Scores & Stats

November 26, 2016 10:31 PM

ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - November 26

Pro hockey

ECHL

Western Conference

Mountain

GP

W

L

OL

SL

Pts

GF

GA

x Colorado

18

9

5

1

3

22

61

58

x Idaho

17

10

5

2

0

22

58

54

x Alaska

14

9

4

0

1

19

50

36

x Allen

18

8

10

0

0

16

57

61

x Rapid City

18

7

9

2

0

16

58

66

x Utah

17

7

8

1

1

16

48

59

Missouri

16

7

8

0

1

15

52

60

x-late game not included

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s results

Missouri 6, Indy 1

Reading 4, Cincinnati 2

Florida 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Orlando 5, Brampton 2

Greenville 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Elmira 5, Manchester 3

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 1

Quad City 6, Fort Wayne 2

Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, SO

Rapid City at Colorado, late

Allen at Idaho, late

Utah at Alaska, late

Sunday’s games

Missouri at Indy, 2:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Manchester at Elmira, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Reading, 4 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Utah at Alaska, 6:15 p.m.

Friday’s results

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4, OT

Florida 4, Manchester 1

Greenville 6, Kalamazoo 2

Reading 3, Elmira 2

Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 1

Tulsa 4, Wichita 2

Quad City 4, Indy 3, SO

Rapid City 4, Colorado 3, OT

Idaho 3, Allen 2

Alaska 5, Utah 1

Saturday’s summary

MAVERICKS 6, FUEL 1

Missouri

2

2

2

6

Indy

0

0

1

1

First Period: 1, Missouri, Correale 2 (Elbrecht, Illo), 2:25. 2, Missouri, Lofquist 5 (Schempp), 9:25. Second Period: 3, Missouri, Lofquist 6 (Pauly), 8:33. 4, Missouri, Carzo 5 (Juha, Correale), 16:30. Third Period: 5, Indy, Stanisz 4 (Currier, Beauregard), 3:30. 6, Missouri, Schempp 3 (Finn, Tansey), 7:46 (PP). 7, Missouri, Illo 4 (Tansey, Finn), 14:14 (PP). Shots on Goal: Missouri 41, Indy 23. Power-plays: Missouri 2-5, Indy 0-3. Saves: Robinson, Missouri, 19; Hildebrand, Indy, 16. Att: 2,850.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Comments

Videos

Pesky penguins won't leave scuba-diving Santa alone

View more video

Sports Videos