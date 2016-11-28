College results for November 28

Colleges
BIG 12
Conf.
All
Team
W
L
W
L
Oklahoma
8
0
9
2
Oklahoma State
7
1
9
2
West Virginia
6
2
9
2
Kansas State
5
3
7
4
Texas Christian
4
4
6
5
Baylor
3
5
6
5
Texas
3
6
5
7
Texas Tech
3
6
5
7
Iowa State
2
7
3
9
Kansas
1
8
2
10
Saturday’s games
Kansas State at TCU, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 11:30 a.m.
Baylor at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.
SEC
FINAL STANDINGS
Conf.
All
East
W
L
W
L
y Florida
6
2
8
3
Tennessee
4
4
8
4
Georgia
4
4
7
5
Kentucky
4
4
7
5
South Carolina
3
5
6
6
Vanderbilt
3
5
6
6
Missouri
2
6
4
8
Conf.
All
West
W
L
W
L
y Alabama
8
0
12
0
Auburn
5
3
8
4
LSU
5
3
7
4
Texas A&M
4
4
8
4
Arkansas
3
5
7
5
Mississippi State
3
5
5
7
Mississippi
2
6
5
7
y-clinched division
SEC CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, Dec. 3
In Atlanta; at Georgia Dome
Alabama vs. Florida, 3 p.m.
NCAA DIVISION II PLAYOFFS
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Harding (13-0) at Northwest Missouri State (12-0), 1 p.m.
Shepherd (12-0) at California (Pa.) (11-0), noon
Ferris State (11-2) at Grand Valley State (12-0), noon
North Greenville (9-4) at North Alabama (9-1), 1 p.m.
NAIA PLAYOFFS
Saturday’s semifinals
Eastern Oregon (10-2) at Baker (Kan.), 1:05 p.m.
Saint Francis (Ind.) (11-1) at Reinhardt (Ga.) (13-0), 12:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Associated Press top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Rank, team
Rec
Pts
Prv
1. Kentucky (40)
6-0
1590
1
2. Villanova (20)
6-0
1567
2
3. North Carolina (4)
7-0
1497
4
4. Kansas
5-1
1414
5
5. Duke
6-1
1365
6
6. Virginia
6-0
1286
7
7. Xavier
6-0
1181
9
8. Gonzaga
6-0
1112
11
9. Baylor (1)
6-0
1068
20
10. Creighton
6-0
965
12
11. UCLA
7-0
955
14
12. Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
5-0
866
15
13. Indiana
4-1
857
3
14. Louisville
5-1
808
10
15. Purdue
5-1
687
17
16. Arizona
5-1
655
8
17. Wisconsin
5-2
555
16
18. Butler
6-0
506
—
19. Iowa State
5-1
389
21
20. South Carolina
6-0
379
—
21. Rhode Island
5-1
354
23
22. Syracuse
4-1
229
18
23. Oregon
4-2
189
13
24. Florida
6-1
154
—
25. West Virginia
4-1
132
19
Others receiving votes: Maryland 126, Notre Dame 85, Cincinnati 49, Michigan St. 28, Ohio St. 22, Michigan 13, Temple 8, Southern Cal 7, Houston 6, Florida St. 5, VCU 5, California 3, Tennessee St. 2, Virginia Tech 1, Minnesota 1, Arkansas St. 1, Colorado 1, Rutgers 1, San Diego St. 1.
Tod Palmer’s ballot: 1. Kentucky, 2. Villanova, 3. North Carolina, 4. Virginia, 5. Kansas, 6. Duke, 7. Xavier, 8. UCLA, 9. Baylor, 10. Gonzaga, 11. Saint Mary's, 12. Indiana, 13. Louisville, 14. Iowa State, 15. Purdue, 16. Creighton, 17. Wisconsin, 18. Rhode Island, 19. Butler, 20. Florida, 21. Arizona, 22. South Carolina, 23. Michigan, 24. Syracuse, 25. Cincinnati.
BIG 12
Monday’s result
West Virginia 108, Manhattan 61
Tuesday’s games
Long Beach State at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Texas, 7 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s result
Gonzaga 73, Iowa State 71
SEC
Monday’s results
N.C. Central 62, Missouri 52
Arkansas 89, Mount St. Mary’s 76
Kentucky 115, Arizona State 69
Mississipi State 65, Northwestern State 59
Tuesday’s games
Charleston Southern at Alabama, 6 p.m.
S.C. Upstate at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Louston at LSU, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s results
Florida 65, Miami (Fla.) 56
UCLA 74, Texas A&M 67
MISSOURI-KANSAS
Monday’s resullts
UMKC 86, SE Missouri 75
Baker 87, Avila 60
Central Methodist 81, Benedictine 78
Grand View 88, MidAmerica Nazarene 84
Johnson County CC 91, Wentworth Military Academy 66
Mount Mercy 77, Missouri Valley 75
Southwest Baptist 97, William Woods 71
Saint Mary at Haskell INU, late
Tuesday’s games
Southern Nazarene at Wichita State, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris-Springfield at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Haskell INU at Kansas Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
Kansas City Kansas CC at Penn Valley CC, 7 p.m.
Central Christian at Emporia State, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s result
Missouri State 64, North Dakota St. 50
Monday’s summary
No. 1 KENTUCKY 115
ARIZONA STATE 69
Kentucky (7-0): Adebayo 5-7 2-3 12, Gabriel 5-11 0-0 10, Fox 6-9 1-2 14, Briscoe 7-9 4-6 20, Monk 8-20 4-5 23, Humphries 1-2 1-2 3, Killeya-Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Wynyard 1-1 0-0 2, Willis 4-6 2-2 11, Pulliam 0-1 0-0 0, Calipari 1-3 0-0 3, Hawkins 2-5 2-2 7, Mulder 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 44-84 16-22 115.
Arizona State (4-3): Oleka 6-8 2-2 14, Graham 4-15 4-4 12, Evans 4-12 1-2 11, Cunliffe 4-17 3-6 14, Holder 5-13 1-1 12, Vila 0-0 0-0 0, Tshisumpa 0-1 0-0 0, Justice 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 25-72 11-15 69. Half: Kentucky 58-30.
Women’s basketball
Associated Press top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Rec
Pts
Prv
1. Notre Dame (16)
6-0
803
1
2. Connecticut (14)
4-0
797
2
3. South Carolina (3)
5-0
766
3
4. Baylor
7-1
725
5
5. Maryland
6-0
694
6
6. Mississippi State
7-0
636
7
7. Louisville
6-1
634
4
8. Florida State
6-1
551
10
9. Ohio State
5-2
546
8
10. UCLA
5-1
541
9
11. Stanford
6-1
479
11
12. Oklahoma
5-0
445
13
13. Washington
6-1
423
15
14. Texas
2-2
400
14
15. DePaul
5-1
318
18
16. West Virginia
7-0
303
19
17. Kentucky
5-1
276
20
18. Miami
5-1
245
21
19. Florida
4-1
192
16
20. Syracuse
4-3
146
11
21. Colorado
6-0
116
—
22. Tennessee
3-2
99
17
23. Auburn
6-1
70
—
24. Oregon State
3-1
69
22
25. Texas A&M
5-0
68
—
Others receiving votes: South Florida 51, Oregon 49, Arizona St. 45, Michigan St. 36, Virginia Tech 33, Georgia Tech 30, Marquette 26, Michigan 22, California 20, Northwestern 18, Green Bay 10, Gonzaga 7, Oklahoma St. 7, South Dakota St. 7, Kansas St. 6, Missouri 6, Boise St. 5, Duke 5.
BIG 12
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s game
Prairie View A&M at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday’s results
Kansas 76, North Dakota 71, OT
Baylor 85, Ohio State 68
Iowa State 105, Arkansas State 53
Miami (Fla.) 74, Texas Tech 56
Oklahoma 70, Colorado State 55
West Virginia 82, High Point 59
SEC
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Western Illinois at Missouri, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw State at Georgia, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s results
Alabama 97, Alabama A&M 29
Auburn 71, Indiana 67
Kentucky 80, Samford 57
South Carolina 83, Louisville 59
UNLV 64, Mississippi 57
Vanderbilt 79, Tennessee-Martin 77
Virginia Tech 67, Tennessee 63
Mississippi State 66, Hawaii 41
MISSOURI-KANSAS
Monday’s results
Ark.-Little Rock 58, Missouri State 47
Baker 73, Avila 52
Benedictine 76, Central Methodist 73
Haskell INU 70, Ottawa 67
MidAmerica Nazarene 72, Grand View 71
Mount Mercy 68, Missouri Valley 57
Tuesday’s games
Central Christian at UMKC, 7 p.m.
William Penn JV at Johnson County CC, 5:30 p.m.
Kansas City Kansas CC at Penn Valley CC, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday’s result
Missouri Southern 59, Quincy 54
Monday’s summaries
BAKER 73, AVILA 52
Avila: Austin 5, Bunn 4, Faulkner 11, Long 1, Sarcone 18, Masters 8, Matje 0, Norton 0, Rehor 2, Taylor 0, Westrom 3. Totals 17-49 15-25 52.
Baker: Buchel 6, Cook 16, Hanson 6, Larson 17, Lira 5, Bannister 2, Hignight 7, Hoag 12, King 0, Ream 0, Smith 0, Zweifel 2. Totals 33-65 4-6 73. Half: Baker 38-28.
HASKELL INU 70, OTTAWA 67
Ottawa: Hendricks 5, Kramer 14, A. Romig 9, Stewart 14, Williams 23, Hughes 0, Lewman 1, Parker 0, M. Romig 1, Speer 0. Totals 16-50 29-35 67.
Haskell INU: Bates 10, Honena-Reyes 8, Levier 4, Meat 9, Buffalo 2, Coriz 6, Davis 6, Ch. Moss 2, Ci. Moss 12, Penn 3. Totals 26-66 10-16 70. Half: Haskell 33-31.
Sunday’s summary
KANSAS 76, NORTH DAKTOTA 71, OT
North Dakota (1-4): Dyer 5-10 2-4 14, Freije 5-9 0-2 11, Klabo 1-4 3-6 5, Szabla 2-9 0-0 4, Sawatzke 1-3 0-0 2, Franklin 3-9 4-7 10, Roscoe 3-10 3-4 10, Morton 4-5 0-0 9, Strand 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Burroughs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 13-35 71.
Kansas (3-2): Washington 6-17 5-6 19, Cheadle 4-8 1-2 9, Calvert 1-6 3-4 6, Kopatich 1-12 2-2 5, Umeri 0-1 0-0 0, Manning-Allen 5-8 4-4 14, O’Neal 4-8 0-0 12, Robertson 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 1-2 2-2 4, Christopher 1-2 0-0 2, Lott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-70 17-20 76. Half: North Dakota 37-33. End of regulation: Tied 65-65.
Men’s soccer
NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
At Seacrest Soccer Complex; in Delray Beach, Fla.
Second Round
Monday’s results
West Virginia Tech 2, MidAmerica Nazarene 1. WVT (Idornigie, Tellechea). MNU (Hunjak). Records: WVT 18-2-2, MNU 16-4-1.
Hastings (Neb.) 2, Marymount California 2 (Hastings wins 5-4 on PKs)
Northwestern Ohio 1, Thomas (Ga.) 0
Grand View (Iowa) 3, Keiser (Fla.) 0
Tuesday’s games
Rio Grande (Ohio) vs. Corban, 10 a.m.
Uniom (Ky.) vs. Spring Arbor (Mich.), 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. William Carey, 3 p.m.
Davenport (Mich.) vs. Midland (Neb.), 5:30 p.m.
Women’s soccer
NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
At Orange Beach (Ala.) Sports Complex
Monday’s second round
Baker (Kan.) 2, William Carey (Miss.) 1. BAK (Hibbeler, Atkin). WC (Carter). Records: BAK 16-3-3, WC 16-5.
Benedictine (Kan.) 5, Mobile (Ala.) 2
Spring Arbor (Mich.) 4, Cumberland (Tenn.) 0
Vanguard (Calif.) 1, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 0
Tuesday’s second round
Northwest (Wash.) vs. Ottawa (Kan.), 3 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs. Columbia (Mo.), 10 a.m.
Westmont (Calif.) vs. Northwestern Ohio, 12:30 p.m.
Reinhardt (Ga.) vs. Keiser (Fla.), 5:30 p.m.
