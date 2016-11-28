Scores & Stats

November 28, 2016

College results for November 28

Colleges

Football

BIG 12

Conf.

All

Team

W

L

W

L

Oklahoma

8

0

9

2

Oklahoma State

7

1

9

2

West Virginia

6

2

9

2

Kansas State

5

3

7

4

Texas Christian

4

4

6

5

Baylor

3

5

6

5

Texas

3

6

5

7

Texas Tech

3

6

5

7

Iowa State

2

7

3

9

Kansas

1

8

2

10

Saturday’s games

Kansas State at TCU, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 11:30 a.m.

Baylor at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.

SEC

FINAL STANDINGS

Conf.

All

East

W

L

W

L

y Florida

6

2

8

3

Tennessee

4

4

8

4

Georgia

4

4

7

5

Kentucky

4

4

7

5

South Carolina

3

5

6

6

Vanderbilt

3

5

6

6

Missouri

2

6

4

8

Conf.

All

West

W

L

W

L

y Alabama

8

0

12

0

Auburn

5

3

8

4

LSU

5

3

7

4

Texas A&M

4

4

8

4

Arkansas

3

5

7

5

Mississippi State

3

5

5

7

Mississippi

2

6

5

7

y-clinched division

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, Dec. 3

In Atlanta; at Georgia Dome

Alabama vs. Florida, 3 p.m.

NCAA DIVISION II PLAYOFFS

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Harding (13-0) at Northwest Missouri State (12-0), 1 p.m.

Shepherd (12-0) at California (Pa.) (11-0), noon

Ferris State (11-2) at Grand Valley State (12-0), noon

North Greenville (9-4) at North Alabama (9-1), 1 p.m.

NAIA PLAYOFFS

Saturday’s semifinals

Eastern Oregon (10-2) at Baker (Kan.), 1:05 p.m.

Saint Francis (Ind.) (11-1) at Reinhardt (Ga.) (13-0), 12:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Associated Press top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Rank, team

Rec

Pts

Prv

1. Kentucky (40)

6-0

1590

1

2. Villanova (20)

6-0

1567

2

3. North Carolina (4)

7-0

1497

4

4. Kansas

5-1

1414

5

5. Duke

6-1

1365

6

6. Virginia

6-0

1286

7

7. Xavier

6-0

1181

9

8. Gonzaga

6-0

1112

11

9. Baylor (1)

6-0

1068

20

10. Creighton

6-0

965

12

11. UCLA

7-0

955

14

12. Saint Mary’s (Calif.)

5-0

866

15

13. Indiana

4-1

857

3

14. Louisville

5-1

808

10

15. Purdue

5-1

687

17

16. Arizona

5-1

655

8

17. Wisconsin

5-2

555

16

18. Butler

6-0

506

19. Iowa State

5-1

389

21

20. South Carolina

6-0

379

21. Rhode Island

5-1

354

23

22. Syracuse

4-1

229

18

23. Oregon

4-2

189

13

24. Florida

6-1

154

25. West Virginia

4-1

132

19

Others receiving votes: Maryland 126, Notre Dame 85, Cincinnati 49, Michigan St. 28, Ohio St. 22, Michigan 13, Temple 8, Southern Cal 7, Houston 6, Florida St. 5, VCU 5, California 3, Tennessee St. 2, Virginia Tech 1, Minnesota 1, Arkansas St. 1, Colorado 1, Rutgers 1, San Diego St. 1.

Tod Palmer’s ballot: 1. Kentucky, 2. Villanova, 3. North Carolina, 4. Virginia, 5. Kansas, 6. Duke, 7. Xavier, 8. UCLA, 9. Baylor, 10. Gonzaga, 11. Saint Mary's, 12. Indiana, 13. Louisville, 14. Iowa State, 15. Purdue, 16. Creighton, 17. Wisconsin, 18. Rhode Island, 19. Butler, 20. Florida, 21. Arizona, 22. South Carolina, 23. Michigan, 24. Syracuse, 25. Cincinnati.

BIG 12

Monday’s result

West Virginia 108, Manhattan 61

Tuesday’s games

Long Beach State at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s result

Gonzaga 73, Iowa State 71

SEC

Monday’s results

N.C. Central 62, Missouri 52

Arkansas 89, Mount St. Mary’s 76

Kentucky 115, Arizona State 69

Mississipi State 65, Northwestern State 59

Tuesday’s games

Charleston Southern at Alabama, 6 p.m.

S.C. Upstate at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Louston at LSU, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s results

Florida 65, Miami (Fla.) 56

UCLA 74, Texas A&M 67

MISSOURI-KANSAS

Monday’s resullts

UMKC 86, SE Missouri 75

Baker 87, Avila 60

Central Methodist 81, Benedictine 78

Grand View 88, MidAmerica Nazarene 84

Johnson County CC 91, Wentworth Military Academy 66

Mount Mercy 77, Missouri Valley 75

Southwest Baptist 97, William Woods 71

Saint Mary at Haskell INU, late

Tuesday’s games

Southern Nazarene at Wichita State, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris-Springfield at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Haskell INU at Kansas Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

Kansas City Kansas CC at Penn Valley CC, 7 p.m.

Central Christian at Emporia State, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s result

Missouri State 64, North Dakota St. 50

Monday’s summary

No. 1 KENTUCKY 115

ARIZONA STATE 69

Kentucky (7-0): Adebayo 5-7 2-3 12, Gabriel 5-11 0-0 10, Fox 6-9 1-2 14, Briscoe 7-9 4-6 20, Monk 8-20 4-5 23, Humphries 1-2 1-2 3, Killeya-Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Wynyard 1-1 0-0 2, Willis 4-6 2-2 11, Pulliam 0-1 0-0 0, Calipari 1-3 0-0 3, Hawkins 2-5 2-2 7, Mulder 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 44-84 16-22 115.

Arizona State (4-3): Oleka 6-8 2-2 14, Graham 4-15 4-4 12, Evans 4-12 1-2 11, Cunliffe 4-17 3-6 14, Holder 5-13 1-1 12, Vila 0-0 0-0 0, Tshisumpa 0-1 0-0 0, Justice 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 25-72 11-15 69. Half: Kentucky 58-30.

Women’s basketball

Associated Press top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Rec

Pts

Prv

1. Notre Dame (16)

6-0

803

1

2. Connecticut (14)

4-0

797

2

3. South Carolina (3)

5-0

766

3

4. Baylor

7-1

725

5

5. Maryland

6-0

694

6

6. Mississippi State

7-0

636

7

7. Louisville

6-1

634

4

8. Florida State

6-1

551

10

9. Ohio State

5-2

546

8

10. UCLA

5-1

541

9

11. Stanford

6-1

479

11

12. Oklahoma

5-0

445

13

13. Washington

6-1

423

15

14. Texas

2-2

400

14

15. DePaul

5-1

318

18

16. West Virginia

7-0

303

19

17. Kentucky

5-1

276

20

18. Miami

5-1

245

21

19. Florida

4-1

192

16

20. Syracuse

4-3

146

11

21. Colorado

6-0

116

22. Tennessee

3-2

99

17

23. Auburn

6-1

70

24. Oregon State

3-1

69

22

25. Texas A&M

5-0

68

Others receiving votes: South Florida 51, Oregon 49, Arizona St. 45, Michigan St. 36, Virginia Tech 33, Georgia Tech 30, Marquette 26, Michigan 22, California 20, Northwestern 18, Green Bay 10, Gonzaga 7, Oklahoma St. 7, South Dakota St. 7, Kansas St. 6, Missouri 6, Boise St. 5, Duke 5.

BIG 12

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s game

Prairie View A&M at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s results

Kansas 76, North Dakota 71, OT

Baylor 85, Ohio State 68

Iowa State 105, Arkansas State 53

Miami (Fla.) 74, Texas Tech 56

Oklahoma 70, Colorado State 55

West Virginia 82, High Point 59

SEC

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Western Illinois at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Georgia, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s results

Alabama 97, Alabama A&M 29

Auburn 71, Indiana 67

Kentucky 80, Samford 57

South Carolina 83, Louisville 59

UNLV 64, Mississippi 57

Vanderbilt 79, Tennessee-Martin 77

Virginia Tech 67, Tennessee 63

Mississippi State 66, Hawaii 41

MISSOURI-KANSAS

Monday’s results

Ark.-Little Rock 58, Missouri State 47

Baker 73, Avila 52

Benedictine 76, Central Methodist 73

Haskell INU 70, Ottawa 67

MidAmerica Nazarene 72, Grand View 71

Mount Mercy 68, Missouri Valley 57

Tuesday’s games

Central Christian at UMKC, 7 p.m.

William Penn JV at Johnson County CC, 5:30 p.m.

Kansas City Kansas CC at Penn Valley CC, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday’s result

Missouri Southern 59, Quincy 54

Monday’s summaries

BAKER 73, AVILA 52

Avila: Austin 5, Bunn 4, Faulkner 11, Long 1, Sarcone 18, Masters 8, Matje 0, Norton 0, Rehor 2, Taylor 0, Westrom 3. Totals 17-49 15-25 52.

Baker: Buchel 6, Cook 16, Hanson 6, Larson 17, Lira 5, Bannister 2, Hignight 7, Hoag 12, King 0, Ream 0, Smith 0, Zweifel 2. Totals 33-65 4-6 73. Half: Baker 38-28.

HASKELL INU 70, OTTAWA 67

Ottawa: Hendricks 5, Kramer 14, A. Romig 9, Stewart 14, Williams 23, Hughes 0, Lewman 1, Parker 0, M. Romig 1, Speer 0. Totals 16-50 29-35 67.

Haskell INU: Bates 10, Honena-Reyes 8, Levier 4, Meat 9, Buffalo 2, Coriz 6, Davis 6, Ch. Moss 2, Ci. Moss 12, Penn 3. Totals 26-66 10-16 70. Half: Haskell 33-31.

Sunday’s summary

KANSAS 76, NORTH DAKTOTA 71, OT

North Dakota (1-4): Dyer 5-10 2-4 14, Freije 5-9 0-2 11, Klabo 1-4 3-6 5, Szabla 2-9 0-0 4, Sawatzke 1-3 0-0 2, Franklin 3-9 4-7 10, Roscoe 3-10 3-4 10, Morton 4-5 0-0 9, Strand 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Burroughs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 13-35 71.

Kansas (3-2): Washington 6-17 5-6 19, Cheadle 4-8 1-2 9, Calvert 1-6 3-4 6, Kopatich 1-12 2-2 5, Umeri 0-1 0-0 0, Manning-Allen 5-8 4-4 14, O’Neal 4-8 0-0 12, Robertson 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 1-2 2-2 4, Christopher 1-2 0-0 2, Lott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-70 17-20 76. Half: North Dakota 37-33. End of regulation: Tied 65-65.

Men’s soccer

NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

At Seacrest Soccer Complex; in Delray Beach, Fla.

Second Round

Monday’s results

West Virginia Tech 2, MidAmerica Nazarene 1. WVT (Idornigie, Tellechea). MNU (Hunjak). Records: WVT 18-2-2, MNU 16-4-1.

Hastings (Neb.) 2, Marymount California 2 (Hastings wins 5-4 on PKs)

Northwestern Ohio 1, Thomas (Ga.) 0

Grand View (Iowa) 3, Keiser (Fla.) 0

Tuesday’s games

Rio Grande (Ohio) vs. Corban, 10 a.m.

Uniom (Ky.) vs. Spring Arbor (Mich.), 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. William Carey, 3 p.m.

Davenport (Mich.) vs. Midland (Neb.), 5:30 p.m.

Women’s soccer

NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

At Orange Beach (Ala.) Sports Complex

Monday’s second round

Baker (Kan.) 2, William Carey (Miss.) 1. BAK (Hibbeler, Atkin). WC (Carter). Records: BAK 16-3-3, WC 16-5.

Benedictine (Kan.) 5, Mobile (Ala.) 2

Spring Arbor (Mich.) 4, Cumberland (Tenn.) 0

Vanguard (Calif.) 1, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 0

Tuesday’s second round

Northwest (Wash.) vs. Ottawa (Kan.), 3 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs. Columbia (Mo.), 10 a.m.

Westmont (Calif.) vs. Northwestern Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Reinhardt (Ga.) vs. Keiser (Fla.), 5:30 p.m.

