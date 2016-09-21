Scores & Stats

September 21, 2016 10:46 PM

High school results - September 21

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Today’s games

Olathe Northwest at SM North

St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley West

Friday’s games

Anderson County at Osawatomie

Basehor-Linwood at Independence

Belton at Kearney

Bishop Miege at Blue Valley North

Bishop Ward at Turner

Blue Springs at Rockhurst, 7:30 p.m.

Blue Valley at Mill Valley

Blue Valley Northwest at St. James Academy

Butler at Midway

Carrollton at Richmond

Clinton at Center

De Soto at Paola

East Buchanan at Lawson

El Dorado at Harmon

Eudora at Louisburg

Gardner Edgerton at Blue Valley Southwest

Grain Valley at Harrisonville

Grandview at Oak Park

Immaculata/Maranatha at Horton

Jefferson County North at Oskaloosa

Lawrence Free State at SM Northwest

Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

Liberty North at Park Hill South

Lone Jack at Orrick

North Kansas City at Fort Osage

Northeast at Lincoln Prep

Odessa at Excelsior Springs

Olathe South at Olathe East

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit West

Piper at Lansing

Platte County at Liberty

Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

Pleasant Ridge at McLouth

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

Raytown at Ruskin

Raytown South at Winnetonka

Schlagle at Washington

St. Joseph LeBlond at Smithville

SM East at Olathe North

SM South at Leavenworth

SM West at Lawrence

Smith-Cotton at O’Hara

Spring Hill at Baldwin

Staley at William Chrisman

Tonganoxie at Bonner Springs

Truman at St. Joseph Central

University Academy at Sherwood

Van Horn at Pembroke Hill

Warrensburg at St. Pius X

West Platte at Penney

Saturday’s games

Central at African Centered, 4 p.m.

Hogan Prep at Miller Career Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Summit Christian at East, 1 p.m.

MISSOURI MEDIA STATE RANKINGS

(First-place votes are in parentheses)

CLASS 6: 1. CBC (12), 4-1; 2. Blue Springs (2), 4-1; 3. Kirkwood, 4-1; 4. Rockhurst, 5-0; 5. Jefferson City, 4-1; 6. Hazelwood Central, 5-0; 7. Lee’s Summit, 4-1; 8. Springfield Kickapoo, 4-1; 9. Raymore-Peculiar, 4-1; 10. Eureka, 4-1.

CLASS 5: 1. Chaminade (12), 4-1; 2. Battle (2), 5-0; 3. Staley, 4-1; 4. Liberty, 5-0; 5. Glendale, 5-0; 6. Nixa, 5-0; 7. Fort Zumwalt North, 4-1; 8. Park Hill South, 4-1; 9. Jackson, 4-1; 10. Liberty North, 2-3.

CLASS 4: 1. Kearney (14), 5-0; 2. Carl Junction, 4-1; 3. Parkway North, 4-1; 4. Hannibal, 4-1; 5. Platte County, 3-2; 6. St. Dominic, 5-0; 7. Webb City, 3-2; 8. Ladue, 4-1; 9. Hillsboro, 5-0; 10. Smithville, 5-0.

CLASS 3: 1. Maryville (12), 5-0; 2. Blair Oaks (2), 5-0; 3. Center, 5-0; 4. Monett, 4-1; 5. McCluer South-Berkley, 5-0; 6. John Burroughs, 3-2; 7. Park Hills Central, 5-0; 8. Richmond, 5-0; 9. Mexico, 3-2; 10. Osage, 5-0.

CLASS 2: 1. Lamar (14), 4-0; 2. Mtn. View-Liberty, 5-0; 3. Centralia, 5-0; 4. Mountain Grove, 5-0; 5. Trinity, 5-0; 6. Lutheran North, 4-1; 7. Malden, 5-0; 8. Fair Grove, 5-0; 9. Macon, 5-0; 10. Lawson, 4-1.

CLASS 1: 1. Valle Catholic (14), 5-0; 2. Marceline, 5-0; 3. Hamilton-Penney, 5-0; 4. Lincoln, 5-0; 5. Hayti, 5-0; 6. Midway, 5-0; 7. East Buchanan, 4-1; 8. Maysville, 4-1; 9. Polo, 4-1; 10. (tie) Monroe City, 4-1 and Lockwood, 4-1.

KANSAS COACHES ASSN. STATE RANKINGS

CLASS 6A: 1. Derby; 2. Shawnee Mission East; 3. Blue Valley; 4. Junction City; 5. Garden City.

CLASS 5A: 1. Mill Valley; 2. Wichita Heights; 3. Great Bend; 4. St. Thomas Aquinas; 5. Bishop Carroll.

CLASS 4A D1: 1. Bishop Miege; 2. Andale; 3. Maize South; 4. Louisburg; 5. Buhler.

CLASS 4A D2: 1. Holcomb; 2. Frontenac; 3. Columbus; 4. Pratt; 5. Wichita Collegiate.

CLASS 3A: 1. Rossville; 2. Silver Lake; 3. Hoisington; 4. Halstead; 5. Nemaha Central.

CLASS 2A: 1. Troy; 2. Meade; 3. Plainville; 4. Lyndon; 5. Washington County.

Cross country

SMITHVILLE INVITATIONAL

Tuesday at Smith Fork’s Park

BOYS, 5K

Teams: 1. Smithville, 47; 2. Raymore-Peculiar, 74; 3. Liberty North, 79; 4. Lawson, 112; 5. Liberty, 144; 6. West Platte, 173; 7. Odessa, 182; 8. Oak Grove, 196; 9. Park Hill, 254; 10. Excelsior Springs, 255; 11. North Platte, 259; 12. Plattsburg, 281.

Top individuals: 1. Gorham, Hardin-Central, 18:15.8; 2. Bryant, St. Pius X, 19:02.8; 3. Termorshuizen, SV, 19:06.2; 4. Sandy, OG, 19:12.5; 5. Ross, St. Pius X, 19:19.

GIRLS, 5K

Teams: 1. Smithville, 45; 2. Park Hill, 50; 3. Liberty North, 80; 4. Lawson, 82; 5. Raymore-Peculiar, 94; 6. North Platte, 151.

Top individuals: 1. Bannwarth, SV, 21:10.1; 2. Weller, LAW, 21:58; 3. King, PH, 22:17.4; 4. Fink, PH, 22:44.4; 5. Termorshuizen, SV, 23:03.3.

TONGANOXIE INVITATIONAL

Tuesday at Leavenworth County Fairgrounds

BOYS, 5K

Teams: 1. Tonganoxie, 24; 2. Maranatha Academy, 58; 3. Harmon, 72; 4. St. James Academy, 118; 5. Lawrence Bishop Seabury, 118; 6. Jefferson West, 161.

Top individuals: 1. Nelson, LBS, 17:31.11; 2. Cook, TON, 17:36.62; 3. Boatwright, MA, 17:44.58; 4. Kietzman, TON, 17:53.90; 5. Morgan, TON, 18:40.65.

GIRLS, 5K

Teams: 1. Tonganoxie, 18; 2. Maranatha Academy, 40; 3. Lawrence Bishop Seabury, 79; 4. St. James Academy, 95.

Top individuals: 1. Bond, TON, 21:45.52; 2. Staatz, TON, 22:14.34; 3. Tucker, JW, 22:25.84; 4. Eisele, MA, 22:28.96; 5. Chambers, TON, 22:54.40.

Girls golf

Kearney 196, Staley 200. Medalist: Zech, KEA, 44. At Liberty Hills GC, par 36.

Richmond 221, Lawson 247. Medalist: Wirsig, RIC, 50. St Shirkey GC, par 38.

Boys soccer

Blue Valley North 0, Olathe South 0, 2OT. BVN (shutout by Belzer), OS (shutout by Shipley). Records: BVN 2-7-1, OS 3-3-2.

Lee's Summit North 3, Park Hill South 1. LSN (Moon, Ransburg, Rowlette), PHS (Clarke). Records: LSN 11-3-0, PHS 8-2-1.

Lee's Summit West 4, Pembroke Hill 1. LSW (Harrington 3, Barr), PH (Jones). Records: LSW 11-3, PH 5-7.

Park Hill 4, Blue Springs South 3, 2OT

Truman 1, Liberty 0

Tuesday’s results

Louisburg 4, Eudora 0. LOU (Johnson, Murphy, Ryals, Ventre; shutout by Stefan and Huesa).

St. James Academy 2, Blue Valley Southwest 2, 2OT. SJA (Schaefer 2), BVSW (Gettings, Petrie). Records: SJA 2-2-2, BVSW 6-0-1.

Softball

Blue Springs 1, Blue Springs South 0

Platte County 14, Oak Park 4, 5 inn.

Notre Dame de Sion 15, St. Pius X 0, 4 inn.

Raytown 4, William Chrisman 3

Smithville 15, O’Hara 0, 4 inn.

St. Teresa’s Academy 4, Mid-Buchanan 0

Girls tennis

Barstow 9, Lee’s Summit 0. No 1 singles: King, BAR, d. Allin, LS, 10-3. No 1 doubles: King/Smith, BAR, d. Allin/Kramer, LS, 8-0.

Lincoln Prep 8, Ruskin 1. No. 1 singles: Smith, LP, d. Titalangha, RUS, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Smith/Tapia, LP, d. Williams/Menjivar, RUS, 8-6.

Mill Valley 8, Blue Valley West 1. No. 1 singles: Ferrigno, BVW, d. Tracht, MV, 8-6. No. 1 doubles: Roy/Cash, MV, d. Woltman/Ross, BVW, 8-1.

Park Hill South 8, Blue Springs South 1. No. 1 singles: Kresovic, PHS, d. Davenport, BLSS, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Kresovic/Norris, PHS, d. Martin/Mann, BLSS, 8-3.

Volleyball

Lee’s Summit North 2, Lee’s Summit West 1

(25-11, 17-25, 25-19)

Shawnee Mission East 2, Blue Valley North 1

(25-20, 22-25, 25-23)

St. Teresa’s Academy 2, Bishop Miege 0 (25-14, 25-20)

Summit Christian Academy 3, Van Horn 0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-23)

Tuesday’s results

Blue Springs South 2, Park Hill 1

(22-25, 25-23, 25-14)

Immaculata 2, Horton 0 (25-13, 25-21)

Immaculata 2, Jackson Heights 0

(25-20, 25-21)

Lansing 3, Turner 0 (25-6, 25-8, 25-6)

West Platte 2, Lone Jack 0 (25-19, 25-20)

