Scores & Stats

September 21, 2016 10:23 PM

College results - September 21

Colleges

Football

BIG 12

Conf.

All

Team

W

L

W

L

TCU

1

0

2

1

Baylor

0

0

3

0

West Virginia

0

0

2

0

Oklahoma St.

0

0

2

1

Texas

0

0

2

1

Texas Tech

0

0

2

1

Kansas St.

0

0

1

1

Oklahoma

0

0

1

2

Kansas

0

0

1

2

Iowa St.

0

1

0

3

Friday’s game

TCU at SMU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Missouri State at Kansas State, 6:10 p.m.

San Jose State at Iowa State, 11 a.m.

BYU vs. West Virginia, at Landover, Md., 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.

SEC

Conf.

All

East

W

L

W

L

Florida

1

0

3

0

Georgia

1

0

3

0

Tennessee

0

0

3

0

South Carolina

1

1

2

1

Missouri

0

1

1

2

Vanderbilt

0

1

1

2

Kentucky

0

1

1

2

Conf.

All

West

W

L

W

L

Alabama

1

0

3

0

Arkansas

0

0

3

0

Texas A&M

1

0

3

0

LSU

1

0

2

1

Mississippi St.

1

1

1

2

Auburn

0

1

1

2

Mississippi

0

1

1

2

Saturday’s games

Delaware St. at Missouri, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi, 11 a.m.

Kent St. at Alabama, 11 a.m.

Mississippi St. at UMass, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Auburn, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI-KANSAS

Saturday’s games

Missouri State at Kansas State, 6:10 p.m.

Grand View at Missouri Valley, 11 a.m.

Missouri S&T at St. Joseph’s, noon

Emporia State at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.

Southwest Baptist at Quincy, 1 p.m.

William Jewell at McKendree, 1 p.m.

Avila at Culver-Stockton, 1 p.m.

Benedictine at Baker, 1 p.m.

Peru State at MidAm. Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Bethany at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Tabor at Saint Mary, 1:30 p.m.

Washburn at Neb.-Kearney, 2 p.m.

Missouri Western at C. Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Pittsburg State at Lindenwood, 6 p.m.

NW Missouri at Mo. Southern, 6 p.m.

Lincoln at Truman State, 7 p.m.

Men’s golf

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

STATE GOLF CLASSIC

Tuesday at Muskogee CC, par 72

Team scores: 1. Arkansas Tech, 838; 2. Southwestern Oklahoma State, 840; 3. Central Oklahoma, 856; 4. Central Missouri, 857; 5. Lindenwood, 859; 8. Washburn, 868; T15. Missouri Western, 894; T17. Southwest Baptist, 909.

Top five individuals: 1. Smith, ATU, 203; 2. Idstam, SWOSU, 205; 3. Williamson, NEOSU, 206; 4. Springer, UCM, 207; 5. Murphree, HSU, 208.

Women’s golf

GOLDEN BEAR CLASSIC

Tuesday in St. Paul, Minn.

At Hillcrest GC, par 72

Team scores: 1. Bellevue, 649; T2. Central Missouri, 651; St. Cloud State, 651; 4. Upper Iowa, 660; 5. Nebraska-Kearney, 670; 6. Northwest Missouri State, 673; 7. Concordia-St. Paul, 676; 8. Sioux falls, 710.

Top five individuals: 1. Frei, UNK, 182; 2. Hazzard, BU, 183; 3. Szepieniec, UI, 192; T4. Lindeen, STCSU, 193; Williams, NWMSU, 193.

Men’s soccer

Baker 3, Benedicitne 2, 2OT. BAKE (Ben-Tal, Brown, Levine). BENE (Dickerson, Spray).

Hannibal-LaGrange 4, Park 0. HLG (Lehmkuhl 2, Mariani, Rivadeneira; shutout by Hansen). Records: HLG 3-3-2, PARK 2-3-2.

MidAmerica Nazarene 3, Missouri Valley 1. MNU (Campbell, Harrington, Hunjak). MVC (Alcaraz). Records: MNU 5-1-1, MVC 3-3-1.

Tuesday’s results

Missouri State 1, UMKC 0. MSU (Oslica; shutout by Priestley). Records: MSU 3-2-1, UMKC 1-5-0.

Central Methodist 5, Avila 1. CMU (Darnell 2, Korngor, Gutierrez, Manuel Chalbaud). AU (Thorton). Records: CMU 5-2-1, AU 0-6-1.

Maryville 3, Southwest Baptist 0. MAR (Andrade, Naunheim, Pettersen; shutout by Kjaersgaard). Records: MAR 3-3, SBU 0-7-1.

Women’s soccer

Columbia College 2, Ottawa 1. CC (Frew, Mirts). OU (Alexander). Records: CC 7-0-2, OU 4-2-0.

MidAmerica Nazarene 0, Missouri Valley 0, 2OT. MNU (shutout by Curic). MVC (shutout by Stone). Records: MNU 3-1-4, MVC 4-2-1.

Park 2, Hannibal-LaGrange 0. PARK (Brindle, Chatterton; shutout by Roskell). Records: PARK 3-2-1, HLG 3-4-1.

Tuesday’s results

Central Methodist 4, Avila 1. CMU (Noreen 3, Freiermuth). AU (James). Records: CMU 8-0, AU 2-4-1.

Emporia State 1, Washburn 1, 2OT. ESU (Haselwood). WU (Stovall). Records: ESU 2-2-2, WU 3-2-1.

Men’s Tennis

Washburn 9, William Jewell 0.

Women’s Tennis

Washburn 9, William Jewell 0.

Women’s volleyball

Kansas City Kansas CC 3, Hesston 0

(25-19, 25-17, 25-22)

Missouri Valley 3, William Woods 1

(22-25, 25-8, 25-23, 25-11)

Ottawa 3, Saint Mary 0

(25-11, 25-9, 25-14)

Tuesday’s results

Northwest Missouri 3, Truman State 0

(25-19, 25-23, 25-20)

Washburn 3, Emporia State 0

(25-20, 25-20, 25-19)

William Jewell 3, Southwest Baptist 0

(25-22, 25-21, 25-18)

Related content

Scores & Stats

Comments

Videos

Kansas City marks the centennial of Ewing M. Kauffman's birth

View more video

Sports Videos