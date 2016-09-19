College results for September 19

Colleges
BIG 12
Conf.
All
Team
W
L
W
L
TCU
1
0
2
1
Baylor
0
0
3
0
West Virginia
0
0
2
0
Oklahoma St.
0
0
2
1
Texas
0
0
2
1
Texas Tech
0
0
2
1
Kansas St.
0
0
1
1
Oklahoma
0
0
1
2
Kansas
0
0
1
2
Iowa St.
0
1
0
3
Friday’s game
TCU at SMU, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Missouri State at Kansas State, 6:10 p.m.
San Jose State at Iowa State, 11 a.m.
BYU vs. West Virginia, at Landover, Md., 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
SEC
Conf.
All
East
W
L
W
L
Florida
1
0
3
0
Georgia
1
0
3
0
Tennessee
0
0
3
0
South Carolina
1
1
2
1
Missouri
0
1
1
2
Vanderbilt
0
1
1
2
Kentucky
0
1
1
2
Conf.
All
West
W
L
W
L
Alabama
1
0
3
0
Arkansas
0
0
3
0
Texas A&M
1
0
3
0
LSU
1
0
2
1
Mississippi St.
1
1
1
2
Auburn
0
1
1
2
Mississippi
0
1
1
2
Saturday’s games
Delaware St. at Missouri, 2 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi, 11 a.m.
Kent St. at Alabama, 11 a.m.
Mississippi St. at UMass, 2:30 p.m.
Florida at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Auburn, 5 p.m.
South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI-KANSAS
Saturday’s games
Missouri State at Kansas State, 6:10 p.m.
Grand View at Missouri Valley, 11 a.m.
Missouri S&T at St. Joseph’s, noon
Emporia State at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.
Southwest Baptist at Quincy, 1 p.m.
William Jewell at McKendree, 1 p.m.
Avila at Culver-Stockton, 1 p.m.
Benedictine at Baker, 1 p.m.
Peru State at MidAm. Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Bethany at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Tabor at Saint Mary, 1:30 p.m.
Washburn at Neb.-Kearney, 2 p.m.
Missouri Western at C. Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Pittsburg State at Lindenwood, 6 p.m.
NW Missouri at Mo. Southern, 6 p.m.
Lincoln at Truman State, 7 p.m.
Division II AFCA Top 25 poll
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.
Rank, team
Rec
Pts
Pv
1. NW Missouri (30)
3-0
750
1
2. Grand Valley State
3-0
713
2
3. West Georgia
3-0
687
3
4. Shepherd (W.Va.)
3-0
655
4
5. Ashland (Ohio)
3-0
627
5
6. Texas A&M-Commerce
2-0
566
7
7. Ferris State (Mich.)
3-0
550
6
8. Henderson State (Ark.)
3-0
539
8
9. Indiana (Pa.)
2-0
493
9
10. Slippery Rock (Pa.)
3-0
476
11
11. Midwestern State
2-0
426
12
12. Tuskegee (Ala.)
3-0
386
13
13. Central Missouri
3-0
376
14
14. Sioux Falls (S.D.)
3-0
333
15
15. Azusa Pacific (Calif.)
3-0
309
16
16. Augustana (S.D.)
3-0
268
18
17. Assumption (Mass.)
3-0
256
17
18. Colorado Mesa
3-0
255
23
19. Florida Tech
3-0
233
19
19. North Alabama
1-1
233
20
21. Minnesota State
2-1
135
21
22. Bemidji State (Minn.)
3-0
126
24
23. Colorado Mines
2-1
125
10
24. Humboldt State
2-1
71
25
25. Harding (Ark.)
3-0
49
—
Others receiving votes: N.C.-Pembroke, 28; Emporia St., 20; California (Pa.), 15; Valdosta St., 9; Wingate (N.C.), 8; Notre Dame (Ohio), 7; Southwest Baptist, 7; West Texas A&M, 7; Fort Hays St., 4; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 4; Virginia St., 4.
NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll
Note: First-place votes in parentheses.
Rank, team
Rec
Pts
Pvs
Others receiving votes: x
