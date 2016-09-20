High school results - September 20

HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Note: All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.
Thursday’s games
Olathe Northwest at SM North
St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley West
Friday’s games
Anderson County at Osawatomie
Basehor-Linwood at Independence
Belton at Kearney
Bishop Miege at Blue Valley North
Bishop Ward at Turner
Blue Springs at Rockhurst, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Valley at Mill Valley
Blue Valley Northwest at St. James Academy
Butler at Midway
Carrollton at Richmond
Clinton at Center
De Soto at Paola
East Buchanan at Lawson
El Dorado at Harmon
Eudora at Louisburg
Gardner Edgerton at Blue Valley Southwest
Grain Valley at Harrisonville
Grandview at Oak Park
Immaculata/Maranatha at Horton
Jefferson County North at Oskaloosa
Lawrence Free State at SM Northwest
Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North
Liberty North at Park Hill South
Lone Jack at Orrick
North Kansas City at Fort Osage
Northeast at Lincoln Prep
Odessa at Excelsior Springs
Olathe South at Olathe East
Park Hill at Lee’s Summit West
Piper at Lansing
Platte County at Liberty
Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
Pleasant Ridge at McLouth
Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
Raytown at Ruskin
Raytown South at Winnetonka
Schlagle at Washington
St. Joseph LeBlond at Smithville
SM East at Olathe North
SM South at Leavenworth
SM West at Lawrence
Smith-Cotton at O’Hara
Spring Hill at Baldwin
Staley at William Chrisman
Tonganoxie at Bonner Springs
Truman at St. Joseph Central
University Academy at Sherwood
Van Horn at Pembroke Hill
Warrensburg at St. Pius X
West Platte at Penney
Saturday’s games
Central at African Centered, 4 p.m.
Hogan Prep at Miller Career Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Summit Christian at East, 1 p.m.
MISSOURI MEDIA STATE RANKINGS
(First-place votes are in parentheses)
CLASS 6: 1. CBC (12), 4-1; 2. Blue Springs (2), 4-1; 3. Kirkwood, 4-1; 4. Rockhurst, 5-0; 5. Jefferson City, 4-1; 6. Hazelwood Central, 5-0; 7. Lee’s Summit, 4-1; 8. Springfield Kickapoo, 4-1; 9. Raymore-Peculiar, 4-1; 10. Eureka, 4-1.
CLASS 5: 1. Chaminade (12), 4-1; 2. Battle (2), 5-0; 3. Staley, 4-1; 4. Liberty, 5-0; 5. Glendale, 5-0; 6. Nixa, 5-0; 7. Fort Zumwalt North, 4-1; 8. Park Hill South, 4-1; 9. Jackson, 4-1; 10. Liberty North, 2-3.
CLASS 4: 1. Kearney (14), 5-0; 2. Carl Junction, 4-1; 3. Parkway North, 4-1; 4. Hannibal, 4-1; 5. Platte County, 3-2; 6. St. Dominic, 5-0; 7. Webb City, 3-2; 8. Ladue, 4-1; 9. Hillsboro, 5-0; 10. Smithville, 5-0.
CLASS 3: 1. Maryville (12), 5-0; 2. Blair Oaks (2), 5-0; 3. Center, 5-0; 4. Monett, 4-1; 5. McCluer South-Berkley, 5-0; 6. John Burroughs, 3-2; 7. Park Hills Central, 5-0; 8. Richmond, 5-0; 9. Mexico, 3-2; 10. Osage, 5-0.
CLASS 2: 1. Lamar (14), 4-0; 2. Mtn. View-Liberty, 5-0; 3. Centralia, 5-0; 4. Mountain Grove, 5-0; 5. Trinity, 5-0; 6. Lutheran North, 4-1; 7. Malden, 5-0; 8. Fair Grove, 5-0; 9. Macon, 5-0; 10. Lawson, 4-1.
CLASS 1: 1. Valle Catholic (14), 5-0; 2. Marceline, 5-0; 3. Hamilton-Penney, 5-0; 4. Lincoln, 5-0; 5. Hayti, 5-0; 6. Midway, 5-0; 7. East Buchanan, 4-1; 8. Maysville, 4-1; 9. Polo, 4-1; 10. (tie) Monroe City, 4-1 and Lockwood, 4-1.
KANSAS COACHES ASSN. STATE RANKINGS
CLASS 6A: 1. Derby; 2. Shawnee Mission East; 3. Blue Valley; 4. Junction City; 5. Garden City.
CLASS 5A: 1. Mill Valley; 2. Wichita Heights; 3. Great Bend; 4. St. Thomas Aquinas; 5. Bishop Carroll.
CLASS 4A D1: 1. Bishop Miege; 2. Andale; 3. Maize South; 4. Louisburg; 5. Buhler.
CLASS 4A D2: 1. Holcomb; 2. Frontenac; 3. Columbus; 4. Pratt; 5. Wichita Collegiate.
CLASS 3A: 1. Rossville; 2. Silver Lake; 3. Hoisington; 4. Halstead; 5. Nemaha Central.
CLASS 2A: 1. Troy; 2. Meade; 3. Plainville; 4. Lyndon; 5. Washington County.
Girls golf
Richmond 209, Odessa 211, Grain Valley, 214. Medalist: Wirsic, RIC, 44. At Adams Pointe GC, par 36.
Summit Christian 200, Barstow 211. Medalist: Laub, BAR, 40. At Minor Park GC, par 36.
SUBURBAN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
At Shiloh Springs GC, par 71
Blue division team scores: 1. Platte County, 405; 2. Kearney, 409; 3. Belton, 452; 4. Winnetonka, 495; 5. Raytown South, 522; 6. Grandview, 598. Blue division top individuals: 1. Zech, KEA, 83; 2. K. Shipp, PC, 86; 3. J. Shipp, PC, 88; 4. Cozad, KEA, 100; 5. Laderach, KEA, 111.
White division team scores:1. Staley, 357; 2. Oak Park, 475; 3. William Chrisman, 478; 4. Fort Osage, 479; 5. North Kansas City, 481. White division team scores:1. Holloway, STA, 83; 2. Hagen, STA, 88; 3. Vaoifi, FO, 92; 4. Freeman, STA, 92; 5. Kovarik, STA, 94.
At Winterstone GC, par 72
Gold division team scores: 1. Blue Springs, 357; 2. Park Hill, 362; 3. LS West, 367; 4. Lee’s Summit, 403; 5. Raymore-Peculiar, 403; 6. Blue Springs South, 414; 7. LS North, 425. Gold division top individuals: 1. Acers, BLS, 71; 2. Paulak, PH, 78; 3. Brunk, LS, 79; 4. Marshall, BLS, 81; 5. Rice, LSW, 82.
Red division team scores: 1. Liberty, 332; 2. Liberty North, 369; 3. Park Hill South, 374; 4. St. Joseph Central, 398; 5. Truman, 461; 6. Raytown, 491. Red division top individuals: 1. Walker, LIB, 78; 2. Graybill, LN, 83; 3. Schmitz, LIB, 84; 4. Parrott, LIB, 85; 5. Basye, LIB, 85.
TOPEKA WEST INVITATIONAL
Monday at Shawnee CC, par 73
Team scores: 1. SM East, 314; 2. Topeka Washburn-Rural, 330; 3. BV West, 357; 4. Topeka Hayden, 372; 5. Blue Valley, 380; 6. Shawnee Heights, 411; 7. Emporia, 449; 8. Topeka Seaman, 466; 9. Topeka, 493.
Top individuals: 1. Parker, SME, 72; 2. Saporito, BVW, 75; T3. Fromm, SME, 79; Glynn, TWR, 79; T5. Lucas, TWR, 81; Stopperan, SME, 81.
Boys soccer
Belton 5, Raytown South 0. BELT (Lee 2, Rocha 2, Wahlbrink; shutout by Wright ). Records: BELT 10-5, RS 5-5.
Blue Valley Northwest 7, Blue Valley 0. BVNW (Fetter 3, Hall, Halvaser, Parrott, Taggert; shutout by Schell).
Blue Valley West 3, Blue Valley North 2, OT. BVW (Hilton 2, Chalupa), BVN (Kelty, own goal). Records: BVW 7-2, BVN 2-7.
Excelsior Springs 4, Oak Grove 3. EXS (Zapata 2, Deleon, Hoffecker), OG (Kavadas, Leamon, Smith).
KC Christian 10, Immaculata 0. KCC (Swaistyn 4, Mumford 3, Kerley, Peterson, Streeter; shutout by Dougan). Records: KCC 5-3, IMM 0-5.
Lee’s Summit 4, O’Hara 1. LS (Froehlich, Johnson, Oelberg, Rowe), OHA (Diaz). Records: LS 6-4-0, OHA 10-4-1.
Liberty North 3, William Chrisman 2. LN (Hutton 2, Leeth), WC (Ulberg, Wimberely). Records LN 6-7 WC 3-7.
Olathe East 2, SM South 0. OE (Kopplin, Weishaar; shutout by Navarro).
SM East 3, SM Northwest 0. SME (Bihuniak, Morantz, Nelson; shutout by Lowry, Gasperi). Records: SME 5-0, SMNW 5-3.
St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Bishop Miege 1, 2OT. STA (own goal), MIE (Bowman). STA 3-0-3, MIE 7-1-1.
Summit Christian 1, Heritage Christian 0. SCA (Vigliano; shutout by Glade).
Monday’s results
Park Hill South 4, Truman 0. PHS (Geary 2, Pisoni, Clarke; shutout by Brizendine and Allred). Records: PHS 8-1-1, TRU 7-3.
Piper 2, Louisburg 1
Softball
Blue Springs South 5, Lee’s Summit West 3
Lawson 11, West Platte 1, 5 inn.
Liberty 4, Liberty North 2
Oak Grove 13, Pleasant Hill 6
Smithville 2, Chillicothe 1, 8 inn.
St. Pius X 10, Summit Christian 5
St. Teresa’s 6, Grandview 3
Truman 11, Raytown 0
Girls tennis
Blue Springs South 8, Raymore-Peculiar 1. No. 1 singles: Davenport, BLSS, d. Cummons, RP, 6-2 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Martin/Mann, BLSS, d. Cummons/Cornell, RP, 8-6.
Liberty North 9, Truman 0. No. 1 singles: Hawkins, LN, d. Mercado-Stroup, TRU, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: Hawkins/Thompson, LN, d. Mercado-Stroup/Miller, TRU, 8-2.
Park Hill 6, Blue Springs 3. No. 1 singles: Sporing, BLS, d. Dreps, PH, 8-1. No. 1 doubles: Sporing/Walters, BLS, d. Dreps/Francis, PH, 8-6.
St. Teresa’s Academy 9, St. Joseph Central 0. No. 1 singles: Fielder, STA, Hill, SJC, 8-4. No. 1 doubles: Fielder/Connor, STA, d. Hill/Hopkins, SJC, 8-2.
Winnetonka 5, Grandview 4. No. 1 singles: Murphy, WINN, d. Le, GV, 8-0. No. 1 doubles: Murphy/Claphan, WINN, d. Le/Hawkins, GV, 7-3.
Volleyball
Belton 2, Winnetonka 1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-22)
Blue Springs 2, LS North 0 (25-23, 25-21)
Blue Valley 2, Gardner-Edgerton 0
(25-21, 25-19)
Blue Valley 2, St. James Academy 0
(25-19, 25-22)
Blue Valley North 2, Blue Valley Southwest 0 (26-24, 25-10)
Blue Valley Northwest 2, Bishop Miege 0 (26-24, 25-12)
Blue Valley West 2, Blue Valley North 0 (25-23, 25-23)
Blue Valley West 2, Blue Valley Southwest 0 (25-14, 25-16)
Clinton 2, Center 1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-19)
Liberty 2, Truman 0 (25-20, 25-15)
Oak Park 2, Ruskin 0 (25-7, 25-4)
Raytown South 2, Grandview 1
(21-25, 25-16, 25-18)
St. Pius X 2, Nevada 0 (25-13, 25-20)
Staley 2, Liberty North 0 (25-18, 25-17)
