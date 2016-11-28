Scores & Stats

November 28, 2016 12:06 AM

ECHL standings for November 27

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

GP

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

Colorado

19

10

5

1

3

24

63

59

Idaho

18

11

5

2

0

24

63

56

Alaska

16

11

4

0

1

23

57

38

Rapid City

19

7

9

3

0

17

59

68

Missouri

17

8

8

0

1

17

54

61

Allen

19

8

11

0

0

16

59

66

Utah

19

7

10

1

1

16

51

66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s results

Missouri 2, Indy 1

South Carolina 1, Atlanta 0, OT

Elmira 2, Manchester 1, OT

Reading 5, Cincinnati 2

Greenville 5, Wheeling 3

Alaska 5, Utah 3

Monday’s game

Brampton at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Manchester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s results

Missouri 6, Indy 1

Reading 4, Cincinnati 2

Florida 5, Adirondack 4, SO

Orlando 5, Brampton 2

Greenville 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Elmira 5, Manchester 3

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 1

Quad City 6, Fort Wayne 2

Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, SO

Colorado 2, Rapid City 1, OT

Idaho 5, Allen 2

Alaska 2, Utah 0

Sunday’s summary

MAVERICKS 2

FUEL 1

Missouri

1

1

0

2

Indy

0

1

0

1

First Period: 1, Missouri, Carzo 6 (Illo), 6:01. Second Period: 2, Indy, Currier 4 (Beauregard, Tvrdon), 3:57. 3, Missouri, Tansey 2 (Schempp), 5:31 (SH). Third Period: No scoring. Shots on Goal: Missouri 28, Indy 42. Power-plays: Missouri 0-2, Indy 0-3. Saves: Husso, Missouri, 41; Hildebrand, Indy, 26. Att: 2,148.

Saturday’s summary

MAVERICKS 6, FUEL 1

Missouri

2

2

2

6

Indy

0

0

1

1

First Period: 1, Missouri, Correale 2 (Elbrecht, Illo), 2:25. 2, Missouri, Lofquist 5 (Schempp), 9:25. Second Period: 3, Missouri, Lofquist 6 (Pauly), 8:33. 4, Missouri, Carzo 5 (Juha, Correale), 16:30. Third Period: 5, Indy, Stanisz 4 (Currier, Beauregard), 3:30. 6, Missouri, Schempp 3 (Finn, Tansey), 7:46 (PP). 7, Missouri, Illo 4 (Tansey, Finn), 14:14 (PP). Shots on Goal: Missouri 41, Indy 23. Power-plays: Missouri 2-5, Indy 0-3. Saves: Robinson, Missouri, 19; Hildebrand, Indy, 16. Att: 2,850.

Scores & Stats

