Guillory 12, D. Cunningham 0, Gardner 6, Howel 0, Dy Guillory 10, Westbrook 15, Matthews 4, Dinovo 1. Totals 22 6-13 53.
Grandview: Chambers 2, Rounds 0, Scott 0, Osborne 2, Partee 5, Moore 2, Byrd 0, Crusoe 3. Totals 5 4-14 14.
PHS
15
15
13
10
—
53
GV
7
5
2
2
—
14
Three-point goals: Guillory 2, Eischens.
PEMBROKE HILL 56, FORT OSAGE 35
Pembroke Hill: Hughes 0, Cupaken 0, Wolfe 0, Tinoco 12, Wall 5, Sanchez 2, Ervin 21, Long 0, Pepitone 16. Totals 20 13-16 56.
Fort Osage: Preyor 2, Young 0, Buntin 0, Boone 0, Miller 3, Fenner 6, Simer 0, Monday 8, Sage 2, Chase 14, Harris 0. Totals 14 4-10 35.
PH
15
15
12
14
—
56
FO
10
7
13
5
—
35
Three-point goals: Tinoco 3; Miller.
ST. PIUS X 60, O'HARA 45
O’Hara (1-1): Sirna 2, Cook 8, Koob 4, Gibson 13, I. Mitchell 9, Hatten 9, F. Mitchell 0, J. Limper 0, A. Limper 0, Hanaway 0. Totals 17 7-18 45.
St. Pius X (2-0): Widman 2, Mussorici 18, Hipp 5, Denzer 19, Ervie 2, Malott 2, Hayes 12, Ringel 0, Chirpich 0, Fimone 0. Totals 21 12-20 60.
OHA
7
11
11
15
—
45
SPX
10
17
16
17
—
60
Three-point goals: Gibson 3, Cook; Mussorici 3, Hayes 2.
Monday’s summary
CLINTON 51, OAK GROVE 47
Oak Grove (1-2): Delgado 0, Collier 0, Heckman 5, Cox 0, Wilson 0, Martin 0, Marsh 7, S. Heldenbrand 14, E. Heldenbrand 7, Weir 8, Dunham 6. Totals 15 16-26 47.
Clinton (2-0): Mantonya 3, Adams 24, Miller 0, Mills 0, Vernon 0, Petry 10, Potter 4, McClain 10. Totals 15 20-35 51.
OG
13
10
3
21
—
47
CLI
16
9
11
16
—
51
Three-point goals: Marsh; McClain.
Wrestling
Van Horn 71, Sherwood 6
Van Horn 54, Truman 30
Comments