September 19, 2016 10:49 PM

College results for September 19

BIG 12

Conf.

All

Team

W

L

W

L

TCU

1

0

2

1

Baylor

0

0

3

0

West Virginia

0

0

2

0

Oklahoma St.

0

0

2

1

Texas

0

0

2

1

Texas Tech

0

0

2

1

Kansas St.

0

0

1

1

Oklahoma

0

0

1

2

Kansas

0

0

1

2

Iowa St.

0

1

0

3

Friday’s game

TCU at SMU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Missouri State at Kansas State, 6:10 p.m.

San Jose State at Iowa State, 11 a.m.

BYU vs. West Virginia, at Landover, Md., 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.

SEC

Conf.

All

East

W

L

W

L

Florida

1

0

3

0

Georgia

1

0

3

0

Tennessee

0

0

3

0

South Carolina

1

1

2

1

Missouri

0

1

1

2

Vanderbilt

0

1

1

2

Kentucky

0

1

1

2

Conf.

All

West

W

L

W

L

Alabama

1

0

3

0

Arkansas

0

0

3

0

Texas A&M

1

0

3

0

LSU

1

0

2

1

Mississippi St.

1

1

1

2

Auburn

0

1

1

2

Mississippi

0

1

1

2

Saturday’s games

Delaware St. at Missouri, 2 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi, 11 a.m.

Kent St. at Alabama, 11 a.m.

Mississippi St. at UMass, 2:30 p.m.

Florida at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Auburn, 5 p.m.

South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, at Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI-KANSAS

Saturday’s games

Missouri State at Kansas State, 6:10 p.m.

Grand View at Missouri Valley, 11 a.m.

Missouri S&T at St. Joseph’s, noon

Emporia State at Central Missouri, 1 p.m.

Southwest Baptist at Quincy, 1 p.m.

William Jewell at McKendree, 1 p.m.

Avila at Culver-Stockton, 1 p.m.

Benedictine at Baker, 1 p.m.

Peru State at MidAm. Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Bethany at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Tabor at Saint Mary, 1:30 p.m.

Washburn at Neb.-Kearney, 2 p.m.

Missouri Western at C. Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

Pittsburg State at Lindenwood, 6 p.m.

NW Missouri at Mo. Southern, 6 p.m.

Lincoln at Truman State, 7 p.m.

Division II AFCA Top 25 poll

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

Rank, team

Rec

Pts

Pv

1. NW Missouri (30)

3-0

750

1

2. Grand Valley State

3-0

713

2

3. West Georgia

3-0

687

3

4. Shepherd (W.Va.)

3-0

655

4

5. Ashland (Ohio)

3-0

627

5

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

2-0

566

7

7. Ferris State (Mich.)

3-0

550

6

8. Henderson State (Ark.)

3-0

539

8

9. Indiana (Pa.)

2-0

493

9

10. Slippery Rock (Pa.)

3-0

476

11

11. Midwestern State

2-0

426

12

12. Tuskegee (Ala.)

3-0

386

13

13. Central Missouri

3-0

376

14

14. Sioux Falls (S.D.)

3-0

333

15

15. Azusa Pacific (Calif.)

3-0

309

16

16. Augustana (S.D.)

3-0

268

18

17. Assumption (Mass.)

3-0

256

17

18. Colorado Mesa

3-0

255

23

19. Florida Tech

3-0

233

19

19. North Alabama

1-1

233

20

21. Minnesota State

2-1

135

21

22. Bemidji State (Minn.)

3-0

126

24

23. Colorado Mines

2-1

125

10

24. Humboldt State

2-1

71

25

25. Harding (Ark.)

3-0

49

Others receiving votes: N.C.-Pembroke, 28; Emporia St., 20; California (Pa.), 15; Valdosta St., 9; Wingate (N.C.), 8; Notre Dame (Ohio), 7; Southwest Baptist, 7; West Texas A&M, 7; Fort Hays St., 4; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 4; Virginia St., 4.

NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

Rank, team

Rec

Pts

Pvs

Others receiving votes: x

