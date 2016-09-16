Five-game planner for September 17

Royals
Saturday
CHICAGO WHITE SOX, 6:15
Sunday
CHICAGO WHITE SOX, 1:15
Monday
CHICAGO WHITE SOX, 1:15
Tuesday
at Cleveland, 6:10
Wednesday
at Cleveland, 6:10
Tickets: 800-676-9257
Chiefs
Sunday
at Houston, noon
Sept. 25
N.Y. JETS, 3:25
Oct. 2
at Pittsburgh, 7:30
Oct. 16
at Oakland, 3:05
Oct. 23
NEW ORLEANS, noon
Tickets: 1-888-992-4433
Missouri football
Saturday
GEORGIA, 6:30
Sept. 24
DELAWARE STATE, 3
Oct. 1
at LSU, TBA
Oct. 15
at Florida, TBA
Oct. 22
MIDDLE TENNESSEE, TBA
Tickets: 1-800-228-7297
Kansas football
Saturday
at Memphis, 11 a.m.
Sept. 29
at Texas Tech, 7:30
Oct. 8
TCU, TBA
Oct. 15
at Baylor, TBA
Oct. 22
OKLAHOMA STATE, TBA
Tickets: 1-800-344-2957
Kansas State football
Saturday
FLORIDA ATLANTIC, 1:30
Sept. 24
MISSOURI STATE, 6:10
Oct. 1
at West Virginia, TBA
Oct. 8
TEXAS TECH, TBA
Oct. 15
at Oklahoma, TBA
Tickets: 1-800-221-2287
Sporting KC
Sunday
LA GALAXY, 1
Sept. 24
at San Jose, 9:30
Oct. 1
at New England, 6:30
Oct. 16
at Real Salt Lake, 4
Oct. 19
CENTRAL FC, 7*
Tickets: 888-452-4625
*-CONCACAF Champions League
Swope Park Rangers
Sunday
at OKC Energy, 6
Wednesday
at Tulsa FC, 7:30
Sept. 24
SEATTLE, 7
Tickets: 888-452-4625
FC Kansas City
Sept. 24
at Orlando, 4
Tickets: 855-452-4625
All times are p.m. unless noted
