Area golf results - September 21

AREA GOLF
SUNFLOWER SENIOR LEAGUE
At Sunflower Hills, par 72
Two Man Tri-Play
A flight: Bob Chatterton and Keith Marr—64.9. B flight: Ron Medley and Carl Roach—67.4. C flight: Doug Pratt and Dennis Shell—69.5. D flight: Pat Doherty and Larry Golubski—71.8.
HOLES IN ONE
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
AT DUB’S DREAD GOLF CLUB: Ed Burrow, No.16, 104 yards, pitching wedge.
AT THE GOLF CLUB AT CREEKMOOR: Ron Pittenger, No. 7, 124 yards, 6-iron.
Comments