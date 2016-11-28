ECHL standings for November 27

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
GP
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
Colorado
19
10
5
1
3
24
63
59
Idaho
18
11
5
2
0
24
63
56
Alaska
16
11
4
0
1
23
57
38
Rapid City
19
7
9
3
0
17
59
68
Missouri
17
8
8
0
1
17
54
61
Allen
19
8
11
0
0
16
59
66
Utah
19
7
10
1
1
16
51
66
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Sunday’s results
Missouri 2, Indy 1
South Carolina 1, Atlanta 0, OT
Elmira 2, Manchester 1, OT
Reading 5, Cincinnati 2
Greenville 5, Wheeling 3
Alaska 5, Utah 3
Monday’s game
Brampton at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Manchester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s results
Missouri 6, Indy 1
Reading 4, Cincinnati 2
Florida 5, Adirondack 4, SO
Orlando 5, Brampton 2
Greenville 3, Wheeling 2, OT
Elmira 5, Manchester 3
South Carolina 5, Norfolk 1
Quad City 6, Fort Wayne 2
Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, SO
Colorado 2, Rapid City 1, OT
Idaho 5, Allen 2
Alaska 2, Utah 0
Sunday’s summary
MAVERICKS 2
FUEL 1
Missouri
1
1
0
—
2
Indy
0
1
0
—
1
First Period: 1, Missouri, Carzo 6 (Illo), 6:01. Second Period: 2, Indy, Currier 4 (Beauregard, Tvrdon), 3:57. 3, Missouri, Tansey 2 (Schempp), 5:31 (SH). Third Period: No scoring. Shots on Goal: Missouri 28, Indy 42. Power-plays: Missouri 0-2, Indy 0-3. Saves: Husso, Missouri, 41; Hildebrand, Indy, 26. Att: 2,148.
Saturday’s summary
MAVERICKS 6, FUEL 1
Missouri
2
2
2
—
6
Indy
0
0
1
—
1
First Period: 1, Missouri, Correale 2 (Elbrecht, Illo), 2:25. 2, Missouri, Lofquist 5 (Schempp), 9:25. Second Period: 3, Missouri, Lofquist 6 (Pauly), 8:33. 4, Missouri, Carzo 5 (Juha, Correale), 16:30. Third Period: 5, Indy, Stanisz 4 (Currier, Beauregard), 3:30. 6, Missouri, Schempp 3 (Finn, Tansey), 7:46 (PP). 7, Missouri, Illo 4 (Tansey, Finn), 14:14 (PP). Shots on Goal: Missouri 41, Indy 23. Power-plays: Missouri 2-5, Indy 0-3. Saves: Robinson, Missouri, 19; Hildebrand, Indy, 16. Att: 2,850.
