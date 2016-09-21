Pro soccer standings and Swope Park Rangers summary - September 21

Pro Soccer
United Soccer League
Western
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Colorado Springs
14
8
7
49
37
23
Sacramento
13
6
10
49
39
27
Rio Grande Valley
13
7
9
48
44
24
Swope Park Rangers
13
10
6
45
43
36
LA Galaxy II
11
7
11
44
49
41
x Vancouver
11
8
9
42
42
41
x OKC Energy
10
6
12
42
29
23
San Antonio FC
10
11
8
38
36
33
Portland
11
14
4
37
35
40
Orange County
11
14
4
37
35
41
Real Monarchs SLC
10
13
6
36
30
38
Seattle
9
12
8
35
35
48
Arizona
9
13
7
34
38
43
Saint Louis FC
8
12
9
33
40
42
Tulsa
5
20
4
19
25
60
x-late game not included
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s results
Swope Park Rangers 3, Tulsa FC 1
OKC Energy FC at Vancouver, late
Today-Friday
No games scheduled
Saturday’s games
Seattle at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis FC at OKC Energy FC, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Tulsa FC, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio FC at Rio Grande Valley FC, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona SC at Portland, 7 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Real Monarchs SLC at LA Galaxy II, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg City at FC Montreal, 2 p.m.
Toronto FC II at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
FC Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Wilmington FC, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisville City FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York II at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s summary
SWOPE PARK RANGERS 3
TULSA FC 1
Swope Park Rangers
3
0
—
3
Tulsa FC
1
0
—
1
First half: 1, Kris Tyrpak (Ever Alvarado), Swope Park, 5th. 2, Dane Kelly (Ever Alvarado), Swope Park, 9th. 1, Sammy Ochoa (penalty),Tulsa, 3, Kris Tyrpak (Ayrton Pinheiro Victor), Swope Park, 27th. Second half: None. Shots: Swope Park 10, Tulsa FC 17. Shots on goal: Swope Park 4, Tulsa FC 6. Corner kicks: Swope Park 8, Tulsa FC 6.
Major League Soccer
Western
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
FC Dallas
15
8
7
52
47
39
Los Angeles
11
4
15
48
51
34
Colorado
12
5
11
47
29
24
Real Salt Lake
12
10
8
44
42
42
Portland
11
11
8
41
45
45
Sporting
11
12
7
40
37
37
Seattle
10
13
5
35
34
37
Vancouver
9
14
7
34
37
46
San Jose
7
8
13
34
27
30
Houston
6
11
11
29
33
37
Eastern
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Toronto FC
13
8
8
47
44
32
New York
12
9
9
45
52
40
New York City FC
12
9
9
45
51
52
Philadelphia
11
11
8
41
49
47
Montreal
9
9
11
38
43
46
New England
9
12
9
36
37
49
D.C. United
7
9
13
34
39
40
Orlando City
7
9
13
34
48
53
Columbus
6
11
11
29
40
46
Chicago
6
13
9
27
35
44
Monday-Thursday
No games scheduled
Friday’s game
Chicago at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 6 p.m.
Montreal at New York, 6 p.m.
Orlando City at D.C. United, 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
National Women’s Soccer League
Western
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
y Washington
12
4
3
39
29
18
y Portland
11
3
5
38
32
18
y Chicago
8
5
6
30
21
19
Western New York
8
6
5
29
36
26
Seattle
7
6
6
27
26
19
Sky Blue FC
7
7
5
26
23
27
FC Kansas City
6
8
5
23
16
19
Houston
6
9
4
22
27
26
Orlando
6
12
1
19
18
27
Boston
3
14
2
11
14
43
y-clinched playoff berth
Saturday’s games
FC Kansas City at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Western New York at Boston, 6 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Portland at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
