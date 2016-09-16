Scores & Stats

September 16, 2016 8:02 PM

Five-game planner for September 17

Royals

Saturday

CHICAGO WHITE SOX, 6:15

Sunday

CHICAGO WHITE SOX, 1:15

Monday

CHICAGO WHITE SOX, 1:15

Tuesday

at Cleveland, 6:10

Wednesday

at Cleveland, 6:10

Tickets: 800-676-9257

Chiefs

Sunday

at Houston, noon

Sept. 25

N.Y. JETS, 3:25

Oct. 2

at Pittsburgh, 7:30

Oct. 16

at Oakland, 3:05

Oct. 23

NEW ORLEANS, noon

Tickets: 1-888-992-4433

Missouri football

Saturday

GEORGIA, 6:30

Sept. 24

DELAWARE STATE, 3

Oct. 1

at LSU, TBA

Oct. 15

at Florida, TBA

Oct. 22

MIDDLE TENNESSEE, TBA

Tickets: 1-800-228-7297

Kansas football

Saturday

at Memphis, 11 a.m.

Sept. 29

at Texas Tech, 7:30

Oct. 8

TCU, TBA

Oct. 15

at Baylor, TBA

Oct. 22

OKLAHOMA STATE, TBA

Tickets: 1-800-344-2957

Kansas State football

Saturday

FLORIDA ATLANTIC, 1:30

Sept. 24

MISSOURI STATE, 6:10

Oct. 1

at West Virginia, TBA

Oct. 8

TEXAS TECH, TBA

Oct. 15

at Oklahoma, TBA

Tickets: 1-800-221-2287

Sporting KC

Sunday

LA GALAXY, 1

Sept. 24

at San Jose, 9:30

Oct. 1

at New England, 6:30

Oct. 16

at Real Salt Lake, 4

Oct. 19

CENTRAL FC, 7*

Tickets: 888-452-4625

*-CONCACAF Champions League

Swope Park Rangers

Sunday

at OKC Energy, 6

Wednesday

at Tulsa FC, 7:30

Sept. 24

SEATTLE, 7

Tickets: 888-452-4625

FC Kansas City

Sept. 24

at Orlando, 4

Tickets: 855-452-4625

All times are p.m. unless noted

