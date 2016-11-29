Scores & Stats

November 29, 2016 10:23 PM

College results for November 29

Colleges

Football

BIG 12

Conf.

All

Team

W

L

W

L

Oklahoma

8

0

9

2

Oklahoma State

7

1

9

2

West Virginia

6

2

9

2

Kansas State

5

3

7

4

Texas Christian

4

4

6

5

Baylor

3

5

6

5

Texas

3

6

5

7

Texas Tech

3

6

5

7

Iowa State

2

7

3

9

Kansas

1

8

2

10

Saturday’s games

Kansas State at TCU, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 11:30 a.m.

Baylor at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.

SEC

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Dec. 3

In Atlanta; at Georgia Dome

Alabama vs. Florida, 3 p.m.

NCAA DIVISION II PLAYOFFS

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Harding (13-0) at Northwest Missouri State (12-0), 1 p.m.

Shepherd (12-0) at California (Pa.) (11-0), noon

Ferris State (11-2) at Grand Valley State (12-0), noon

North Greenville (9-4) at North Alabama (9-1), 1 p.m.

NAIA PLAYOFFS

Saturday’s semifinals

Eastern Oregon (10-2) at Baker (Kan.), 1:05 p.m.

Saint Francis (Ind.) (11-1) at Reinhardt (Ga.) (13-0), 12:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff Rankings

Through Nov. 29

Rank, team

Record

1. Alabama

12-0

2. Ohio State

11-1

3. Clemson

11-1

4. Washington

11-1

5. Michigan

10-2

6. Wisconsin

10-2

7. Penn State

10-2

8. Colorado

10-2

9. Oklahoma

9-2

10. Oklahoma State

9-2

11. Southern California

9-3

12. Florida State

9-3

13. Louisville

9-3

14. Auburn

8-4

15. Florida

8-3

16. West Virginia

9-2

17. Western Michigan

12-0

18. Stanford

9-3

19. Navy

9-2

20. Utah

8-4

21. LSU

7-4

22. Tennessee

8-4

23. Virginia Tech

9-3

24. Houston

9-3

25. Pittsburgh

8-4

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will issue weekly rankings each Tuesday, with the final rankings being announced Sunday, Dec. 4 (Noon EST). The playoff semifinals will match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016. The championship game will be played on Jan. 9, 2017 at Tampa, Fla.

Men’s basketball

BIG 12

Tuesday’s results

Kansas 91, Long Beach State 61

Oklahoma 87, Northern Colorado 66

Texas-Arlington 72, Texas 61

Wednesday’s games

Wis.-Green Bay at Kansas State, 7 p.m.

Washington at TCU, 6 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Rogers St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Monday’s result

West Virginia 108, Manhattan 61

SEC

Tuesday’s results

Alabama 76, Charleston Southern 46

Auburn 90, S.C. Upstate 83

LSU 84, Houston 65

Vanderbilt 83, Tennessee State 59

Wednesday’s games

Morehouse at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Monday’s results

N.C. Central 62, Missouri 52

Arkansas 89, Mount St. Mary’s 76

Kentucky 115, Arizona State 69

Mississipi State 65, Northwestern State 59

MISSOURI-KANSAS

Tuesday’s results

Wichita State 87, Southern Nazarene 57

Emporia State 73, Central Christian 66

Kansas Wesleyan 67, Haskell INU 65

Lincoln 105, Robert Morris-Springfield 55

Penn Valley CC 99, Kansas City Kansas CC 77

Wednesday’s games

South Dakota at UMKC, 6:35 p.m.

Missouri Western at Northeastern St., 7:30 p.m.

Northwest Missori at Central Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Wentworth Military Academy at Kansas City Kansas CC, 8 p.m.

Monday’s resullts

UMKC 86, SE Missouri 75

Baker 87, Avila 60

Central Methodist 81, Benedictine 78

Grand View 88, MidAmerica Nazarene 84

Johnson County CC 91, Wentworth Military Academy 66

Mount Mercy 77, Missouri Valley 75

Saint Mary 83, Haskell INU 74

Southwest Baptist 97, William Woods 71

Tuesday’s summaries

KANSAS WESLEYAN 67

HASKELL INU 65

Haskell INU: Bruns 10, Candyfire 12, Hendricks 6, Hill 11, McCovey 0, Brinson 13, Elledge 0, Johnson 0, Little 0, Moore 3, Moudy 7, Nez 0, Winn 3. Tota;s 23-58 12-18 65.

Kansas Wesleyan: Edwards 4, Gandy 3, Hill 15, Johnson 19, Lunz 10, Criswell 0, Ellis 10, Fulton 4, Gillard 1, Neri 1, Smith 0, Sylvester 0. Totals 19-63 20-29 67. Half: Kansas Wesleyan 29-28.

PENN VALLEY CC 99

KANSAS CITY KANSAS CC 77

Kansas City Kansas CC (0-9): Hartley 5, Turner 18, Lee 9, Sanders 2, King-Cannon 11, McCuller 7, Bryant 5, Metoyer 3, Murray 17. Totals 31 9-19 77.

Penn Valley CC (7-4): Barnett 22, Byrd 42, Lamb 0, Mebaley 7, Engelbert 1, Warren 10, Johnson 13, Brown 0. Totals 32 17-19 99. Half: Penn Valley 42-38.

Women’s basketball

BIG 12

Tuesday’s result

Texas Tech 85, Prairie View A&M 43

Wednesday’s games

Kansas at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Butler at TCU, noon

Morehead St. at West Virginia, 5:30 p.m.

SEC

Tuesday’s results

Missouri 71, Western Illinois 68

Georgia 82, Kennesaw State 40

Wednesday’s games

USC at Texas A&M, 11 a.m.

Wofford at Florida, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI-KANSAS

Tuesday’s results

UMKC 111, Central Christian 43

Johnson County CC 94, William Penn JV 30

Kansas City Kansas CC at Penn Valley CC, late

Wednesday’s games

Missouri Western at Northeastern State, 5:30 p.m.

Northwest Missouri at Central Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.

Graceland JV at Johnson County CC, 5:30 p.m.

North Central Missouri at Kansas City Kansas CC, 6 p.m.

Ark.-Fort Smith at Emporia State, 7 p.m.

Monday’s results

Ark.-Little Rock 58, Missouri State 47

Baker 73, Avila 52

Benedictine 76, Central Methodist 73

Haskell INU 70, Ottawa 67

MidAmerica Nazarene 72, Grand View 71

Mount Mercy 68, Missouri Valley 57

Tuesday’s summaries

MISSOURI 71, WESTERN ILLINOIS 68

Western Illinois (5-2): Higginbotham 7-19 3-3 19, Blumer 5-12 5-6 18, Clemens 4-11 4-7 15, Boyle 1-4 0-0 2, Braun 1-2 0-0 2, Patrick 2-6 1-2 6, Farrow 2-7 0-0 6, Hanneman 0-2 0-0 0, Kaufmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 13-18 68.

Missouri (5-2): S. Cunningham 6-18 4-5 17, Porter 3-9 7-10 13, Michaelis 4-9 0-0 9, Smith 3-8 2-2 8, L. Cunningham 1-2 1-2 3, Chavis 4-9 0-0 11, Schuchts 3-5 0-0 6, Doty 2-3 0-0 4, Roundtree 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 14-19 71. Half: Missouri 34-31. Att: 1,843.

UMKC 111, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 43

Central Christian (4-5): Banks 1-12 2-2 5, Glessner 1-3 0-0 2, Kalthoff 8-17 1-2 19, Grimaldo 1-9 0-0 3, Floyd 0-0 0-0 0, Rhoton 2-6 1-3 5, Hearne 3-6 0-0 9. Totals 16-53 4-7 43.

UMKC (3-3): Law 7-12 5-6 19, Leikem 3-8 0-0 7, Dillard 1-2 2-2 4, Coleman 3-7 2-3 8, Waldron 3-3 0-0 8, Like 1-6 1-1 3, Moore 7-9 0-0 14, Bone 1-4 0-0 3, Johnson 6-10 0-0 13, Washington 3-9 0-0 6, Collins 4-8 1-1 9, Barrett 1-2 0-0 3, Stiers 2-5 0-0 4, Husa 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 47-92 11-13 111. Half: UMKC 61-18. Att: 159.

JOHNSON COUNTY CC 94

WILLIAM PENN JV 30

William Penn JV: Dixon 7, Cochran 6, Santi 2, Carter 1, Petrzelka 10, T. Moore 0, W. Moore 0, Williams 1, Donahoo 0, Gibbs 0, Barnes 1, Nedrick 2, Kelly 0. Totals 11-54 5-10 30.

Johnson County CC: Collins 8, Giger 12, Jackson 5, Richardson 13, Isaiah 15, Reeves 2, Owens 2, Unis 12, Pieschl 1, Williams 9, boyd 2, Jamison 13. Totals 33-76 19-33 94. Half: Johnson County CC 52-9.

Men’s soccer

NCAA DIVISION II

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

At Swope Soccer Village

Thursday’s semifinals

Rockhurst vs. Charleston (W. Va.), 2 p.m.

Wingate vs. UC San Diego, 11 a.m.

Championship

Saturday, Dec. 3

Semifinal winners, noon

NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

At Seacrest Soccer Complex; in Delray Beach, Fla.

Monday’s second round

West Virginia Tech 2, MidAmerica Nazarene 1

Hastings (Neb.) 2, Marymount California 2 (Hastings wins 5-4 on PKs)

Northwestern Ohio 1, Thomas (Ga.) 0

Grand View (Iowa) 3, Keiser (Fla.) 0

Tuesday’s second round

Rio Grande (Ohio) 3, Corban 1

Uniom (Ky.) 3, Spring Arbor (Mich.) 0

William Carey 1, Oklahoma Wesleyan 1, 2OT (WC wins 9-8 on PKs)

Davenport (Mich.) 2, Midland (Neb.) 0

Women’s soccer

NCAA DIVISION II

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

At Swope Soccer Village

Thursday’s semifinals

Grand Valley State vs. Columbus State, 5 p.m.

Western Washington vs. Kutztown, 8 p.m.

NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

At Orange Beach (Ala.) Sports Complex

Monday’s second round

Baker (Kan.) 2, William Carey (Miss.) 1. BAK (Hibbeler, Atkin). WC (Carter). Records: BAK 16-3-3, WC 16-5.

Benedictine (Kan.) 5, Mobile (Ala.) 2

Spring Arbor (Mich.) 4, Cumberland (Tenn.) 0

Vanguard (Calif.) 1, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 0

Tuesday’s second round

Northwest (Wash.) 0, Ottawa (Kan.) 0, 2OT (NW wins 4-3 on PKs ). NW (shutout by Hellum). OTT (shutout by Johnson). Records: NW 13-6-3, OTT 19-3-1.

Columbia (Mo.) 2, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 2, 2OT (Columbia wins 4-3 on PKs)

Northwestern Ohio 3, Westmont (Calif.) 1

Reinhardt (Ga.) vs. Keiser (Fla.), late

Wednesday’s quarterfinals

Baker (Kan.) vs. Benedictine (Kan.), 5:30 p.m.

Spring Arbor (Mich.) vs. Vanguard (Calif.), 10 a.m.

Columbia (Mo.) vs. Northwestern Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Northwest (Wash.) vs. TBA, 3 p.m.

Women’s volleyball

NCAA DIVISION I

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

First Round

Thursday, at Lawrence

Samford at Kansas, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa vs. Creighton, 5 p.m.

Thursday in Columbia, Mo.

Northern Illinois at Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. Iowa State, 4:30 p.m.

Friday in Manhattan, Kan.

Lipscomb at Kansas State, 7 p.m.

Missouri State vs. Ohio State, 5 p.m.

Friday, at Lincoln, Neb.

TCU vs. Wichita State, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

NCAA DIVISION II

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

First Round

Thursday’s area matches

(times TBA)

Truman State at Ferris State

Rockhurst vs. Saginaw Valley

NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

In Sioux City, Iowa; at Tyson Events Center

Tuesday’a area pool play

Pool A

Columbia (Mo.) 3, Indiana Wesleyan 0

Pool B

Viterbo (Wis.) 3, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 0

Pool C

Jamestown (N.D.) 3, Missouri Baptist 2

Pool D

Biola (Calif.) 3, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 0 (27-25, 27-25, 25-22)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 3, Tabor (Kan.) 0

Pool G

Morningside 3, Park 2

(25-23,17-25,19-25,25-21,16-14)

