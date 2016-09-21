Scores & Stats

September 21, 2016 10:21 PM

Pro soccer standings and Swope Park Rangers summary - September 21

Pro Soccer

United Soccer League

Western

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

Colorado Springs

14

8

7

49

37

23

Sacramento

13

6

10

49

39

27

Rio Grande Valley

13

7

9

48

44

24

Swope Park Rangers

13

10

6

45

43

36

LA Galaxy II

11

7

11

44

49

41

x Vancouver

11

8

9

42

42

41

x OKC Energy

10

6

12

42

29

23

San Antonio FC

10

11

8

38

36

33

Portland

11

14

4

37

35

40

Orange County

11

14

4

37

35

41

Real Monarchs SLC

10

13

6

36

30

38

Seattle

9

12

8

35

35

48

Arizona

9

13

7

34

38

43

Saint Louis FC

8

12

9

33

40

42

Tulsa

5

20

4

19

25

60

x-late game not included

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s results

Swope Park Rangers 3, Tulsa FC 1

OKC Energy FC at Vancouver, late

Today-Friday

No games scheduled

Saturday’s games

Seattle at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis FC at OKC Energy FC, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Tulsa FC, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio FC at Rio Grande Valley FC, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona SC at Portland, 7 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Orange County, 7 p.m.

Real Monarchs SLC at LA Galaxy II, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg City at FC Montreal, 2 p.m.

Toronto FC II at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

FC Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wilmington FC, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisville City FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York II at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s summary

SWOPE PARK RANGERS 3

TULSA FC 1

Swope Park Rangers

3

0

3

Tulsa FC

1

0

1

First half: 1, Kris Tyrpak (Ever Alvarado), Swope Park, 5th. 2, Dane Kelly (Ever Alvarado), Swope Park, 9th. 1, Sammy Ochoa (penalty),Tulsa, 3, Kris Tyrpak (Ayrton Pinheiro Victor), Swope Park, 27th. Second half: None. Shots: Swope Park 10, Tulsa FC 17. Shots on goal: Swope Park 4, Tulsa FC 6. Corner kicks: Swope Park 8, Tulsa FC 6.

Major League Soccer

Western

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

FC Dallas

15

8

7

52

47

39

Los Angeles

11

4

15

48

51

34

Colorado

12

5

11

47

29

24

Real Salt Lake

12

10

8

44

42

42

Portland

11

11

8

41

45

45

Sporting

11

12

7

40

37

37

Seattle

10

13

5

35

34

37

Vancouver

9

14

7

34

37

46

San Jose

7

8

13

34

27

30

Houston

6

11

11

29

33

37

Eastern

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

Toronto FC

13

8

8

47

44

32

New York

12

9

9

45

52

40

New York City FC

12

9

9

45

51

52

Philadelphia

11

11

8

41

49

47

Montreal

9

9

11

38

43

46

New England

9

12

9

36

37

49

D.C. United

7

9

13

34

39

40

Orlando City

7

9

13

34

48

53

Columbus

6

11

11

29

40

46

Chicago

6

13

9

27

35

44

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Monday-Thursday

No games scheduled

Friday’s game

Chicago at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 6 p.m.

Montreal at New York, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at D.C. United, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

National Women’s Soccer League

Western

W

L

T

Pts

GF

GA

y Washington

12

4

3

39

29

18

y Portland

11

3

5

38

32

18

y Chicago

8

5

6

30

21

19

Western New York

8

6

5

29

36

26

Seattle

7

6

6

27

26

19

Sky Blue FC

7

7

5

26

23

27

FC Kansas City

6

8

5

23

16

19

Houston

6

9

4

22

27

26

Orlando

6

12

1

19

18

27

Boston

3

14

2

11

14

43

y-clinched playoff berth

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s games

FC Kansas City at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Western New York at Boston, 6 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Related content

Scores & Stats

Comments

Videos

Kansas City marks the centennial of Ewing M. Kauffman's birth

View more video

Sports Videos