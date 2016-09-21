High school results - September 21

HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Today’s games
Olathe Northwest at SM North
St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley West
Friday’s games
Anderson County at Osawatomie
Basehor-Linwood at Independence
Belton at Kearney
Bishop Miege at Blue Valley North
Bishop Ward at Turner
Blue Springs at Rockhurst, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Valley at Mill Valley
Blue Valley Northwest at St. James Academy
Butler at Midway
Carrollton at Richmond
Clinton at Center
De Soto at Paola
East Buchanan at Lawson
El Dorado at Harmon
Eudora at Louisburg
Gardner Edgerton at Blue Valley Southwest
Grain Valley at Harrisonville
Grandview at Oak Park
Immaculata/Maranatha at Horton
Jefferson County North at Oskaloosa
Lawrence Free State at SM Northwest
Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North
Liberty North at Park Hill South
Lone Jack at Orrick
North Kansas City at Fort Osage
Northeast at Lincoln Prep
Odessa at Excelsior Springs
Olathe South at Olathe East
Park Hill at Lee’s Summit West
Piper at Lansing
Platte County at Liberty
Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
Pleasant Ridge at McLouth
Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
Raytown at Ruskin
Raytown South at Winnetonka
Schlagle at Washington
St. Joseph LeBlond at Smithville
SM East at Olathe North
SM South at Leavenworth
SM West at Lawrence
Smith-Cotton at O’Hara
Spring Hill at Baldwin
Staley at William Chrisman
Tonganoxie at Bonner Springs
Truman at St. Joseph Central
University Academy at Sherwood
Van Horn at Pembroke Hill
Warrensburg at St. Pius X
West Platte at Penney
Saturday’s games
Central at African Centered, 4 p.m.
Hogan Prep at Miller Career Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Summit Christian at East, 1 p.m.
MISSOURI MEDIA STATE RANKINGS
(First-place votes are in parentheses)
CLASS 6: 1. CBC (12), 4-1; 2. Blue Springs (2), 4-1; 3. Kirkwood, 4-1; 4. Rockhurst, 5-0; 5. Jefferson City, 4-1; 6. Hazelwood Central, 5-0; 7. Lee’s Summit, 4-1; 8. Springfield Kickapoo, 4-1; 9. Raymore-Peculiar, 4-1; 10. Eureka, 4-1.
CLASS 5: 1. Chaminade (12), 4-1; 2. Battle (2), 5-0; 3. Staley, 4-1; 4. Liberty, 5-0; 5. Glendale, 5-0; 6. Nixa, 5-0; 7. Fort Zumwalt North, 4-1; 8. Park Hill South, 4-1; 9. Jackson, 4-1; 10. Liberty North, 2-3.
CLASS 4: 1. Kearney (14), 5-0; 2. Carl Junction, 4-1; 3. Parkway North, 4-1; 4. Hannibal, 4-1; 5. Platte County, 3-2; 6. St. Dominic, 5-0; 7. Webb City, 3-2; 8. Ladue, 4-1; 9. Hillsboro, 5-0; 10. Smithville, 5-0.
CLASS 3: 1. Maryville (12), 5-0; 2. Blair Oaks (2), 5-0; 3. Center, 5-0; 4. Monett, 4-1; 5. McCluer South-Berkley, 5-0; 6. John Burroughs, 3-2; 7. Park Hills Central, 5-0; 8. Richmond, 5-0; 9. Mexico, 3-2; 10. Osage, 5-0.
CLASS 2: 1. Lamar (14), 4-0; 2. Mtn. View-Liberty, 5-0; 3. Centralia, 5-0; 4. Mountain Grove, 5-0; 5. Trinity, 5-0; 6. Lutheran North, 4-1; 7. Malden, 5-0; 8. Fair Grove, 5-0; 9. Macon, 5-0; 10. Lawson, 4-1.
CLASS 1: 1. Valle Catholic (14), 5-0; 2. Marceline, 5-0; 3. Hamilton-Penney, 5-0; 4. Lincoln, 5-0; 5. Hayti, 5-0; 6. Midway, 5-0; 7. East Buchanan, 4-1; 8. Maysville, 4-1; 9. Polo, 4-1; 10. (tie) Monroe City, 4-1 and Lockwood, 4-1.
KANSAS COACHES ASSN. STATE RANKINGS
CLASS 6A: 1. Derby; 2. Shawnee Mission East; 3. Blue Valley; 4. Junction City; 5. Garden City.
CLASS 5A: 1. Mill Valley; 2. Wichita Heights; 3. Great Bend; 4. St. Thomas Aquinas; 5. Bishop Carroll.
CLASS 4A D1: 1. Bishop Miege; 2. Andale; 3. Maize South; 4. Louisburg; 5. Buhler.
CLASS 4A D2: 1. Holcomb; 2. Frontenac; 3. Columbus; 4. Pratt; 5. Wichita Collegiate.
CLASS 3A: 1. Rossville; 2. Silver Lake; 3. Hoisington; 4. Halstead; 5. Nemaha Central.
CLASS 2A: 1. Troy; 2. Meade; 3. Plainville; 4. Lyndon; 5. Washington County.
Cross country
SMITHVILLE INVITATIONAL
Tuesday at Smith Fork’s Park
BOYS, 5K
Teams: 1. Smithville, 47; 2. Raymore-Peculiar, 74; 3. Liberty North, 79; 4. Lawson, 112; 5. Liberty, 144; 6. West Platte, 173; 7. Odessa, 182; 8. Oak Grove, 196; 9. Park Hill, 254; 10. Excelsior Springs, 255; 11. North Platte, 259; 12. Plattsburg, 281.
Top individuals: 1. Gorham, Hardin-Central, 18:15.8; 2. Bryant, St. Pius X, 19:02.8; 3. Termorshuizen, SV, 19:06.2; 4. Sandy, OG, 19:12.5; 5. Ross, St. Pius X, 19:19.
GIRLS, 5K
Teams: 1. Smithville, 45; 2. Park Hill, 50; 3. Liberty North, 80; 4. Lawson, 82; 5. Raymore-Peculiar, 94; 6. North Platte, 151.
Top individuals: 1. Bannwarth, SV, 21:10.1; 2. Weller, LAW, 21:58; 3. King, PH, 22:17.4; 4. Fink, PH, 22:44.4; 5. Termorshuizen, SV, 23:03.3.
TONGANOXIE INVITATIONAL
Tuesday at Leavenworth County Fairgrounds
BOYS, 5K
Teams: 1. Tonganoxie, 24; 2. Maranatha Academy, 58; 3. Harmon, 72; 4. St. James Academy, 118; 5. Lawrence Bishop Seabury, 118; 6. Jefferson West, 161.
Top individuals: 1. Nelson, LBS, 17:31.11; 2. Cook, TON, 17:36.62; 3. Boatwright, MA, 17:44.58; 4. Kietzman, TON, 17:53.90; 5. Morgan, TON, 18:40.65.
GIRLS, 5K
Teams: 1. Tonganoxie, 18; 2. Maranatha Academy, 40; 3. Lawrence Bishop Seabury, 79; 4. St. James Academy, 95.
Top individuals: 1. Bond, TON, 21:45.52; 2. Staatz, TON, 22:14.34; 3. Tucker, JW, 22:25.84; 4. Eisele, MA, 22:28.96; 5. Chambers, TON, 22:54.40.
Girls golf
Kearney 196, Staley 200. Medalist: Zech, KEA, 44. At Liberty Hills GC, par 36.
Richmond 221, Lawson 247. Medalist: Wirsig, RIC, 50. St Shirkey GC, par 38.
Boys soccer
Blue Valley North 0, Olathe South 0, 2OT. BVN (shutout by Belzer), OS (shutout by Shipley). Records: BVN 2-7-1, OS 3-3-2.
Lee's Summit North 3, Park Hill South 1. LSN (Moon, Ransburg, Rowlette), PHS (Clarke). Records: LSN 11-3-0, PHS 8-2-1.
Lee's Summit West 4, Pembroke Hill 1. LSW (Harrington 3, Barr), PH (Jones). Records: LSW 11-3, PH 5-7.
Park Hill 4, Blue Springs South 3, 2OT
Truman 1, Liberty 0
Tuesday’s results
Louisburg 4, Eudora 0. LOU (Johnson, Murphy, Ryals, Ventre; shutout by Stefan and Huesa).
St. James Academy 2, Blue Valley Southwest 2, 2OT. SJA (Schaefer 2), BVSW (Gettings, Petrie). Records: SJA 2-2-2, BVSW 6-0-1.
Softball
Blue Springs 1, Blue Springs South 0
Platte County 14, Oak Park 4, 5 inn.
Notre Dame de Sion 15, St. Pius X 0, 4 inn.
Raytown 4, William Chrisman 3
Smithville 15, O’Hara 0, 4 inn.
St. Teresa’s Academy 4, Mid-Buchanan 0
Girls tennis
Barstow 9, Lee’s Summit 0. No 1 singles: King, BAR, d. Allin, LS, 10-3. No 1 doubles: King/Smith, BAR, d. Allin/Kramer, LS, 8-0.
Lincoln Prep 8, Ruskin 1. No. 1 singles: Smith, LP, d. Titalangha, RUS, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Smith/Tapia, LP, d. Williams/Menjivar, RUS, 8-6.
Mill Valley 8, Blue Valley West 1. No. 1 singles: Ferrigno, BVW, d. Tracht, MV, 8-6. No. 1 doubles: Roy/Cash, MV, d. Woltman/Ross, BVW, 8-1.
Park Hill South 8, Blue Springs South 1. No. 1 singles: Kresovic, PHS, d. Davenport, BLSS, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Kresovic/Norris, PHS, d. Martin/Mann, BLSS, 8-3.
Volleyball
Lee’s Summit North 2, Lee’s Summit West 1
(25-11, 17-25, 25-19)
Shawnee Mission East 2, Blue Valley North 1
(25-20, 22-25, 25-23)
St. Teresa’s Academy 2, Bishop Miege 0 (25-14, 25-20)
Summit Christian Academy 3, Van Horn 0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-23)
Tuesday’s results
Blue Springs South 2, Park Hill 1
(22-25, 25-23, 25-14)
Immaculata 2, Horton 0 (25-13, 25-21)
Immaculata 2, Jackson Heights 0
(25-20, 25-21)
Lansing 3, Turner 0 (25-6, 25-8, 25-6)
West Platte 2, Lone Jack 0 (25-19, 25-20)
