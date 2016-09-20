Area golf results - September 20

Area golf
CLASSIC SENIOR GOLF LEAGUE
At Canyon Farms Golf Club, par 71
Low gross: Roger Gemeinhardt and Ray Giesler, 79.
Low net: Flight 1: 1. Ray Giesler 68; 2.Jim Hull 72; 3. Roger Gemeinhardt 73. Flight 2: 1. Tom Drysdale 70; 2. Robert Golden 70; 3. Gary Gamso 71. Flight 3: 1. Bill Hamilton 65; 2. Bill Byers 71; 3. Don McCann 73. Flight 4: 1. Jerry Bohnart 68; 2. Alan Van Duesen 70; 3. Chuck Malcolm 71.
STATELINE TOUR
At Hillcrest Golf and CC, par 72
Open: 1. Jake Falcom, Mission Hills, 74; 2. Mark Terravona, Overland Park, 76; 3. Luke Lutgen, Blue Springs, 77.
Senior: 1. Dave Cunningham, Parkville, 69; 2. Don Kuehn, Kansas City, 71; 3. Scott Richey, Parkville, 73.
Legends: 1. Jim Seward, Prairie Village, 68; T2. Brad Robinson, Blue Springs, 75; T2. David Hornaday, St. Joseph, 75; T2. Ron Brewer, Leawood, 75.
TOMAHAWK HILLS SENIORS
Four-man scramble: 1. Del Davidson, Jerry Williams, Gary McKee, Jeff Werner, 38; 2. Bill Melcher, Tom True, Bob Haines, Rick Hebenstreit, 38; 3. Ed Riley, Jim Burwinkle, Steve Hasty, John Minshull, 38.
HOLE IN ONE
AT HILLCREST GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB: Ella Slicker, No. 7, 75 yards, sand wedge.
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
Comments