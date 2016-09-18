College results for September 18

Colleges
Men’s soccer
Rockhurst 1, Indianapolis 0. RU (Panarisi; shutout by Feldmann). Records: RU 6-0, IND 3-2-1.
Saint Joseph’s 1, William Jewell 0. SJ (Zylfiu; shutout by Whybrow). Records: SJ 1-4, WJ 2-3.
Southern Indiana 3, Truman State 0. SI (Ramirez, Richardville, Kelly; shutout by Zehme). Records: SI 5-1, TSU 3-2-1.
Saturday’s result
Southwest Baptist 3, Oklahoma Baptist 3. SBU (Gibson 2, Saib). OBU (Giudice 2, Garcia). Records: SBU 0-5-1, OBU 2-3-1.
Women’s soccer
UMKC 2, South Dakota 1. UMKC (Mothershead, Childers). SD (Cooper). Records: UMKC 2-5-2, SD 1-8-1.
Central Missouri 1, Northwest Missouri 0. UCM (Modiri; shutout by Dilkes). Records: UCM 5-0, NWM 2-3.
Emporia State 1, Fort Hays State 0, OT. ESU (Hallier; shuout by Rivera). Records: ESU 2-2-1, FHS 4-1-1.
Rockhurst 2, Indianapolis 1. RU (Silberberg, Wolff). IND (Singer). Records: RU 6-0-1, IND 3-3.
Truman State 3, Southern Indiana 0. TSU (Kooken 2, Murphy; shutout by Mattingly). Records: TSU 5-0-1, SI 4-3.
Washburn 2, Nebraska-Kearney 1. WU (El-Attrache, Stauffer). UNK (Ienn). Records: WU 3-2, UNK 2-3-1.
William Jewell 0, Saint Joseph’s 0, 2OT. WJ (shutout by Lewis). SJ (shutout by Kuhar). Records: WJ 1-3-2, SJ 0-2-2.
Volleyball
Saturday’s results
Oklahoma Baptist 3, Southwest Baptist 1
(25-16, 26-24, 23-23, 25-15)
SE Oklahoma State 3, Southwest Baptist 0
(25-12, 25-16, 25-14)
Comments