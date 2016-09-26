Scores & Stats

September 26, 2016 5:54 PM

Five-game planner for September 27

Royals

Tuesday

MINNESOTA, 6:15

Wednesday

MINNESOTA, 6:15

Thursday

MINNESOTA, 6:15

Friday

CLEVELAND, 7:15

Saturday

CLEVELAND, 3:15

Tickets: 800-676-9257

Chiefs

Sunday

at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Oct. 16

at Oakland, 3:05

Oct. 23

NEW ORLEANS, noon

Oct. 30

at Indianapolis, noon

Nov. 6

JACKSONVILLE, noon

Tickets: 1-888-992-4433

Missouri football

Saturday

at LSU, 6:30

Oct. 15

at Florida, TBA

Oct. 22

MIDDLE TENNESSE, TBA

Oct. 29

KENTUCKY, TBA

Nov. 5

at South Carolina, TBA

Tickets: 1-800-228-7297

Kansas football

Thursday

at Texas Tech, 7:30

Oct. 8

TCU, 11 a.m.

Oct. 15

at Baylor, TBA

Oct. 22

OKLAHOMA STATE, TBA

Oct. 29

at Oklahoma, TBA

Tickets: 1-800-344-2957

Kansas State football

Saturday

at West Virginia, 2:30

Oct. 8

TEXAS TECH, 6

Oct. 15

at Oklahoma, TBA

Oct. 22

TEXAS, TBA

Oct. 29

at Iowa State, TBA

Tickets: 1-800-221-2287

Sporting KC

Saturday

at New England, 6:30

Oct. 16

at Real Salt Lake, 4

Oct. 19

CENTRAL FC, 7*

Oct. 23

SAN JOSE, 3

Tickets: 888-452-4625; *-CONCACAF Champions League

Swope Park Rangers

Friday

LA GALAXY II, 7:30*

Tickets: 888-452-4625; *-Playoffs

All times are p.m. unless noted

Related content

Scores & Stats

Comments

Videos

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Sunday's victory over the Jets

View more video

Sports Videos