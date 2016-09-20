Scores & Stats

September 20, 2016 10:16 PM

High school results - September 20

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.

Thursday’s games

Olathe Northwest at SM North

St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley West

Friday’s games

Anderson County at Osawatomie

Basehor-Linwood at Independence

Belton at Kearney

Bishop Miege at Blue Valley North

Bishop Ward at Turner

Blue Springs at Rockhurst, 7:30 p.m.

Blue Valley at Mill Valley

Blue Valley Northwest at St. James Academy

Butler at Midway

Carrollton at Richmond

Clinton at Center

De Soto at Paola

East Buchanan at Lawson

El Dorado at Harmon

Eudora at Louisburg

Gardner Edgerton at Blue Valley Southwest

Grain Valley at Harrisonville

Grandview at Oak Park

Immaculata/Maranatha at Horton

Jefferson County North at Oskaloosa

Lawrence Free State at SM Northwest

Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

Liberty North at Park Hill South

Lone Jack at Orrick

North Kansas City at Fort Osage

Northeast at Lincoln Prep

Odessa at Excelsior Springs

Olathe South at Olathe East

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit West

Piper at Lansing

Platte County at Liberty

Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

Pleasant Ridge at McLouth

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

Raytown at Ruskin

Raytown South at Winnetonka

Schlagle at Washington

St. Joseph LeBlond at Smithville

SM East at Olathe North

SM South at Leavenworth

SM West at Lawrence

Smith-Cotton at O’Hara

Spring Hill at Baldwin

Staley at William Chrisman

Tonganoxie at Bonner Springs

Truman at St. Joseph Central

University Academy at Sherwood

Van Horn at Pembroke Hill

Warrensburg at St. Pius X

West Platte at Penney

Saturday’s games

Central at African Centered, 4 p.m.

Hogan Prep at Miller Career Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Summit Christian at East, 1 p.m.

MISSOURI MEDIA STATE RANKINGS

(First-place votes are in parentheses)

CLASS 6: 1. CBC (12), 4-1; 2. Blue Springs (2), 4-1; 3. Kirkwood, 4-1; 4. Rockhurst, 5-0; 5. Jefferson City, 4-1; 6. Hazelwood Central, 5-0; 7. Lee’s Summit, 4-1; 8. Springfield Kickapoo, 4-1; 9. Raymore-Peculiar, 4-1; 10. Eureka, 4-1.

CLASS 5: 1. Chaminade (12), 4-1; 2. Battle (2), 5-0; 3. Staley, 4-1; 4. Liberty, 5-0; 5. Glendale, 5-0; 6. Nixa, 5-0; 7. Fort Zumwalt North, 4-1; 8. Park Hill South, 4-1; 9. Jackson, 4-1; 10. Liberty North, 2-3.

CLASS 4: 1. Kearney (14), 5-0; 2. Carl Junction, 4-1; 3. Parkway North, 4-1; 4. Hannibal, 4-1; 5. Platte County, 3-2; 6. St. Dominic, 5-0; 7. Webb City, 3-2; 8. Ladue, 4-1; 9. Hillsboro, 5-0; 10. Smithville, 5-0.

CLASS 3: 1. Maryville (12), 5-0; 2. Blair Oaks (2), 5-0; 3. Center, 5-0; 4. Monett, 4-1; 5. McCluer South-Berkley, 5-0; 6. John Burroughs, 3-2; 7. Park Hills Central, 5-0; 8. Richmond, 5-0; 9. Mexico, 3-2; 10. Osage, 5-0.

CLASS 2: 1. Lamar (14), 4-0; 2. Mtn. View-Liberty, 5-0; 3. Centralia, 5-0; 4. Mountain Grove, 5-0; 5. Trinity, 5-0; 6. Lutheran North, 4-1; 7. Malden, 5-0; 8. Fair Grove, 5-0; 9. Macon, 5-0; 10. Lawson, 4-1.

CLASS 1: 1. Valle Catholic (14), 5-0; 2. Marceline, 5-0; 3. Hamilton-Penney, 5-0; 4. Lincoln, 5-0; 5. Hayti, 5-0; 6. Midway, 5-0; 7. East Buchanan, 4-1; 8. Maysville, 4-1; 9. Polo, 4-1; 10. (tie) Monroe City, 4-1 and Lockwood, 4-1.

KANSAS COACHES ASSN. STATE RANKINGS

CLASS 6A: 1. Derby; 2. Shawnee Mission East; 3. Blue Valley; 4. Junction City; 5. Garden City.

CLASS 5A: 1. Mill Valley; 2. Wichita Heights; 3. Great Bend; 4. St. Thomas Aquinas; 5. Bishop Carroll.

CLASS 4A D1: 1. Bishop Miege; 2. Andale; 3. Maize South; 4. Louisburg; 5. Buhler.

CLASS 4A D2: 1. Holcomb; 2. Frontenac; 3. Columbus; 4. Pratt; 5. Wichita Collegiate.

CLASS 3A: 1. Rossville; 2. Silver Lake; 3. Hoisington; 4. Halstead; 5. Nemaha Central.

CLASS 2A: 1. Troy; 2. Meade; 3. Plainville; 4. Lyndon; 5. Washington County.

Girls golf

Richmond 209, Odessa 211, Grain Valley, 214. Medalist: Wirsic, RIC, 44. At Adams Pointe GC, par 36.

Summit Christian 200, Barstow 211. Medalist: Laub, BAR, 40. At Minor Park GC, par 36.

SUBURBAN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

At Shiloh Springs GC, par 71

Blue division team scores: 1. Platte County, 405; 2. Kearney, 409; 3. Belton, 452; 4. Winnetonka, 495; 5. Raytown South, 522; 6. Grandview, 598. Blue division top individuals: 1. Zech, KEA, 83; 2. K. Shipp, PC, 86; 3. J. Shipp, PC, 88; 4. Cozad, KEA, 100; 5. Laderach, KEA, 111.

White division team scores:1. Staley, 357; 2. Oak Park, 475; 3. William Chrisman, 478; 4. Fort Osage, 479; 5. North Kansas City, 481. White division team scores:1. Holloway, STA, 83; 2. Hagen, STA, 88; 3. Vaoifi, FO, 92; 4. Freeman, STA, 92; 5. Kovarik, STA, 94.

At Winterstone GC, par 72

Gold division team scores: 1. Blue Springs, 357; 2. Park Hill, 362; 3. LS West, 367; 4. Lee’s Summit, 403; 5. Raymore-Peculiar, 403; 6. Blue Springs South, 414; 7. LS North, 425. Gold division top individuals: 1. Acers, BLS, 71; 2. Paulak, PH, 78; 3. Brunk, LS, 79; 4. Marshall, BLS, 81; 5. Rice, LSW, 82.

Red division team scores: 1. Liberty, 332; 2. Liberty North, 369; 3. Park Hill South, 374; 4. St. Joseph Central, 398; 5. Truman, 461; 6. Raytown, 491. Red division top individuals: 1. Walker, LIB, 78; 2. Graybill, LN, 83; 3. Schmitz, LIB, 84; 4. Parrott, LIB, 85; 5. Basye, LIB, 85.

TOPEKA WEST INVITATIONAL

Monday at Shawnee CC, par 73

Team scores: 1. SM East, 314; 2. Topeka Washburn-Rural, 330; 3. BV West, 357; 4. Topeka Hayden, 372; 5. Blue Valley, 380; 6. Shawnee Heights, 411; 7. Emporia, 449; 8. Topeka Seaman, 466; 9. Topeka, 493.

Top individuals: 1. Parker, SME, 72; 2. Saporito, BVW, 75; T3. Fromm, SME, 79; Glynn, TWR, 79; T5. Lucas, TWR, 81; Stopperan, SME, 81.

Boys soccer

Belton 5, Raytown South 0. BELT (Lee 2, Rocha 2, Wahlbrink; shutout by Wright ). Records: BELT 10-5, RS 5-5.

Blue Valley Northwest 7, Blue Valley 0. BVNW (Fetter 3, Hall, Halvaser, Parrott, Taggert; shutout by Schell).

Blue Valley West 3, Blue Valley North 2, OT. BVW (Hilton 2, Chalupa), BVN (Kelty, own goal). Records: BVW 7-2, BVN 2-7.

Excelsior Springs 4, Oak Grove 3. EXS (Zapata 2, Deleon, Hoffecker), OG (Kavadas, Leamon, Smith).

KC Christian 10, Immaculata 0. KCC (Swaistyn 4, Mumford 3, Kerley, Peterson, Streeter; shutout by Dougan). Records: KCC 5-3, IMM 0-5.

Lee’s Summit 4, O’Hara 1. LS (Froehlich, Johnson, Oelberg, Rowe), OHA (Diaz). Records: LS 6-4-0, OHA 10-4-1.

Liberty North 3, William Chrisman 2. LN (Hutton 2, Leeth), WC (Ulberg, Wimberely). Records LN 6-7 WC 3-7.

Olathe East 2, SM South 0. OE (Kopplin, Weishaar; shutout by Navarro).

SM East 3, SM Northwest 0. SME (Bihuniak, Morantz, Nelson; shutout by Lowry, Gasperi). Records: SME 5-0, SMNW 5-3.

St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Bishop Miege 1, 2OT. STA (own goal), MIE (Bowman). STA 3-0-3, MIE 7-1-1.

Summit Christian 1, Heritage Christian 0. SCA (Vigliano; shutout by Glade).

Monday’s results

Park Hill South 4, Truman 0. PHS (Geary 2, Pisoni, Clarke; shutout by Brizendine and Allred). Records: PHS 8-1-1, TRU 7-3.

Piper 2, Louisburg 1

Softball

Blue Springs South 5, Lee’s Summit West 3

Lawson 11, West Platte 1, 5 inn.

Liberty 4, Liberty North 2

Oak Grove 13, Pleasant Hill 6

Smithville 2, Chillicothe 1, 8 inn.

St. Pius X 10, Summit Christian 5

St. Teresa’s 6, Grandview 3

Truman 11, Raytown 0

Girls tennis

Blue Springs South 8, Raymore-Peculiar 1. No. 1 singles: Davenport, BLSS, d. Cummons, RP, 6-2 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Martin/Mann, BLSS, d. Cummons/Cornell, RP, 8-6.

Liberty North 9, Truman 0. No. 1 singles: Hawkins, LN, d. Mercado-Stroup, TRU, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: Hawkins/Thompson, LN, d. Mercado-Stroup/Miller, TRU, 8-2.

Park Hill 6, Blue Springs 3. No. 1 singles: Sporing, BLS, d. Dreps, PH, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Sporing/Walters, BLS, d. Dreps/Francis, PH, 8-6.

St. Teresa’s Academy 9, St. Joseph Central 0. No. 1 singles: Fielder, STA, Hill, SJC, 8-4. No. 1 doubles: Fielder/Connor, STA, d. Hill/Hopkins, SJC, 8-2.

Winnetonka 5, Grandview 4. No. 1 singles: Murphy, WINN, d. Le, GV, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: Murphy/Claphan, WINN, d. Le/Hawkins, GV, 7-3.

Volleyball

Belton 2, Winnetonka 1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-22)

Blue Springs 2, LS North 0 (25-23, 25-21)

Blue Valley 2, Gardner-Edgerton 0

(25-21, 25-19)

Blue Valley 2, St. James Academy 0

(25-19, 25-22)

Blue Valley North 2, Blue Valley Southwest 0 (26-24, 25-10)

Blue Valley Northwest 2, Bishop Miege 0 (26-24, 25-12)

Blue Valley West 2, Blue Valley North 0 (25-23, 25-23)

Blue Valley West 2, Blue Valley Southwest 0 (25-14, 25-16)

Clinton 2, Center 1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-19)

Liberty 2, Truman 0 (25-20, 25-15)

Oak Park 2, Ruskin 0 (25-7, 25-4)

Raytown South 2, Grandview 1

(21-25, 25-16, 25-18)

St. Pius X 2, Nevada 0 (25-13, 25-20)

Staley 2, Liberty North 0 (25-18, 25-17)

Related content

Scores & Stats

Comments

Videos

Raw video: Vigil held for 16-year-old shooting victim Javon Reilly

View more video

Sports Videos