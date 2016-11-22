Scores & Stats

November 22, 2016 10:07 PM

Kansas State men’s basketball summary for Nov. 22

KANSAS STATE 61

ROBERT MORRIS 40

R. Morris

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

B. Burke

17

1-9

0-0

8

4

2

Tate

28

1-7

0-0

11

0

2

Still

28

3-17

0-7

6

1

10

Stewart

30

1-5

1-1

4

0

7

Allen

14

1-5

1-2

0

1

5

Mantovani

17

1-1

0-0

1

3

2

Wright

16

1-6

1-4

1

0

3

Giles

12

1-1

0-0

0

5

2

D. Burke

11

1-1

0-0

1

0

2

McConnell

11

1-4

1-3

4

1

3

Lester

9

1-1

0-0

3

2

2

Stephens

7

0-0

0-0

1

1

0

Totals

200

13-57

10-15

40

18

40

Percentages: FG .228, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 4-17. 235 (Stewart 1-1, Allen 1-2, McConnell 1-3, Wright 1-4, Still 0-7). Team Rebounds: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 25 (Stewart 5, Allen 4, Wright 4, Stephens 2, B. Burke, Tate, Lester, D. Burke, Giles, McConnell, Mantovani, team). Steals: 7 (Still 3, Lester 2, D. Burke, Mantovani). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Giles

K-State

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Johnson

17

5-7

2-3

8

3

12

Wade

22

4-6

4-9

9

1

13

Stokes

26

3-7

2-2

1

1

9

Brown

27

5-8

0-2

1

1

12

Iwundu

23

1-5

0-0

2

1

2

Ervin II

20

1-3

0-0

3

4

2

Sneed

17

0-2

2-4

2

2

2

Maurice

16

2-3

0-0

6

4

4

Patrick

9

1-2

0-0

0

0

3

Williams

8

0-2

0-0

0

2

0

Budke

5

0-0

0-1

1

0

0

McAtee

4

0-1

0-0

3

0

0

Winter

3

1-3

0-0

2

0

2

Schoen

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Kinnamon

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

Totals

200

23-49

10-21

38

19

61

Percentages: FG .469, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brown 2-3, Patrick 1-2, Wade 1-3, Stokes 1-3, Sneed 0-1, McAtee 0-1, Iwundu 0-2, Ervin II 0-2). Team Rebounds: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Maurice 2, Johnson, Wade, Ervin II, Sneed). Turnovers: 21 (Stokes 4, Johnson 3, Ervin II 3, Maurice 3, Brown 2, Sneed 2, Patrick, Winter, Budke, team). Steals: 9 (Stokes 3, Brown 3, Ervin II 2, Sneed). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

Half: Kansas State 36-19. Att: 11,010.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Comments

Videos

Chiefs rookies help distribute Thanksgiving food

View more video

Sports Videos