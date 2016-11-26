ECHL standings and Mavericks summary - November 26

Pro hockey
ECHL
Western Conference
Mountain
GP
W
L
OL
SL
Pts
GF
GA
x Colorado
18
9
5
1
3
22
61
58
x Idaho
17
10
5
2
0
22
58
54
x Alaska
14
9
4
0
1
19
50
36
x Allen
18
8
10
0
0
16
57
61
x Rapid City
18
7
9
2
0
16
58
66
x Utah
17
7
8
1
1
16
48
59
Missouri
16
7
8
0
1
15
52
60
x-late game not included
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday’s results
Missouri 6, Indy 1
Reading 4, Cincinnati 2
Florida 5, Adirondack 4, OT
Orlando 5, Brampton 2
Greenville 3, Wheeling 2, OT
Elmira 5, Manchester 3
South Carolina 5, Norfolk 1
Quad City 6, Fort Wayne 2
Tulsa 2, Wichita 1, SO
Rapid City at Colorado, late
Allen at Idaho, late
Utah at Alaska, late
Sunday’s games
Missouri at Indy, 2:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
Manchester at Elmira, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Reading, 4 p.m.
Greenville at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.
Utah at Alaska, 6:15 p.m.
Friday’s results
Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4, OT
Florida 4, Manchester 1
Greenville 6, Kalamazoo 2
Reading 3, Elmira 2
Toledo 7, Fort Wayne 1
Tulsa 4, Wichita 2
Quad City 4, Indy 3, SO
Rapid City 4, Colorado 3, OT
Idaho 3, Allen 2
Alaska 5, Utah 1
Saturday’s summary
MAVERICKS 6, FUEL 1
Missouri
2
2
2
—
6
Indy
0
0
1
—
1
First Period: 1, Missouri, Correale 2 (Elbrecht, Illo), 2:25. 2, Missouri, Lofquist 5 (Schempp), 9:25. Second Period: 3, Missouri, Lofquist 6 (Pauly), 8:33. 4, Missouri, Carzo 5 (Juha, Correale), 16:30. Third Period: 5, Indy, Stanisz 4 (Currier, Beauregard), 3:30. 6, Missouri, Schempp 3 (Finn, Tansey), 7:46 (PP). 7, Missouri, Illo 4 (Tansey, Finn), 14:14 (PP). Shots on Goal: Missouri 41, Indy 23. Power-plays: Missouri 2-5, Indy 0-3. Saves: Robinson, Missouri, 19; Hildebrand, Indy, 16. Att: 2,850.
Comments