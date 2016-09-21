Five-game planner for September 22

Royals
Thursday
at Cleveland, 6:10
Friday
at Detroit, 6:10
Saturday
at Detroit, 12:05
Sunday
at Detroit, 12:10
Tuesday
MINNESOTA, 6:15
Tickets: 800-676-9257
Chiefs
Sunday
N.Y. JETS, 3:25
Oct. 2
at Pittsburgh, 7:30
Oct. 16
at Oakland, 3:05
Oct. 23
NEW ORLEANS, noon
Oct. 30
at Indianapolis, noon
Tickets: 1-888-992-4433
Missouri football
Saturday
DELAWARE STATE, 3
Oct. 1
at LSU, 6:30
Oct. 15
at Florida, TBA
Oct. 22
MIDDLE TENNESSEE, TBA
Oct. 29
KENTUCKY, TBA
Tickets: 1-800-228-7297
Kansas football
Sept. 29
at Texas Tech, 7:30
Oct. 8
TCU, TBA
Oct. 15
at Baylor, TBA
Oct. 22
OKLAHOMA STATE, TBA
Oct. 29
at Oklahoma, TBA
Tickets: 1-800-344-2957
Kansas State football
Saturday
MISSOURI STATE, 6:10
Oct. 1
at West Virginia, 2:30
Oct. 8
TEXAS TECH, TBA
Oct. 15
at Oklahoma, TBA
Oct. 22
TEXAS, TBA
Tickets: 1-800-221-2287
Sporting KC
Saturday
at San Jose, 9:30
Oct. 1
at New England, 6:30
Oct. 16
at Real Salt Lake, 4
Oct. 19
CENTRAL FC, 7*
Oct. 23
SAN JOSE, 3
Tickets: 888-452-4625
*-CONCACAF Champions League
Swope Park Rangers
Saturday
SEATTLE, 7
Tickets: 888-452-4625
FC Kansas City
Saturday
at Orlando, 4
Tickets: 855-452-4625
All times are p.m. unless noted
