Kansas State men’s basketball summary for Nov. 26

Saturday’s summary
MARYLAND 69
KANSAS STATE 68
K-State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Iwundu
40
6-12
3-4
11
1
16
Johnson
29
10-18
6-7
8
5
26
Wade
33
0-2
0-0
5
2
0
Brown
31
6-14
1-1
1
4
13
Stokes
33
4-9
0-0
0
2
11
Sneed
13
0-3
0-0
1
3
0
Ervin
12
0-1
0-0
1
2
0
Maurice
9
1-1
0-0
4
2
2
Totals
200
27-60
10-12
31
21
68
Percentages: FG .450, FT .833. Three-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Stokes 3-5, Iwundu 1-2, Wade 0-2, Brown 0-3, Sneed 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Iwundu, Johnson). Turnovers: 9 (Stokes 3, Iwundu 2, Johnson 2, Ervin, Wade). Steals: 4 (Johnson 2, Iwundu, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Johnson.
Maryland
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Bender
9
3-3
2-2
0
2
8
Jackson
29
3-7
3-4
4
3
11
Cowan
35
0-3
2-2
4
2
2
Huerter
31
3-10
0-0
6
1
8
Trimble
32
6-11
5-7
2
1
18
Cekovsky
18
7-11
2-3
8
3
16
Wiley
15
0-4
0-0
2
0
0
Dodd
13
1-2
0-0
2
2
2
Gill
8
1-1
0-1
1
0
2
Brantley
7
1-2
0-0
0
0
2
Nickens
3
0-1
0-0
1
1
0
Totals
200
25-55
14-19
30
15
69
Percentages: FG .455, FT .737. Three-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Jackson 2-3, Huerter 2-6, Trimble 1-3, Nickens 0-1, Cowan 0-2, Wiley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson 4, Dodd 3, Cekovsky, Cowan). Turnovers: 8 (Trimble 5, Gill, Jackson, Wiley). Steals: 3 (Cekovsky, Cowan, Trimble). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Maryland 35-29. Att: 5,011.
