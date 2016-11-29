College results for November 29

Colleges
Football
BIG 12
Conf.
All
Team
W
L
W
L
Oklahoma
8
0
9
2
Oklahoma State
7
1
9
2
West Virginia
6
2
9
2
Kansas State
5
3
7
4
Texas Christian
4
4
6
5
Baylor
3
5
6
5
Texas
3
6
5
7
Texas Tech
3
6
5
7
Iowa State
2
7
3
9
Kansas
1
8
2
10
Saturday’s games
Kansas State at TCU, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 11:30 a.m.
Baylor at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.
SEC
SEC CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, Dec. 3
In Atlanta; at Georgia Dome
Alabama vs. Florida, 3 p.m.
NCAA DIVISION II PLAYOFFS
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Harding (13-0) at Northwest Missouri State (12-0), 1 p.m.
Shepherd (12-0) at California (Pa.) (11-0), noon
Ferris State (11-2) at Grand Valley State (12-0), noon
North Greenville (9-4) at North Alabama (9-1), 1 p.m.
NAIA PLAYOFFS
Saturday’s semifinals
Eastern Oregon (10-2) at Baker (Kan.), 1:05 p.m.
Saint Francis (Ind.) (11-1) at Reinhardt (Ga.) (13-0), 12:30 p.m.
College Football Playoff Rankings
Through Nov. 29
Rank, team
Record
1. Alabama
12-0
2. Ohio State
11-1
3. Clemson
11-1
4. Washington
11-1
5. Michigan
10-2
6. Wisconsin
10-2
7. Penn State
10-2
8. Colorado
10-2
9. Oklahoma
9-2
10. Oklahoma State
9-2
11. Southern California
9-3
12. Florida State
9-3
13. Louisville
9-3
14. Auburn
8-4
15. Florida
8-3
16. West Virginia
9-2
17. Western Michigan
12-0
18. Stanford
9-3
19. Navy
9-2
20. Utah
8-4
21. LSU
7-4
22. Tennessee
8-4
23. Virginia Tech
9-3
24. Houston
9-3
25. Pittsburgh
8-4
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will issue weekly rankings each Tuesday, with the final rankings being announced Sunday, Dec. 4 (Noon EST). The playoff semifinals will match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016. The championship game will be played on Jan. 9, 2017 at Tampa, Fla.
Men’s basketball
BIG 12
Tuesday’s results
Kansas 91, Long Beach State 61
Oklahoma 87, Northern Colorado 66
Texas-Arlington 72, Texas 61
Wednesday’s games
Wis.-Green Bay at Kansas State, 7 p.m.
Washington at TCU, 6 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Rogers St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Monday’s result
West Virginia 108, Manhattan 61
SEC
Tuesday’s results
Alabama 76, Charleston Southern 46
Auburn 90, S.C. Upstate 83
LSU 84, Houston 65
Vanderbilt 83, Tennessee State 59
Wednesday’s games
Morehouse at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Monday’s results
N.C. Central 62, Missouri 52
Arkansas 89, Mount St. Mary’s 76
Kentucky 115, Arizona State 69
Mississipi State 65, Northwestern State 59
MISSOURI-KANSAS
Tuesday’s results
Wichita State 87, Southern Nazarene 57
Emporia State 73, Central Christian 66
Kansas Wesleyan 67, Haskell INU 65
Lincoln 105, Robert Morris-Springfield 55
Penn Valley CC 99, Kansas City Kansas CC 77
Wednesday’s games
South Dakota at UMKC, 6:35 p.m.
Missouri Western at Northeastern St., 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Missori at Central Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
Wentworth Military Academy at Kansas City Kansas CC, 8 p.m.
Monday’s resullts
UMKC 86, SE Missouri 75
Baker 87, Avila 60
Central Methodist 81, Benedictine 78
Grand View 88, MidAmerica Nazarene 84
Johnson County CC 91, Wentworth Military Academy 66
Mount Mercy 77, Missouri Valley 75
Saint Mary 83, Haskell INU 74
Southwest Baptist 97, William Woods 71
Tuesday’s summaries
KANSAS WESLEYAN 67
HASKELL INU 65
Haskell INU: Bruns 10, Candyfire 12, Hendricks 6, Hill 11, McCovey 0, Brinson 13, Elledge 0, Johnson 0, Little 0, Moore 3, Moudy 7, Nez 0, Winn 3. Tota;s 23-58 12-18 65.
Kansas Wesleyan: Edwards 4, Gandy 3, Hill 15, Johnson 19, Lunz 10, Criswell 0, Ellis 10, Fulton 4, Gillard 1, Neri 1, Smith 0, Sylvester 0. Totals 19-63 20-29 67. Half: Kansas Wesleyan 29-28.
PENN VALLEY CC 99
KANSAS CITY KANSAS CC 77
Kansas City Kansas CC (0-9): Hartley 5, Turner 18, Lee 9, Sanders 2, King-Cannon 11, McCuller 7, Bryant 5, Metoyer 3, Murray 17. Totals 31 9-19 77.
Penn Valley CC (7-4): Barnett 22, Byrd 42, Lamb 0, Mebaley 7, Engelbert 1, Warren 10, Johnson 13, Brown 0. Totals 32 17-19 99. Half: Penn Valley 42-38.
Women’s basketball
BIG 12
Tuesday’s result
Texas Tech 85, Prairie View A&M 43
Wednesday’s games
Kansas at Creighton, 7 p.m.
Butler at TCU, noon
Morehead St. at West Virginia, 5:30 p.m.
SEC
Tuesday’s results
Missouri 71, Western Illinois 68
Georgia 82, Kennesaw State 40
Wednesday’s games
USC at Texas A&M, 11 a.m.
Wofford at Florida, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI-KANSAS
Tuesday’s results
UMKC 111, Central Christian 43
Johnson County CC 94, William Penn JV 30
Kansas City Kansas CC at Penn Valley CC, late
Wednesday’s games
Missouri Western at Northeastern State, 5:30 p.m.
Northwest Missouri at Central Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.
Graceland JV at Johnson County CC, 5:30 p.m.
North Central Missouri at Kansas City Kansas CC, 6 p.m.
Ark.-Fort Smith at Emporia State, 7 p.m.
Monday’s results
Ark.-Little Rock 58, Missouri State 47
Baker 73, Avila 52
Benedictine 76, Central Methodist 73
Haskell INU 70, Ottawa 67
MidAmerica Nazarene 72, Grand View 71
Mount Mercy 68, Missouri Valley 57
Tuesday’s summaries
MISSOURI 71, WESTERN ILLINOIS 68
Western Illinois (5-2): Higginbotham 7-19 3-3 19, Blumer 5-12 5-6 18, Clemens 4-11 4-7 15, Boyle 1-4 0-0 2, Braun 1-2 0-0 2, Patrick 2-6 1-2 6, Farrow 2-7 0-0 6, Hanneman 0-2 0-0 0, Kaufmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 13-18 68.
Missouri (5-2): S. Cunningham 6-18 4-5 17, Porter 3-9 7-10 13, Michaelis 4-9 0-0 9, Smith 3-8 2-2 8, L. Cunningham 1-2 1-2 3, Chavis 4-9 0-0 11, Schuchts 3-5 0-0 6, Doty 2-3 0-0 4, Roundtree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 14-19 71. Half: Missouri 34-31. Att: 1,843.
UMKC 111, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 43
Central Christian (4-5): Banks 1-12 2-2 5, Glessner 1-3 0-0 2, Kalthoff 8-17 1-2 19, Grimaldo 1-9 0-0 3, Floyd 0-0 0-0 0, Rhoton 2-6 1-3 5, Hearne 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 16-53 4-7 43.
UMKC (3-3): Law 7-12 5-6 19, Leikem 3-8 0-0 7, Dillard 1-2 2-2 4, Coleman 3-7 2-3 8, Waldron 3-3 0-0 8, Like 1-6 1-1 3, Moore 7-9 0-0 14, Bone 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 6-10 0-0 13, Washington 3-9 0-0 6, Collins 4-8 1-1 9, Barrett 1-2 0-0 3, Stiers 2-5 0-0 4, Husa 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 47-92 11-13 111. Half: UMKC 61-18. Att: 159.
JOHNSON COUNTY CC 94
WILLIAM PENN JV 30
William Penn JV: Dixon 7, Cochran 6, Santi 2, Carter 1, Petrzelka 10, T. Moore 0, W. Moore 0, Williams 1, Donahoo 0, Gibbs 0, Barnes 1, Nedrick 2, Kelly 0. Totals 11-54 5-10 30.
Johnson County CC: Collins 8, Giger 12, Jackson 5, Richardson 13, Isaiah 15, Reeves 2, Owens 2, Unis 12, Pieschl 1, Williams 9, boyd 2, Jamison 13. Totals 33-76 19-33 94. Half: Johnson County CC 52-9.
Men’s soccer
NCAA DIVISION II
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
At Swope Soccer Village
Thursday’s semifinals
Rockhurst vs. Charleston (W. Va.), 2 p.m.
Wingate vs. UC San Diego, 11 a.m.
Championship
Saturday, Dec. 3
Semifinal winners, noon
NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
At Seacrest Soccer Complex; in Delray Beach, Fla.
Monday’s second round
West Virginia Tech 2, MidAmerica Nazarene 1
Hastings (Neb.) 2, Marymount California 2 (Hastings wins 5-4 on PKs)
Northwestern Ohio 1, Thomas (Ga.) 0
Grand View (Iowa) 3, Keiser (Fla.) 0
Tuesday’s second round
Rio Grande (Ohio) 3, Corban 1
Uniom (Ky.) 3, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 0
William Carey 1, Oklahoma Wesleyan 1, 2OT (WC wins 9-8 on PKs)
Davenport (Mich.) 2, Midland (Neb.) 0
Women’s soccer
NCAA DIVISION II
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
At Swope Soccer Village
Thursday’s semifinals
Grand Valley State vs. Columbus State, 5 p.m.
Western Washington vs. Kutztown, 8 p.m.
NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
At Orange Beach (Ala.) Sports Complex
Monday’s second round
Baker (Kan.) 2, William Carey (Miss.) 1. BAK (Hibbeler, Atkin). WC (Carter). Records: BAK 16-3-3, WC 16-5.
Benedictine (Kan.) 5, Mobile (Ala.) 2
Spring Arbor (Mich.) 4, Cumberland (Tenn.) 0
Vanguard (Calif.) 1, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 0
Tuesday’s second round
Northwest (Wash.) 0, Ottawa (Kan.) 0, 2OT (NW wins 4-3 on PKs ). NW (shutout by Hellum). OTT (shutout by Johnson). Records: NW 13-6-3, OTT 19-3-1.
Columbia (Mo.) 2, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2, 2OT (Columbia wins 4-3 on PKs)
Northwestern Ohio 3, Westmont (Calif.) 1
Reinhardt (Ga.) vs. Keiser (Fla.), late
Wednesday’s quarterfinals
Baker (Kan.) vs. Benedictine (Kan.), 5:30 p.m.
Spring Arbor (Mich.) vs. Vanguard (Calif.), 10 a.m.
Columbia (Mo.) vs. Northwestern Ohio, 12:30 p.m.
Northwest (Wash.) vs. TBA, 3 p.m.
Women’s volleyball
NCAA DIVISION I
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
First Round
Thursday, at Lawrence
Samford at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Iowa vs. Creighton, 5 p.m.
Thursday in Columbia, Mo.
Northern Illinois at Missouri, 6:30 p.m.
Purdue vs. Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.
Friday in Manhattan, Kan.
Lipscomb at Kansas State, 7 p.m.
Missouri State vs. Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Friday, at Lincoln, Neb.
TCU vs. Wichita State, 5:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
NCAA DIVISION II
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
First Round
Thursday’s area matches
(times TBA)
Truman State at Ferris State
Rockhurst vs. Saginaw Valley
NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
In Sioux City, Iowa; at Tyson Events Center
Tuesday’a area pool play
Pool A
Columbia (Mo.) 3, Indiana Wesleyan 0
Pool B
Viterbo (Wis.) 3, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 0
Pool C
Jamestown (N.D.) 3, Missouri Baptist 2
Pool D
Biola (Calif.) 3, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 0 (27-25, 27-25, 25-22)
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3, Tabor (Kan.) 0
Pool G
Morningside 3, Park 2
(25-23,17-25,19-25,25-21,16-14)
Comments