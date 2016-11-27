Scores & Stats

November 27, 2016 6:33 PM

Kansas State men’s basketball summary for Nov. 26

Saturday’s summary

MARYLAND 69

KANSAS STATE 68

K-State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Iwundu

40

6-12

3-4

11

1

16

Johnson

29

10-18

6-7

8

5

26

Wade

33

0-2

0-0

5

2

0

Brown

31

6-14

1-1

1

4

13

Stokes

33

4-9

0-0

0

2

11

Sneed

13

0-3

0-0

1

3

0

Ervin

12

0-1

0-0

1

2

0

Maurice

9

1-1

0-0

4

2

2

Totals

200

27-60

10-12

31

21

68

Percentages: FG .450, FT .833. Three-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Stokes 3-5, Iwundu 1-2, Wade 0-2, Brown 0-3, Sneed 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Iwundu, Johnson). Turnovers: 9 (Stokes 3, Iwundu 2, Johnson 2, Ervin, Wade). Steals: 4 (Johnson 2, Iwundu, Stokes). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Johnson.

Maryland

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Bender

9

3-3

2-2

0

2

8

Jackson

29

3-7

3-4

4

3

11

Cowan

35

0-3

2-2

4

2

2

Huerter

31

3-10

0-0

6

1

8

Trimble

32

6-11

5-7

2

1

18

Cekovsky

18

7-11

2-3

8

3

16

Wiley

15

0-4

0-0

2

0

0

Dodd

13

1-2

0-0

2

2

2

Gill

8

1-1

0-1

1

0

2

Brantley

7

1-2

0-0

0

0

2

Nickens

3

0-1

0-0

1

1

0

Totals

200

25-55

14-19

30

15

69

Percentages: FG .455, FT .737. Three-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Jackson 2-3, Huerter 2-6, Trimble 1-3, Nickens 0-1, Cowan 0-2, Wiley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 9 (Jackson 4, Dodd 3, Cekovsky, Cowan). Turnovers: 8 (Trimble 5, Gill, Jackson, Wiley). Steals: 3 (Cekovsky, Cowan, Trimble). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Maryland 35-29. Att: 5,011.

