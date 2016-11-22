Kansas State men’s basketball summary for Nov. 22

KANSAS STATE 61
ROBERT MORRIS 40
R. Morris
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
B. Burke
17
1-9
0-0
8
4
2
Tate
28
1-7
0-0
11
0
2
Still
28
3-17
0-7
6
1
10
Stewart
30
1-5
1-1
4
0
7
Allen
14
1-5
1-2
0
1
5
Mantovani
17
1-1
0-0
1
3
2
Wright
16
1-6
1-4
1
0
3
Giles
12
1-1
0-0
0
5
2
D. Burke
11
1-1
0-0
1
0
2
McConnell
11
1-4
1-3
4
1
3
Lester
9
1-1
0-0
3
2
2
Stephens
7
0-0
0-0
1
1
0
Totals
200
13-57
10-15
40
18
40
Percentages: FG .228, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 4-17. 235 (Stewart 1-1, Allen 1-2, McConnell 1-3, Wright 1-4, Still 0-7). Team Rebounds: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 25 (Stewart 5, Allen 4, Wright 4, Stephens 2, B. Burke, Tate, Lester, D. Burke, Giles, McConnell, Mantovani, team). Steals: 7 (Still 3, Lester 2, D. Burke, Mantovani). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: Giles
K-State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Johnson
17
5-7
2-3
8
3
12
Wade
22
4-6
4-9
9
1
13
Stokes
26
3-7
2-2
1
1
9
Brown
27
5-8
0-2
1
1
12
Iwundu
23
1-5
0-0
2
1
2
Ervin II
20
1-3
0-0
3
4
2
Sneed
17
0-2
2-4
2
2
2
Maurice
16
2-3
0-0
6
4
4
Patrick
9
1-2
0-0
0
0
3
Williams
8
0-2
0-0
0
2
0
Budke
5
0-0
0-1
1
0
0
McAtee
4
0-1
0-0
3
0
0
Winter
3
1-3
0-0
2
0
2
Schoen
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Kinnamon
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
200
23-49
10-21
38
19
61
Percentages: FG .469, FT .476. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brown 2-3, Patrick 1-2, Wade 1-3, Stokes 1-3, Sneed 0-1, McAtee 0-1, Iwundu 0-2, Ervin II 0-2). Team Rebounds: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Maurice 2, Johnson, Wade, Ervin II, Sneed). Turnovers: 21 (Stokes 4, Johnson 3, Ervin II 3, Maurice 3, Brown 2, Sneed 2, Patrick, Winter, Budke, team). Steals: 9 (Stokes 3, Brown 3, Ervin II 2, Sneed). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: Kansas State 36-19. Att: 11,010.
Comments