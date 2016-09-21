College results - September 21

Colleges
Team
W
L
W
L
TCU
1
0
2
1
Baylor
0
0
3
0
West Virginia
0
0
2
0
Oklahoma St.
0
0
2
1
Texas
0
0
2
1
Texas Tech
0
0
2
1
Kansas St.
0
0
1
1
Oklahoma
0
0
1
2
Kansas
0
0
1
2
Iowa St.
0
1
0
3
Friday’s game
TCU at SMU, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Missouri State at Kansas State, 6:10 p.m.
San Jose State at Iowa State, 11 a.m.
BYU vs. West Virginia, at Landover, Md., 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
SEC
Conf.
All
East
W
L
W
L
Florida
1
0
3
0
Georgia
1
0
3
0
Tennessee
0
0
3
0
South Carolina
1
1
2
1
Missouri
0
1
1
2
Vanderbilt
0
1
1
2
Kentucky
0
1
1
2
Conf.
All
West
W
L
W
L
Alabama
1
0
3
0
Arkansas
0
0
3
0
Texas A&M
1
0
3
0
LSU
1
0
2
1
Mississippi St.
1
1
1
2
Auburn
0
1
1
2
Mississippi
0
1
1
2
Saturday’s games
Delaware St. at Missouri, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi, 11 a.m.
Kent St. at Alabama, 11 a.m.
Mississippi St. at UMass, 2:30 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Auburn, 5 p.m.
South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI-KANSAS
Saturday’s games
Missouri State at Kansas State, 6:10 p.m.
Grand View at Missouri Valley, 11 a.m.
Missouri S&T at St. Joseph’s, noon
Emporia State at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.
Southwest Baptist at Quincy, 1 p.m.
William Jewell at McKendree, 1 p.m.
Avila at Culver-Stockton, 1 p.m.
Benedictine at Baker, 1 p.m.
Peru State at MidAm. Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Bethany at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Tabor at Saint Mary, 1:30 p.m.
Washburn at Neb.-Kearney, 2 p.m.
Missouri Western at C. Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Pittsburg State at Lindenwood, 6 p.m.
NW Missouri at Mo. Southern, 6 p.m.
Lincoln at Truman State, 7 p.m.
Men’s golf
NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA
STATE GOLF CLASSIC
Tuesday at Muskogee CC, par 72
Team scores: 1. Arkansas Tech, 838; 2. Southwestern Oklahoma State, 840; 3. Central Oklahoma, 856; 4. Central Missouri, 857; 5. Lindenwood, 859; 8. Washburn, 868; T15. Missouri Western, 894; T17. Southwest Baptist, 909.
Top five individuals: 1. Smith, ATU, 203; 2. Idstam, SWOSU, 205; 3. Williamson, NEOSU, 206; 4. Springer, UCM, 207; 5. Murphree, HSU, 208.
Women’s golf
GOLDEN BEAR CLASSIC
Tuesday in St. Paul, Minn.
At Hillcrest GC, par 72
Team scores: 1. Bellevue, 649; T2. Central Missouri, 651; St. Cloud State, 651; 4. Upper Iowa, 660; 5. Nebraska-Kearney, 670; 6. Northwest Missouri State, 673; 7. Concordia-St. Paul, 676; 8. Sioux falls, 710.
Top five individuals: 1. Frei, UNK, 182; 2. Hazzard, BU, 183; 3. Szepieniec, UI, 192; T4. Lindeen, STCSU, 193; Williams, NWMSU, 193.
Men’s soccer
Baker 3, Benedicitne 2, 2OT. BAKE (Ben-Tal, Brown, Levine). BENE (Dickerson, Spray).
Hannibal-LaGrange 4, Park 0. HLG (Lehmkuhl 2, Mariani, Rivadeneira; shutout by Hansen). Records: HLG 3-3-2, PARK 2-3-2.
MidAmerica Nazarene 3, Missouri Valley 1. MNU (Campbell, Harrington, Hunjak). MVC (Alcaraz). Records: MNU 5-1-1, MVC 3-3-1.
Tuesday’s results
Missouri State 1, UMKC 0. MSU (Oslica; shutout by Priestley). Records: MSU 3-2-1, UMKC 1-5-0.
Central Methodist 5, Avila 1. CMU (Darnell 2, Korngor, Gutierrez, Manuel Chalbaud). AU (Thorton). Records: CMU 5-2-1, AU 0-6-1.
Maryville 3, Southwest Baptist 0. MAR (Andrade, Naunheim, Pettersen; shutout by Kjaersgaard). Records: MAR 3-3, SBU 0-7-1.
Women’s soccer
Columbia College 2, Ottawa 1. CC (Frew, Mirts). OU (Alexander). Records: CC 7-0-2, OU 4-2-0.
MidAmerica Nazarene 0, Missouri Valley 0, 2OT. MNU (shutout by Curic). MVC (shutout by Stone). Records: MNU 3-1-4, MVC 4-2-1.
Park 2, Hannibal-LaGrange 0. PARK (Brindle, Chatterton; shutout by Roskell). Records: PARK 3-2-1, HLG 3-4-1.
Tuesday’s results
Central Methodist 4, Avila 1. CMU (Noreen 3, Freiermuth). AU (James). Records: CMU 8-0, AU 2-4-1.
Emporia State 1, Washburn 1, 2OT. ESU (Haselwood). WU (Stovall). Records: ESU 2-2-2, WU 3-2-1.
Men’s Tennis
Washburn 9, William Jewell 0.
Women’s Tennis
Washburn 9, William Jewell 0.
Women’s volleyball
Kansas City Kansas CC 3, Hesston 0
(25-19, 25-17, 25-22)
Missouri Valley 3, William Woods 1
(22-25, 25-8, 25-23, 25-11)
Ottawa 3, Saint Mary 0
(25-11, 25-9, 25-14)
Tuesday’s results
Northwest Missouri 3, Truman State 0
(25-19, 25-23, 25-20)
Washburn 3, Emporia State 0
(25-20, 25-20, 25-19)
William Jewell 3, Southwest Baptist 0
(25-22, 25-21, 25-18)
